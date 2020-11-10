Alteryx, Inc. (AYX) CEO Mark Anderson Presents at Piper Sandler Digital Awakening Day (Transcript)

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Piper Sandler Digital Awakening Day November 10, 2020 2:00 PM ET

Mark Anderson - CEO

Kevin Rubin - CFO

Brent Bracelin - Piper Sandler

Brent Bracelin

Good morning, or good afternoon depending on where you're at, this is our next Digital Awakening Session here. We've heard from executives at Twilio, Shopify and Zendesk and are really pleased to now have a session here with Alteryx. Kevin, CFO and Mark Anderson, the new CEO as of close to 30 days here now, so really, really appreciate you joining us here. Obviously, interesting day to have a conversation around Digital Awakening two days after a potential promising vaccine.

But ultimately, we do think we'll look back on 2020, as that year where things did change, we did see this inflection point around digital. Mark, obviously, would love to maybe start with you and just to better understand the decision process, why jump back into kind of a leadership position in Tech. What attracted you to Alteryx, you've obviously had some exposure there through the board. And maybe we've been a little bit on the short stint at Anaplan as well.

Mark Anderson

Yes, you bet. Thanks very much for having us, we really appreciate the opportunity. And I think over the last year or so on the board, first of all, love being on the board, love the company, love the people, love the mission. And always have felt that data science was really important as I started to learn about it, say a decade ago, I started using data scientists to build some early capabilities that have actually turned into SAS tools that are commonly available today to help us identify the priorities to go after and set our people after.

But probably in the last year or so, Dean approached the board said, hey, I'm over 60, want to go, do something with my wife and but I want to do it in a way that's best for the company and the people and the shareholders. And so, I played a role on the board as one of the people that lives in Silicon Valley started talking to a handful of people, we actually use the search firm and really as this was transpiring, we had the big miss. We missed expectations in Q2. And just as we were digging into the details, a couple of board members approached me and said, would you think about doing this and sort of happened to be transparent at the same time, I was getting a little intellectually bored, loved investing with Lightspeed, loved investing with TPG.

But I really didn't get into the nitty-gritty details. And as you know, Brent, I'm a knuckle dragger from way back, and I love getting into the details. And so I just -- happened at the right time, my wife gave me permission, she sort of just said yes, go and do it, stay away from me. And I really haven't looked back ever since. So, digging into the details, really find that we've got a terrific business here, I think, sure, we had a trip-up in Q2, but I do think the timing is right, for what we do, as you said, things are happening very fast.

And enterprises have kind of woken up in the last six months and realize that, if you haven't transformed how you do business, and how you deliver outcomes for your customers or experiences for your customers, and rethought how digitization plays into that, and how being a much more connected enterprise plays into that, and really taking control over the data that’s scrolling around your enterprise. And some of the customers I've talked to are already close to 100 customers, I'd say at this point.

But, they're all pulling the hair out with a vast amount of data. And now the new areas that the data is coming from, just as the workforce and our customers are distributed in places that we never imagined, that we'd have to deal with. So it's an exciting time, and I'm really pumped to be here, and try to exercise my leadership capabilities through these little screens and cameras.

Brent Bracelin

So it sounds like you got tired of playing Golf, your wife basically want you out of the house. And you have lot of opportunity here to kind of take another company and obviously, you got a great track record of scaling these businesses to multibillion dollars. So I'm excited to see what you do in Alteryx for sure. Let's start with you mentioned something on the conference call and I'm going to beat you up, because you've been there 30 days. So I’m going to ask all the tough questions. I’m not going to save some of the tough questions for Kevin, so he gets the fact. But last quarter, you did mention something about it. I think in an advisory council or advisory forum, I would love to dig a little deeper into kind of what you've learned.

I mean, I know you're early, but what do you learn from the C-Suite executives around kind of the pace of change and some of the challenges they have?

Mark Anderson



Yes, well, I think we touched on some of the highlights, but this in particular is our first attempt at doing this. And it was virtual, which ended up working out well, because we had people from Europe, couple from Asia and the rest of the Americas, but large Global 2000 companies, in some cases, Fortune 100. And what struck me is, first of all, just the maturity of their commitment around digitization of their business, and it wasn't just COVID that spawned this. And then also the mindfulness of the need to always be reinventing yourself and always having that clean sheet of paper exercise and making sure that you got the right people, the right seats, the right people in the right seats at the right time. And we're leveraging the right process. And truly, doing this as efficiently as possible.

And I've heard some really funny stories, actually one of the CFO was telling me, since we started deploying Alteryx,

I've been able to look outside my office and see, a nice clean wall. And I'm like, what are you talking about because you come back here, used to see the people, the analysts out here, they would live in Excel all day, and they wouldn't leave their desks and they go bang their heads against the wall for an hour or two and so we haven't had to make any repairs on the walls. And I'm like, I was wondering where you're going with that.

But so I think they look at us and they see we've been able to take traditional sort of let’s say advanced knowledge workers and make them much more productive with quite easy to use drag and drop kind of user interface that that really has the power to pull data from anywhere and do a prep and blend and cleanse in a way that others just can't do and then being able to manipulate that and output it anywhere.

It’s really flexible. I think the best thing we have as a company going for us is the experience that our citizen data scientists have when they're using the technology. And so let's call that out here. And I think there are challenges in leadership team is to take everything else about the business and raise it up. And these customers, right, they want less complexity in provisioning Business Services, they weren't much more automation, right. The knowledge workers that are coming out of school today, like my both my daughters now in their 20s, they have different skills, than they did 30 years ago, when Micawber was coming out of school.

So, we think that persona is going to be a persona that requires much more self service much more, much more elegant, self provisioning, self capabilities on the website, and you look at our website, we have a lot of improving to do, we're going to launch a new skin for the website at the end of this month. And you can bet that in 2021, we'll have a much more elegant and friction free experience for not necessarily for just anyone who wants to hit our website, but for our customers that will want to help do their jobs or find answers in a much more effective way. And we're going to transform and improve there for sure.

So, that's what they want, they want education for their knowledge workers, they want better curated education to help make them more productive, so that, frankly, so that their data scientists can focus on actually higher order things. And then a broad ask that they had was, how do you help us find people that have these skills day one, is there something that you can do more broad based around education, that could just improve the population have sort of early certification or first or second level certification capabilities to help us find knowledge workers.

Brent Bracelin

So it sounds like, I should get my son into kind of the Alteryx Certified Engineering Program to make the big box. So I like it. Part of the question and reason why I bring that up is there is a little bit of debate as we just think about the digital cloud shift. And will there still be motivation to spend the dollars with the vaccine coming out next year? What was your general, just at a high level, the willingness to create budget next year for these digital initiatives, AI initiatives? What's your general sense from that audience?

Mark Anderson

Well, I think generally, I'm certainly optimistic about vaccine and the impact that might have on employment levels, especially, it's important to get people back to work, and especially the harder hit cohorts of people that seem to always get knocked down when these things happen. That's part of my interest rate in education, and something, I think you'll hear a little bit more from us when we do our Analyst Day in the Spring, but I'm going to challenging the team here to really go aggressive on education because again, I'm used to getting together with customers, like I was a few weeks ago and having them beat me up for more discount or ask for better terms or whatever.

But this was a real noble last, but I think we have an obligation to do and I think we can do it, especially these days when we're putting less M&Ms in the offices and flying less airplanes.

Q - Brent Bracelin

Yes, next question, we try to get some audience questions. If you have questions, you can go to the chat browser, and we'll get those in as well. But I want to just talk a little about the Vision strategy, obviously, Dean and Kevin have been talking about the Vision strategy and the citizen data scientists for quite some time, as you just kind of reflective in the last kind of 30 days, what is kind of the Vision strategy you have to scale this to a multibillion dollar business, you've done it before [indiscernible] and what's the vision here is it just go to market, is it kind of product and is kind of organic, inorganic, walk me through the Vision, how you indicate this business to billion and plus?

Mark Anderson

You bet. I think business at its current stage isn't too dissimilar to what is when I joined in ’04 or Palo was in terms of size and the relative states that we’re in, only one or two away, one or two stages away here. But I think all three have some similar important things in common. First of all, I think the product is incredible. And I think, there's product market fit and differentiation between what we do today and what we, and where we're going, we got to work really hard to keep that differentiation, but I can assure you, we're going to work harder and more efficiently going forward.

And I think we've got to do a better job delivering, those business outcomes for customers, and a little more focusing on the specific outcomes and use cases, because I think there's just a lot more that we can do there. And if I look at the resources, we have just for your example, for your benefit and go to market, I sort of see a transformation opportunity there where sort of tooling the team to tooling, some of the resources, skewing them a little more towards delivery and validation of the consumption of our innovation and then earning the permission to expand because if you look at our customer base, the 36% or whatever we have, I think of the Global 2000.

I expected that over time, our penetration of that index will go up, but also the penetration and adding the lifetime value of the customer relationships we have now I think there hasn't been an institutional focus on that. And we're going to drive that, right. I mean, at this stage, we got to be careful what you wish for if you're medium sized company, because at this stage, customers expect more, and they need more and better resources, so that we get permission to expand, then we expand and sell them more then they expect more again, and so on and so forth.

And so, I think that this is a familiar of size and scale for me, and I certainly have the privilege of knowing now, this gets thousands of people that are really good at running playbook at different stages that we're going to experience here at Alteryx, I think massive technology advantage, we're going to build a demand creation and demand prosecution set of machines to really be as efficient as we can there.

And then, I think there's also an opportunity to improve and transform, how we create innovation and how we prioritize our innovation. To me, what I've heard loud and clear from many of the customers we talked about is they want to consume our innovation in something other than Windows, and so whether it's just another operating system or in other parts of where they've got their data and other people's data centers, they want to use our innovation there. And so it's incumbent upon us to get there as fast as we can.

So I definitely prioritizing the team to how do we, if we have a pretty good idea, I think the people that we have here, a lot of really good people that helped create this industry, we can create what the future state is, where the puck is going to use my Canadian favorite sport, and then really, just honestly, build a plan and functional plan and divide up the responsibility to go get to that where that point is, right and all the time, on a daily basis, making sure that we're sort of triangulating in on the right spot, and all the things that are important to us, like keeping customers successful and happy. We're exceeding our expectations there.

So, I think just overall, it's a maturation and tightening up with the ship, I like to run a tight ship because you can run a little faster, you can work a little harder and you can take that overage and kind of like almost throw gas on the fire when you've got, the elements we have here.

So it's not a secret, it wasn't invented by me, but certainly we've been able to use it in the past. And Kevin's, Kevin's right up right up there with CFO that I've met that have the ability to execute. So I'm looking forward for the partnership.

Brent Bracelin

Great, and I certainly appreciate the color and the context and kind of what you're looking at and framing the opportunity there and focused on, I will tell you interestingly 36% kind of logo penetration of the Global 2000 is great, but there is a bigger land opportunity. I remember talking to Alaska Airlines at the User Conference a couple years ago, they only have like two seats. Southwest Airlines had 150 seats and they thought they were at a disadvantage healing strategy standpoint and so it does feel like that we've got some great lands within those thousands, it's like how do you make it frictionless to expand, a great opportunity there. So we’ve got bunch of questions coming in, maybe I’ll take a question and a lot of these questions are focused a little more on kind of the numbers and so maybe, I’ll shift to Kevin a little bit.

I guess, Kevin just first question here on kind of the growth profile, I guess investors are struggling here why we've seen this acceleration in digital yet your business is kind of decelerating. And how do you compare, contrast the digital acceleration happening in industry and your own business that that is kind of contracting here?

Kevin Rubin

Yes, so I guess it depends on which metric of growth you're looking at, revenue has certainly been impacted by duration headwinds. So we've seen a slight decrease in contract duration, although it still averages two years, we have seen customers during the pandemic, at times off for one-year versus three year contracts which frankly, last year, we saw kind of the opposite of that, we saw customers tending to opt for slightly longer contracts than they did this year. And so that's certainly having an impact, when you look at ARR growth, which eliminates any of the noise of contract duration or eliminates noise of product mix, I would suggest that we've still had pretty robust ARR growth, achieving $450 million at the end of Q3 and signaling $500 million at the end of the year.

And, so while certainly recognize that revenue has begun to show some variability due to some of the revenue inputs, we've still continued to see pretty healthy ARR growth.

Brent Bracelin

Got it, ASC 606 reported revenue, some noise there, because we're counting but point people to the growth in ARR, is probably that the better metric to look at here near-term.

Kevin Rubin

Brent, just to close that point, and we're also aligning the business to the extent that we can closer to ARR. So really making sure that we can continue to see steady growth in that arena. We think it's obviously to the advantage of investors, but also demonstrates the health of the underlying growth of the business.

Brent Bracelin

Okay, a couple investor questions here on cloud and competition, and your role as you think about kind of Snowflake, Databricks, AWS, are these competitors, partners walk through that, that Snowflake, Databricks competitive landscape, and how you think about those as either competitors or partners like how would you frame that?

Mark Anderson

Listen, I think they’re going after a massive churn as well and in terms of the supply chain or big data and Kevin he has got more experience on this line. My real view is they represent great partnerships for us. Right, again customers are expecting vendors to abstract the complexity of provisioning services and having vendors work with one another. And so we've already built stuff like Connectors got 100s of common customers with them and just really working on the Go-to-Market Partnership Agreement right now defining partner roles and responsibilities.

But, again, if you think about us maturing our business, having the right people to curate these kinds of relationships is important, right. And I certainly recognize that technical partnerships with the likes of Databricks, with the likes of Snowflake or AWS or Azure. Those, we need to be able to put the right resources on partnerships to make them work for people to train their people, the right people to drive our sales teams to the cadence that they can work in these partnerships. But I think longer-term Brent, you'll see these kinds of partnerships and be part of broader bundles and the big systems integrators and consulting firms are trying to build like their own super stacks of new architecture, because I think the big consulting firms recognize their Legacy, Oracle and SAP franchises are clearly not growing.

Kevin Rubin

Yes, maybe the only thing I would add is just at the highest level, I mean, I think Snowflake, Databricks and others are just reinforcing the strategic importance of this entire ecosystem. And while they're going after where data resides, there's significant opportunity for us to be both present in moving and transforming data into these systems, but also taking data out of these systems and actually being able to do analytics and automation on top of them. So I think at the highest level, they only reinforce the strategic importance of this ecosystem.

Brent Bracelin

Got it. Question from investor here on seasonality Q4, typically seasonally strong quarter, anything different about Q4 of 2020 outside of a global pandemic? That's different as you just think about just the buying patterns, budget flushes, like, how should we think about kind of seasonality Q4 this year versus traditional seasonality where Q4 is a big quarter for the company, typically?

Kevin Rubin

And that's right. And I mean, obviously, we've guided into Q4, and that should kind of inform on how we think about seasonal patterns. Look, ultimately, we've benefited from all of the tailwinds that you've described. I mean, certainly customers that may have additional budget, they're looking to spend before the end of the year, customers looking to kind of preload initiatives going into the year. But ultimately, all of that is certainly embedded in guidance. But yes, Q4 has historically been our largest and most strongest quarter.

Mark Anderson

And I think customer buying patterns, the notion of budget flush, to be honest with you, in the last five years, I think it hasn't meant as much as it has, prior to that. But this year, Kevin would know for us, but this year, it feels to me, like, CFOs have been holding back on the spending just because there the uncertainties existing in their business. And so

I imagine we're certainly looking at unsolicited bids and ways to try to stimulate and do check all the boxes that we can do as a vendor to get some a bunch of flesh. But, I think there could be this year, we'll see, but again as Kevin said, we give you forecasts that we feel confident with and my first real earnings call as CEO, want to make sure I don't screw that up.

Brent Bracelin

It’s a global pandemic. So there are some headwinds, but obviously, you do have the seasonality working in your favor historically. I guess, Kevin for you, which is we think about the term license hard to factor in because of all of the noise in it. But term license is on track to be down this year. What scenarios would have to unfold for term license to be down again next year, just as you think about the context of your guidance, where growth next year can be below the 15% reported growth this year? Obviously, that would potentially imply another year-over-year decline in terms. So walk me through just the mechanics of is that just duration, is that I’m just trying to understand the trajectory of term, in a year where you might have much, much easier compares.

Kevin Rubin

Yes, I mean, I hate to be a broken record. But unfortunately, the way in which we have to recognize our business creates a bit of a challenge. So, term licenses we reported in our financials is affected by a number of factors, duration being obviously the most sensitive input. But the other factor that that we did see play, play into this year is what percentage of deals that we booked in the period actually started in the period, we're not able to take revenue on deals until their subscriptions start date.

And what we found in Q2 was term was actually or excuse me, the percentage of deals was actually an unfavorable variance relative to historical and Q3 was a favorable variance. So you had this dynamic where term license in Q3 actually were pretty good. Now when you look on a year-over-year basis, it's obviously subject to same dynamics, but over a broader period of time and PCS is kind of the leftover if you will.

I don't believe that those two in isolation are necessarily representative of kind of the historical intent of those categories. You do a one-year deal, you get a small amount of term license, you do a three-year deal, same ACV, and you get a large portion of term. And so duration is just a very, very highly, highly sensitive input, which is why we've obviously introduced in a more significant way ARR and trying to provide an alternative view of what's kind of going on underlying it given that we’re starting to see this volatility.

Brent Bracelin

One of the metrics that's been least volatile is that post contract or post contract support or PSC, you're starting to see growth PSC year-over-year basis and ARR growth kind of converge. Is that the right way to think about that essentially, Subscription Plus maintenance. So is that the right way to think about ARR growth and proxy at least for ARR growth or not?

Mark Anderson

Well, I mean, I think it's just a coincidence, in the current period, that they're attending to converge. Their inputs are very different. I mean, PCS in a traditional perpetual environment would represent to a large degree, the recurring nature. But given my commentary on contract duration, I mean, PCS is not necessarily kind of the recurring underlying portion, it's really what was left over that wasn't recognized upfront, according to accounting world.

So I wouldn't necessarily draw a comparison between those two, PCS does represent for revenue purposes, the amount that has been treated as ratable. But ARR really, I think provides you with that understanding of what is the accumulated ACV that exists in the business and how you should think about the recurring nature of the business.

Brent Bracelin

I have six more accounting questions, we're going to get really in the weeds here, but maybe pivot to an investor question for you, Mark. And that's really on kind of how you're thinking about the business, you've been in the industry for a long time. Obviously, where you go talent seems to follow. And so I guess the question here is, where do you thinking from a talent perspective? And are you looking to kind of backfill with some of the prior teammates that help you scale before? Are you receiving some inbound calls with an appetite to join the team here?

Mark Anderson

Yes, for sure, I think as you know with the leadership changed a couple of years ago at Palo, just people followed Glassdoor and LinkedIn and saw an Exodus of people that sort of ran the playbook when I started there some time back. And I think, I think people like the playbook because it rewards hard work and rewards success and success is defined from customer's perspective not in other ways. And, yes, listen, I think as you know, Brent as you've been dealing with companies that have sustained long-term hyper growth for a long time, I would submit that all of these companies, they change a lot, even within a year, and so I'm very big on challenging the status quo.

We're doing clean sheet of paper exercises every year, to make sure that again, we have the right chairs, and the right butts in the right chairs. But certainly, the good I think I've worked hard to have a good reputation as a leader because I treat people like I want to be treated myself and they've been able to come and work with me and be successful. So certainly the inbounds have gone through the roof. And it's honestly, it's an all kinds of like places like order entry or some of the build out a next generation deals desk and things that like you know they've done and they did really well in the past and they can come here and just help us mature our process and policies.

Brent Bracelin

Yes, good to hear. I guess maybe a follow-up to that, less on the talent side and more just on the sense of urgency, obviously, about this digital acceleration, digital awakening. What’s your appetite to sense of urgency to capitalize on acceleration? Would you entertain looking at some small tech tuck-ins, maybe doing something more strategic, just trying to think about your appetite to invoke change at Alteryx here?

Mark Anderson

Yes, well, I think now's the time, right when changes it's happening so fast for our customers, and I think their needs are evolving pretty quickly as well. So we're going to do, we have to do to meet the needs of our customers, because again, our Tech right now we think is at the core of these transformation activities that are happening and some of the biggest companies and governments in the world, they're instrumenting their digital transformation journey on our platform, and they’re upskilling 10s of thousands of people.

So we really want to get better at doing that. And as I said earlier, be more prescriptive about the outcome so that we can replicate them faster. So as you know, my sense of urgency, the older I get, the higher it gets, because I realized that’s the only thing you can't buy is time back, right. So I think the needs are changing quickly, and I want to move fast. And thankfully, that's something I can do.

Brent Bracelin

Certainly, good to hear. Questions here from investors, and it's really just around the Cloud strategy. Obviously, as more and more data gets created in the Cloud, you guys have done a great job, I think of solving a micro departmental problem, right whereas individual citizen data scientists, that's trying to wrangle the data and it's just a great automation workflow tool. But the world is shifting. And so as you think about that shifting world, what is the Cloud strategy that Alteryx kind of has?

Mark Anderson

Well, I think it's primarily and we're going to get into real detail on our Analyst Conference in the Spring, Brent, but it's really making our innovation more easily consumed in different form factors, where our customers are choosing to put their data. And so the ways to do that we can, fire up capabilities in a browser, fire up capabilities in a VPC, we're exploring all of those, and we're under non-disclosure advising our customers kind of how we're tracking towards that. And I think to get there as quickly as possible. Like I said, we're going to streamline and improve our path to innovation and be open to the kind of M&A that can help us get there faster. Like, we always have it, I think Kevin, how many deals have you done, since you've been CFO here?

Kevin Rubin

Well, we've acquired five, four of which were innovation tuck-ins, as you guys know, and one of them was a channel partner that gave us a shot of adrenaline in the Asian markets. So, we certainly have that muscle.

Brent Bracelin

Got it. Kevin, for you just talking about RPO. Obviously, once again duration, biggest, biggest contributing factor here, but we've been basically kind of bouncing around $400 million to $410 million now for four straight quarters. My question is just optically given half of the revenue comes out of deferred revenue every quarter, that's great visibility to the business. But if indeed, you're seeing a shortening of contract duration, is there like short-term risk that you could see RPO actually contract even below $400 million temporarily, until you start to see duration move the other way?

Kevin Rubin

Yes, I mean this is the dynamics of, again just a relative mechanics, but also timing, right. As we see fluctuations in duration, because remember, RPO simply represents backlog, it's the amount of business that we've contracted but yet to fundamentally recognize, and so as duration pulls in, you may actually be seeing a healthier underlying business, because you may be seeing better ACV in exchange for a lesser term. But you'll ultimately see less bookings.

And so RPO is the derivative of just a function of what have you booked less what you recognize. So while I understand, that investors are looking at that as yet another metric from a trending perspective, I would really just encourage that, we look at ARR to really understand what's underlying growth. It’s just unfortunately timing and duration, just creates a wonky outcome for a number of our metrics, technical term.

Brent Bracelin

It’s a consistent, similar answer, just a lot of noise. Look at ARR, so I think the consistent message is ARR, ARR, ARR is certainly helpful to hear that and to hear it again, I guess maybe shifting gears a little bit to one of the investor questions that we’re fielding and dig in as part of because the metrics of reported revenue is competition, right. And so maybe walk us through, you did talk a little bit about seeing a little more churn? I mean, it's hard to assess if churn is tied to competition, or if it's tied to that pandemic, but walk me through the competitive dynamic, I guess, Kevin, you're probably in a better position, you see those win rates, loss rates? Walk me through any changes you've seen in the last quarter on the competitive dynamics?

Kevin Rubin

Yes, I mean, I wouldn't describe that we've seen necessarily any material change in the competitive landscape at all. I think, we've talked quite a bit about, just the uniqueness of the platform and what we do relative to other vendors in the space. And so it's not really a competitive dynamic that's affected churn. I mean, we've talked in the Q2 call that the elevated churn was primarily in highly impacted verticals, from the pandemic, and on this last call, I kind of carry that commentary over and characterized it as being more representative in smaller in the SMB business, which is a much smaller piece of our business, and just smaller deployments.

And, we've talked about over time from a churn perspective is, it's often we landed with a single user, and that single seat is up for renewal for the first time. And we have been unsuccessful with that particular user, either demonstrating success or having them expand and for whatever reason, they end up not renewing, interestingly enough, we often will see that the reason for that that seat not renewing is that user left and didn't transfer it over to somebody else, but they pop-up at a NewCo and end-up buying a seat again.

So finally just on the churn point, we did actually see a slight improvement in Q3. So, we still have very high gross retention. And so we‘re trying to provide some transparency here on the margin. But, certainly that was a dynamic we saw earlier in the year.

Brent Bracelin

Obviously, Tableau has done a lot to try to iterate around Tableau Prep, it is a lower cost product, and then as you think about those heavily impacted verticals churning, is their risk that they're going to a lower cost tool, it's obviously basic kind of prep, basic automation, but how do you know, it's not a Tableau Prep coming from the bottom, kind of starting to maybe eat into the lower end of use cases?

Kevin Rubin

I mean, look, I can't say that we have absolute certainty over every customer decision to either downgrade or not renew, but what I can tell you is, as you hear all of the different customer examples and use cases that either we described through earnings calls or other investor activity, or investors may hear directly from customers as they're doing their own checks, those are not the types of outcomes that customers can achieve through a relatively lightweight tool in Tableau Prep. When you think about the COVID use cases that we gave by way of example, on this more recent call, the FAA and a large U.S. airliner and just the impact that our platform has had on their use cases, I think that pretty clearly differentiates the place within this ecosystem that we occupied relative to others. There's just, I mean, it's just the materially different strategic importance.

Brent Bracelin

Got it. And then, as you think about we're all hoping for a vaccine, we're all hoping for a little more normalcy at some point in ‘21, maybe ‘22. Remind us again, what portion of your business was tied to heavily impacted industries and if there is a vaccine does that you get stabilization of that business is that contemplated into kind of this outlook, initial

outlook for next year?

Kevin Rubin

I mean, I think the commentary I provided in terms of the outlook is that we do continue to expect there to be some uncertainty. I mean, obviously sitting here today, there's optimism that we could start seeing and seeing a vaccine, and that could obviously lead to being able to bring more employees back into the office, and maybe that has a downstream effect on customer buying behavior, I personally think that we're probably going to see a different reality as we go forward.

And it's not going to necessarily look like it was before, but all of that is obviously factored into how we're thinking about 2021 and kind of what we guided for, look if there's more stabilization and customers have a greater propensity to consume, then obviously, we'll continue to update you and our views on what that means for our business. But, I think what we guided for is still 25% ARR growth is continued meaningful, underlying growth in the business.

Brent Bracelin

Got it. Just I'll do one more kind of investor question. And then I'll end with you, Mark, this is another one for

Kevin here just on kind of net new ARR, some tough net ARR compares kind of declined year-over-year Q3, but you're getting to a pretty big return to growth in Q4, even though you have a tough net new compare last year. So what's the logic or the math, I guess on looking at just net new ARR and the expectation for a kind of big bounce back here in Q4?

Kevin Rubin

Some of it goes back to the kind of one of the earlier questions around seasonality. Obviously, as we set guidance and expectations, we taken consideration all information available to us, we understand customer conversations, we understand pipeline and all aspects of the business. And so, what we wouldn't put guidance out there that we had concerns that weren't achievable. So, beyond that, I mean I think what underlines our confidence is just what I described. I mean, it's the conversations we're having with customers, it's understanding the business as its being transacted.

Brent Bracelin

Okay, fair enough. So we'll maybe wrap up here. Last one for you, Mark, as you think about 2021? You're 30 days in, but what are you most excited about as you think about kind of the opportunity next year 2021, what you can kind of invoke here?

Mark Anderson

Listen, like I said earlier, Brent. I love the scale that we’re at now and the stage that we're in and the ramping relevance that we're seeing with customers primarily because what we're doing for them is just becoming so strategically important, and at the core of their digital transformation and their departmental transformation efforts. So, I'm just excited about being back in the mix. And helping the 1,600 or so colleagues that we have here enlightening them with what lies ahead and running a really tight ship and running the operating frameworks we're talking about, and I'm bringing new colleagues in to join the fight and really help make a difference for our customers.

It’s during this size, that I know, Dean in the past talked about the path to a billion dollars, but to me, that's just another waystation that we pass, if we put our heads down, you operate in a transparent, collaborative, good communications operating framework, time goes by really quickly and I look forward for that kind of success.

Brent Bracelin

Great, well Mark, I know there's not a lot of CEOs out there that 30 days on the job are willing to have host Investor Calls but we know you don't have all the answers but really appreciate the transparency around kind of what you're doing and kind of why you joined the company and opportunity you see and some of action plans that you're kind of hitting that really helpful and appreciate the dialog. Thanks, Kevin, as well for joining and this has been great. Thank you so much.

