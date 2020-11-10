I believe adding a few speculative stocks to a diversified portfolio is a good way for investors to get better returns. One such company that piqued my interest is the recently IPO'd Duck Creek Technologies (DCT). After doing some due diligence, I believe this one is more of a "wait and see".

Business Analysis

Just a brief background on the company, Duck Creek Technology is a SAAS provider focused on the Property and Casualty (“P&C”) insurance industry. The company has a 20+ year history in the industry starting with an on-premise solution before pivoting to cloud in 2013. The company was a subsidiary of Accenture (ACN) before becoming an independent company in 2016. The company’s cloud service improves insurance carriers' core processes such as policy administration, claims management, billing, and other critical functions. The company’s software also improves carriers' speed to market for new products by providing a “low-code” product development. In other words, the software makes it easier for carriers to launch new insurance products because it is simple and easy to define and design aspects like policy administration, quoting, binding, and servicing.

As mentioned in the company’s S-1, “a large portion of the P&C insurance market continues to rely on legacy technology systems that are costly and inefficient to maintain, difficult to upgrade, and lacking in functional flexibility”. Furthermore, due to consolidation in the industry, most large insurers have parallel or redundant systems post-merger. Redundant systems are both difficult to maintain and develop new features for. There are certain advantages to switching over from a legacy solution such as lower operating costs, frequent updates, and base-level functional capabilities.

Company S-1 filing

The P&C insurance industry is large, fragmented, and highly regulated with a lot of IT infrastructure needs to support its key functions. The company estimates that IT spending for the P&C insurance industry is approximately $6 billion in the US and $15 billion globally. Duck Creek Technologies already counts as its customers some of the major insurance carriers such as Progressive (PGR), Liberty Mutual, AIG (AIG), among many others. However, it should be noted that carriers tend to use a combination of vendors and/or internally managed systems. In fact, it was noted by Gartner (IT) in its latest report that Duck Creek Technologies only had 9 customers who have the entire software suite. This implies that most of the company’s customers purchase a handful of specific solutions.

Gartner Magic Quadrant

While the company is considered a “leader” in this space, it does face a lot of competition from other vendors such as Guidewire (GWRE) and Britecore. Furthermore, as mentioned, Duck Creek Technologies already counts as its customers a lot of the major P&C insurance carriers. Therefore, the company’s future growth would involve upselling its other offerings. For security and risk management purposes, insurance carriers may be unwilling to move all their functions to Duck Creek Technologies. The company uses Microsoft’s (OTCPK:MFST) Azure platform so it is possible for extremely sensitive functions P&C carriers may develop their own solution in-house.

"Some insurers — such as those with idiosyncratic requirements or strong beliefs in the differentiating nature of a core insurance system — might choose to build a new platform using either prebuilt components or parts of a preexisting landscape. Similarly, insurers with relatively stable, well-maintained, and incrementally modernized systems that still rely on outdated technologies might choose to modify their existing platform and upgrade other components of the architecture, such as the integration layer, to capture the sought-after business value."

McKinsey Article: IT modernization in insurance: Three paths to transformation

Short-term results

The company recently ended its fiscal year in August 2020; fourth-quarter revenue grew by 22% to $58.3 million compared to $47.9 million the same time last year. Subscription revenue grew by 54% while service revenue grew by 6%. The company’s full-year revenue for 2020 was $211.7 million which is an increase of 24% from 2019 fiscal year.

The company is actually profitable with an adjusted EBITDA of $11.7 million and Non-GAAP earnings of $7.3 million. On a GAAP basis, the company had suffered a net loss of $28.7 million primarily driven by share-based compensation expenses. For a fast-growing company, Duck Creek Technologies has a pretty good balance sheet with $389.9 cash and no long-term debt. The company also generates a healthy amount of cash flow with CFO at $25.7 million in 2020 compared to $14.8 million in 2019. This will only grow and remain more stable in the future as the company grows subscription revenue. Management has guided for $244 to $249 million in revenue for 2021 with around half being recurring subscription revenue.

Conclusion

In terms of valuation, Duck Creek Technologies is trading at a forward Price to Sales ratio of 20.8x; this is on the higher end of valuation multiples of other SAAS companies. However, the main differentiator with Duck Creek Technologies compared to the other SAAS companies is that it has a specific niche focus, thus its TAM could potentially be capped.

Data by YCharts

Due to the somewhat limited TAM and competitive market, I am hesitant to invest in the company. The company would need to earn roughly $1.4 billion in revenue to justify its current valuation of $6.2 billion market cap. This assumes a somewhat generous net income margin of 30% when the company reaches the "mature stage" of its lifecycle. The amount of revenue required to hit this valuation is already 25% of the company’s TAM in the US of $6 billion. While this year's earnings growth was impressive, in the last four years, the company has only grown at a 10.5% CAGR. I will need to see if the company can continue to hit its growth targets in the subsequent quarters. I am neutral on Duck Creek Technologies.

Author's calculations using data from Seeking Alpha

