Sector Rotation Favors Small Caps (Technically Speaking For 11/10)

The markets are currently experiencing a sector rotation out of tech and into industrials and financials. This favors small caps at the expense of large caps.

Yesterday, Cleveland Fed President Mester gave a presentation and also contained her opinion on the current economic situation:

The policymaker stressed that the Fed is not out of ammunition when it comes to stimulating the economy and that it could provide more accommodation by adjusting its asset purchase program and using other tools. Mester also said that the economy rebounded more strongly than she expected, but gains have not been evenly spread. Despite promising news on Monday about a vaccine being developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, Mester said she thinks economic growth will happen more slowly going forward. The economy will need support from both fiscal and monetary policy to fully recovery, she said. "There's still a long way to go."

Here's a chart of real GDP to show the rebound:

Real GDP has recouped about 65% of its drop. However, consumer-facing businesses are still hurting as are lower-wage employees who are more likely to staff them. Mester also added her voice to the unanimous chorus of Fed officials who are calling for additional fiscal stimulus.

The virus situation in Europe is escalating to dangerous levels:

In country after country, the intensive care burden of COVID-19 patients is nearing and sometimes surpassing levels seen at last spring's peak. Health officials, many advocating a return to stricter lockdowns, warn that adding beds will do no good because there aren't enough doctors and nurses trained to staff them.

There have already been new quarantine orders in several countries. We'll likely see more, which will constrict economic growth.

The treasury market continues to move lower:

Above are 2-month charts of the ETFs that track the entire treasury curve. In the lower right-hand corner, note that all have printed a 2-month low and that all are also trending modestly lower.

For the last few weeks, I've had a really hard time getting a handle on the markets. So today, I started looking at relative rotation graphs and sector performance relative to the averages and finally figured out what was going on. Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) announcement of a successful vaccine trial cemented the trend: traders are now assuming the pandemic has an end-date, so they're selling companies that benefitted from the lockdowns. They're also assuming a stronger economic recovery is in the works, which means smaller caps are rallying.

Let's start by looking at the QQQ which is heavily weighted towards three sectors:

Next, let's look at the relative rotation graph of the major sectors relative to QQQ:

The 11 major sectors relative to QQQ

Tech is about to crossover to either the weakening or lagging quadrant. Consumer discretionary is heading towards the weakening sector. This means that 64% of QQQ is heading lower relative to the index.

Here's the same data for the SPY:

Here's how the sectors are performing relative to the SPY:

11 Major Sectors Relative to the SPY

Tech, communication services, and consumer discretionary - which account for 49% of the SPY - are underperforming relative to the SPY. Financials and healthcare are about to transition into the leading quadrant. But they only account for about 24% of the SPY.

Finally, here's the data for IWM:

And here's the RRG chart for IWM:

11 Major Sectors relative to IWM

Technology, communication services, and consumer discretionary are all underperforming relative to IWM. But combined, they only account for about 28% of the index. Instead, industrials, healthcare, and financials are the three biggest members of IWM. And those sectors are either leading or improving.

QQQ has been "the" index since the pandemic hit, as traders correctly bet that lockdowns would lead to increased reliance on technology services. Since tech and communication services are large SPY components, that index benefitted as well. The strong results for consumer discretionary helped both. But all three sectors are falling relative to QQQ and SPY. On the other hand, industrials, healthcare, and financials are moving higher relative to IWM. All this also means that SPY and QQQ will likely underperform in the 4Q20, going into the 1Q21.

