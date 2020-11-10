Curis, Inc. (CRIS) CEO Jim Dentzer On Q3 2020 Results - Quick Version Earnings Call Transcript

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call November 10, 2020 4:20 PM ET

Disclaimer: *NEW* We are providing this transcript version in a raw, machine-assisted format and it is unaudited. Please reference the audio for any questions on the content. A standard transcript will be available later on the site per our normal procedure. Please enjoy this timely version in the interim.

[00:00:01] Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the Curis third quarter 2020earnings conference call

Bill Steinkrauss

[00:00:45] Thank you and welcome to Kiritsis third quarter 2020earnings call. Before we begin, I would encourage everyone to go to the investor section of our Web site at www.Youtube.com to find our third quarter 2020earnings release and related financial tables. I would also like to remind everyone that during the call, management will be making forward looking statements which are based on our current expectations and beliefs. These statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. For additional details, please see our SEC filings. Joining me on today's call are Jim Dempster, president and chief executive officer, and Bob Martelle, head of R&D. We will also be available for a question and answer period at the end of the call. I now like to turn the call over to Caris is CEO Jim Dentzer Jim.

[00:01:57] Thank you, Bill. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. Our mission at Curis is to develop the next generation of targeted cancer therapies to meaningfully improve and extend patients lives. In the third quarter, we made significant progress on that mission. Despite the difficulties of the covid-19 pandemic, we remain on track to achieve all of our stated goals and milestones for 2020as we prepare for the anticipated release of clinical results next month at ASH. With a forty nine forty eight hour first in class, erect four inhibitor, we have two ongoing clinical studies. One in patients with relapsed or refractory non Hodgkin's lymphoma. And the second Iraq for study in patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia and high risk myelodysplastic syndrome. Updates from both studies will be presented in an oral presentation and in poster sessions next month at the annual meeting of the American Society of Hematology. In addition, earlier today, we were very pleased to announce that we have entered into a co-operative research and development agreement, or KRATER, with the National Cancer Institute under which they will collaborate with us on the development of a four nine four eight. We are thrilled to announce this partnership as it substantially increases the number of reachable patients in a population of dire medical need without requiring an external dilutive financing or sizable financial commitment from Curis. We are eager to begin the collaborative process with our partners at the NCI, and we look forward to providing you with updates as we have them.

[00:04:00] We see we see eighty nine, ninety three, our progress has also been very exciting. Earlier this year, we announced our partnership with Immunex and the submission of our agenda for S.I eighty nine, ninety three, our first in class Vistar inhibitor. In Q2, we announced that we received FDA clearance about IMT. Today, we are happy to report that in two, three, we were able to get our first clinical sites up and running and initiate dosing in our phase one A one B study in patients with relapsed or refractory solid tumors. All told, it was a very active quarter for us. We look forward to building on this progress through our year end data update and carrying that momentum into twenty, twenty one. Now, let's dig into some detail on our ongoing clinical programs. As a refresher. Our phase one dose escalation study of S.I. four nine four eight for the treatment of patients with relapsed refractory non Hodgkin's lymphoma includes patients with diffuse large B cell lymphoma. More than Strom's macro globule, anemia and oncogenic mighty 88 mutations. We are currently evaluating patients treated with three hundred milligrams of forty nine, forty eight, twice daily after observing clear dose response and tumor reductions at previous dose levels. Last week on November 4th. We disclosed clinical data from the study in an abstract that was accepted for oral presentation at the ASH conference in December. As reported in the abstract, CIA, forty nine forty eight has exhibited encouraging safety and pharmacokinetic properties and at higher dose levels clear single agent efficacy in a relapsed refractory NHL patient population that had already seen a median of four prior lines of therapy before joining our study.

[00:06:14] To provide some additional context, last year at Ash, we presented a small but intriguing data set that suggested forty nine forty eight could potentially establish Iraq for inhibition as a new mechanism of action, a novel way to treat patients with any gel as it delivered a compelling safety and efficacy profile, particularly at higher dose levels in a monotherapy setting. This year's goal was to confirm that finding. And also explore which of the efficacious dose levels of two hundred, three hundred or four hundred milligrams bid offered the best balance of safety and efficacy. Diving a bit deeper into the abstract data, which are from a July cutoff. We see that eight patients achieve the tumor burden decrease of 20 percent or greater from baseline, including four of the patients treated with three hundred milligrams bid. It is very encouraging that efficacy improved as dose levels increased. This was shown in both the study group as a whole and also in the case of a single patient, a wovens from a patient who, as of the July cutoff, had been on study for 18 months over multiple dose levels and achieved an objective response with a sixty six percent tumor burden reduction. This patient started at an initial bid dosage of 50 milligrams and escalated through one hundred milligrams, two hundred milligrams and 300 milligrams, demonstrating dose dependent decreases in tumor burden at every level.

[00:08:03] It is important to highlight again that these are extremely sick patients who have received a median of four prior lines of therapy before entering the study. That we have been able to observe therapeutic effect in monotherapy and that those effects are durable over such an extended period of time is enormously encouraging. And we look forward to the ASH conference, where we will provide an updated and expanded data set with a later cutoff date for the data provided in the abstract. Given the clear single agent activity we have seen in the clinic and the clear preclinical synergy we have seen when forty nine, forty eight is combined with a BTK inhibitor such as ibrutinib. We and our clinical investigators are eager to explore the combination of forty nine, forty eight and ibrutinib in the clinic. As we mentioned on our August call, we could already see where the data were headed and we made the decision to get the combination study up and running as quickly as possible. Today, we are excited to announce that in working closely with our clinical sites, we have been able to amend the protocol of our existing study to include combination therapy rather than having to file a completely new protocol and initiate a completely new clinical study. This allows us to leverage the clinical sites and staff currently active in our monotherapy study and should save significant time and resources as we speed our path to the clinic.

[00:09:52] The combination study. Has two parts. And it will be designed and it will be outlined in a Trial in Progress poster to be presented at the conference. Part one of the study design. We'll be dose escalation, a three by three design with a four nine four eight doses starting at two hundred milligrams bid and escalating to three hundred milligrams bid. And ibrutinib doses appropriate for the respective NHL subtype. Part two of this study will be an expansion basket of four cohort's. The first in marginal zone lymphoma, or NCCL. The second in EPS DLBCL. The third in primary central nervous system lymphoma, or PCN SL. And the fourth in NHL with adaptive ibrutinib resistance. Primary endpoints in the study will include the established clinical endpoints, such as objective response rate and duration of response. But we will also explore response, correlation with biomarkers we have identified that may help us enrich the patient population and help us determine the optimal path for registration. So far from scientific hypothesis to preclinical data to clinical data. Each step of the journey has been a consistent step forward in the long term vision for forty nine forty eight in NHL. That Iraq for control is a critical pathway that is parallel to and complementary to the BTK pathway. And that inhibiting Iraq for can provide incremental benefit to the vast population of patients treated with a BTK inhibitor and may help mitigate resistance to BTK therapy.

[00:12:07] That is our vision in NHL. Now, let's move on to leukemia and what many see as even more exciting than the NHL vision. Our second study of forty nine, forty eight is in patients with relapsed or refractory AML and high risk MDs, including those with lysosome mutations that drive the expression of the oncogenic long isa form of Iraq for. In early July, we announced the dosing of the first patient in our open label, phase one dose escalation study of forty nine forty eight monotherapy in these patient populations. Since then, enrollment has proceeded particularly well. You may recall that this study grew out of the groundbreaking work performed by Dr. Armitt Vermes and Dr. Daniel Starzynski presented at last year's ASH conference in which they identified the specific splice of some mutations that drive disease in AML and MDS patients by causing the expression of the long form of Iraq for. We now know, based on their published work that the long isoforms of Iraq for is oncogenic. And further, that Iraq Forell is overexpressed in over half the population of AML and MDS patients. Of particular excitement to the team here at Curis, Doctors Burma and Stars in Housekeep also demonstrated that inhibiting Iraq L with a treatment of forty nine forty eight substantially reduces leukemic blast formation in patient derived xenograft. Today, we are pleased to announce that the first two cohorts in the Phase one dose escalation study have completely enrolled.

[00:14:16] The first cohort receives two hundred milligrams twice daily, and the second cohort receives three hundred milligrams twice daily. As we have previously discussed. We believe two hundred milligrams is likely to be a therapeutic dose and we will continue dose escalation until reaching the recommended phase to dose and maximum and maximum tolerated dose. We will provide an additional overview of the study design and report initial interim data for these patients next month. We know that other drugs in single agent studies in this late line relapsed refractory population have struggled to show steep reductions in leukemic cells. To be clear, the data we will be presenting next month will be early data. Nevertheless. We hope to see data consistent with our preclinical findings. We remain confident that the novel approach of targeting Iraq for represents clear differentiation for a forty nine, forty eight in AML and MDS. Before moving on, I would like to add that this AML and MDs study and the data we are presenting next month are in addition to the NCI krater we announced earlier today. We are still in the early days of our partnership with the NCI, and we look forward to providing you with updates on our partnership in the future. Now, I'd like to turn to S.I. eighty nine, ninety three. We believe that a therapeutic antibody such as S.I eighty nine, ninety three could provide potent Vistar blockade as a monotherapy in patients with certain solid tumors. This is a target we have long been excited about because of the critical role it plays in suppressing t cell activity when it the Vista checkpoint is activated.

[00:16:31] Conversely, blocking Vista has been shown in preclinical studies to prevent t cell suppression and thereby reactivate antitumor immune function. We also see significant combination potential and in the future may export targeting Vista in combination with a PD one, PDL one or even a CTLA four inhibitor, as preclinical studies suggest that blocking Vista significantly improves the efficacy of those checkpoint regulators. To date, there has been little meaningful progress targeting Vistar due to the various on target side effects associated with pathway blockade, most notably immune mediated toxicity and cytokine release syndrome. However, progress in the development of car t therapies and the broader immunotherapy space over the last decade have made safe and effective Vistar regulation much more possible. To that end, we have initiated patient dosing in a phase one, A one B dose escalation study evaluating S.I. eighty nine ninety three in patients with relapsed and refractory solid tumors and enrollment is currently ongoing. We believe that S.I eighty nine ninety three has the potential to succeed beyond our previous PDL one Vista program. A small molecule that demonstrated activity but did not provide the level of efficacy needed to compete with monoclonal antibodies in development at the time for the same target population. This is likely because large molecule monoclonal antibodies like S.I eighty nine ninety three provide complete coverage of a receptor across multiple binding regions.

[00:18:30] By comparison, a small molecule interrupts only one or two contact points on a target receptor. In addition, monoclonal antibodies tend to firmly wrap around a receptor almost like Velcro, as opposed to a small molecule which continually bounces on and off its target. We believe S.I. eighty nine, ninety three is the most advanced anti this antibody currently in clinical development. We have received a lot of interest and excitement from the clinical community on this program, and we believe S.I. eighty nine, ninety three has the potential to be a game changing cancer therapy. We look forward to providing an overview of the study in a trial and Trial and progress poster at Tsitsi this week and providing additional updates in 2021. To wrap up, I want to emphasize how proud I am of the entire team, assure us that in the midst of an ongoing global pandemic has worked tirelessly to ensure we hit every ambitious goal we set for ourselves this year. It is incredible to think that since we signed the deal to bring this new Vista asset on board in January. We have written a protocol, engaged the FDA security clearance, open clinical sites, trained investigators and their staff and begun to dosing of patients all in less than nine months. It is a testament to the team's experience, their commitment and their passion, and it is an honor to work with them. With that, I'll turn the call over to Bill to review our financial results for the quarter. Bill?

[00:20:26] Thank you, Jim. For the third quarter of 2020 curious reported a net loss of six million dollars or 11 cents per share on both the basic and diluted basis as compared to a net loss, six point four dollars million or 19 cents per share on both the basic and diluted basis for the same period in twenty nineteen. Revenues for the third quarter of 2020 were two point seven million, as compared to two point nine million in the same period in 2019. Revenues for both periods comprised primarily of royalty revenues recorded on Genentech and Roche's net sales of Erivedge. Operating expenses for the third quarter of 2020 seven point five dollars million as compared to eight point two dollars million for the same period in twenty nineteen. Cost of royalty revenues, four point one dollars million for both the third quarter 2020 and 2019. Research and development expenses were four point seven dollars million in the third quarter of 2020. As compared to five point one dollars million for the same period 2019, the decrease was primarily due to reduced clinical trial costs related to see 170 and Filipinas to. General and administrative expenses for two point six dollars million in the third quarter, 2020 as compared to excuse me, two point nine dollars million for the same period 2019. The decrease was driven primarily by lower personnel and stock based compensation cost, partially offset by higher legal professional consulting services cost. Net other expense was one point three dollars million for the third quarter 2020, as compared to one point one million dollars the same period. Twenty nineteen. At other expense, the third quarter 2020 primarily consisted of imputed interest expense related to future royalty payments. As of September 30, 2020 turistas, cash cash equivalents totaled twenty three point six million dollars and there were approximately fifty six point seven million shares of common stock outstanding. Then June 30, 2020, we have extended our cash runway through our aftermarket sales agreement with Jones Trading and stock purchase agreement with Aspire Capital. The aggregate proceeds of which have total approximately 10 million dollars to date. As a result of these proceeds, we expect that our existing cash and cash equivalents should enable us to maintain our planned operations beyond our end of year data catalyst and through the second quarter of 2021. This forecast does not include any additional potential proceeds from our stock purchase agreement, despite our capital or at the market sales agreement. Jones trading. With that, I'd like to open the call for questions. Operator.

[00:24:02] Ladies and gentlemen, at this at this point, we will open the line for questions

[00:24:44] Hi, guys, is Leon on fifty-six defense for taking our questions just on your upcoming presentation. How many patients shall we expect at the meeting and how should we think about expectations around response rate and safety? And is it too early to about duration of response and then for the visa program? Can you just provide some perspective on your trial design and how should we think about stress management? Thank you. Sure, Bob, would you like to talk about the.

Jim Dentzer

[00:25:20] Yeah, so the press conference, we have a number of presentations coming up to trial and progress presentations and an oral presentation we expect on the oral presentation for the non Hodgkin's lymphoma trial to present an update on our data. As you know, in the past, we've had significant tumor reduction. And as Jim mentioned, as we've escalated to higher dose levels and are honing in on our recommended dose, we continue to see activity in this way. And so we'll be providing an update of that trial at ASH as part of the oral presentation that Dr Dalkowski will present to Trial and progress presentation. One would include the combination in non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma with the BTK inhibitor ibrutinib there. We will describe the trial design and a bit more detailed and what Jim has described today. And additionally, we'll talk about in the second trial on progress. And as Jim mentioned, we have already enrolled the first two cohorts on that Amelle in the study. This trial was initially submitted to us prior to enrolling any patients and therefore was submitted as a trial in progress. We will try to update the community of the some efficacy data in some manner going forward in the same timeframe. The is is that answer your question on the four nine four eight upcoming data.

[00:27:16] Yeah, that's very helpful and on this program changes through mind as if your child is dying and stress management.

Jim Dentzer

[00:27:25] Yes, so this is designed as a phase one dose escalation trial will be we have the benefit of the prior studies that have been run by Janssen and we understand some of the early dose levels and potential side effects based on that study we've done in the study where we believe we can mitigate and hopefully having side effects. In particular, you mentioned cytokine release syndrome as being one potential toxicity that's on target or hitting. We do know that in recent years this has become much more manageable with better understanding of how this develops and ultimately to manage it as well as new drugs that are available to help with that. In addition, we've done with our partners in the next extensive research in evaluating clinical measures that we believe will additionally reduce the chance of the side effect, causing a problem for patients. Our top priority is to do this dose escalation in a way that's safe for patients and also will achieve meaningfully high dose levels that we believe will be clinically relevant. We do know that the dose escalation dose levels that we're starting at are not too far from where we expect we would see meaningful clinical activity.

[00:29:12] Ok, thank you.

[00:29:15] Thank you very much. Our next question comes from Yale Jen from Laidlaw & Company. Please go ahead with your question.

[00:29:24] Oh, great. And thanks for taking the questions and congrats on the progress of just two questions here. The first one is, could you give us a little bit more detail in terms of credit, in terms regarding the potential agenda, at least the planted agenda, and specifically on the clinical side? And perhaps another follow up.

Jim Dentzer

Yale Jen

[00:29:52] By the way, OK, no problem. The second question is that in terms of the combo's study for the knife or the A in a nutshell, what was the Anticipate the Planet patient size study site that might be?

Jim Dentzer

[00:30:11] Ok, thank you very much, I appreciate that. So on the I think we're going to hold off on Update's until we know a little bit more, but we'd be happy to update you as we can. I think you've seen what we can disclose at this point in time in the press release on that. I think it just you know, I just want to underscore, obviously, we're very excited to So, have gotten that collaboration put in place. And we think it's going to be a very helpful ad for us to expand our So, our study of these patients with the help of the NCI and frankly, in a very efficient manner on the combo study with 498 in NHL. And what we've anticipated before is, as we discussed last year at Ash, it was really a small data set. It was about getting through those initial dose levels and proving the safety and tolerability PD until we could get up into that efficacious range, which we expected to be two hundred and in fact turned out to be two hundred, three hundred and four hundred, all look to be efficacious doses, which was terrific. And we had six patients on last year at DEC and we were looking at that time at five of the six patients showing tumor shrinkage. So really what we want to do this year at ASH is we have we have publicly said we were looking to add three to six patients. That was our goal for the year. But we wanted to add more patients at those doses and follow them for longer periods of time, really for two goals.

[00:31:45] The first one is the obvious one. We want to make sure that we can confirm that finding that we've got a drug that two hundred, three hundred and four hundred, these are all efficacious doses. But we know that the drug is hitting the target and the drug shrinks tumors even in this incredibly difficult population to treat for prior lines of therapy, relapsed refractory setting monotherapy, all of it. We wanted to be able to show that we could repeat that, finding that the drug is efficacious. Full stop after that. Of course, now we want to try and choose a recommended phase two dose. So we want to try and expand on our learnings at two hundred, three hundred and four hundred and try to find out do we get better efficacy as we go to higher doses? Are there additional safety signals that we're seeing? We know this is a drug that is going to be used for long periods of time. We've got patients that have been on drug for over a year in the study, over 18 months in the case, the one strong patient at the July cutoff. So we know that that we need a drug that is not just efficacious but can support long term dosing. So of those doses, which is the best dose and what is the data that supports that conclusion? Those are the things that we're going to be talking about at ASH.

[00:33:04] Yes, that's very helpful. Maybe just to squeeze in one more question here, which is for the leukemia study, the dose finding at this point all the patient has been genetically genetically screened for having the proper mutation before they've been treated.

Jim Dentzer

[00:33:26] So, no, they haven't this is, in fact, an all comers study. So one of the one of the terrific findings of Dr. Berman stars in his paper is that over half the population of AML and in patients overexpressed Directoire out. And so we would expect that we've got over 50 percent shot of patients that enrolled in the study that have this overexpression. And in fact, the expression of Iraq's war is a spectrum not it's not binary. It's not you have it or you don't. You know, it's a ratio that some patients express more, some patients express less. And what we want to be able to do is take all comers into that space and frankly, see how they do. With luck, it'll be a small dataset. We were thrilled. We've enrolled more quickly than we were hoping. You know, as I said, we've already got the first two cohorts killed, but we want to try and explore patients across that spectrum and in fact, see how they do on the drug. And the ultimate goal, obviously, would be these are all efficacious dose levels. At least we would expect them to be based on the preclinical study at two hundred milligrams and three hundred milligrams. Are we starting to see in any of these patients the kinds of signs that we saw in the preclinical data that was so positive? That's what we're hoping for. So I expect to look to us to talk to that data set in just a few weeks at the ASH conference, or at least around that time frame.

[00:34:57] Ok, great. Thanks again, congrats on the progress, progress so far. Thank you very much.

[00:35:05] And our next question comes from Soumit Roy with JonesTrading, please go with your question.

[00:35:13] Hi there. Congratulations on the nice execution. Thank you, sir. Absolutely. Looks like from the looking at the abstract, looks like the three hundred milligram Vidic. Kind of hitting the nice point where you have manageable safety and probably the max efficacy of giving them these patients are such little lines, what kind of translational data should we expect that the ASH presentation or what do you look at? Are we going to see biochemical readouts on biomarkers that gives us confidence that, yes, this is an active drug and it is hitting the right signaling pathway to the most it can? And the second question is, have you seen or have you shown efficacy in Betacam mutant cell types with in in vitro or preclinical setting?

Jim Dentzer

[00:36:11] Actually, Bob, would you like to chime in on this one?

Bob Martell

[00:36:15] Sure, guests will be presenting data, we've been capturing pharmacodynamic data throughout the study as well as pharmacokinetic data, and we will be presenting an update on that. And we Betas am do believe that. You know, as you mentioned, the 300 dose is honing in, we haven't officially declared the recommended phase two dose at this point, but we've had really good results, as you can see from our abstracts and the discussion today at that dose level. But we've also seen clinical activity going at 200 milligrams. So we likely will declare a recommended phase two dose at some point in the near future. And we will present pharmacodynamic data that supports. With regards to the BTK mutants, we haven't evaluated that specific question in our patient population, we would expect that this targeting an independent pathway that is parallel to BTK but independent of the BTK pathway, that we would have activity regardless of that situation. This independently inhibits activity at the community location.

[00:37:41] Ok, on the Vista front, could you give us any color on what kind of tumor types you are looking at? Are you looking at strictly IO refractory or you are looking at more relaxed? Kind of cancer types are more immune, permissive cancers like RACC and head and neck, or would you be going more towards ovarian or 10 EPS to have the tumor? Was the initial first indication that.

[00:38:17] Yet again, this is probably a better question for Bob.

Bob Martell

[00:38:21] So that's the actual design of the study. So this is obviously an early dose finding study and we've opened this study to not limit the specific type of solid tumor. So it's up in the solid tumor patients. So we'll be taking a variety of patients on this study. That being said, we think that the greatest opportunity for single agent activity may be in malignancies that cause high mutational burden and that are tend to be sensitive to other checkpoint inhibitors. We do know that this expression is increased following treatment with other checkpoint inhibitors. And, you know, when we think about our long term development strategy, at least as a single agent, we will be thinking about those potential indications as we start to think about combining this drug with other checkpoint inhibitors. Again, we've we've demonstrated very strong synergy in the ability of combination between the three and PD, one antibody or others. We've demonstrated that this has the ability to overcome resistance to those other checkpoint inhibitors. So we think that there's a strong pathway for combination expanding beyond the current, very sensitive indications of these are efforts that would be later in development. Right now, early in development, we have a pretty broad swath that we're looking at.

[00:40:03] Thank you so much and congratulations again on all the progress.

[00:40:07] Thank you, Soumit. Really appreciate it.

[00:40:11] And ladies and gentlemen, that will conclude today's question and answer session. I would like to turn the conference call back over to the company's president and chief executive officer, James Spencer, for any closing remarks.

[00:40:24] Thank you, Jamie, and thank you, everyone, for participating in today's call. And as always, thank you to the patients and families participating in our clinical trials, to our team at Curis for their hard work and commitment and to our partners at Origin and Immunex for their ongoing help and support. We look forward to updating you again soon. Operator.

[00:40:48] Italy's gentlemen, the conference has now concluded. We do thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect your lines.