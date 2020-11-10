72 Days Of Uncertainty

The objective is to concentrate on leading indicators of economic activity to determine whether the economy is strengthening or weakening, and the rate of inflation is increasing or decreasing.

Construction Spending

Construction spending is being fueled by strength in the residential market, which was up 2.7% in September and 10.1% over the past year. New single-family home construction rose 5.7%. Nonresidential spending declined 1.6% in September and 4.4% over the past year. That decline is being led by less highway and street spending, which fell 5.4%. Total construction spending rose 0.3% in September and 1.5% over the past year.

ISM Manufacturing Index

The Institute for Supply Management’s Manufacturing Index rose to a two-year high of 59.3% for October. That is six consecutive months of improvement from the April low. Still, business activity has not recovered to pre-pandemic levels, as survey respondents cited that customers were still cautious with capital spending. The strength in the survey reflects how many respondents see business conditions improving, but it doesn’t reflect the level of improvement.

The new orders sub-index surged to 67.9% from 60.2%, as customers are clearly rebuilding inventories. The employment sub-index turned positive for the first time in 14 months, indicating modest job growth, but manufacturers have still only recovered half of the 1.3 million jobs lost during the pandemic. My concern moving forward is that the pandemic is entering its worst phase, which is bound to stifle demand for the customers of manufacturing firms. This should be evident when November results are reported.

ISM Non-Manufacturing Index

We are starting to see early signs of weakness in the services sector, as the Institute for Supply Management’s Non-Manufacturing Index slipped from 57.5% to 56.6%. The surge in new coronavirus cases during the month of October is in the early stages of impacting service companies, but firms still realized a fifth consecutive month of expansion. The new orders and output sub-indices both weakened, while the employment index fell to 50.1%, which is close to indicating job losses again.

Unemployment Claims

There was minimal improvement in new applications for unemployment benefits, which fell by 7,000 through state programs to 751,000. The prior week was revised up from 751,000 to 758,000. Initial claims filed through federal programs totaled more than 362,000, resulting in total claims of more than 1.1 million. We have not been able to fall below the one million mark yet.

While those continuing to receive claims through state programs declined by 538,000 to 7.29 million, there were more than 277,000 additional workers filing continuing claims under the federal pandemic program. Many workers are exhausting their state benefits and shifting to the federal program for an additional 13 weeks of benefits. The total number of continuing claims declined by 1.15 million to 21.5 million, which remains a staggering 13% of the workforce.

Even if we exclude the self-employed, those who were on payrolls that continue to receive claims remains well above the worst levels seen during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008.

The Jobs Report

The Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates that the economy added 638,000 jobs in October, which was slightly above consensus expectations. That resulted in an unemployment rate of 6.9%, which obviously understates the headwinds facing the labor market. We have only recovered about 12 million of the 22 million jobs lost during the pandemic. The unemployment rate does not account for the 3.5 million workers who have dropped out of the workforce. A more realistic measure of unemployment is the U6 rate, which includes discouraged workers and those who can only find part-time work. That rate is 12.1%.

In October retailers added 104,000 jobs, restaurants add 192,000 and hotels brought back 34,000 workers, which accounts for more than half of the gains for the month. These service-sector businesses will be the first to let workers go when the latest wave of the pandemic curtails consumer spending and leads to new state restrictions to slow the spread. Additionally, without economic aid for state and local governments, there will be a new wave of layoffs required to balance budgets. I expect to see job gains decline significantly from current levels.

Conclusion

There are 72 days between now and the presidential inauguration when power transitions to the Biden administration. This is a critical period of time during which the pandemic is likely to hit its apex, and our economy will be in dire need of economic aid. My greatest fear is that the focus in Washington will be on litigating the election results, rather than addressing the priorities of the pandemic and fiscal stimulus. At the moment, this is a period of extreme uncertainty.

It is great news that we have finally discovered an effective vaccine that will hopefully prove safe and end the pandemic, but it will not be available to the general public until next summer. I am concerned that the announcement of this latest development will encourage Americans to further lower their guard, contributing to what already appears to be exponential growth in new cases of coronavirus.

Soon we will see 200,000 cases per day, and the hospitalization rates will continue to rise, forcing government officials to impose more restrictions and localized lockdowns to contain the spread. This will lead to a reduction in consumer spending, businesses will suffer, and more workers will lose their jobs. Our economy will not have the economic aid during the fourth quarter that fueled the recovery during the third, and the lack of a coherent nationwide policy to address the pandemic will lead to a healthcare crisis in many states.

I continue to think that we run the risk of a double-dip recession in the fourth quarter of this year or first quarter of next year, unless we address virus containment and bridge the period between now and when that is accomplished with another economic aid package.

