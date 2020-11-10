AgJunction, Inc. (AJXGF) CEO Brett McMickell on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

AgJunction Inc. (OTCPK:AJXGF) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call November 10, 2020 11:00 AM ET

Brett McMickell - President and CEO

Peter Newton - CFO

Bill Nicklin - Circle N Advisors

Before we go further, I'm require to provide the following statements regarding forward-looking information, which may be made on behalf of AgJunction by its representatives on this call. Remarks and answers to your questions today may contain forward-looking information about future events or the company's future performance. This information is based on certain assumptions made by management, and is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information.

There is no assurance, given that such forward-looking information will prove to be correct and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information.

Any forward-looking information is made as of the date of this call and AgJunction disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether because of new information, future events or results, or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities law.

Please read the forward-looking information and risk factors sections in the company's Management's Discussion and Analysis dated September 30, 2020 and the forward-looking statements section of the company's press release dated November 9, 2020. As these sections outline the company's assumptions and the material factors, which could cause or would cause actual results, events or performance to differ.

Brett McMickell

Good morning, everyone. And thank you for joining us on our third quarter 2020 earnings call. I hope you continue to remain healthy and safe as we endure the effects of the global pandemic. I want to start by applauding our employees and partners for staying diligent and working incredibly hard during these unprecedented times.

As always, our main priority is the health and safety of our employees along with the continuity of our business operations. The majority of our employees will remain working from home until June 2021. AgJunction continues to maintain policies and procedures compliant with the CDC guidelines and the guidelines of the respective governments in which we operate. While these have been difficult times, I'm pleased to report the AgJunction's operations team and our manufacturing partners have fully recovered from the initial impacts on our supply chain stemming from COVID-19.

Although we fully recovered rising cases of COVID-19 in many regions, and ongoing geopolitical tensions continue to threaten our supply chain. As a result, we will increase our inventory over historic levels in order to mitigate risk to our supply chain and prevent further disruptions in our shipments.

As you may have noticed in our recent press releases, despite difficult conditions, we've been able to continue executing on our strategy. Once again AgJunction exceeded its internal sales targets. The ongoing effects of COVID-19 pandemic are unprecedented, so we're unable to quantify the potential impact on our future financial performance.

Before we start off, I want to provide an overview of the topics I'll be discussing on today's call. One, AgJunction's new website; two, additions to our patent portfolio and settlement in the Kubota patent litigation; and three, performance of our indirect and e-commerce channels, including a qualitative look what we expect across our industry in the remainder of 2020 and 2021.

So let's jump right into it. AgJunction's new website was launched in August to better reflect our strategy and provide additional information for our customers and shareholders. Our website now delivers and integrated launching point for both of our channels, the OEM Solutions and the Farmer Solutions pages provide descriptions of products, modules, and capabilities specific for these customers. The OEM Solutions page focuses on a wide range of AgJunction's hardware and software modules for off road automation, while the Farmer Solutions page provides use cases and information related to our Wheelman products, such as our new Wheelman HP series.

Our Farmer Solutions page links directly to our e-commerce site to provide a unified user experience. We'll continue to improve our website to keep it fresh and useful for our customers and shareholders. We've already measured a positive impact since the launch of our website. The number of unique visitors has increased over 390% in the period from the start of the launch in August to late October as compared to the period of the start of May through the end of July. Additionally, the average time spent on our website has also increased. In summary, more people are visiting the website and spending more time on it.

Now let's discuss our IP portfolio and patent litigation with Kubota. The strength of our IP portfolio is a competitive advantage and we continue to strengthen our position with new patented technology aligned with our strategy. During the quarter we secured two new patents in strategically important areas of multi-vehicle control and advanced terrain mapping.

The first patent titled Automated Multi-vehicle Alignment Steering is a novel approach for multi-machine control that may be applied to automating green cart collection during harvesting. This technology will allow one vehicle to wirelessly set the navigation commands, such as direction and speed for another vehicle.

For example, this technology will improve the coordination between a green cart and harvester by automatically controlling both vehicles direction and speed. We are excited about the future development in enhancing our automation capabilities beyond controlling an individual machine toward broader farm automation. Increases in productivity will be gained through automating the complex interaction between all operations across the farm.

Another important part of machine and multi machine control is the quality of terrain maps. The second patent titled Three-dimensional Terrain Mapping allows for improved train mapping through sensor fusion. More accurate terrain maps can be generated by combining information across multiple sensors. For example, types of vegetation, soil moisture, and surface topology can all be combined to provide a more accurate representation of the terrain. This patent includes sharing information to create a shared view of the terrain across vehicles, which links again strategically to our overall farm automation strategy.

Improving terrain maps will allow for many improvements in automation, including optimized path planning, implement height control, steering control adjustments, multi-machine control and obstacle avoidance.

In addition to investing in the development of new technologies, we also continue to demonstrate the strength of our patent portfolio through court enforcement. In early October, we were pleased to announce a favorable final settlement in the patent litigation initiated against Kubota. Under the terms of this settlement, we reached a mutually agreeable business resolution that resulted in the dismissal of the lawsuit and all counterclaims, while granting Kubota a non-exclusive license in Canada - in the U.S. and Canada through our extensive patent portfolio in exchange for royalty payments.

Licensing our portfolio to Kubota further validates the strength of our industry leading patents, allowing us to continue providing unmatched protection to our partners and customers.

In addition, we also signed a memorandum of understanding with Kubota relating to the development and/or supply of auto steering and autonomous solutions for their products around the world. Overall, I'm incredibly pleased with the outcome of this settlement.

Next, I want to highlight the company's performance across our two channels, starting with our indirect channel. As I mentioned earlier, we surpass an internal expectations in the third quarter for this channel as we continue to gain traction with OEM and our customers through our modularization approach. Sales in North America remain flat as a result in the delayed customer product launches. EMEA continued to transition new OEM customers into production, but delays due to COVID-19 continued to slow the production ramp up. APAC showed strong sales in the quarter as a result of two new clients we on boarded in the region last quarter. Although the APAC region is currently a relatively small portion of our revenue, we are encouraged by the potential for growth in this region.

Across all regions, OEM customers reduce the development spending and delayed new production releases in an effort to preserve capital during these uncertain times. Travel restrictions are also slowing the new product - slowing new product testing and qualifications.

Although we are starting to see positive changes, the incurred delays and cancellations may negatively impact revenues profitability and cash flows as compared with historic results. However, despite these delays, we still have made progress with our OEMs as some are still moving forward with their initiatives.

As an example, of an OEM returning to new product introduction, subsequent to the end of the third quarter, AgJunction announced the development and shipment of an automation system for Komatsu, a leading manufacturer of heavy machinery. We work very closely with the Komatsu team to develop an automation system that uses mapping, path planning and auto steering for precision agricultural applications. These modules were specifically tuned to Komatsu's requirements and vehicle.

With our technology Komatsu's bulldozers can now be effectively used an agricultural. Being able to quickly develop a complete automation system is a testament to our ability to rapidly meet our customers' tailored needs through our modularization approach. It also gives us confidence in our strategy and capabilities as the OEM start to resume new development and new product introductions.

Moving on to our direct or e-commerce channel, or Handsfreefarm.com e-commerce platform continues to grow and is well positioned to take advantage of market drivers, such as changes in consumer buying habits, increases in conductivity and increases in the use of mobile devices. Given our success in expanding online sales into Canada, we are assessing further expansion of our e-commerce sales globally. We continue to leverage the development of our indirect channel to improve the Wheelman offerings.

For example, in October, we launched two new products, the Wheelman Pro HP, and the Wheelman Flex HP, HP meaning High Precision. These new products are tailored for farmers that require higher accuracy performance in applications such as strip tilling, planting, post-emergent spring, harvesting, and more.

These new products use a more advanced GNSS system with satellite correction services to provide higher accuracy than our previous Wheelman products, which significantly expands Wheelman total addressable market. Our Wheelman products were made to help reduce operator fatigue and improve the farmers' bottom line by reducing equipment, operating hours, labor cost and input costs.

The new Wheelman HP products use the Whirl infrastructure, the cloud, and mobile application to provide our e-commerce subscription service. A key to this launch is the end-to-end demonstration of the Whirl infrastructure as AgJunction moves to more subscription services.

Last quarter, we discussed rolling out new functionality to the Whirl infrastructure. We've already demonstrated our capability to update and evolve the Wheelman products without any dealer involvement. We will now demonstrate our ability to support subscriptions. We are just starting to realize the full potential of the Whirl cloud and Whirl mobile applications.

Although, we continue to make progress in this channel, we remain cautious in our short-term growth expectations, as we believe persistent economic uncertainty will be a headwind for retail agricultural purchases into 2021. However, this does not take away from the long-term viability of this channel and the immense value that we can provide millions of farmers around the world. We will continue to monitor the market and our e-commerce sales closely making appropriate adjustments to our investment in marketing, global expansion and product releases.

Lastly, I want to provide our industry expectations for the remainder of the year going in 2021. As I mentioned earlier, we have continued to see our OEM partners delaying new products and new production on their next generation vehicles, which we believe will impact our ability to grow revenue in the near term. We remain in close discussions with our current and potential partners to ensure that we are in the best position to meet their needs when the time comes.

With uncertainty persisting in our macro environment, many OEMs are not planning to move forward with large scale production initiatives until at least the back half of 2021. While we will continue to proactively seek growth opportunities, where possible, such as with Komatsu - with the Komatsu win and with the Kubota memorandum of understanding, we want to be cautious in our expectations for the next several quarters.

Although there remain uncertainties with our near-term growth initiatives and continued risks with our supply chain, I want to reiterate that we are - we will not let these macro challengers hamper our ability to continue making strong progress with our strategy, and I believe we are still well positioned for the long-term opportunities on the horizon. We have greatly expanded awareness of our unique value proposition across both channels.

With our flexible modularization approach, talented workforce and strong IP portfolio, I remain confident in our path forward to achieve long-term sustainable growth. Overall, I'm pleased with the progress so far and look forward to continuing to lead us through these uncertain times and into the next phase of growth.

At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to Peter Newton to go over the third quarter financial results. Peter?

Peter Newton

Thank you, Brett. Diving into our results, total revenue in the third quarter was $3.8 million compared to $8.6 million in the year ago quarter, removing the $5.5 million. Revenue generated from the bulk purchase order during the year ago quarter, sales would have increased approximately 23% year-over-year, reflecting continued progress we have made in our refining strategy.

Breaking sales down by the geographic region, sales in Europe, Middle East and Africa where $0.5 million compared to $5.7 million the prior year period. This decrease was due to the geography generating the majority of its revenue from the bulk purchase order in the year ago quarter. As a reminder, we completed our last shipments of the BPO or Bulk Purchase Order in the third quarter of 2019. So, this is the last quarter of BPO skewed year-over-year

Sales in the Americas were relatively flat at $2.7 million, primarily as a result of the aforementioned delayed customer product launches. Sales in the APAC or Asia-Pacific increased significantly $2.6 million, compared to $2 million. This represented about 15% of total revenues in the third quarter. This improvement was primarily driven by two new customers we onboarded in the second quarter.

Gross Margin in the third quarter increased significantly to 49.7% compared to 32.3% in the third quarter of 2019. The margin improvement was primarily driven by better cost management, the larger portion of product mix containing higher margin software offerings.

Total operating expenses declined to $2.7 million compared to $5.3 million in the year ago quarter. The improvement was primarily driven by the cost savings from the completion of our previously implemented consolidation strategy.

Net loss in the third quarter improved $2.9 million or $0.01 per share compared to a net loss of $2.5 million or $0.02 per share in the year ago quarter. While EBITDA in the third quarter improved $2.2 million - excuse me, compared to negative $1.9 million in the third quarter of 2019. The improvements in our bottom line were primarily driven by the aforementioned increase in margin and reduction in operating costs.

Moving to our balance sheet. Cash and cash equivalents at September 30, 2020, were totaled $9.9 million, compared to $17.2 million in the end of 2019. We continue to operate debt free with access to our $3.5 million line of credit.

In closing, I'd like to reiterate that we remain confident in our liquidity position, which we believe has us well positioned to adequately fund future growth opportunities, while providing us the ability to weather any potential challenges that may arise in the current operating environment.

With that, I now like to turn the call back over the operator Sydney for Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Sure. [Operator Instructions] Comes from the line of Bill Nicklin with Circle N Advisors. Your line is open.

Bill Nicklin

Hey, good morning.

Brett McMickell

Good morning Bill.

Bill Nicklin

Komatsu. The arrangement turns a - what appears to be a piece of construction equipment into a piece of agricultural equipment or maybe it was agricultural before if you could touch on that, I'd appreciate it. And this is also open up the possibility with Komatsu that you can get AgJunction equipment into the construction side of their business.

Brett McMickell

Thanks for the question Bill. This piece of equipment was being used for some agricultural purposes as well construction. But it didn't have any of the characteristics you'd normally find on agricultural equipment. And that's why Komatsu came to us.

So, by providing standard path planning, the mapping and the auto steering that is common in agricultural products, we are able to better position that piece of equipment for agricultural purposes and help Komatsu meet customer needs.

This engagement was very positive, as shown by the press release. And so - it's a great start to a few - our future relationship with Komatsu. At this time that's a really as far as I can go. But it was a very - this engagement was very successful and led to a great relationship with Komatsu.

Bill Nicklin

Great and a prevalently this will only be for the U.S. market - U.S. and Canada or is it a broader geography than that?

Brett McMickell

The opportunity for this product is broader. Komatsu is targeting their customers and their customer needs and ramping it up according to their plan. But it definitely has broad application to the Komatsu bulldozer product line globally.

Bill Nicklin

All right, thank you. Another question along in this, may be down in the weeds a little bit, but I noted that back in 2019, with a Stanford University blog, talking about Komatsu teaming with Swift Navigation. And then in May of the same year, we saw the announcement that AgJunction is partnering with Swift as I guess we still are. And I've wondered if that was a coincidence or if acquisitive, or if somehow this is all tied together?

Brett McMickell

I can't go into the specifics of the agreement. But we continue to work with Swift on specific engagements. But other than that, I can't really go into the details of what those partnerships look like.

Bill Nicklin

All right. Okay. Thank you. Little more depth to on Kubota. I noticed in the October 5, press release, we said that Kubota infringed have three AgJunction patents. But yet,

I believe it was in the same release, it said that we granted Kubota a non-exclusive license in the U.S. and Canada too for an extensive patent portfolio. So I guess, part of the agreement, I think maybe you said this earlier, but I just wanted to get it straight. The royalties get paid, I guess maybe on the three patents, and then the memorandum of understanding regarding production of other software and hardware possibly covers the entire AgJunction portfolio of patents?

Brett McMickell

Yeah. I mean I can't go into the specifics of that agreement, but I do want to kind of build on the memorandum of understanding focus on global opportunity with Kubota. As I mentioned in my remarks, I'm very pleased with the outcome. And that memorandum of understanding gives us an opportunity to really work with Kubota on - to build develop - potentially to build and develop auto steering systems for their vehicles globally. And that - I think that's where I see a lot of value is with that engagement with Kubota.

Bill Nicklin

All right, thanks. How big a lever is this when dealing with other OEMs or others who are infringing upon patents or you suspect are infringing upon patents? And are there other situations that have out there that were similar to Kubota, maybe not in size, but in intent, that are still waiting to be addressed?

Brett McMickell

I mean, this Kubota - the settlement with Kubota, I think is meaningful and as we continue to try to protect our portfolio. We've been successful now in protecting our portfolio on multiple occasions, which attest to the strength of that of the portfolio. So, I mean, I believe that it's pretty clear and people are paying attention to - they were paying attention to the outcome of not only this case, but our previous settlements as well.

So, it's not just the number of patents that exemption has, but the strength of the patents as well as the positioning of those patents. Our patents are in strategic areas, as I mentioned in the call, where we're looking now broader than the individual vehicle, looking now at multi-vehicles. And so AgJunction's patent portfolio is strategically aligned in relevant areas for the market growth in further automation and looking more broadly into full form automation.

So, it's a power portfolio. And I'm sure there are a lot of people paying attention to it.

Bill Nicklin

Okay, thanks. Maybe you could possibly dig a little deeper into this TAM, Total Addressable Market expansion with the high precision product. I mean, there's an order magnitude larger is an incremental, how is it fit with the smaller farmer or the retrofit market, or maybe the extra tractor for the large farmer kind of - where does it fit into that spectrum?

Brett McMickell

It's a significant increase in total addressable market. As you increase the accuracy now, you're really addressing the row crop, and improving that yield of the row crop. So it's a significant change in the addressable market in the U.S. and Canada. And as I mentioned, we're assessing for the global expansion, because we're pleased with where we are with this product as well as the adoption of the product.

And I also want to emphasize the ability to continue to upgrade this. And so now you've got this - that is very accurate platform. And we can upgrade this platform in the field without interaction from dealers, which has - this provides an evolving platform upgradeability, and we are just starting the subscription services.

So there's an immense value not only in terms of total addressable market, but even increasing the profitability per individual customer, even on deployed units. So, there's a lot of opportunity here, both in expanding the market, as well as expanding our region to individual customers and offering value to those customers.

As for the - we're still targeting an easy to use product, and still addressing a market I think is underserved with smaller farmers. But we're also seeing adoption by larger farmers, not only for secondary vehicles, but with the increased precision. We're now being evaluated for the primary auto steering system on many farms.

So there's a much broader interest in the system than our previous system. But we're still maintaining our focus on the easy to use, direct to farmer approach. And so far, we've got really good reviews from our product, and from dealing with this channel.

Bill Nicklin

Great. So in other words, I could buy a tractor or an implement from one of the OEMs and opt out of their autosteer, or would this be - how would that work? I could put a Wheelman on instead of paying for autosteer from some of the other guys?

Brett McMickell

Exactly. I mean, it offers you more flexibility on buying new equipment and opting out of the OEMs auto steering. If you feel that the wheelman better meets your needs, as well as applying this to older tractors, which is more common. And so we're trying to help the bottom line of the farmer by adding additional technology to equipment, it's still very usable, but older equipment. And the length of years, the equipment staying on the farms been increasing lately in the U.S. and Canada. So there's a lot of opportunity in that space.

And so farmers want to continue using the tractor still has good life, but they want some of the features that will improve their yield and reduce their fatigue and maybe improve safety. And so that's where the Wheelman comes in. It's that opportunity to introduce the technology to old tractors as well as new tractors.

Bill Nicklin

Great. If I may, I want to switch to another subject. A lot of interest around the world in smart ag automation, precision ag, what have you in the big consulting firms that are out there writing a lot, particularly about what they call advanced connectivity technology. And I saw in the other day and it goes from RFID to Bluetooth, Low Power WAN, to WiFi-6 to low-band 5G, the high band 5G, the LEO satellite constellations. As you absorb all of that, kind of where are you now in this continuum? And how is your IP developing to enable new - existing or new products within this connectivity spectrum --pardon the pun??

Brett McMickell

That's a great question and something that's very important to us. The importance of the conductivity is - I mean, it's - conductivity will add a lot of productivity to rural areas and to farm operations. And we are definitely interested in taking advantage of that. Whirl cloud and the mobile app already provides some useful features through that conductivity. So, further increase in conductivity on the farm will only improve and what we can do.

In terms of how you approach that, that's where our modularization strategy comes in, is that we are well aware of the vast number of methodologies you can use to connect and the changing landscape. And so, through the modularization, we're able to address particular needs using a particular technology without having to restructure our entire product. And so it's by focusing on modularization, that we're able to address a variety of needs. And these needs also change geographically.

So, you'll see adoption of certain technologies in certain geographies. And so, you've got to be mindful of, regional differences, as you look at conductivity - if you look at the spectrum of conductivity.

Bill Nicklin

Great, one more. There is a lot of talk and an area that really fascinates me, which is replacing a $0.25 million Deere Rig with huge complexity and weight and ground compaction and what have you with a swarm of smaller. I've got devices, some looking like a tractor and now they're just self-powered implements. As I watched all the YouTube videos out there, which are a lot of fun to watch of this stuff, but it appears to me that if Moeller later equipment is much more difficult to steer, number one.

And number two, there's going to be a lot of replacing one. So, how this - number one am I right they're more difficult to steer, because they bounce around a little more? And number two, would you be putting the steering in multiple devices instead of one?

Brett McMickell

And in terms of vehicles, I mean, there's a wide range of vehicles out there right now. I'm not going to - I mean, it depends on the specific vehicle. I'm sure there are some out there that are very challenging to steer. But if you look at a sprayer with a large inertial boom, that takes some expertise in order to steer at speed over the train today.

So, in terms of the difficulty, I'm sure my - I'm sure that the AgJunction team can steer the small vehicles. Right now, the markets really looking and trying to figure out what that autonomy picture looks like, what is the right-side vehicle, if you don't have a driver? I think it will be a bit of time before we see complete automation of the farm where there aren't any drivers on the fill. But you're seeing a wide variety right now as the market explores that space and determines what the right size is.

There definitely some advantages to some to slightly smaller vehicles. You mentioned a couple including soil compaction. But you've got to take into consideration other factors like maintenance over multiple vehicles, as well as the duration of the operation - the farming operation. There are only certain windows that are open for killing, seeding, spraying, harvesting. So, we've got to make sure that we're optimizing around yield and really improving the overall bottom line for the farmer.

And in terms of our approach, this is one reason why the modularization approach is so powerful, as it allows us to work with the people that are in investigating this area, whether it be large OEMs some of them are very progressive with the automation and autonomy as well as smaller companies that are exploring some unique application-specific vehicles.

And so we're able to provide technology across the board. And so, we're able to play and see what's going on in the space and make sure that AgJunction is part of whatever solution emerges from this automation, exploration.

And so I still think our IP portfolio is well positioned, I think the company is well positioned, and I stand by the modularization, as you're going through this transition phase to allow AgJunction to take advantage of what comes out.

In terms of the vehicles, as you get into - regardless of the size of the vehicle, you're going to - you're going to see more multi-vehicle automation. I think we're getting to a point where we've got a lot of automated capability plus a on a harvester, automating everything from positioning of the head, the implements, the auto-steering, everything on the vehicles being automated. But now it's time to look at productivity gains by automating the entire task of - let's say, harvesting or killing. It requires multiple vehicles for instance, for harvesting, with green carts, with trucking logistics, often multiple harvesters working in tandem. So how do you coordinate and orchestrate that in the most effective way.

And as you get to more and more automation, that's going to become increasingly important. And you can see that we're already have strategic patents in that area and we're already working and exploring what that looks like and protecting IP - strategically protecting IP as we go to more farm automation instead of vehicle automation.

Bill Nicklin

Thanks. I mentioned, I did a lot of - do a lot of digging around, it's really quite interesting to see what's going on. And I noticed that in Russia seems to be going gangbusters in equipment automation and autonomy. Yet, I always thought of them as kind of being really behind the curve and the manufacturing at least the OEMs. So I was wondering, if you're doing anything in Russia, you seen any opportunities there? And how do I separate an OEM from a bar or somebody who's just making something to throw on an OEM piece of equipment or to sell to a bar? It's kind of a mystery?

Brett McMickell

Yes, I mean, the bars, I mean, they're adding value and selling them. Often, they'll sell it into even the OEM. OEMs are the ones that are actually making the big machines.

In terms of Russia, Russia is a growth market. It's something that is very interesting, and AgJunction been able to make some traction in Russia. It's been difficult with COVID-19, preventing travel to continue with testing and qualification, as well as engaging new customers.

So I agree with what you've seen, Russia is spending more time looking at and we see a larger adoption of precision agriculture in Russia. You also see a similar growth pattern happening in China and a little bit more slowly, but definitely see growth in India as well.

So there's a lot of really high growth markets out there. The technology is set to address their needs. Once again, to the modularization approach, we can make sure that we're offering something that add value to the farmers in these regions. The difficulty right now is around travel access to the market with COVID. And it's slow progress in Russia, as well as across all of our regions globally, as I mentioned earlier.

Thank you. And that's all the time we have for questions today. It's now my pleasure to turn the call back to the speakers for any further remarks.

Brett McMickell

Thank you, Sydney. Thank you for spending time with us this morning. I look forward to speaking with you when we report our fourth quarter and full year 2020 results. Thanks again for joining us.

