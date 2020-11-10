On Friday, November 6, 2020, Canadian midstream giant Enbridge Inc. (ENB) announced its third quarter 2020 earnings results. Enbridge is a fairly popular company in the investment community, especially among those investors looking for income due to its relative stability and very high dividend yield. The stock has been absolutely devastated by the recent sharp decline in energy prices though, which is certainly not unusual for the sector. Enbridge's results certainly disappointed based on the original expectations as it missed analysts' revenue and earnings expectations. This alone does not really mean very much though as we will see in this article. Overall, Enbridge continues to showcase the strength and stability that we have come to expect from this company regardless of the overall climate.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Enbridge's third quarter 2020 earnings report:

Enbridge reported total revenues of C$9.110 billion in the third quarter of 2020. This represents a 21.45% decline over the C$11.598 billion that the company brought in during the prior year quarter.

The company reported an operating income of C$2.095 billion in the most recent quarter. This represents a 31.93% increase over the C$1.588 billion that it reported in the year-ago quarter.

Enbridge began construction on the Fècamp offshore wind farm and continued to make progress on the Saint Nazaire wind farm.

The company reported a distributable cash flow of C$2.088 billion in the current quarter. This represents a 0.81% decline over the C$2.105 billion that the company reported in the equivalent quarter of last year.

Enbridge reported a net income of C$1.104 billion in the third quarter of 2020. This represents a 4.15% increase over the C$1.060 billion that it reported in the third quarter of 2019.

As I have noted in many past articles, midstream companies have seen their share prices get demolished in response to the COVID-19 outbreak and the resultant decline in energy prices. Enbridge was certainly no exception to this. As we can clearly see here, Enbridge's stock has fallen 30.95% year-to-date:

A cursory review of the highlights reveals that this decline could have been unjustified. The company's overall financial performance has held up quite well, with the notable exception of revenues. The primary reason for this is that the company had lower resource volumes flowing through its pipelines. This was certainly not unexpected as this is something that almost every company in the industry has been suffering from. As I have discussed in the past, one of the ways in which energy producers have responded to the current low-price environment is by reducing their production and scaling back on growth plans. This has been particularly true in high-cost regions like North America's shale plays. As less resources are being produced, there is less need for a company like Enbridge to carry resources away from the basins where they are produced. Thus, Enbridge finds itself transporting less resources than it did prior to the pandemic, although volumes have begun to recover somewhat:

Source: Enbridge

The reason why these lower volumes would have a negative impact on Enbridge's revenues is because of the overall business model that the company has. Enbridge acts very much like a toll road in that it makes its money by charging a fee for each unit of oil and gas that moves through its pipelines. Admittedly, the model is a bit more complicated than that but the most important thing to keep in mind is that revenues directly correlate with volumes. Lower revenues mean that there is less money available to cover the company's expenses and make its way down to profits. This is generally the reason why the market has so severely punished the stock prices of companies in the industry.

Enbridge is well aware of this potential risk and has taken steps to protect itself. In particular, the company performs its transportation and other work for its customers under long-term contracts. This alone is nice because it essentially guarantees that the company will continue to have work over extended periods of time and through any economic conditions. What is more, these contracts in many cases include a minimum volume commitment. This clause stipulates a certain minimum quantity of resources that the customer has to send through the company's infrastructure or pay for anyway. This clause thus helps to ensure that Enbridge will not be affected too much by upstream production declines and thus provides further protection against commodity price fluctuations. However, these contracts are obviously not worth very much if the company cannot remain solvent. Thus, Enbridge does have a certain degree of counterparty risk. This might be another thing that the market is concerned about and why it drove the stock price down as much as it did. As such, it might be a good idea to take a look at Enbridge's balance sheet to see just how big this risk could be. Fortunately, Enbridge is very well-positioned here:

Source: Enbridge

As we can see, fully 98% of Enbridge's cash flows come from the just discussed long-term contracts that the company has with its customers. Therefore, only about 2% of the company's cash flows are exposed to macroeconomic or industry-specific conditions. This should comfort many investors about the firm's overall stability, but, again, these contracts do not matter a whole lot if the counterparty to them goes out of business. Fortunately, we can clearly see that 95% of the company's contracts are with investment-grade counterparties. This should certainly give us a great deal of confidence in the counterparties' ability to honor the contracts and thus Enbridge's ability to maintain its cash flow. This is because an investment-grade company will boast a strong and resilient balance sheet that should allow it to weather through most industry conditions. In addition, these firms will likely want to maintain their reputations for reliability and will thus be loath to default on their contracts so as to not harm these reputations. Thus, Enbridge should overall not have a great deal of difficulty holding up its cash flows through the challenges facing the industry, which is reasonably nice to see.

One thing that separates Enbridge from its peers is that the company has been working to expand its presence into the emerging renewable sector. This sector of the energy industry has been the only one that has given a positive performance this year, which is quite likely due to a number of investors being excited about its potential. It is perhaps surprising though that Enbridge's renewable investments have not been confined to North America. In fact, the company currently has three offshore wind farms in operation in Europe, with two more projects under construction:

Source: Enbridge

As noted in the highlights, Enbridge actually started work on one of these projects during the third quarter. This project was the Fècamp wind farm located in offshore France. This is the latest of the projects in France to begin construction but it is certainly not expected to be the last. Fècamp is designed to produce a maximum output of 500 megawatts, which is a bit bigger than the 450-megawatt capacity Saint Nazaire facility. It does take quite a while to construct an offshore wind farm though as Fècamp is not expected to be operational until 2023. Saint Nazaire meanwhile is already under construction and is expected to come online in late 2022. We can therefore expect these projects to begin to contribute to Enbridge's revenues and cash flows at around the time that they come online.

As most of the people reading this likely know, renewables are expected to enjoy surging popularity over the coming years. This is largely due to climate change concerns as governments, individuals, and businesses around the world seek to reduce their carbon footprints. According to the International Energy Agency, the demand for renewables globally will increase by 83% over the next twenty years, which is more than any other fuel source:

Source: International Energy Agency, Kinder Morgan (KMI)

As I discussed in an earlier article, the outlook for offshore wind is especially good. This is at least partly due to the fact that offshore wind has many advantages over many other types of renewable power. One of these is that winds offshore tend to be stronger and more consistent than winds onshore, which allows these plants to generate power more reliably than their onshore cousins. In addition, the power output tends to be higher and they can be more easy to position due to a greater amount of open space over the ocean. The International Energy Agency appears to recognize this too, which is why it is projecting that offshore wind to enjoy growing demand going forward:

Source: International Energy Agency

Enbridge is quite obviously positioning itself to take advantage of this forward shift in the energy industry. This will likely be necessary if it is to grow and prosper over the coming years since as we can see above, it will clearly be renewables and to a lesser extent natural gas that will be driving the energy markets of the future. Enbridge already has one of the largest natural gas transmission networks in North America so by developing its expertise in renewables, it is prepared to take advantage of any opportunity that arises.

Enbridge's growth potential is not solely limited to renewables of course. For quite some time now, Enbridge has been working on the Line 3 Replacement project. This is the largest and most expensive growth project in the company's history, with a budgeted price tag of C$5.3 billion for the Canadian portion and US$2.9 billion (C$3.79 billion) for the American portion. The project has faced numerous challenges over its multi-year history including lawsuits from Native American tribes and environmental groups as well as regulatory challenges from various governments. The company has fortunately begun to see some progress on the regulatory front. In the third quarter, the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission issued its final order to approve the final environmental impact statement and reinstate the Certificate of Need and Route Permit and subsequently denied all petitions to reconsider this decision. While this is certainly a step in the right direction for this troubled project, there are still more regulatory hurdles to clear and approvals to get. Enbridge wisely has not provided any timeline for when things may be resolved because this drama has been going on for a few years now but the company has stated that the project will finally be online within nine months of receiving all needed permits and approvals.

Source: Enbridge

One of the nicest things about the fall in the stock price is that it substantially pushed up Enbridge's yield. The company currently boasts an attractive 8.56% yield, which is substantially lower than the miniscule 1.62% possessed by the S&P 500. As is always the case though, it is critical that we ensure that the company can actually afford the dividend that it pays out. There have been several companies in the midstream sector that have cut their yields over the past year so we want to ensure that Enbridge will not be one of them. The usual way to do this is to look at the company's distributable cash flow. This is a non-GAAP measure that theoretically tells us the amount of cash that was generated by the company's ordinary operations that is available to be distributed to the common shareholders. As noted in the highlights, Enbridge had a distributable cash flow of C$2.088 billion in the third quarter. During the quarter, the company had 2.021 billion weighted average common shares outstanding. Thus, the C$0.81 per share dividend costs the company approximately C$1.637 billion, which gives the company a dividend coverage ratio of 1.23. This is above the 1.20 ratio that analysts generally consider to be sustainable, which is certainly nice to see, but it is lower than the 1.30 that I like to see in order to add a certain measure of comfort. Thus, Enbridge is certainly making enough money to cover its dividend on a sustainable basis but I will admit that I would feel more comfortable if its coverage was a bit stronger.

In conclusion, Enbridge is a very stable midstream company backed by one of the strongest contract portfolios in the industry. This should ensure that the company's cash flows do not vary much from quarter-to-quarter regardless of what energy prices do. The company has also been moving very aggressively to position itself in the rapidly growing renewables space, which is something else that we should very much appreciate as it could position the company for forward growth. While the coverage ratio is a bit lower than I would really like to see, the dividend is probably pretty safe. Overall, this company may be worth considering for income-seekers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.