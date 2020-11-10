Benchmark has - so far - navigated the healthcare and supply-chain challenges due to the global pandemic quite well; Q3 was markedly better than Q2.

Revenue for Benchmark Electronics' (BHE) recent Q3 was up 7% as compared to the heavily pandemic impacted Q2 as its semi-cap, aerospace and defense, and telecommunications segments bounced back nicely. However, year-over-year those segments are still down sharply and the near- and mid-term outlook is for relatively tepid revenue growth. That being the case, and with BHE already operating in a relatively low-margin business (printed circuit-boards and contract manufacturing services make up the bulk of revenue), the company doesn't present a very compelling investment thesis. So, after reviewing Benchmark's Q3 and near-term guidance, I will offer two companies on opposite ends of the risk/reward scale as alternatives.

Earnings

Benchmark released its Q3 EPS report on October 28th. Highlights for the quarter included:

Revenue of $526 million.

GAAP diluted EPS of $0.16/share and non-GAAP EPS of $0.32/share.

Semi-Cap revenue grew 45% yoy.

Medical revenue grew 5% yoy.

The highlights were offset by significant yoy revenue decline in several key markets as shown below:

As a result, overall Q3 revenue was down 5% yoy. In addition, pandemic-related costs and supply-chain issues also pressured margins as compared to the year-earlier quarter: operating margin was only 1.6% down 20 bps, diluted EPS was down 16%, and GAAP ROIC was down 460 bps.

Going forward, the company guided for Q4 revenue in a range of between $500 million and $540 million and diluted EPS of between $0.20 and $0.24 (excluding restructuring charges and assuming no new and/or material impacts due to COVID-19).

The midpoint of those ranges - $520 million in revenue and EPS of $0.22/share - compare year-earlier 2019's Q4 revenue of $508 million and non-GAAP EPS of $0.27/share (GAAP loss was $0.19/share). Bottom line is that yoy revenue growth is relatively anemic as are margins.

While the telco and defense businesses appear to be relatively strong, and the medical segment offers some growth potential, commentary on the Q3 conference call on the outlook going forward wasn't all that rosy with respect to several key sectors. CEO Jeff Benck said:

We are anticipating in our commercial aircraft programs, which have declined significantly in first half 2020, have a limited demand recovery in Q4 and in fiscal year 2021 ... we have not seen an uptick in orders in industrials for oil and gas and the building and transportation infrastructure markets, where many large projects continue to be delayed ... In the fourth quarter, we see declining demand for COVID-19 therapy devices, but the corresponding demand recovery for our non-COVID products, isn't expected to start until first half of next year.

Balance Sheet & Shareholder Returns

The company ended Q3 with a strong balance sheet: $335 million in cash and $139 million in a senior secured loan. BHE generated negligible free cash flow during the quarter but generated $50 million in FCF during full-year 2019.

In October, Benchmark paid a quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share - with the dividend obligation totaling $5.8 million. At the end of September, BHE had $210 million remaining on its share repurchase authorization and the CEO said on the Q3 conference call:

There were no share repurchase in Q3, we will consider restarting share repurchases opportunistically in Q4."

Going Forward

Benchmark is a solid company, with a strong balance sheet, a decent dividend (current yield 2.9%), and a buyback plan that, all things being equal, could retire an estimated 9.5 million shares based on Friday's $22.22 closing price. That equates to ~26% of the 36,544,000 fully diluted shares outstanding at the end of Q3. That all looks great.

But the problem moving forward is the lack of growth. The guidance going forward isn't particularly bullish, and a comparison with peers over the past few years isn't either as CAGR in revenue are negative over the past 3- and 5-year time frames:

The combination of low revenue growth and relatively low margins simply isn't what the market is looking for these days. And while the company is reducing G&A and restructuring parts of its business to better align for the future, there is no strong investment thesis going forward.

Other Opportunities In The Sector

In the same general market as Benchmark, competitor Jabil Inc. (JBL) appears to be the much better value while also exhibiting better growth. Jabil currently trades at a Fwd P/E=8.9x while BHE's Fwd P/E=23.6x. Meanwhile, JBL's most recent quarter showed 11% yoy revenue growth and the company raised guidance. Read Jabil: No Short Circuit Here for a more detailed look at the company.

On the other end of the risk/reward scale, a company like Nano Dimension (NNDM) is disrupting the electronics industry with 3-D printed flexible circuit boards. Recently, the stock dropped ~25% on a 7.36 million direct share offering, but then quickly bounced back last week on news that Nano had sold two of its DragonFly LDM Systems:

The LDM System is patent-protected and Nano sold 57 of these systems from 2018-2019 (slide 3). The systems require specialty ink refills (also patented) and thus offer a recurring revenue stream. This is disruptive technology and companies that don't own an LDM System will find it hard to compete against companies that do. That's a tailwind for more unit sales (and more recurring ink revenue).

In fact, with an enterprise value of only $236 million, Nano Dimension looks ripe as a buyout target. It would be somewhat of a risky gamble for Benchmark, but with $335 million in cash and starved for growth, a move on NNDM isn't out of the question because Nano would fit perfectly into Benchmark's wheelhouse businesses (medical, aerospace, industrial, satellite-based telecom).

For a closer look at Nano Dimensions, read Nano: Pioneer in 3-D Printing Circuit Boards Pops Higher.

Summary & Conclusion

Benchmark is a solid company, but it is overvalued as compared to its bigger competitor Jabil while JBL is growing revenue at a faster clip. Meantime, keep an eye on innovator Nano Dimensions which while much higher on the risk/reward curve, is disrupting the printed circuit board industry. I'll end with a one-year chart comparing these three companies:

