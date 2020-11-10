SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (SAIL) is a leader in 'Identity Governance and Administration' which is a core feature of IT to control access and secure the profile of users. With cloud-based and on-premise solutions, the company partners with other major software providers to integrate the security tools for applications across all industries. This has been a high-growth segment benefiting from accelerated adoption among businesses. Indeed, shares of SAIL are up nearly 80% in the past year supported by improving financials and strong momentum from its SaaS subscriptions. The company recently reported its latest quarterly earnings which beat expectations with overall solid fundamentals. While the market environment and questions over the current valuation warrant some caution, we view SailPoint as a best-in-class company with a positive long-term outlook.

(Seeking Alpha)

SAIL Q3 Earnings Recap

SailPoint Technologies reported its Q3 earnings on November 5th with non-GAAP EPS of $0.11, which beat expectations by $0.16. Revenue in the quarter at $94 million, climbed by 24% y/y, and impressively was $10.5 million above the consensus estimate. This was a strong quarter for the company with growth driven by the subscription business where revenue reached $51 million and climbed 36% y/y. Revenue from the smaller licensing segment climbed 15% y/y to $31 million while the smaller 'services and other revenues' category had a more moderate growth of 4%.

(source: Company IR)

In terms of margins, the adjusted gross margin of 81% climbed from 80% in Q3 2019 driven by the sales mix, although all categories performed well according to the company. SailPoint continues to invest in growth opportunities evident by a 33% increase in marketing and sales expenses, although a 13% y/y decline in general and administrative costs helped support operating income. Non-GAAP income from operations at $12.0 million, climbed from $9.0 million in the same period last year.

The story has been an ongoing transition towards the SaaS model with cloud-based solutions compared to legacy perpetual licensing. While the licensing business generates higher upfront revenues, SaaS can carry higher margins over the lifetime of a customer relationship. The result is that the growth rate of total revenues may appear lower than the underlying trends imply. SailPoint highlights strong retention rates and expanding business, with existing customers adding products and services. Management commented on these trends during the conference call:

"Our SaaS bookings were meaningfully ahead of our internal expectations. We’re really seeing traction across our organization with the lean into SaaS that we signaled at the beginning of 2020 with more of our team learning motion and becoming comfortable winning with our SaaS products. We’re seeing an increase in the number of sizable SaaS wins, reflecting strong interest from larger enterprise customers as well. We lead with SaaS and sales opportunities and fully expect a large and growing portion of our new business will be driven by our SaaS solutions in the coming quarters and years. The strength of our licensed business year-to-date is a positive indication of the overall demand for SailPoint but is more of a reflection of pipeline built before we leaned into the SaaS transition, and we don’t believe this changes the underlying trend in our business toward SaaS. As a result, we are still expecting revenue growth to be dampened over the intermediate future as we see more of our business mix shift toward SaaS and its ratable revenue model."

SailPoint ended the quarter with $484 million in cash and equivalents against zero long-term financial debt. The solid balance sheet position and growing level of operating cash flows highlight the strength in the company's investment profile with a positive outlook.

SAIL Management Guidance and Consensus Estimates

Considering trends through the first nine months of the year, management is targeting full-year revenue between $355 million and $357 million, which represents a y/y growth rate of about 26%. Guidance for non-GAAP income from operations between $33 million and $35 million compares to the result from 2019 at $23.2 million. Management expects non-GAAP EPS in the range of $0.27 to $0.29, which, if confirmed, would be up from $0.20 last year.

The current consensus estimates for 2020 revenue at $356 million is consistent with guidance while an EPS forecast of $0.30 is slightly above the top-end of management's target. For 2021, the market expects revenue growth to remain above double digits at 12% while the EPS estimate of $0.16 implies lower earnings given increased investment spending.

(source: Seeking Alpha)

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

What we like about SailPoint is that its Identity as a Service platform integrates with most of the leading software application providers. By this measure, the company's growth is both directly tied to the broader theme of cloud momentum from larger players like Amazon.com (AMZN) 'AWS' and Microsoft Inc (MSFT) 'Azure' while at the same time diversified with exposure across various industry-specific platforms.

(source: Company IR)

SailPoint highlights its compatibility with market-leading services, including Salesforce Inc. (CRM), ServiceNow (NOW), Okta Inc. (OKTA), and Dropbox Inc. (DBX), among others described on the company website. By this measure, regardless of which company or system gains market share momentum, SailPoint is well-positioned to capture parts of these trends.

(source: Company IR)

Within this specialized niche, SailPoint shares the market with both larger mega-cap companies that offer some alternative tools along with some smaller emerging players. IT research and advisory firm Gartner Inc (IT) recognizes SailPoint as a leader differentiated by its innovation and breadth of service. Importantly, the efforts the company has made by incorporating artificial intelligence ("AI") through its 'SailPoint Predictive Identity' platform are unique in the market and valued by customers.

(source: Gartner)

Given the importance of the category with more companies looking to enhance security and compliance protocols, our view is that SailPoint will continue to benefit from broader trends. We expect its growth rate to be leveraged higher as it expands customer relationships with upselling opportunities. In our view, there is upside to the current consensus estimates which would be positive for the stock.

In terms of valuation, considering the full-year EPS estimate for $0.30, SAIL is currently trading at a forward P/E of 137x. While the growth premium is objectively high relative to the market, the level is consistent with high-growth tech and software stocks in emerging categories. Considering a peer group of related identity and cybersecurity stocks, SAIL trading at a P/S ratio of 11.1x compares favorably to CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (OTC:CRWD) at 39.9x, Zscaler Inc (ZS) 37.6x, and Okta Inc. 37.4x. On the other hand, Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING) at 7.1x, and Proofpoint Inc. (PFPT) 5.4x are at a discount to SAIL.

Data by YCharts

To be clear, each of these companies has varying business models with different products and services targeting different use cases. That being said, SailPoint's GAAP gross margin of 77.9% in the last quarter is the highest within this group. The company's focus on enterprise customers commanding a high average value per subscription contract appears to be a high margin category. Our point here is that SailPoint Technologies' current market cap of $3.9 billion compared to the full-year revenue at $356 million this year has some precedence in the market.

Final Thoughts

Our take is that the stock and the industry is more driven by sentiment with a premium placed on the positive long-term outlook. Overall, if the company can continue to maintain its growth momentum and improving financial trends with higher income from operations, we believe the SAIL will continue to be supported.

With an expectation that a COVID-19 vaccine will be introduced in 2021 effectively ending the pandemic, we expect tech stocks as a sector to lose some momentum through a market rebalancing from growth towards value. Higher volatility with ongoing concerns regarding the strength of the global economy may continue to drive volatility.

Recognizing the strengths of SailPoint Technologies' fundamentals including market position and solid balance sheet with no net-debt, we balance our outlook considering a pricey valuation and current market dynamics. We rate shares of SAIL as a hold with a price target of $45 for the next year. We think the company can grow into its current valuation but will need to continue delivering strong quarterly results to maintain the operational and financial momentum.

Risks for the year ahead beyond a deterioration to the macro environment include the possibility that company growth underperforms which would force a revision lower to long-term estimates. An opportunity to acquire shares under $35.00 could represent a more attractive entry point on a risk-adjusted basis. Monitoring points for the year ahead include the evolution of margins and trends in the subscription business.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.