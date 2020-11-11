This business structure has allowed BXMT to collect 99% of interest owed in Q3, with the minor weakness in hotels.

These giant private equity funds and other types of established capital providers permit long-term, stable relationships with a lot of shared risk.

BXMT engages with large firms and funds, usually referred to as deal "sponsors" in conference calls, to provide debt financing on large transactions.

Many industries suffer in a near-zero interest rate environment. But not mortgage REITs (mREITs). Nope. Most of them continue to deliver substantial dividends.

Moreover, equity REITs are known for having lower leverage, more conservative distribution payout ratios, and less risk. Yet you wouldn't necessarily guess that based on how dividends have stacked up in 2020.

Many investment-grade equity REITs, including several with excellent track records, took the COVID-19 axe to their distribution payouts. For the record, that doesn’t mean all their management teams should be blamed for making bad decisions. It only indicates just how tough 2020 has been.

That makes Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT), Starwood Property Trust (STWD), or Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) all the more impressive.

These "riskier" mREITs maintained their cash distributions. Arbor even increased it.

Of course, every commercial mREIT is unique and must be analyzed as such. That’s why we’ve committed to investigating one of the above-mentioned better-quality mREITs: BXMT.

As you can see below, it’s generated stable cash flow despite interest rates declining markedly.

How did that happen? It's a fair question that deserves a proper exploration to answer.

Q3 Portfolio and Operational Update

To properly evaluate any mREIT, investors need to comprehensively analyze its business from a “regular” REIT perspective. Then they need to incorporate the complexities unique to the mortgage variety.

As with any landlord situation, geographical exposure matters for BXMT, especially in today's environment. So we’re happy to see Blackstone’s international diversification is unique within the industry, as are its domestic concentrations.

Then again, BXMT does have a heavy focus in New York and California – 23% and 17% of its loan portfolio, respectfully. And that’s only slightly padded by its properties in Texas and Illinois, which add up to just 7% of its portfolio.

The international exposure, meanwhile, is all in lockdown-susceptible western Europe, with 11% tied to the U.K., mostly in London. As such, the type and quality of real estate backing Blackstone's loan pool is crucial.

The bulk (56%) are office properties, followed by hospitality (i.e., hotels) at 17% and multifamily at 11%. So it’s no wonder that its stock price is down.

Even so, rent collection for this real estate asset class has proven excellent so far into the pandemic. This seems counter intuitive at first. But it actually makes sense, particularly for BXMT's assets.

Lease agreements are designed to be fulfilled, after all. So unless their tenants go bankrupt, landlords get paid.

Sadly, bankruptcies have happened, especially for small businesses that have been destroyed by lockdowns and changes in consumer behavior. But Blackstone has minimal exposure to those disadvantaged entities. It works with real estate owners of Class B+ or higher office space, and therefore mostly bigger companies with greater staying power.

This translates into reliable cash collection for those landlords and those landlords’ mortgage providers.

And positive news of an effective vaccine improves their outlook further.

But Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s model goes a step further in protecting itself. It makes sure to work with a limited group of institutional real estate equity investors – giant private equity funds and other types of established capital providers that allow for long-term, stable relationships with a lot of shared risk.

BXMT engages with large firms and funds – usually referred to as deal "sponsors" in conference calls – to provide debt financing on large transactions. This business structure has allowed it to collect 99% of interest owed in Q3. The minor weakness left is in hotels.

Yet even that part of its portfolio is clearly working. That’s because Blackstone requires greater equity (usually around 60% leverage) for hotel financing. As such, each equity sponsor has significant skin in the game.

That said, there have been loan modifications made on the most vulnerable portions of the portfolio. But since "loan modifications" is a rather vague term, let’s talk specifics.

For starters, 80% of the portfolio didn’t receive any such thing. Of the 20% that did, 75% are classified as "cash-in." In other words, Blackstone required a cash infusion by the sponsor/equity owner before it would make any changes.

As indicated by its SEC filings and management commentary in the Q2 and Q3 conference calls, BXMT generally adjusts loan terms without forgoing interest payments.

That’s why quarterly interest collection was 99% despite a good number of modifications – including 5% of the portfolio (again, mostly hotels) that saw reserve deferrals or other more serious changes.

BXMT generated $1.89 year-to-date (YTD) in core earnings, or $2.51 annualized. Changes in fair value from hedging and foreign currency activity have a significant impact on generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) net income.

That’s why core earnings is a better metric.

Coronavirus Considerations Concerning Blackstone

Since the coronavirus is still so very much with us, it's important to consider its effect on BXMT – from risk ratings to liquidity and portfolio size.

Just like with business development companies (BDCs), any internal risk ratings are, by definition, internally calculated. So they should be taken with a grain of salt.

That said, we can study how accurate management has been over time. And in Blackstone's case, it’s been right more than wrong about predicting loan problems.

For Q3, its weighted average risk rating remains a three on the five-point scale. (Higher is worse, with five indicating an incoming loss likely).

The degradation from year-end 2019 to Q3 is notable, with loans rated four or five growing from $169.7 million to $3.35 billion. On the plus side, there were no new loans above three.

The current expected credit losses reserve of $177 million suggests about half (52.5%) of those rated five will be written off. If economic conditions were to worsen sharply, a significant portion of those rated four could result in losses too.

For better context, a 10% loss rate on the later category equates to 10% of Blackstone’s current market capitalization of $3.7 billion. (Considering the 50% loss rate for the former category, this is certainly possible.)

Fortunately, liquidity has been one of this mREIT’s strong suits throughout the crisis. So it ended Q3 with $1.2 billion in total liquidity, with roughly one third of that in the form of cash.

Blackstone’s Balance Sheet

On the downside, the operational performance and changes in portfolio quality discussed do directly impact Blackstone’s balance sheet. Such variables drove the extremely distressed trading in mREITs starting in late Q1.

Proper balance sheet management is a lot more than seeking the lowest interest rate on the longest-term debt possible. And that's especially true for mREITs.

So it’s important to understand that BXMT matches the length, or term, of its liabilities with the mortgages in its portfolio. That's what’s meant by "term matching."

Let's say an mREIT is looking to finance a mortgage for a sponsor’s purchase of an industrial property in California. As such, it will find attractive financing with a lender willing to loan it $70 million for eight years.

Since that fits the 70% loan-to-value ratio target, the mREIT agrees.

But say the buyer then wants to finance over eight years with a balloon payment at the end.

This won't work, as the mREIT needs to pay off its loan well before it would collect enough money to do so. If the property owner wants to extend the loan term, the mREIT might have to also renegotiate its financing with lenders.

A strong balance sheet and deep, long-term relationships mitigate these risks.

Another key factor is maturity management over time. We want to avoid very near-term maturities of 12-18 months. As the recent crisis vividly illustrated, going into a challenging period with significant near-term maturities is a recipe for disaster.

It’s therefore worth noting that BXMT's nearest corporate maturities are $403 million in 2022 and $220 million in 2023. So it scores well here.

Despite declining asset values on the equity side of the balance sheet, BXMT has reduced leverage throughout 2020. Now, the 2.6x figure shown above is on-balance sheet debt only, since Blackstone doesn't include anything else in its more investor-friendly reports.

But digging into its SEC filings provides an off-balance sheet number of 3.6x. This is modestly higher than Starwood's comparable figure, though that's not obvious since it reports leverage ratios differently.

In short, BXMT's aggregate loan-to-value ratio of 64% is favorable and at the lower end of its peer group.

Book value per share – which reflects all impairments and the extent the distribution is covered by cash flow – increased from $26.45 at the end of Q2 to $26.51 as of Sept. 30. That compares to $27.82 as of the end of last year and $26.92 as of March 31, 2020, a 4.7% decline YTD.

This is a very modest decline given the environment.

In Conclusion…

Thanks to a 16.6% increase in Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s equity price the other day, it now trades at a 4% discount to book value. Fortunately, we've been aggressively recommending BXMT since it traded down to its 52-week low of $12.67.

Due to Q3's performance and vaccine news, we’re adjusting that slightly upward today, closer to its book value.

BXMT is still subject to potential portfolio write-downs, with a lot of Risk-4 categorized assets. And it’s only just covering its distribution from cash flow, so we need to remain disciplined on our entry points.

For context, BXMT traded at a 40% premium to book value earlier this year. That isn't likely to reoccur until its portfolio is de-risked considerably, but it’s worth keeping in mind all the same.

We definitely aren’t ignoring it.

