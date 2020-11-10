It's also forging a leadership position in two key fuels that have been identified as being crucial to meeting Paris Climate goals - natural gas and hydrogen.

Introduction

We haven't discussed Shell (RDS.A (RDS.B) in a while as my interests have largely shifted away from the big Euro majors. What draws my attention now back to Shell is the extreme and continuing decline in the stock. The yield is again becoming attractive. It's starting to attract me and I think there will come a point at which I might pull the trigger and get back into Shell. The question is, is the dividend safe? The answer here is yes, as it has just been raised. It seems Uncle Ben has heard the hue and cry of outraged shareholders, and is restoring some of what he took away just last quarter.

Ben Van Beurden, CEO Shell:

So we are announcing an increase of 4% in our dividends this quarter. But we’re also announcing a target milestone for our net debt of $65 billion for the near term. And once we have achieved this milestone, we target to further increase shareholder distribution. So we are not offering the promise of future growth, but also increasing shareholder distributions for the near term. Source

The stock popped on the news.

Now let's be honest, Shell has been a troubled company. You don't lose 60%-70% of your capitalization in less than a year if everything is hunky dory, right? And, being European Shell has to some degree lost its bearings in the Paris Climate Hullaballoo, and like that fictional little girl Alice has fallen down a "rabbit hole" in search of the Wonderland of "Green Energy" profits.

Readers of my articles know I'm skeptical of the profit potential in green energy, absent the substantial government subsidies in place on this side of the Atlantic and across the pond. In fairness, I'm skeptical of practically everything the government promulgates.

We discussed the trend of formerly "Big Oil" toward sucking at the government's trough in my last article on BP: Once Upon A Windfarm. I was very critical of BP's management and have some of the same criticisms of Shell's upper echelons. Just not to the same extent as I will elaborate here.

Bottom line, unlike BP, I think Shell is getting to be investible at near current levels and at current prices should be bought for growth and income.

Q-3 by the numbers

Revenue improved QoQ to $44.7 bn, but missed the whisper number of $49 bn. Cash from operations (OCF) improved to $10.1 bn from $2.8 bn in the second quarter. Capex of $3.6 bn rose slightly but was easily covered by OCF, as was the $1.2 bn cash dividend paid. (Note- the ex-div date is Nov. 12). Cash on hand improved to $35 bn, a 20% rise over the period. Progress was made in debt reduction $76 bn in Q-2 vs. $69 bn in Q-3, and long-term debt of $65 targeted to maintain an AA rating. The only real downer I saw was the ~$1 bn write down of their Prelude LNG asset that has been demanded due to the COVID-19 virus for most of this year. All in all a pretty good report compared to some companies, and likely another reason for the reversal of fortune for the shares (source).

Shell's Capital portfolio

I included these slides to illustrate what a diverse range of opportunities Shell has before it. It doesn't require much commentary from me so we'll move on to an area where Shell intends to lead, LNG, and perhaps Green Hydrogen.

What's noteworthy to me about this list of capital projects under construction and under consideration is the quality and variety of energy projects being evaluated. We'll highlight one of the key avenues to Shell's future next, integrated gas.

Shell Integrated Gas

I got enthused about this facet of Shell a couple of years ago. It hasn't exactly panned out the way they hoped initially, but it's been a reliable and growing source of cash for the last few years. The pandemic has put a crimp in that story for 2020. All except the most strident of the greenie-meanies acknowledge that for us to have a prayer of meeting Paris thermal goals, gas and gas in LNG form is absolutely necessary.

Source

Shell is rich in gas thanks to the much-maligned BG purchase that ran all this debt up. As noted natural gas also is a source fuel for blue hydrogen, and one route to the carbon neutrality that all big oil players aspire to these days.

Gas will be Shell's key to profits going forward. It's also chasing a lot of green energy projects, and in the next section we will discuss one of them designed to deliver green hydrogen offshore The Netherlands.

Shell, green hydrogen and wind farms

The Groningen gas field, discovered in 1959, has been a mainstay of Shell until the last few years where earth subsidence and earthquakes led the Dutch government and key operators to begin a rapid phase-down of extraction. As you may know from history class, the Dutch are particularly sensitive to sea level issues vis a vis land sinking below the sea. Now through the planned development of the NortH2 project this giant field may soon take on another role. We will take a deeper look at the fundamentals of this planning stage level project later on.

Source Groningen

What's the fuss all about?

Well for one thing hydrogen is a near perfect fuel. You want emissions free? Burn H and you make water! Who doesn't like water? There have been just two dinky little problems that have kept H from taking over the energy market historically. First it's seldom found in a free state as elemental H. It's so light that in this state it just wafts up through the atmosphere and rejoins the stars. On earth most of it is bound up in water H2O and hydrocarbons. So that's the other problem. To release the H from captivity through electrolysis you need enormous amounts of electricity, making this uneconomic... unless the electricity is free.

I'm going to avoid a discussion of whether wind and solar energy are free, as I don't want to distract from the green hydrogen narrative in this section. The reality is these installations are being built and have the potential to provide this "free" power to split the molecule. We have a pathway to amount of this fuel undreamed of in the recent past, and it will carve out an increasing role in the global energy mix, in part because of government incentives like the European Green Deal. Europe is serious about the transition from petroleum-based fuels.

Source

A progression of offshore solar/wind installations takes you through the various colors of hydrogen generation planned.

Source This is the allure of hydrogen. The energy potential of this molecule is twice that of its nearest alternative, natural gas. Simply put there's more energy per unit of H than any other non-nuclear source.

North-2 offshore Groningen

Shell and partners Gasunie, and the Port of Hydrogen, are beginning a feasibility study to launch a wind farm project for the purpose of making green hydrogen. This ambitious project will look to generate 3-4 gigawatts of electricity solely for the purpose of making ~800K tons of green hydrogen. The underlying economic rationale for these projects are carbon offset credits of as much as $30 per ton of carbon dioxide generated, and discussed in the linked European Green Deal. There also are additional country based taxes as shown below.

Hydrogen is considered an essential component for any credible pathway for industrial nations to reaching net-zero emissions. The Netherlands has previously proposed a 95 percent emissions reduction target, with debate on a national net-zero goal ongoing. A Dutch carbon tax, that would cover emissions from producing hydrogen using methane, is expected to reach €125 ($137) per ton of CO2 equivalent emissions by 2030.

Source

On top of all that they get to sell this hydrogen at market prices if the project goes forward. It almost surely will as hydrogen is viewed as being so integral to achieving the Paris Climate goals.

Long story short

I'm back on the Shell wagon. I sold my shares in the first quarter somewhere in the mid-$30s. I was convinced Shell management had adopted the same shareholder unfriendly attitude that another Euro major has so famously espoused (as it share price has fallen into the mid-teens.)

At its current valuation, Shell is selling for 5X operating cash flow. Anyone will tell you that's too cheap for a company with as many levers to pull as Shell. They also are on the bottom of the Super Major pack in terms of price per flowing barrel, at $46K per.

I also like Shell's approach to wind as opposed to what other companies are doing, notably BP which I discussed in a recent article. Not only are they getting these carbon offset credits, they generating a new salable fuel in hydrogen. Hydrogen in this scenario makes sense to me where some projects just do not.

Shell is out of the DDR doghouse now and I'm happy to give them a bullish rating. They are strongly cash positive at horrible commodity prices and have recognized to whom they owe their fealty. I did not read the word "stakeholder" once in their presentation.

That's good enough for me and I will look at reestablishing a position in this energy giant.

