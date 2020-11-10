The German group's current Price to Sales ratio is on the lower side and buying into the stock is an opportunity to benefit from high-margin growth in 5G services in the U.S.

In Europe, despite a negative impact on roaming and handset sales caused by the pandemic, there was net positive growth helped by increased sales in the fixed-network business and broadband services.

Deutsche Telekom has witnessed double-digit growth in revenues for the second quarter as a result of the merger of its U.S. subsidiary T-Mobile with Sprint.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCQX:DTEGY) reports third-quarter results on November 12.

Looking into the rear mirror, the group reported an increase in net revenue by 20% to EUR 47 billion in the first half of the year following additional revenues from its subsidiary T-Mobile US (NASDAQ: TMUS).

Figure 1: Deutsche Telekom share price and revenue performance.

Data by YCharts

Additionally, the coronavirus pandemic had a limited impact on the home turf during the second quarter, being mainly felt across the corporate customer business, with mobile roaming revenues being somewhat dented due to travel restrictions. These negative impacts were offset by positive results in the fixed-line business.

The growth story should continue in the third quarter with revenues from the U.S. being present and those from the home market potentially on the rise amid only partial lockdown imposed by authorities in Germany.

Owning the German group’s stock at a Price to Sales ratio of only 0.78 represents a shrewd way to benefit from the dynamism of the 5G market in the U.S as Deutsche Telekom is now more tilted towards the U.S. telecommunications market.

Mostly U.S. tilt

The acquisition of Sprint by Deutsche Telekom's subsidiary T-Mobile for $23 billion was completed on April 1st after a lengthy regulatory process. This acquisition has tilted the group's center of gravity towards the United States where T-Mobile now generates more than three-fifths of the group's revenue and more than half of earnings which are measured as EBITDAaL or Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, Amortization after Leases.

Figure 2: EBITDAaL growth across geographies for Q2 2020.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Looking at U.S growth in Q2 2020, T-Mobile's revenues increased by a staggering 74.2% to $17.5 billion compared to the last year's quarter. Also, EBITDA shot up by 95% to $6.4 billion.

Now, in the third quarter, the company reported revenues of $19 billion compared to previous year’s $10.9 billion. Looking for the reasons of these bumper sales, it is found that while other carriers are barely managing to keep revenue figures steady, T-Mobile's subscriber numbers are on the rise.

In this context, the company added 689K wireless postpaid phone subscribers, beating analyst estimates of 413K. Also, with America’s largest 5G network in the mid-band (2.5 GHz) frequency, the operator currently covers more than 250 million people.

Looking deeper at the merger, T-Mobile and Sprint forecast some $6 billion cost synergies as a result of combining IT, billing operations and a decrease in the cellphone tower footprint. Also, revenue synergies are expected in combined wireless networks and retail locations.

Still, T-Mobile needs to make investments to integrate networks and radio spectrum bands, resulting in capital expenditures doubling from $1.5 billion Q3 2019 to $3.2 billion in Q3 2020.

Furthermore, Sprint makes use of CDMA technology in its mobile network, while for T-Mobile, it is GSM. These are two different technologies and T-Mobile had to shut down Sprint's existing 5G network to integrate it into its own, resulting in some older mobile telephone models not working.

Therefore, with the merger closed, one goal is reducing customer churn at Sprint by improving service quality.

Figure 3: Cash flow statement for T-Mobile.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Improvement is being helped through merger synergies being realized faster than expected and this has resulted in double-digit growth in revenues. In this case, the company expects to generate synergies of more than $1.2 billion in 2020.

However, the cost of integrating Sprint is also impacting on T-Mobile’s cash flow. In this case, levered cash flow has fallen from more than $2.995 billion in the second quarter to $885 million in the third quarter but is still higher than Q3 2019.

This reduction in cash flow for the U.S. subsidiary has consequences on the overall Deutsche Telekom group and it becomes imperative to check whether cash flow may take a further hit due to competitive pressure both in the U.S. and Germany.

The competition

First, in the U.S., T-Mobile has overtaken AT&T (T) as the second largest telecom operator, but its 5G coverage is more extensive than even Verizon (VZ).

The reason is that in addition to covering more than 7,500 cities and towns across nearly 1.4 million square miles of the U.S. territory, T-Mobile’s strategy is to provide dedicated spectrum covering low, mid and high frequencies for specific use cases. This is in contrast to its main U.S. competitor which uses more of a frequency-sharing approach whereby the mobile operator uses spare bandwidth available in its existing 4G/LTE spectrum to make it available for newly-implemented 5G services.

Figure 4: Relying on T-Mobile's growth and competitive strength

Source: investor.t-mobile.com

There have been many critics on this sharing approach coming mainly from the technical community, but I believe that it makes sense when considering the huge costs in investing in 5G infrastructure.

Hence, after a turbulent 2020, investors should watch out for the ARPU (Average Revenue per User) in 2021, a key metric used by telecom operators for identifying revenue obtained from each subscriber. However, for now, T-Mobile seems to have more flexibility in charging higher prices as a result of the better coverage it offers.

Exploring further, this better coverage is made possible by the fact that low bandwidth used by the company helps the signal travel further than for other 5G networks and people who have been used to the pervasive 4G coverage opt for T-Mobile’s service even if is not necessarily of the best quality in all regions.

Second, in Germany, where Deutsche Telekom (the incumbent) competes with Vodafone (OTCPK:VODPF) and Telefonica Deutschland (OTCPK:TELDF), 5G infrastructure expansion continues. However, with overwhelming coverage of the German territory with 30,000 antennas, the incumbent's addressable market comprises half of the German population, which comes to 40 million people.

In comparison, Vodafone's 5G network comprises about 400 locations including around 1,200 antennas with only around 2.6 million people living within its range.

Looking deeper into the competition, Telefonica's German subsidiary has only recently implemented high speed wireless with around 150 radio stations in five major cities consisting of Berlin, Hamburg, Munich, Frankfurt and Cologne. Also, they only cover parts of each individual city.

Therefore, the German carrier has no strong challenger in Germany for 5G.

Additionally, Deutsche Telekom has found a means to monetize the significant investments made earlier in fiber by extending the long-standing fixed line network collaboration with Telefonica Deutschland for the next ten years. As per the contract, the German incumbent will continue to grant its competitor and cooperation partner access to its broadband network.

Finally, the German government having put a plan in place to provide nationwide gigabit internet infrastructure across the country, including rural areas, by 2025, Deutsche Telekom and peers have ramped up their fiber deployments efforts. In this respect, Deutsche Telekom should be able to further monetize its FTTH (fiber to the home) network through signature of wholesales contracts.

Therefore, current competitive strength both in the U.S. and home market do not provide any indication of Deutsche Telekom encountering hurdles which may stop its cash generating capability except for those incurred for the integration.

Going forward, the risks which are likely to crop up are those related to the Sprint acquisition by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) which recently imposed a $200 million fine on T-Mobile as a result of subsidiary Sprint failing to comply with FCC rules about a program for low-income consumers.

The wrongdoings date to before the merger, and in addition to paying the $200 million penalty, the fined party agreed to enter into a compliance plan for future adherence to the FCC’s rules for the Lifeline program.

Valuation and key takeaways

Deutsche Telekom's U.S. operating segment should continue to contribute to the positive growth trend with third-quarter revenues increasing by $1.6 billion compared to the second one and by $8.2 billion compared to Q3 2019.

Revenues in Germany which increased in the prior quarter mainly due to positive performance in the fixed-network business on the back of growth in broadband sales should continue to grow as a result of secular digitization trends.

The negative impact on roaming and terminal equipment sales revenue seen in the second quarter should be more subdued in the third one as social distancing measures were implemented only in October, and in contrast to its European neighbors, it is only a partial lockdown in Germany.

On the other hand, despite raising its EBITDAaL forecast for 2020 to 34 billion euros from 25.5 billion previously, Deutsche Telekom lowered its free cash flow expectations to 5.5 billion euros. This is far from the 8 billion euros announced earlier in the first quarter in view of Sprint’s integration costs.

Moreover, debt was at a high of $140 billion at the end of the second quarter compared to $88 billion in the first one with the debt/equity ratio standing at 193.76.

However, when viewed from the wider perspective, the cash from operations relative to assets or CFO/Assets metric, while having slumped during the last quarter, is still high at 10.73% when compared to Orange (ORAN) and AT&T.

Now, CFO to assets measures how efficiently a business uses its assets to create returns.

Figure 5: Comparing CFO to Assets.

Data by YCharts

Now, one of the ways to revert back to a higher CFO/Assets ratio would be to increase cash generation which is entirely feasible through merger synergies or decrease total assets, also possible through decommissioning of Sprint's tower assets. This is in fact an area where the bulk of the cost synergies are expected.

Therefore, there are two completely realistic possibilities available to the German group to increase CFO/Assets ratio and returns.

Also, analysts seem to be upbeat about its U.S. subsidiary.

Hence, JPMorgan has raised its price target for T-Mobile to $150, implying a 20% upside. Now, Deutsche Telekom already trades at a lower P/S multiple compared to its subsidiary.

Thus, a 20% rise in the Price/Sales metric of T-Mobile would value it at three times its parent or put the P/S ratio of Deutsche Telekom at one third that of T-Mobile which is on the low side taking into consideration that the U.S.-based subsidiary accounts for 60% of revenues.

Figure 6: Comparing the metrics

Source: Seeking Alpha

Hence, taking into consideration the cash flow metric being impacted by integration costs and potential compliance risks, I value the German group at a moderate $18-19 range.

This higher valuation represents a premium in comparison to other European carriers which, despite being diversified, do not own the high-margin differentiator symbolized by T-Mobile. As for ownership, SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) owns about 304 million of the latter's shares, worth about $31 billion.

In addition to T-Mobile, the German group is witnessing steady 5G and fiber growth in its home market.

Finally, Deutsche Telekom pays a 4% dividend yield with a payout ratio of 49.3%.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DTEGY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is an investment thesis and is intended for informational purposes. Investors are kindly requested to do additional research before investing.

I am long ORAN, TEF