SITM has performed remarkably well since its IPO and I suspect it will continue to do so at least through its Q4 results.

The firm designs and sells various MEMS products to equipment manufacturers in a variety of end markets.

SiTime went public in the U.S. in November, 2019.

Quick Take

SiTime (SITM) went public in November, 2019, selling 4.3 million shares of its common stock at $13.00 per share.

The firm develops silicon-based timing technologies for a variety of large end markets.

SITM will likely produce continued growth for its Q4 2020 report in early 2021, so I’m Bullish on the stock at least through then.

Company

Santa Clara, California-based SiTime was founded in 2003 as part of MegaChips Corporation (TYO:6875) and is focused on the development and marketing of silicon timing products for MEMS, analog mixed-signal designs, and advanced system-level integration.

Management is headed by CEO and Director Rajesh Vashist who has been with the firm since 2007 and was previously CEO of Ikanos Communications.

Management believes that SiTime is the only company that is currently developing entirely silicon-based timing solutions that include oscillator systems, resonators and clock integrated circuits.

Below is a brief overview video of the company’s offerings:

Source: SiTime

Some of the markets that SiTime serves include the enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure industries, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things [IoT], and mobile markets, as well as aerospace and defense verticals, among others.

SiTime has shipped billions of units to over 10,000 customers, among which include Apple, FitBit, Garmin, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology (SHE:002415), Samsung Electronics (KRX:005930), Google, Microsoft, Dell, and Huami among others.

Recent Performance

Topline revenue by quarter has been uneven during the Covid-19 pandemic, but the firm’s most recent result has been record revenue in Q3 2020:

Gross profit by quarter has shown a similar trajectory, as the chart shows below:

Operating income by quarter dropped sharply into negative territory during the first two quarters of 2020, but bounced back to near breakeven in Q3:

Earnings per share (Diluted) have performed similarly to operating income, with Q3 2020 nearing EPS breakeven:

Source for chart data: Seeking Alpha

Since its IPO, SITM’s stock price has risen 442 percent vs. the U.S. Semiconductor index’ rise of 41.5 percent and the overall U.S. market’s rise of 18.7 percent, as the chart below indicates:

Source: Simply Wall Street

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $1,610,000,000 Enterprise Value $1,550,000,000 Price / Sales 13.59 Enterprise Value / Sales 14.91 Free Cash Flow [TTM] $10,450,000 Revenue Growth Rate 31.88% Earnings Per Share -$0.56

Source: Company Financials

As a reference, a relevant (partial) public comparable to SiTime would be Microchip Technology (MCHP); shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:

Metric Microchip Tech (MCHP) SiTime (SITM) Variance Price / Sales 7.13 13.59 90.5% Enterprise Value / Sales 6.88 14.91 116.7% Free Cash Flow [TTM] $1,630,000,000 $10,450,000 -99.4% Revenue Growth Rate -2.1% 31.9% -1618.1%

Source: Seeking Alpha

Commentary

In its last earnings call, covering Q3 2020, management highlighted its multi-source strategy which has helped it avoid some of the worst supply chain dislocations during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The firm believes its ApexMEMS resonator products are well suited for high volume applications such as ‘Bluetooth, wearables, high speed connectivity interfaces, asset tracking and microcontrollers.’

Management’s approach to focus on semiconductor-based materials versus the more traditional quartz has resulted in reduced supply concerns for its products by comparison.

Additionally, its recent entry into the resonator market provides the firm with the ability to have conversations with customers about a full line of products rather than a more limited product set.

However, it is in the area of 5G that the SITM is seeing significant expansion, and, I would argue, is the cause of its sustained stock price rise.

It’s ORAN products are gaining traction because they help network operators obtain lower deployment costs while providing excellent performance.

As to its financial results, Q3 showed strong revenue growth, up 29% over the same period a year ago. Notably, its mobile IoT rebounded strongly from a downturn due to Covid-19 slowdowns previously.

Gross margins are also expanding impressively, with the quarter seeing an increase in 530 basis points over Q2.

The firm is cash flow positive, recently paid its bank loan so is free of bank debt.

Looking ahead, management provided Q4 guidance of a sequential revenue increase of 10% to 15% along with gross margin expansion.

The question for investors now is whether the stock is a buy after its tremendous performance over the past year.

As to valuation, compared to partial competitor Microchip, SITM is valued at much higher levels, certainly in part due to its high growth rate.

Also, the firm recognizes seasonality factors that normally produce more revenue in the second half of the year, which when combined with a rebound from the first-half year depressed results from Covid-19, produced very strong growth results in Q3 and will likely continue into Q4.

So, while the stock may have some more room to run on the heels of a likely positive Q4 result, I wonder if there will be selling pressure as we go further into 2021.

Therefore, I’m cautiously bullish on the stock through its Q4 2020 report cycle, but less so after that until we gain further guidance from management.







