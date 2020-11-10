Introduction

Peter Lynch had an investment strategy that consisted in part of researching good businesses you notice around on an everyday basis. I always try to incorporate this same habit. Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) is one of those companies that caught my attention. In-person, a car vending machine is a crazy sight to see. Purchasing a car online and having it sent directly to your home is wildly convenient. Due to these innovative sale methods at Carvana, I decided to look deeper to see if it is a viable investment. Although Carvana has seen high revenue growth due to rapid expansion, the valuation has outrun this growth, making the company an unsuitable investment for me.

Overview

Carvana is an e-commerce used car platform. The company buys and sells a wide selection of used cars at a great value. The company prides itself on being the opposite of a stereotypical car dealer, transparent in pricing, no-pressure sales tactics, and convenient. Carvana is famous for the car vending machine the company has deployed, which is a small part of the package of services the company offers. A buyer or seller can use a computer or phone to research, inspect, finance, warranty, purchase, schedule pick-up, or drop off a vehicle. Carvana is truly an innovative company in this old school industry.

Expanding At A Rapid Rate

Carvana is a relatively new company, as it was founded in 2013. But the company has been expanding rapidly. This expansion can be seen in the amount of markets Carvana has expanded to. In 2015, the company was only operating in 9 markets throughout the United States, while total markets in 2019 grew to 146. That is a total of 137 markets added in just five years. But, in 2020, Carvana has added another 115 markets! This is a growth rate of 467% per year. This is in line with the company's strategy to develop brand awareness, enter new areas, and grow market penetration. Of course, the growth of markets Carvana operates in has boosted the top line. Revenue in 2015 was just $130 million on sales of 6,253 retail units but has quickly grown to $3.94 billion on 177,549 retail units. This is a CAGR of 97.48% in revenue, which shows the level of expansion Carvana is doing. So far, in 2020, the company has already posted $3.76 billion in revenue through three quarters and has sold 171,939 retail units. Surely, Carvana will see another year of strong growth.

Growth Is Not Paying Off Yet

Despite such strong market expansion and revenue growth, Carvana has yet to see profitability. Above is a graph that shows net loss had grown each year. In the nine months of 2020, the company has accumulated a net loss of $308 million. This is why the company is trying to expand rapidly, as economies of scale will help boost margins. Margin expansion has already been seen over the last five years, with the gross margin increasing every year from 1% in 2015 to 12.9% in 2019. Currently, the gross margin is holding at 14.6% in 2020. Also, the profit per unit has been growing every year too. Profit per unit was just $206 in 2015 but has increased to $2,852 in 2019. Over the three quarters in 2020, profit per unit has continued this trend with Q1 at $2,640, Q2 at $2,726, and Q3 at $4,056. On top of this, Carvana has seen average days to sale decrease from 95 in 2015 to 62 in 2019 and 71 in 2020. Taking this all together shows that Carvana has a clear path to improved financial results. With the aggressive market expansion, increasing margins, higher profit per unit, and more inventory turnover, Carvana does have a path to profitability. We can see this happening when looking at the net margins by year. In 2015, the net margin was a horrible -28.5% but was reduced to -9.3% in 2019.

The Cost Of Rapid Expansion

But why hasn't the bottom line seen any positive results if these metrics are growing? The reason that Carvana has had high revenue, profit per unit, and growing gross margins, but a high net loss is due to the cost of this rapid expansion.

Direct Costs

SG&A costs have depleted any gross profit Carvana has earned in the past five years. As you would expect with a rapid expansion and brand awareness plan, SG&A expenses have been very high and have grown each year. SG&A expenses include costs from advertising, operating buildings, logistics, and corporate overhead. But even though SG&A expenses have been high, the percent of SG&A costs per revenue has been dropping. In 2015, SG&A expenses were 28% of revenue, which was reduced to 20% of revenue in 2019. This trend should persist as economies of scale grow. Interest expense has also been growing over the years due to increased debt issuances. Although not very high, interest expense as a percent of revenue has grown from 1.1% to 2.0% from 2015 to 2019. This growing interest expense is something to watch as Carvana continues to grow and increases debt load.

Balance Sheet

Due to Carvana's expansion strategy, it is important to look at the current health of the balance sheet to see if the company is over-leveraged. As of the most recent quarter, the company has great liquidity with a current ratio of 3.18x and a quick ratio of 1.09x. What this shows is Carvana can meet short-term debts. As for leverage, Carvana has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84x, which is not bad, considering the growth the company has had to fund. The side note on this leverage is that Carvana has a long way to grow to achieve profitability, and I would expect this debt-to-equity to increase each year. Overall, the company's balance sheet is looking solid when considering the growth rate of the past five years.

Overvalued

As of writing, Carvana trades at $210 per share. This is an extreme overvaluation. As noted before, the company does not have any net income to report and has no free cash flow. In 2019, revenue and gross profit per share is $84 and $10.81, respectively, without accounting for non-controlling interests which were attributed to 70% of the net loss in 2019. This means Carvana trades at 2.5x sales and 19.43x gross profit. Some would say the growth rate trajectory Carvana is on supports a higher valuation, but the used car market is very fragmented, with many players in many markets. This raises questions about the long-term growth rate. There are over 43,000 used car dealerships in the United States, with the largest dealer brand only holding 1.8% market share. Carvana would have to expand to a vast amount of markets to keep a steady growth rate. While I do think it is possible, it is not assured at all.

Conclusion

Paying attention to good businesses around you and researching them as investments can lead to great finds, but in many cases, you already missed the mark. Carvana seems to be one of those companies at this point in time. The leading innovation within car sales is why I was interested in the company, but unfortunately, the valuation is out of touch. Carvana has seen high revenue growth and improving operating metrics, and I believe the company will reach profitability in the next few years with huge market expansion. But the valuation is making a big assumption that Carvana can grow at this rate for a long-term period in a largely fragmented industry.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.