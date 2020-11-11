PIMCO Closed-End Fund Update: Most Compelling Valuation Look In Some Time

We think some of the best values in the taxable bond CEF space continue to reside in the PIMCO complex.

The taxable funds all added modestly to their leverage levels in September and over the last three months. The leverage increase since July 1 has been significant.

The PIMCO muni funds look fundamentally the healthiest they have been for many years now. The average coverage ratio is 106.3%.

Coverage rebounded in September as the dollar rallied off the interim lows. We take a hard look at what the dollar is doing so far in October to forecast ratios.

(This report was issued to members of Yield Hunting on Oct. 27. All data herein is from that date or prior.)

We will take a quick look at the changes in the PIMCO funds in terms of coverage and UNII ratios but take a deeper dive into valuations which I think are more important. As a primer, please check out the recent article on PIMCO Dynamic Incomes (PDI) secondary offering here.

Most investors in CEFs are retail, do-it-yourself investors who typically only know surface information about a particular fund (discount, yield, sector/category). CEFs can require a bit more work than a traditional open-end mutual fund that tends to be more buy-and-hold. For one, you have the leverage factor which introduces a myriad of considerations. Second, there's the deviation from the NAV (the discount) and how to value the fund. Third, we must consider the derivative book and how those filter into the earnings of the fund.

Thus, when a fund like PDI issues a secondary (a rarity in the closed-end fund market) it can scare some investors who tend to sell first and ask questions later. That was somewhat the case with PDI which saw its premium cut in half from 10% to just under 5%. This led PDI to actually trade at a discount compared to PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage (PCI). And the discount was more than 2.5%.

We keep swap models of funds with similar NAV characteristics (high correlations). The average premium for PDI compared to PCI was about 10% over a longer period of time and about 5.5% over the last two years. So PCI trading at a 2.5% premium to PDI was actually a 3+ standard deviation event. This is why we recommended to members in our service to swap at least some of your PCI for PDI on the secondary news.

Fundamental Look At The Funds

In our month ago update on these funds, we noted that investors were scared a bit of the low coverage ratios. If I had a nickel for the number of emails and messages I received asking if I thought the distribution would be cut, I'd be on the above island.

While I don't know if they will cut the distribution for sure, I do know that they will not cut the distribution based on moves in currency. As we noted last month when coverage fell dramatically to very low levels, those ratios were driven by the currency hedges the funds have in place. When the dollar falls, the mark-to-market of those hedges reduces net investment income and thus, coverage ratios.

In August, we saw those ratios drop by a large amount. That was because the dollar fell sharply. Below we show the dollar against two currencies, the euro and pound, which constitute a majority of their currency swaps. Those are dramatic declines for the greenback in a month.

Data by YCharts

Conversely, we saw that rebound sharply in September, recovering all of what was lost in the prior month. This led us about a week ago to opine to members that the coverage ratios were likely to jump nicely when the report was out. And that's what happened. PDI's coverage, for example, expanded from 49% to 73% and PCI went from 33% to 52%.

Data by YCharts

So far in October, the dollar is mixed against the euro and pound and down a bit more against a basket of currencies (though the Invesco US Dollar Bullish ETF (UUP) is not a perfect match). So on that metric - and their are other drivers of course to the coverage ratios changes on a monthly basis - coverage shouldn't move all that much.

Data by YCharts

Looking at the muni funds where we can use a more conventional fundamental framework for analyzing the funds, coverage improved modestly month-over-month. Undistributed net investment income ("UNII") values were mostly flat with some adding a penny here and there.

The muni funds look fundamentally the healthiest they have been for many years now. The average coverage ratio is 106.3% with the average UNII balance at 2 cents. Only two funds in the PIMCO muni space have ratios below 100%. Those are the same high UNII funds that we've discussed for several years now - PIMCO CA Muni Income (PCQ) and PIMCO Muni Income II (PML).

Those two funds are over-distributing (meaning they are paying an income above what the funds are producing from the underlying bonds). They can continue to do so until the UNII bucket runs out. Both funds have 6 cents left with PCQ having lost another penny last month and PML staying flat. Both funds will likely have to cut their distributions at some point in the future (my guess is at the start of the year) to reduce the distribution to be more in line with earnings of the fund.

Lastly, we can look at leverage ratios for some insight into the future "true" earnings of the fund.

The taxable funds all added modestly to their leverage levels in September and over the last three months. The leverage increase since July 1 has been significant with PDI adding nearly 15% to borrowing and PCI adding 18.3%.

Any incremental borrowing is additive to the earnings power of the fund. That said, many changes are not what they seem. Some leverage can be from what is called '40 Act borrowing and count toward leverage and some not. I won't get into the granularity of it here but month-to-month changes can be a bit deceiving (like coverage ratios).

How Are NAVs Doing?

I like looking at the trailing 30-, 60-, and 90-day NAV trends for a view on recent performance. For PDI, the NAV is up 15 cents in the last month, 28 cents in the last 60 days, and 58 cents in the last 90 days. That's a 1.21% gain in the last two months and 2.5% in the last quarter year. If we extrapolate that forward, you are looking at a total gain in the NAV of ~10% in addition to the 10.7% yield. While past performance is not indicative of future results, we like the trends.

Other PIMCO taxables show similar results (three-month total return NAV results).

Data by YCharts

Other funds:

PHK: +8.21%

PFL: +6.68%

PFN: +5.98%

PCN: +7.06%

PCM: +7.58%

PTY: +7.99%

PGP: +6.80%

RCS: +5.25%

While the rMBS funds have lagged here, I do like them as being the best positioned going forward. And it's my guess that PDI outperforms both PCI and PKO over the next 3-6 months on NAV performance given their recent secondary.

Valuations Look To Be The Best They've Been In Awhile

We think some of the best values in the taxable bond CEF space continue to reside in the PIMCO complex. Most of the funds from PIMCO are sporting negative one-year z-scores. The z-score, if you remember your stats classes, tells you how many standard deviations from the mean of a certain variable. In CEFs, most people abide by the rules that -2 is a cheap fund and +2 is an expensive one. While there are many subtleties to that, it's a good rough gauge on valuation.

For PIMCO funds, just one has a positive one-yr z-score, PIMCO CA Muni Income (PCQ) at +0.24. The average PIMCO fund is at roughly a -0.55 z-score. While not significantly cheap, for PIMCO that is lower than you typically see.

Today we are seeing a stark difference among funds in terms of valuations. For example, some funds are near their lowest levels of premium/discount in many years while others are above their long-term average premiums. This is not something you typically see in the taxable PIMCO CEFs which historically have all traded rich or cheap together.

The most expensive funds are: PIMCO Corp & Income (PTY), PIMCO Corp & Inc Strategy (PCN), PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage (PCI), and PCM Fund (PCM).

The cheapest funds are: PIMCO High Income (PHK), PIMCO Strategic Income (RCS), PIMCO Global StocksPLUS (PGP) and PIMCO Dynamic Income (PDI).

My top three picks (in order of attractiveness):

1) PIMCO Dynamic Income (PDI)

2) PIMCO Strategic Income (RCS)

3) PIMCO High Income (PHK)

Concluding Thoughts

The improvement in the coverage ratios may help investor sentiment in these names, especially in PDI and PCI. For those who want a good solid income stream at a relative value price, to me PDI is a deal here. At a 4% premium (or less) the fund is paying over 10.7% with little chance of the distribution being cut in 2020.

As we noted in our prior article, the secondary offering in PDI is accretive to NAV. Additionally, PIMCO sees some good opportunities out there, especially in the cMBS space along with special situations and restructurings. I noted many years ago that the PIMCO twins were almost like distressed debt hedge funds investing in the most beaten down areas of the bond market.

For now, everything looks good.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PDI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.