It's better to stay invested for existing shareholders and an opportunity to buy for new investors looking to allocate capital to growth consumer tech. I'm long Roku.

Source: Q3 Shareholder Letter

Roku's (NASDAQ: ROKU) Q3 earnings results were excellent. The company posted an impressive 73% yoy growth for the quarter, far outperforming analyst expectations (of ~41% yoy growth). While the substantial revenue and earnings beats might have been impressive, investors may be wondering what exactly is incorporated into the growth metrics and how the numbers inform prospects for the company. At first glance, the ~45% yoy growth expectations for Q4 as management remarked would seem conservative given this quarter's results. The recent outperformance can be attributed to a variety of factors, from more durable ad-spend acceleration to one-off big revenue recognitions from content publisher deals.

In this article, I've analyzed the earnings results with an emphasis on the growth figures according to my interpretation. Towards the end, I've remarked upon how this information factors into my broader thesis. I'm still long ROKU and it remains among my top portfolio positions.

Link to my last article on Roku, in which I discuss the business model and ad recovery in detail.

Q3 Highlights & Commentary

We are not going back to the way it was to be clear. I mean, I think, COVID did -- COVID triggered a lasting durable change in how CMOs and marketers are thinking about their TV ad spend. In Q3, we saw a 17% drop in linear viewing, Roku was up 54%, 92% of Roku cord cutters are very satisfied with their decision to cut the cord and aren’t planning to go back. So I really think this is a one-way transfer function. We don’t go back to the older spending patterns, because the audience isn’t there, marketers need to follow the audience into OTT. And they stay, they stay because of the enhanced capabilities. - SVP Scott Rosenberg, Q3 Earnings Call Transcript

The company added 3.0 million active accounts last quarter to take their total count to 46.0 million (+43% yoy)

Net revenue grew 73% yoy; with Platform Revenue at +78% yoy and Streaming Player Revenue +62% yoy

Annual Revenue Per User or ARPU grew 20% yoy

Adjusted EBITDA flipped positive at a 12% margin, helped by Gross Profits that grew 81% yoy

Source: Q3 Shareholder Letter

As of Q3, the company saw a substantial acceleration in ad spend to the platform, with advertisers following eyeballs from the disrupted linear TV ad market to the disruptive Connected TV ad market. Viewers measured in "active accounts" ticked upwards from Q3, though aggregate streaming hours only mildly improved sequentially as lockdowns were relaxed. Some big content publisher deals were struck, notably, Peacock (Comcast) and other content deals were renewed contributing to high upfront revenue recognition. Ultimately more viewers bought Roku players than expected, advertisers spent more through Roku than expected, and the selection of content on the Roku platform is richer than ever. The three stakeholder categories, content publishers, viewers, and advertisers lend the platform strengthened network effects that position the company to capture more market share.

Barring any significant external risk factors materializing, we estimate that the overall Q4 year-over-year revenue growth will be roughly in line with the last few holiday seasons, which was in the mid-40% range. We expect platform revenue to account for roughly two-thirds of total revenue. As I mentioned earlier, Q3 revenue benefited from material deal value increases that we do not anticipate will be replicated in Q4. Also, this quarter, we will be lapping the anniversary of our dataXu acquisition, along with certain content distribution launches. - CFO Steve Louden, Q3 Earnings Call Transcript

While the 73% growth figure contributed as a blowout quarter, it is important to note that a fair percentage of sales came from deal renewals, where substantial upfront revenue recognition helped push the top line temporarily. Regardless, the company's growth projection for the upcoming quarter is a distinct improvement from previous analyst expectations and marks an inflection point. Revenues are accelerating once again while broader consensus estimates expected deceleration. Fundamentally, this does command a higher valuation, justifies the rally over the past few months, and rerates the future growth trajectory. Management didn't give distinct guidance but as far as "mid-40s" goes, I'd expect something higher than 45% as the Roku team has been conservative with guidance historically.

During the quarter, The Roku Channel reached U.S. households with an estimated 54 million people and grew streaming hours faster than any other top 10 channel on the Roku platform on a year-over-year growth basis. The Roku Channel grew more than twice as fast as the Roku platform overall, on both a streaming hours and active account reach basis. - Q3 Shareholder Letter

Another promising driver for the financials appears to be The Roku Channel, that is now not just constrained to the Roku platform, but also on other platforms such as Amazon's Fire TV. The outpaced growth for The Roku Channel alleviates some concern I had for the loss of AVOD (ad-supported video on demand) revenue in the face of an increasingly crowded content selection for users. While the company has to share ad inventory or revenue proceeds from third party content distributors, The Roku Channel can score most gross advertising revenue to the company's top-line. Management remarked that the AVOD system is working extremely well and the demand for free channels with ad-supported content is particularly high. The Roku Channel is an internal catalyst and with the platform's ad-tech (OneView) that's only getting smarter, ARPU numbers have grown 20% yoy and should continue to trend upward.

Growth Metrics & Growth Rates

Source: Author, Data from Shareholder Letters, Roku Investor Relations

The company added 3.0million accounts, although streaming hours only marginally improved. The Streaming Hours/Active Account ratio dropped from 340 hours/account in Q2 to 322 in Q3. This isn't surprising as the lockdown was relaxed. Some might be considering how much further the figure might drop in a post-pandemic scenario and how it might influence platform revenue. Throughout 2019, the average hours were in the ~290-300 hour range so there shouldn't be a huge drop in user engagement. Broadly speaking, ad revenue consists of the equilibrium between the supply and demand of advertising spend and ad inventory. High streaming hours balanced out lower ad demand in Q1-Q2. In the case of an economic recovery, lower streaming hours will be balanced by higher ad demand. Roku is not a stay at home trade for that reason. If anything, the pandemic has accelerated long term adoption and the shift to CTV advertising.

Source: Author, Data from Shareholder Letters, Roku Investor Relations

Outside Platform Revenue, Player Revenue (from the streaming sticks) accelerated sharply over the last quarter. One might infer that the current environment might have caused a high number of Roku users to upgrade their Roku devices. Management expects Player revenue to come in at about a third of total revenue for Q4, which is traditionally marked by seasonality in player sales as well as ad flow. International markets, particularly the UK and Canada seem to be expanding well and are important avenues to track as the domestic market saturates.

Platform revenue should disproportionately drive the overall Roku business in the long-term and I expect player sales will subside due to the pull-forward of unit sales incentivized by stay-at-home despite the upcoming holiday season. Ad revenue will continue to find its way to the platform as Roku cements itself as the place to be for content publishers and advertisers alike. I'd like to point out towards the trends we've seen in Net Revenue growth. It is particularly impressive that the growth rates refuse to dip under 40% and have bouts of acceleration now and then, even after accounting for the one-offs in Q3. I primarily attribute the natural scalability to the company's network effects, that keep getting stronger.

Source: Author

Roku's business model enables elevated growth for extended periods without the need for significant reinvestment. As they grab users, content publishers and advertisers seem to naturally follow without much of a sales effort as the platform offers symbiotic relationships between all the parties that promote positive reflexivity. Management has remarked on the company's inherent "operating leverage" a few times and in my opinion, the broader market continues to underestimate the power of Roku's business model. I've explained why this particular platform-style model is special in my previous article.

Financials & Valuation

Source: Author, Data from Shareholder Letters, Roku Investor Relations

Trailing-twelve-month (NYSE:TTM) financials have been impressively resilient in the drying up of ad demand in Q1/Q2. I expect gross margins to expand in the coming quarters amidst the accelerated growth. The 43% TTM Gross Margin figure encompasses the slightly rocky road and disruptions in Q1/Q2. It's important to note that streaming players have lower gross margins (~10-15%) whereas the platform segment is higher (~60%). As I noted earlier, platform revenues should outsize and outpace player revenues and as a result, gross margins have an inbuilt tailwind for expansion.

The company has been Free Cash Flow (Operating Cash Flow - CapEx) positive over the last few quarters. The TTM FCF figure incorporates the Dataxu acquisition in Q4 2019 (Notice the dip in FCF margins -5.6% in Q4). I'd expect FCF margins to abruptly expand in the coming quarter as it excludes the Q4 2019 dip. Sales growth will likely continue to be the key financial driver for the stock price going forward in my opinion, though it's reassuring to see the profitability expand. The company has been significantly reinvesting to capture their market opportunity, and the current profit margins don't account for their profit-taking ability as that'll come further down in the company's lifecycle.

Source: Koyfin

For a mid gross margin business, the EV/S multiples would be considered expensive for a declining sales growth story. However, Roku isn't one yet, and I'd put the odds in favour of elevated growth rates (about 45-55% in the coming few quarters). A consensus estimate of 12.6x NTM EV/S is on the conservative side in my view, and I see a lot more upside potential for ROKU. The company is firing on all cylinders and when sales accelerate as they have recently, it's better to stay invested and reap in the likely outperformance on the often conservative-leaning forecasts. After all, CTV advertising is just getting started and the runway is huge.

Risks

Competition from Amazon Fire TV, or Google TV

Slowing overall streaming engagement, and market saturation domestically

Systemic Risks; as a high growth stock that is borderline profitable, Roku is subject to higher than expected volatility and large drawdowns in the case of market-wide or riskier tech selloffs

Macro Risks; ad spend could once again decrease with the lack of fiscal stimulus if the pandemic is more drawn out than expected despite the recent good news

Conclusion

As I wrap up this article, we stand at a sharp ~12% drawdown from the all-time-high the price on Friday, the day after earnings. I specifically stated there was a "very high" probability of a Q3 beat in my last article though the immediate gains appear to have been short-lived. It could be that high growth tech/consumer stocks were considered pandemic trades and/or there's a re-allocation of capital towards sectors that might resurge in an economic recovery.

In light of the recent price action, I'd like to emphasize that it is wise to stay focused on the long-term and the bigger picture here, which is the secular and irreversible trend towards Connected TV adoption and advertising worldwide. For companies like these, it is difficult to tell the winding path they'll travel by but we can reasonably assess their destination and position our capital accordingly. If streaming hours decrease and new accounts decelerate as people move outside, the broader economic recovery could mean that more advertising spend traffics into the Roku revenue funnel. The current headwinds (lower ad spend) and tailwinds (high streaming engagement) will likely switch places post-pandemic, but the net result should be positive over the long-term.

As management mentioned, a structural shift in television advertising has occurred and Roku is the new, more effective place for ad money to be. This quarter highlights the ongoing shift and the company should benefit from this for years to come. The 12.6x NTM EV/S estimate valuation is reasonable for an entry point for new investors, all things considered. For current stockholders, it's a good idea to stay invested in my opinion.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ROKU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.