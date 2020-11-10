The distribution cut at Energy Transfer (ET) took a few by surprise, including many commenters here on Seeking Alpha. They were not wrong, especially on the timing side. I spend a non-inconsequential portion of my day chatting with institutional investors on the energy sector, and most felt that a reduction in the payout at the beleaguered firm - while perhaps necessary - just did not seem to be a 2020 decision. Further, unlike other distribution cuts that were well-telegraphed, management had spent many quarters assuaging investors that there was no imminent need to take this kind of action. That never goes over well, and going back to my original post-cut research note (see "Energy Transfer: Down Goes The Distribution") there was much postulation on why management chose right now and not some time next year to make this decision.

Ranking high on the list of reasons is likely credit agency pressure. The logic is simple: Energy Transfer needs ongoing access to debt markets and for various reasons (leverage, lawsuits, capital budget, fears over recontracting) the big three ratings agencies (Moody's, S&P, Fitch) have all expressed reservations about keeping the investment-grade credit rating intact. Loss of investment grade is the most disastrous ratings move by far, as trillions of dollars in bond market capital is constrained to investment-grade credit only. Getting cut to junk all but guarantees materially higher borrowing costs.

So, it stands to reason that maybe the ratings agencies gave ole Kelcy Warren a call and let him know the rundown: you cut the payout or we cut the rating. It is a great way to pass the buck away from Warren and the new co-CEO team of Mackie McCrea and Tom Long onto a nefarious third party, particularly ones that many love to hate post-Great Recession. While never happy about seeing their income slashed, investors always feel a bit better blaming something outside management control. But was that the driver here?

The Fumble, New Fears

As of today, it seems like that justification is not there. While there was some initial loose praise in credit agency research post-distribution cut, there were also no immediate revisions to outlooks for Energy Transfer. That is a pretty tepid reaction given agencies will generally take quick action on updates if they feel a company has materially altered its capital allocation methods. Unfortunately, Energy Transfer has been greeted with crickets thus far. In fact, S&P actually maintained its negative outlook, noting that the cut does not drive meaningful change in leverage over the coming years. Further, all the drivers of its initial caution (Dakota Access Pipeline litigation, weak industry fundamentals, regulatory environment) remain in place. Sure, we are a bit early still, but initial reception is not that great. In fact, one could argue that these creditors wanted to see an even deeper reduction reading through recent reviews. That does not lend much credence to the theory that these two parties are talking and coordinating in any way.

While the headline cash savings of $1,700mm looks like a big number, it really is only a tailwind of about 0.2x of additional leverage reduction per year. Meaningful cuts to the future capital spending budget or more aggressive asset sales would go much further in bringing down the debt load in short order. It is likely that that is what investors would have preferred to see take place.

The market tends to think in a pretty linear fashion. If this was not done explicitly to boost the credit outlook, the list of other reasons is short. Either new management wants to start off with a lot more capital flexibility (which could include growth spending) or the forward outlook for EBITDA is not as pleasant as hoped. Neither of these are new fears. Energy Transfer has frequently preached prudence with its balance sheet while pursuing growth, and while the forward outlook points to lower spend, expensive projects where management has not yet made a final investment decision (Lake Charles, VLCC oil export terminal) remain excluded from forward spending projections and have not been mentioned in detail for some time.

This means the story for Energy Transfer today is much as it was in 2019, 2018, or even 2017. The market remains in "show me" mode: actually cut costs, prove the legacy businesses can earn stable earnings, and delever the balance sheet. There is no question that incremental steps have been taken towards those goals, but progress has been slower than hoped. Long-term bulls likely feel that they have been just a few quarters away from the turnaround several times over by now, and that is a frustrating situation to be in.

Takeaways

I see a long road ahead. Institutionals continue to put what scarce capital they have to work in names where they feel the corporate governance and the asset base are in a better spot. In the meantime, the retail investor crowd (predominantly income-focused) will continue to struggle with justifying a position in Energy Transfer - even with the additional distribution coverage - while peers like Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) and Magellan Midstream (MMP) sport similar yields. While many tend to focus on distribution coverage ratios and measures like distributable cash flow yield more than balance sheet leverage or other creditor-like metrics, what has actually led to better results on avoiding distribution cuts? Energy Transfer is not the first midstream to cut the payout despite ample coverage well above 1.0x. For anyone that wanted to avoid seeing losses in income in this space the past few years, distribution coverage has not been the best way to go about it.

Are you an investor looking for sustainable high income? The energy sector is filled with opportunities to do just that. At Energy Income Authority, the focus is on finding high quality companies with the asset footprints necessary to throw off dividends for years to come. Unlike other services with lackluster coverage that barely breaks the surface, institutional quality deep dive analysis forms the cornerstone of the platform. Hundreds of companies fall under the coverage universe, from pipelines to refiners to the producers themselves. Members receive actionable research to keep their portfolio thriving. Sign up for a NO OBLIGATION FREE TRIAL today to find out more.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.