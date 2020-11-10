The new entity will have an initial 2023 EPS target of $3+ making the stock cheap below $80.

With the upcoming deal to acquire Xilinx (XLNX), AMD (AMD) appears headed back to $100. The chip company had a blowout Q3 earnings report initially overshadowed by the deal. The semiconductor company reported such a large beat while competitor Intel (INTC) continues to struggle suggesting the Xilinx value won't impact the growth story. My investment thesis remains very bullish on AMD heading to new highs.

Image Source: Xilinx website

Beating Competition

My view was that AMD would already trade at all-time highs, if it wasn't for the rich Xilinx deal. AMD smashed Q3 estimates and guided to substantial growth in Q4 for a stock that already traded up at $94.

The company is set to grow 41% in Q4 while Intel has forecast revenues to decline 14%. The end result is substantial market share gains by AMD leading to realization of our big picture where AMD challenges the dominant chip market share position of Intel. The sales gap between the two companies is still massive with Intel forecasting $17 billion in Q4 sales while AMD expects to reach record levels at only $3 billion.

Adding Xilinx helps AMD compete in the programmable chip area with the Altera division owned by Intel. Xilinx is only a $750 million quarterly business so the massive gap between Intel/Altera and AMD/Xilinx leaves decades of growth ahead for the new entity.

Even before Xilinx comes into the picture, analysts have upped AMD revenue estimates by $1 billion in each of 2021 and 2022. Prior to the big Q3 beat, analysts had the semi. company generating $10.9 billion in revenues next year and the estimate has been hiked to $11.9 billion now. The 2022 estimate was hiked in a similar manner to $13.95 billion.

Data by YCharts

My view is that AMD would already top $100 based on these estimate hikes this year. These numbers were predicted in my previous research as the company heads towards massive market share gains with Intel struggling with process technology improvements. As AMD grabs 25%, 35% and even 50% of their previous TAM of $80 billion, the company was set to earn $2, $3 or $4+ a share making the stock much more valuable.

A big part of the potential gains in the stock was the EESC segment hitting record revenues. For the first time, both console and data center sales are on fire. NextPlatform has total EESC sales hitting $1.13 billion in Q3 based on $510 million in data center sales and $830 million for consoles.

Source: NextPlatform

With just about all business lines hitting on all cylinders, the stock was poised to rally without a major deal to digest.

New Model

The deal with Xilinx complicates the valuation. AMD is no longer such a pure play on taking market share from Intel and turning the gains into profits. Now, shareholders have to deal with potential dilution from buying Xilinx which has a slower growth rate.

On the Q3 earnings call, AMD CEO Lisa Su suggests revenue synergies will keep the growth rate above 20% well into the future:

As we look forward at our Financial Analyst Day we talked about 20% CAGR as the right target for our company. I think all of that stays on track. We are a high growth business and we want to remain a high growth business. I think Xilinx brings them a lot of opportunities that are additive to that model, when you look at the markets and the capabilities and just the margins in the free cash flow generation. So a 20% CAGR is the right target for the combined business...

My previous financial models had detailed the estimates based on AMD alone. The new update will attempt to forecast what a combined company will look like in 2022 and beyond based on updated analyst revenue estimates and 20% growth in 2023:

Source: Stone Fox Capital calculations

The financial model factors in operating expenses dipping from 30% at the time of the merger to 27% in 2023. The company has $300 million in synergies along with leverage that should improve margins over the years. At the same time, AMD was on a path to higher gross margins. The new company has the potential to boost existing combined gross margins at 51% now up to 55% by 2023.

Assuming the combined AMD can reach these margin targets, the company will earn ~$3 in 2023. My previous estimates had the standalone AMD reaching an EPS target of nearly $4 when the company reached ~$20 billion in sales with a 25% market share. The updated analyst goal for standalone AMD is at least $17 billion here. Even with a sales beat, the new company doesn't appear on the same earnings trajectory.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that AMD has a very profitable trajectory with or without Xilinx. The combined entity will clearly generate higher profits in the near term, but the long-term growth trajectory could take a hit. Regardless, my investment thesis remains very bullish on a $80 stock with this much growth heading towards a 2023 EPS topping $3. Not to mention, AMD will still have substantial market share to capture in the future.

