Even after some very impressive returns so far this year, we believe that, for long-term investors, with a high risk tolerance, both Celsius and Glucose Health may be worth considering.

We attribute much of our success to following Mr. Lynch's research methodology and have had two ten-baggers in just the past 5 years; CELH and GLUC.

Employing Mr. Lynch's boots-on-the-ground methods, and anecdotal evidence, can dramatically increase the chances of discovering the next ten-bagger before the larger institutions and hedge funds do.

While Amazon was not around during Lynch's tenure at Fidelity, we believe that he would have used it as part of his arsenal of tools for researching potential new investment ideas.

Peter Lynch is probably best known as being the portfolio manager of the Fidelity Magellan Fund. He coined the term "ten-bagger".

The future is functional beverages, according to beverage development company Imbibe.

The functional drinks market is poised to grow by USD 179.28 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period.

As a result of those observations, we are long-term bullish on both Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) and Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCPK:GLUC) despite some phenomenal returns this year, for reasons we will explain in this article.

Before we do that, we wanted to present readers with a year-to-date chart of both of these companies.

The past couple of years have been extremely lucrative for CELH and GLUC investors, but we believe that over the next 3-5 years both of these companies will continue to expand distribution, gain market share, and continue to provide above-average returns for patient investors.

Here are the reasons why we anticipate much higher stock prices for these two companies between now and 2025.

First and foremost, the attractiveness of functional beverages is not going to go away anytime soon. As a matter of fact, due to people's new awareness of their health as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the market for functional beverages is likely to expand even more in the years to come.

Regarding Celsius Holdings, Inc., the company continues to expand on its DSD distribution model. The efficiency of direct store delivery provides for better inventory control and reduces the likelihood of stock-outs, which negatively impacts revenues.

Converting almost 1,100 Target (NYSE:TGT) stores to the DSD model should accelerate the already strong revenue growth that the Celsius brand has seen in this mega-retailer.

Celsius CEO John Fieldly is quoted as saying:

Our experience and data tells us that transitioning key accounts to our DSD network can significantly reduce out of stocks at retail, improve instore placements and drives increased sales volume, with organic growth rates increasing an incremental 100% at certain retailers." Source: Press Release September 17, 2020

Celsius also continues to grow its impressive list of distribution wins and has recently brought on Speedway; the largest chain of company-owned and operated gasoline and convenience stores in the United States.

Speedway's 2,700 store locations will also be serviced by Celsius' DSD distribution partners to provide better operational efficiency.

The Celsius line of products now includes the original Celsius, Celsius Heat, Celsius BCAA, Celsius Stevia and Celsius on-the-go packets.

As many of our readers know, we follow the investment style of former Fidelity Magellan Fund manager, Peter Lynch.

If you have not had the opportunity to read any of Peter Lynch's books, we encourage you to do so.

For anyone that has been around Wall Street and the stock market for a while, the name of Peter Lynch evokes images of a white-haired, soft-spoken, disciplined mutual fund manager with a well-trained eye for finding companies in the early stages of explosive growth.

Mr. Lynch developed a unique research process, where he used anecdotal evidence, coupled with boots on the ground methods for discovering consumer trends early, and well before they are reflected in a company's stock price.

While still applying the traditional approaches of fundamental analysis, by pouring over balance sheets and income statements, Lynch began to integrate other, less traditional, methods in his work to provide more timely information, without having to wait months for the release of quarterly results from the companies that he followed, researched, and invested in.

His methods were so simple, in fact, that he said that any investor could apply them to making intelligent and profitable investment decisions because of their common sense nature. He would often encourage investors to buy those companies whose product they understood and used.

Most investors would never take it upon themselves to call suppliers, distributors and retailers to inquire how a product was doing in the marketplace.

Instead, most would prefer to sit in the parking lot of a large home-building supply store on a Saturday morning, (like Mr. Lynch often used to do) watching traffic patterns and parking lot capacity to gain insight into what products consumers were purchasing and walking out of the store with.

Or, they might prefer to sit in the food court, at the local mall, watching to see people's eating preferences, and which vendors had the longest lines. Today, however, we have something that was not around during the days when Peter Lynch ran the flagship Fidelity Magellan Fund.

It is called Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).

As the world's largest Internet retailer, Amazon has become a reliable source that many of today's consumers turn to for the purchase of everything from diapers to digital gadgetry.

What may not be so apparent to investors is the way that Amazon can be used to discover new trends in consumer behavior and buying habits, along with instantaneous feedback of how consumers feel about those products and, more importantly, if they would purchase them again.

The feedback mechanism on Amazon can be likened to an investor having the opportunity to briefly interview purchasers of a product to see what their likes and dislikes are. It's akin to having your own little focus group, to learn more about consumer behavior, or your own private polling mechanism.

We use this so-called "Amazon indicator" as a way of gathering information and knowledge about which new products it is that consumers are learning about, and then subsequently purchasing through the Amazon website.

While having information about how a product is selling is extremely useful and important, having an idea of the likelihood of seeing repeat sales for that product, based on a favorable experience and highly-rated opinion of it are even more value to us, since it shows acceptance and sell-through.

In short, repeat customers are the mother's milk for seeing a growing trend of significant and meaningful product sales.

We then integrate our findings with other methods that we use, including channel checks, discussions with retailers, and other "boots on the ground" techniques to assess how a product is selling and what impact this retail activity could have on the future revenues for a company.

We wrote about this developing Amazon trend, for Celsius calorie-burning beverages, in the context of how to apply these commonsense principles of Peter Lynch, in an article dated March 30, 2015.

Looking at sales on Amazon, currently, Celsius products carry an overall rating of 4.7 out of 5.0 stars with over 12,300 customer reviews.

We believe that the recent announcement of two new Institutional investors who have provided a capital infusion of $22 million to Celsius Holdings, Inc. will provide the company with a pathway for expanding distribution globally.

In our view, this strategic alliance will dramatically increase the number of opportunities for the Celsius brand to grow internationally.

While it may ultimately require another three or four quarters to fully develop and implement an enhanced and cohesive international strategy, the revenue potential that exists outside of the United States could dwarf domestic sales, here in the U.S., which have been increasing at a CAGR of over 35% for the past 5 years (see charts below).

Moving on to Glucose Health, Inc., we believe that consumer awareness of its GlucoDown is in the very early stages. The company's CEO, Murray Fleming, has worked very hard to get placement of the company's GlucoDown product in some very high profile retailers, including Walmart (NYSE:WMT), CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), and Amazon.

Having cleared the bar for both product safety and quality control standards, which are required to be included in CVS Health's list of approved products, Glucose Health, Inc. has demonstrated its commitment to offering only those products that can pass muster with the most stringent of demands.

This acceptance by one of the leading retail pharmacy chains opens the door to adding additional retail partners who can take comfort in knowing that the GlucoDown product has been thoroughly vetted by the NSF.

As CEO, Murray Fleming has stated:

The CVS product and supplier evaluation process is considered the most rigorous in the industry. GLUCODOWN® was required to complete the "Tested to be True" program, administered for CVS by NSF International. NSF International maintains and helped facilitate the development of NSF/ANSI 173, the only American National Standard for testing and certifying dietary supplements. CVS is unique among national pharmacy retailers in mandating independent third-party testing of dietary supplements, using the ANSI 173 standard. Random samples of GLUCODOWN® were provided to NSF International in late March and the (successful) test results were released simultaneously to CVS and Glucose Health, Inc., on May 5, 2020. Source: Press Release May 27, 2020

We can envision other national drug-store chains such as Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) and Rite-Aid (NYSE:RAD), along with grocery-chain retailers, whose floor plans include a health and wellness section, eventually expanding their limited diabetic care offerings to include products to assist the growing number of individuals who are either diabetic or pre-diabetic to maintain healthy glucose levels.

As a matter of fact, doing some visits to local Target stores reveals just how much opportunity there is for GlucoDown and other diabetic products to capture shelf space.

Current offerings at Target, from what we have seen, are minimal at best.

It is also interesting to note that Target stores across the country actually have a CVS Health presence right in the store, as a result of the 2015 acquisition by CVS Health of Target's pharmacy and clinic businesses for approximately $1.9 billion.

One of the key initiatives for CVS Health, going forward, is to expand its products and services to address the growing medical challenge that many of its customers face as it relates to the health management of diabetes.

In a conference call yesterday, CEO Larry Merlo discussed the company's position on this issue.

As we noted last quarter we launched our next-generation Transform Diabetes Care program designed to improve health outcomes for many Americans living with the condition. Of the 34 million with diabetes nationwide, 1.5 million are Aetna members, over eight million Caremark members, along with 5.5 million customers who fill diabetes prescriptions at a CVS Pharmacy. And our next-gen diabetes solution leverages the CVS Health enterprise. It brings together our advanced data analytics with our clinical, brick-and-mortar and digital assets to provide a comprehensive solution that is personalized, predictive and prioritized. We have built a proprietary analytic data engine to risk stratify our members based on the level of unmet needs of the member, along with the best method for outreach evaluating both clinical acuity and proximity to a CVS Pharmacy. And what's exciting and unique about our solution is that we don't just focus on blood glucose testing. We go well beyond to include health screening, medication optimization and adherence, and comorbidity management. And the early results identified approximately 80% of diabetes members having an open gap at any given time. So, we're pleased that we already have one million members that have access to the next-gen diabetes program on January 1 along with a very active pipeline. Source: CVS Investor Conference Call November 6, 2020

We don't, for one minute, believe that, with Walmart expanding its offering of GlucoDown Peach tea-mix to another 500 in-store pharmacy locations, Target is going to let their main competitor have this fast-growing market all to themselves.

We believe that the same holds true for other big brick-and-mortar drug store chains. We hold the opinion that it will be only a matter of time before Walgreens Boots Alliance and Rite-Aid decide that they cannot let CVS Health control the market for Glucose Health's products.

Fourth, the company is wasting no time is augmenting its product offerings to include a line of "enhanced water" products to capitalize on the growing trend among consumers for a convenient way to add functional benefits to ordinary H2O.

In our opinion, revenues from the sale of GlucoDown's water enhanced products could easily surpass the revenues currently being generated from the company's tea-mix products.

Speaking of revenues, the growth in GLUC revenues has also been extremely impressive; even more so than even CELH's 5-year CAGR revenue growth rate of 35%.

According to most recent data, the 3-year CAGR for GLUC's revenues has been an impressive 218%.

Fifth, the capital structure of the company is unusually favorable for a stock in the micro-cap universe. With only a 5.68 million share public float, any heightened appeal for shares among investors is likely to trigger a price increase due to the simple forces of supply and demand.

We recommend that investors use caution when placing buy and sell orders on GLUC, as the low number of shares available for trading may cause liquidity issues and potential price disruptions.

We encourage readers to spend time reading our first three articles on GLUC. We ask that readers please pay particular attention to the risks of investing in GLUC, which we highlighted in those three former Seeking Alpha articles, as we will not take the time in this newest article to detail them once again.

Lastly, the success of CELH can be easily replicated by GLUC, given the fact that both companies share many similarities, including the fast-growing and high demand sector of the beverage industry which focuses on functionality and health benefits, along with a Board of Directors made up of current and former insiders of CELH.

Looking back now, we are the first to acknowledge that we took a lot of criticism about our early opinions regarding CELH; especially on some of the stock message boards.

But for those investors who had a long-term perspective, were able to understand the bigger macro-trend of a changing beverage landscape, and, more importantly, were able to purchase CELH shares very early on, they were able to reap massive financial rewards.

Using Peter Lynch's anecdotal research methods, we were able to predict strong revenue growth for Celsius Holdings, Inc. Now, this same indicator is flashing another signal, leading us to conclude that the same kind of explosive revenue growth may be about to take place for Glucose Health's innovative GlucoDown functional tea beverage; a product that is targeting the growing diabetic and pre-diabetic population.

Based on recent reports of exponential-like sales taking place on Amazon (see below), it looks as if that strong revenue growth for GLUC is already underway.

This is part of the reason why are we so bullish on shares of Glucose Health, Inc. and Celsius Holdings, Inc. over the long term.

In closing, we just want to provide a few things for investors to think about.

Generally, investing in micro-caps requires patience and a long-term time horizon. Smaller companies require adequate time to develop and grow. Both CELH and GLUC plodded along for years before their shares shot up in price, and when that finally did happen, it was a dramatic move.

If you are looking for a quick buck, you are probably better off with a much different investment strategy, but if you are looking to truly build wealth over the long run, and you can stomach the risks, micro-cap investing may provide one of the best ways to achieve that goal.

In the charts below, you can see that, in the past 5 years, shares of CELH have risen from a price of roughly $1.87 to a price of $23.72 as of last Friday's close. That's an increase of 1,268%.

During that same period of time, shares of GLUC have increased from around $0.06 to approximately $1.60. That's an increase of 2,667%

Both have been solid investments, have more than exceeded our expectations of achieving ten-bagger status, and, we believe, still have a lot of potential going forward.

Investors often make the mistake of thinking that, once a big move has already taken place in a stock, they have missed their opportunity. We disagree.

Go back and take a look at the charts of some of history's greatest winning stocks; names like Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG), WMT(WMT), Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST), Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Altria Group (NYSE:MO), Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO), and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), to name just a few.

More often than not, price increases of over 1,000 percent (the definition of a ten-bagger) were the beginning, rather than the end, of an unprecedented historic move that lasted for many more years. This simply goes to show that following many of the practical principles laid out in Peter Lynch's books, anyone has a chance of finding a ten-bagger.

We began this piece by pointing out the macro-trends for functional beverages and how the sector is expected to grow substantially in the years to come. This is the first requirement for finding a potential ten-bagger.

If you have a solid, long-term macro-trend underlying the companies that you choose to invest in, you significantly increase your odds of finding that once-in-a-lifetime dream stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. and Glucose Health, Inc. are two companies that are at the forefront of a disruptive force taking place in the beverage industry. Once dominated by sugar-laden, high fructose corn syrup drinks, consumer trends are changing towards healthier, more functional beverages.

For long-term investors in Celsius Holdings and Glucose Health, the old Wall Street adage which says that "The trend is your friend" could not be more apropos.

Footnote: We enjoy discovering and writing about micro-caps. Both CELH and GLUC have been extremely rewarding investments for us and our readers. In early 2021, we hope to be able to submit an article on Seeking Alpha for a micro-cap that we believe offers an exceptional investment opportunity in the alternative energy space. We suggest that you add us to the list of SA authors that you follow regularly on Seeking Alpha, so as to be sure not to miss it.

