One of the most interesting and attractive companies on the market today is Energy Transfer (ET). Just days after the midstream operator announced a slashing of its distribution by half, the firm reported financial results that highlighted management’s own rationale for the distribution cut and pointed to an intriguing picture of the business moving forward. In all, investors should applaud the company’s latest developments since the end result will be a more robust, fundamentally healthy firm that is capable of distributing even greater amounts of cash flow in the long run.

A look at recent developments

A first glance at Energy Transfer may give investors a sense of concern. Just days after the firm announced plans to cut its distribution by half, from $1.22 per unit each year (or $0.305 per quarter) to $0.61 per year (or $0.1525 per quarter), management reported third-quarter results that, in some way, appeared disturbing. Revenue during the quarter, for instance, came in at $9.96 billion. This represents a decline of 26.2% compared to the $13.50 billion seen the same quarter last year. This is not just a one-quarter issue for the business. A volatile energy market this year has left the company’s top line in pain. Revenue for the full three quarters reported so far this year totaled $28.92 billion. This is 28.6% lower than the $40.49 billion the company reported the same three quarters of its 2019 fiscal year.

If the top line was bad, the bottom line looked even worse. The company’s net loss in the latest quarter of $782 million is a far cry from the $857 million net profit seen in the third quarter last year. This more than doubles Energy Transfer’s net loss for the year to $1.28 billion. In the first three quarters of 2019, the company’s net profit was a solid $2.54 billion. The biggest contributor to the third quarter was an impairment charge of $1.47 billion. Without this, the firm would have still managed to report a sizable net profit for the quarter. Though it may seem odd for a profit to be similarly positive year-over-year without factoring in impairments, and when considering that sales fell as much as they did, it’s important to keep in mind that what determines the cash flow of a company like Energy Transfer is the volume of product shipped through its pipelines and processing plants, as well as product spreads, rather than anything else.

In fact, despite these discouraging results, in some ways the company actually fared quite well. DCF (distributable cash flow) during the latest quarter, for instance, totaled $2.04 billion. This compares to $1.95 billion a year earlier. Year-to-date, results are a bit lower at $5.46 billion compared to $5.87 billion, but that’s not a huge disparity. DCF attributable to Energy Transfer’s partners showed a similar trend, rising from $1.55 billion in the third quarter last year to $1.69 billion now, while year-to-date figures dipped from $4.74 billion to $4.38 billion.

This data shows clearly that Energy Transfer is faring quite well in the current environment. In fact, management, in its third-quarter earnings release, announced that the company’s overall EBITDA for 2020 should be toward the high end of its $10.2 billion to $10.5 billion range previously provided. In addition to this, the company announced a further reduction in growth capex, from $3.4 billion to ‘less than’ $3.3 billion. This will save over $100 million in cash for the business without having any foreseeable near-term impact on operations. Next year, growth capex should be around $1.3 billion or so, while in the years after that it should be between $500 million and $700 million annually. The business also has other cash needs, like maintenance capex of between $450 million and $500 million per year, preferred distributions and more. Even so, in the third quarter this year, the company’s DCF to partners of $1.69 billion easily outpaced the $412 million the company is now paying out to common shareholders each quarter. In fact, just for the fourth quarter alone, the business will have excess cash flow of $1.28 billion.

With no clear change for the worst in sight and with the likelihood that excess cash flows will be even greater in 2021 and beyond due to lower growth capex and additional projects coming to completion, the firm’s decision to cut its distribution may seem odd. Now, my prior guess, is what has come to fruition. According to management, the objective moving forward is to temporarily focus on debt reduction. As of this writing, net debt for Energy Transfer stands at $51.47 billion. Even with EBITDA at the high end, this implies a net leverage ratio for the firm of 4.90 for 2020. This is not exactly horrible, but generally speaking the market prefers a ratio that is between 4 and 4.5.

There’s no telling where EBITDA will be in 2021 and beyond (like around $11 billion or more), but if we assume that each year will match this year’s results, this net debt target means the company must reduce its debt by between $4.22 billion and $9.47 billion in order to hit its target. With level EBITDA of $10.5 billion annually, the company can pay this down probably by this time next year, depending on which end of the range they would prefer. The ultimate goal, management says, is to reinstate the higher dividend and/or to engage in share buybacks, depending on management’s view of the company’s fundamental value. With units priced at $5.37 apiece, the market cap of Energy Transfer is about $14.4 billion. This implies a market cap/operating cash flow multiple on the firm of just 1.76, making it one of the cheapest companies (on that basis at least) available for investors to buy into. This makes share buybacks several times more attractive than increasing the dividend.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it looks to me like Energy Transfer is justified in cutting its distribution and that investors did not have anything, in retrospect, to fear regarding the firm’s decision to cut. Moving forward, this short-term pain will result in greater long-term gain and it’s in investors’ interests to see this as a net positive for them and the business as a whole.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.