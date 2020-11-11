Funko's impact from the pandemic bottomed out in Q2, and though revenue is expected to be negative through Q4, Wall Street expects a return to growth next year.

Right now, the market is gobbling up every stock that stands to benefit from a vaccine and a sooner-rather-than-later resolution of the global pandemic that has gripped the majority of market headlines in 2020. Stocks that were big losers in 2020 look poised to do much better in 2021.

Among these big-losing stocks this year is Funko (FNKO), the eclectic toymaker that focuses on licensing content from big-name pop culture trends (the company has struck deals with some of the most popular brands including Marvel, Harry Potter, Game of Thrones - Funko's philosophy is that it has "something for everyone") and turning that content into collectible toys. Due to Funko's reliance on a network of third-party resellers, the global lockdowns and closure of retail stores has severely dampened Funko's end customer sell-through, while a pickup in e-commerce activity was unable to offset these losses.

The bright news, however, is that there may be a light at the end of the tunnel, and soon. Funko's recently released third-quarter results showcase a company that is on the road to recovery. Shares are up ~25% since the earnings release, though that was buoyed by a combination of the Q3 beats as well as the general enthusiasm returning to cyclical stocks in the market:

Data by YCharts

Funko is, admittedly, a very odd small-cap company to like. As a tech-focused investor, liking a traditional toymaker that relies so much on actual product sales through physical retail is a perplexing prospect. But in my view, there are several bullish tailwinds underneath this stock:

Uncanny ability to source and monetize the best content. From Fortnite to Pokemon to Marvel and other brands, Funko's ability to nab the best content is unrivaled. No single brand dominates Funko's revenue, so it's well diversified to be the beneficiary of a general rise in entertainment and pop culture.

From Fortnite to Pokemon to Marvel and other brands, Funko's ability to nab the best content is unrivaled. No single brand dominates Funko's revenue, so it's well diversified to be the beneficiary of a general rise in entertainment and pop culture. Extending categories. More recently, Funko is adding to its product portfolio by entering new categories, including board games (through its new Funko Games division) and branded accessories (through a company it bought called LoungeFly). The latter's revenue grew 25% y/y in Q3 while the rest of the company declined, with its e-commerce focus helping the company moderate its overall revenue declines this year.

More recently, Funko is adding to its product portfolio by entering new categories, including board games (through its new Funko Games division) and branded accessories (through a company it bought called LoungeFly). The latter's revenue grew 25% y/y in Q3 while the rest of the company declined, with its e-commerce focus helping the company moderate its overall revenue declines this year. Relatively high gross margins. For a physical products company, Funko's gross margin profile in the ~40% range (and still growing) leaves ample room for profit expansion and economies of scale.

In my view, despite the recent run-up in shares, Funko still trades at an immense value. At current share prices just under $8, Funko trades at a 15.5x forward P/E ratio based on Wall Street's $0.49 EPS consensus for next year, per Yahoo Finance. Note as well that this is just a 7.9x P/E ratio based on Funko's actual earnings of $0.96 per share in FY19, before the impact of the pandemic, when the company was routinely growing at >20% y/y. In my view, the pandemic has forced Funko into a temporary snag, but we can already begin to see the heaviest impacts of the lockdowns fade with Funko well poised to recovery in 2021.

Stay long here.

Q3 download

Let's now turn the discussion to Funko's latest third-quarter results in greater detail. The slide below, taken from Funko's Q3 earnings deck, showcases some of the major highlights from the quarter:

Figure 1. Funko Q3 results Source: Funko Q3 earnings deck

Funko's revenue in Q3 declined -14% y/y to $191.2 million. While that may sound dire, recognize a couple of things:

Funko dramatically beat Wall Street's expectations of $169.3 million (-24% y/y) by a large ten-point margin

The magnitude of Funko's decay in Q3 was tiny compared to a -49% y/y revenue decline in Q2 (and smaller still than the -18% y/y decline in Q1, when the impact of the pandemic was just revving up). This serves to validate Funko's earlier claim that Q2 would, by far, be the worst-impacted period of the pandemic

And considering there were no major theatrical releases since the pandemic began (usually a major sales driver for Funko), Funko's decline was rather mild. Looking ahead, the clouds continue to lighten. Funko has also issued guidance for Q4 (the critical holiday period) that assumes revenue declines to moderate even further to -8% to -10% y/y. This year, Funko has also had a tendency to undercall its guidance - so it very well may be that, with a vaccine around the corner, many of Funko's retailers may be preparing to re-open fully soon and will order inventory from manufacturers like Funko in preparation.

Figure 2. Funko guidance statement Source: Funko Q3 earnings release

In terms of Funko's sales this quarter, the company continues to enjoy a diversified base of revenue from various properties. The Mandalorian was the best-selling brand of Q2 and Q3, leading up to the release of the second season of the hit Star Wars spinoff show on Disney+. As can be seen in the charts below, no single property ever dominates sales for long, and even "older" properties without any newer content (look at Harry Potter, which dominated Q3 and Q4 last year without any new book or movie releases) continue to generate strong sales - validating Funko's investments into content licensing.

Figure 3. Funko Q3 top properties Source: Funko Q3 earnings deck

Here's a bit of additional useful context from CEO Brian Marotti's prepared remarks on the Q3 earnings call:

So, noteworthy call out: One, evergreen products represented 70% of our revenue. This demonstrates our ability to connect with fans through nostalgic and beloved characters across multiple genres and underscored that Funko is not reliant on new tentpole movies to deliver products our fans love. Two, we continue to outperform and see strong demand within the domestic mass market and third party e-commerce channels in the quarter, both of which grew over 15% compared to the prior year. Three, more and more consumers are turning to funko.com and loungefly.com for the pop culture products. In the quarter, we saw sales driven by our own e-commerce platforms again grow by over triple digits as the investments we've made into our platforms and capabilities began to pay dividends. Four, we are seeing positive consumer response in many of our new launch games."

Some positive news on the profitability front as well. In spite of revenue weakness, and reflecting benefits from a greater e-commerce mix, Funko's gross margins bumped up by 30bps to 38.6% this quarter. In addition, thanks to savings that Funko was able to realize from its cost cuts (last quarter, Funko cut 25% of its staff), Funko was also able to bump up its adjusted EBITDA margins by 70bps to 18.9%.

The company also continues to maintain strong liquidity, driven by the fact that operating cash flows have remained positive year-to-date. Funko's ~$107 million of liquidity (with $31.4 million in cash, and no undrawn borrowings on Funko's current line of credit) is at a multi-year high, as shown in the chart below, and provides sufficient coverage for Funko to muddle through until the pandemic clears up.

Figure 4. Funko liquidity trends Source: Funko Q3 earnings deck

Key takeaways

Funko's pandemic-driven declines have already started to clear up in Q3 and are looking to get even better in Q4 and beyond. With the resumption of a more normal calendar in 2021 (with theatrical releases coming back, and retailers reopening their doors), Funko can bank on a strong post-pandemic recovery. Take the opportunity to pick up shares while they're still down more than 50% year to date.

For a live pulse of how tech stock valuations are moving, as well as exclusive in-depth ideas and direct access to Gary Alexander, consider subscribing to the Daily Tech Download. For as low as $17/month, you'll get valuation comps updated daily and access to top focus list calls. This newly launched service is offering 30% off for the first 100 subscribers.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FNKO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.