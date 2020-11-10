RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (RADA) CEO Dov Sella on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call November 10, 2020 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Kenny Green - Investor Relations

Dov Sella - Chief Executive Officer

Avi Israel - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ken Herbert - Canaccord

Brian Kinstlinger - Alliance Global Partners

Will Manuel - Edison Group

Jeff Bernstein - Cowen

Kenny Green

Thank you, operator. I would like to welcome all of you to this conference call to discuss RADA’s third quarter 2020 results. I would like to thank RADA’s management for hosting this call. With us on the call today are Mr. Dov Sella, Chief Executive Officer and Mr. Avi Israel, Chief Financial Officer. Dov will summarize the key highlights of the quarter, followed by Avi who will provide a summary of the financials. We will then open the call for question-and-answer session.

Before we start, I would like to point out that the Safe Harbor published in today’s press release also pertains to the content of this conference call. And with that, I would now like to hand over to RADA’s CEO, Mr. Dov Sella. Dov, please go ahead.

Dov Sella

Thank you, Kenny. Good day to all four participants from both sides of the ocean and wherever you are. Let’s start with the results summary. As…

Dov Sella

Okay. It’s Dov Sella. I will start again my discussion with some communication problem here. I guess that our business performance is better than our communication. So, I will start the summary from the beginning.

We are very pleased with our financial returns. We demonstrate exceptionally strong revenue growth both year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter. We have a growth rate of 81% year-over-year and 16% quarter-over-quarter compared to the previous one. And we expect the sequential growth to continue in quarter four and into 2021. Our gross margin increased to 38%. We have been 36% stable for quite a while now. Our production at both Israel and U.S. production site is operating at higher volume and we have better efficiency and as we grow sales, we expect to continue to improve our manufacturing efficiency.

Operating expenses are stabilizing. OpEx is only slightly above the prior quarter on absolute pay basis, which is $167,000. There is a meaningful operating leverage in our business. And going forward, we will bring this down to our bottom line. We have EBITTDA of $3.1 million in this quarter, which is 15% of our revenues. It shows we are starting to enjoy the fruits of our investment. We increased our revenue guidance from 2020 from over $70 million to now over $75 million. If you will remember, we last – in the last quarter we increased it from $65 million to $70 million. Our guidance is based on our growing backlog and orders, which are coming in a faster rate than we originally had expected and our new guidance represents over 70% year-over-year growth, which is higher than the 58% growth of 2019.

Looking further out, we expect sequential quarterly revenue to continue to grow in Q4 and into 2021. We have a strong balance sheet of over $24 million in net cash at the end of the quarter, which is the December 30. It is sufficient for our growth and working capital needs. We still have some fluctuations in our cash as we are not yet under fair production programs and typically do not get advance payments as of now. The current cash level supports our inventory plans that enable efficient manufacturing. It enables us to continue to invest in our growth and it allows us to focus on maintaining our R&D edge and capitalize on opportunities when we identify them. We do expect to become cash flow positive along 2021.

Let’s discuss our current program. I would like to update you on some of the major programs in which we are involved. As you may know, the U.S. Army awarded the General Dynamics, the expected framework of $1.2 billion for the [indiscernible] program. They are under contract a few weeks ago covering four brigades that the framework of $1.2 billion covers four brigades and 144 vehicles or systems to be completed by mid-2023. The initial contract calls for 28 systems, 28 by carrier vehicles. The mission equipment package developed by Leonardo DRS integrates our multi-mission hemisphere radars part of it and we have not yet received the order from DRS, but we do expect to get the first purchase – first purchase order for the production program by year end and hopefully this month. APF for fighting vehicles, our radar in the heart of [indiscernible] solution in the Israeli Eitan AFV, we are in the development phase of this program. Fuel production recommenced in 2022 and the scope is over 1,000 radars over a few years.

The U.S. Army’s Bradley ISV, the testing is ongoing, fuel production expected to commence in 2022. Scope of the first brigade is over 620 radars. There are several additional APF programs in the pipeline, requiring potentially thousands of radars, which was delivered to stock in 2023 and onwards. This is a potential program in Europe, in the Far East and so on. USMC [indiscernible] program is enrolled to become a program while momentum is kept by entering deliveries. They have already delivered over 450 radars to the marine for the [indiscernible]. In general, we evidenced strong momentum in the point defense, following the identified threats of focus [indiscernible] and drone attacks as evidenced by [indiscernible] events in the Middle East in recent months and years. Beyond what has been delivered to-date and as demonstrated throughout this year, we anticipate significant upside from follow-on order to the initial orders we have already delivered and also still producing to satisfy. Our pipeline continues to broaden with the promising prospects and potential orders are especially strong in the U.S, while other international markets are increasingly growing and showing momentum.

Let’s summarize. Again, we are outperforming our expectations, revenues year-over-year growth of 81% and quarterly growth of 16% to a level of $28.4 million this quarter. Based on the strong order flow and current backlog, we have again increased our 2020 revenue guidance, which is now $75 million and above, representing a 70% growth year-over-year. Our gross margin revenue has increased and our operating expenses are gradually stabilizing, so we can bring much of the incremental growth in revenue down to the bottom line. Our EBITDA is $3.1 million or 15% of revenue. And given the operating leverage in our business, we expect EBITDA to grow further and we do believe that we are still in the early stages of our growth. The market is wide and growing and we expect to continue the growth in the foreseeable future. Our current leading and mature radar technology addresses the demanding needs of this growing market for the near-term and we are investing heavily in the near-term future and going to launch quite a few new orders in the coming year. And we are already putting our best ever quarterly results we believe that our next quarter will be even better.

At this point, I would like to hand the discussion over to Avi, our CFO. Avi, please go ahead.

Avi Israel

Thank you, Dov. You can find our results from the press release we issued earlier today and I will provide a short summary of the first quarter results. First quarter revenues were at a record $20.4 million, up 81% year-over-year.

Our gross margin in the quarter was 38% of revenues when compared with 36% over the past quarter, including Q2 of 2020. As you know, we made significant investment last year, especially in R&D and marketing and sales as well as our infrastructure in the United States, so our operating expenses grew. However, looking ahead, we don’t expect significant changes in operating expenses going forward.

Operating income was $2 million in the quarter compared to operating loss of $495,000 in the third quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA of $3.1 million, which is 15% of the quarter’s revenue compared with $105,000 in Q3 of last year. Net income attributable to other shareholders in the quarter was $2.1 million or $0.05 per share compared to a net loss of $685,000 or $0.02 loss per share in the third quarter of 2019. I would like to summarize and point out some highlights from our balance sheet. As of September 30, 2020, we had $23.7 million in net cash, net of a small financial debt related to PPP plan in the U.S.

At quarter end, our shareholders’ equity stood at $69 million financing 70% of our balance sheet. Our inventory level increased to $29.3 million and it compares to $17.2 million at the year end of 2019. The inventory level which is strategically increased to support our future expected growth to ensure full availability of components given the current environment and the need to mitigate against any negative influence on the supply chain mainly as a result of the COVID-19.

In summary, as Dov mentioned and as the financial results demonstrate, we are very pleased with our progress and look forward to continued growth. That ends my summary. We should now open the call for questions. Operator, please.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] The first question is from Ken Herbert of Canaccord. Please go ahead.

Ken Herbert

Yes, hi, good afternoon, Dov and Avi. Very nice quarter.

Dov Sella

Thank you.

Avi Israel

Thank you.

Ken Herbert

I wanted to ask first on the gross margins, very impressive this quarter. Do you think this rate is sustainable as we go into ‘21 or should there even be upside under the gross margin line as the volumes continue to pick up?

Dov Sella

We do believe that there is room for improvement of the gross margins as I have mentioned in my discussion, but we are not a software company. So I think an increase but not as something outrageous is still expected.

Ken Herbert

And was there – there wasn’t anything unusual this quarter that was a tailwind for gross margins, was there?

Dov Sella

No, nothing specific.

Ken Herbert

Okay, perfect. And as we look forward, it sounds like Dov I am sure that is on pace for a very nice step up next year. Can you just comment on confidence around timing of the contract? And I know here there has been some technical issues with the prime that have led to some delays at least with the Army, but obviously nothing with you. So can you just comment on confidence around timing there and expectations for that program into 2021?

Dov Sella

Yes, confidence is as high as can be purely administrative in our eyes.

Ken Herbert

Okay, perfect. And just finally, are you prepared to talk about the type of growth with the backlog now that we should expect for 2021 on the top line?

Dov Sella

It’s a bit early. We promised that we will continue growing, but formally, we will issue probably in a month, maybe a bit more than a month from now. We will issue guidance for 2021. So let’s be patient until then.

Ken Herbert

Great. Very nice quarter. I will pass it back there. Thank you.

Dov Sella

Thank you very much.

The next question is from Brian Kinstlinger of Alliance Global Partners. Please go ahead.

Brian Kinstlinger

Great, thank you. With the solid orders throughout the year, I want to dig into the size of your sales force today, compared to the beginning of 2020. And then maybe you can talk about your plans to add additional sales resources over the next year?

Dov Sella

Yes. I think we have enough people both from on our site here in Israel that addresses naturally the local market and the rest of the markets in the U.S. it’s be the marketing and sales all together with I think, local 30 people, which is far more than enough, we include their sales support and their customer solutions. And the – we are finding that we add people as much as we need. Ahead of time and I think all of us demonstrate that.

Brian Kinstlinger

And then given your succession success in short range air defense, our customers seeking you out, or is it mostly outreach or you responding to RFP type situations?

Dov Sella

I am sorry, could you repeat the question? I have some communication issues again.

Brian Kinstlinger

Yes, no worries. Yes. So you had a lot of success in demand for your mini radars in short, range air defense, so I am wondering, our customers are more and more seeking RADA out or our partners seeking RADA out, or it’s still mostly outreach or you and your teams responding to RFPs?

Dov Sella

The shape of the market is not as the RFPs. It’s an emerging market and the typically needs – urgent needs that are answered by a quick turnaround of a show me what you have demonstrations. And then they are relatively quick decisions. So instead of a cycles affair, I don’t know two, three years it is something like a – I don’t know, maybe half of the time, but it is not yet in the stage of a answering RFPs.

Brian Kinstlinger

Got it, okay. And then inventory, as you highlighted, has been a drag on cash. Obviously, that leads to stronger revenue. So it’s not necessarily a bad thing. It’s a good thing. But as you see stronger demand in ‘21 and then obviously, there are some large programs in ‘22 and ‘23, when you need to make increased investment in manufacturing capacity?

Dov Sella

We are already topping up our manufacturing capabilities. And in the process to double our capacities and though – we have not reached the limit as of now. We have two sites, each site potentially can produce a radars at worth of about $100 million a year. We are not there naturally. But we do believe that we should do it ahead of time we have new developments. We want to introduce repair and overhaul as well. So we are doubling our capabilities, we are adding the anechoic chambers, both in Israel and in the United States by mid-next year.

Brian Kinstlinger

Yes, and I get to that point, it seems like you are on a [indiscernible] for more than $100 million next year, even if the growth rate slows significantly so well, you think by summer, you will have increased capacity of more than $100 million?

Dov Sella

The capacity in both ends of the ocean, both in Israel and the U.S. can support this to be mentioned $200 million of revenue, and since we have…

Avi Israel

$100 million each. That’s the number shortcut.

Brian Kinstlinger

So, $200 million is your capacity in total right now of revenue?

Dov Sella

Yes, and we are increasing it. That’s not going to be the bottleneck.

Brian Kinstlinger

Got it, okay. Sounds good. Thank you.

Dov Sella

Thank you.

The next question is from Will Manuel of Edison Group. Please go ahead.

Will Manuel

Yes. Hi, thanks. Great quarter guys. I am just wondering in terms of the product mix, is the Avionics side of business still tracking the same sort of $10 million to $12 million rate? Does that have an impact on gross margins in the quarter?

Avi Israel

No, not dramatically that there is no significant difference in gross margin between the avionics business and the radar.

Will Manuel

Okay. And you mentioned there will be some updates that most of the new orders come to us from the U.S. Is it an indication that the rest of the world is maybe a little bit slower there or the U.S. is coming through quicker, do you expect any significant change in the geographic breakdown going forward?

Dov Sella

We expected that the U.S. will be – naturally the U.S. is the biggest local market for us. It’s about 50% of the total market. And we are very happy that as we anticipated, the U.S. is moving faster than any other markets. At the end, we do believe that it will be stabilized at 50%, we still show by the way 50% of our sales in the U.S. and the other 50% in the rest of the world. While remember that avionics are there, so they are part of the rest of the world. But next year, the U.S. will dominate, let’s say, more than 50%, but we do see Europe and other places waking up with similar requirements, as I mentioned in my briefing and we do believe that in 2022 it will be even again.

Will Manuel

Okay, great. Thanks to both.

The next question is from Jeff Bernstein of Cowen. Please go ahead.

Jeff Bernstein

Hi, Dov and Avi. It’s great quarter. Thank you for that. And just interested, you mentioned developments in the Middle East, I guess, the Azerbaijan, our new conflict may have been the first thing ever that settled by drones. We are not talking about sort of hacked together the terrorist things anymore, we are talking about major scale technology, how is that changing the TAM for you guys, the requirements that people are now looking at, etcetera?

Dov Sella

Well, it started – I think all these events started more than 2 years ago. So, we are in the midst of these changes. It is the growth of our business is affected by all these – by the recognition of the markets all over that there is a need for practical short range protection and life saving the solutions. And in our eyes, it’s continuously evolving kind of became normal course of business. So we are not surprised as of now.

Jeff Bernstein

Certainly. Okay, thanks.

Dov Sella

Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Well, hi, Mr. Sella, it’s [indiscernible]. We talked a couple of weeks ago. Actually, I had a question, but you have already answered it. So, I just want to tell you, congratulations for the great quarter and thank you very much.

Dov Sella

Thank you.

There are no further questions at this time. Mr. Sella, would you like to make a concluding statement?

Dov Sella

Yes. On behalf of the management, I would like to thank you all for participating in our conference call this time. We will present at the Wainwright Conference on Thursday – of the coming Thursday, 2 days from now. So, anybody that wants to join is more than welcome. Otherwise, we look forward to speaking with you and update you again in the next quarter in approximately 3 months time. Stay well and thank you all.

