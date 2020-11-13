Adjusting Your 60/40 Portfolio For A Zero Yield World

In this report, we look at what different things one can be doing to improve the risk-return trade off in your portfolio.

We are entering a new paradigm that will either need you to accept lower returns or do something different.

If you continue to use a 60/40 portfolio then you will likely be disappointed with your returns for the next five to 10 years.

(This report was issued to members of Yield Hunting on Oct. 28. All data herein is from that date or prior.)

This will be a multi-part series on fixing portfolios for baby boomers as we enter a new paradigm.

I spend a lot of my time reading journals and white papers on retirement income planning. This is a quick evolving area of research since just as recently as 12 years ago, you didn't do need to do much "planning." In 2007, the six-month certificate of deposit ("CD") earned you nearly 5.50%. Hard to fathom today, isn't it? It was very easy to produce income and for a retiree to replicate the paycheck. Today, not so much.

The 4% rule by William Bengen came out nearly three decades ago and continues to be misunderstood. I have received countless questions regarding it. They primarily go like this: "If I get an average of 4.1% annual return and my withdrawal rate is 4.0%, then my total liquid assets ("TLA") will never go down, right?"

Wrong!

The 4% rule adjusts the withdrawal rate for inflation. So you need to generate an average annual return of the withdrawal rate plus inflation. If you assume a 4% withdrawal rate and 2% for inflation, then your portfolio must generate 6% or more for it not to start to go down.

Generating a 6% return today is difficult. And the math continues to get worse. The 30-year Treasury rate today is just 1.65% with expected inflation of 1.8% implying a negative real rate of return. This is very different than just two years ago when it yielded 3.3% with inflation estimated at 1.7% for a real return of 1.6%.

How do you create a sustainable portfolio when the real yield is negative? The answer is you don't. And for some people that's OK. They are fine with the fact that they will be cannabalizing their assets over time. So long as the assets outlive them.

The Changing Role Of Your Bonds In Retirement

The role of bonds in your portfolio is changing. The ultimate implications of bond yields at these low levels for an extended period of time has not reached most of the mainstream media yet. But what we often see is that advisors or individual investors move to the "there's no alternative" motto or "TINA" and advise shifting into stocks.

With valuations where they are and investors already thinking that the markets have run hot and are completely disconnected from the new COVID-19 economy, that's a hard pill to swallow for many retirees (or soon to be). And what we have seen in Japan and Europe, which have experienced the zero bound of interest rates much sooner than the US, is that investors didn't shy away from bonds to stocks. In fact, just the opposite.

Bonds have traditionally been the defense in your portfolio providing ballast when equities drop. We saw that this year as very high-quality bonds rallied when stocks were crashing. The chart below shows agency MBS (NASDAQ:MBB), the Treasury ETF (GOVT) and the long-dated treasury ETF (TLT), relative to the S&P 500.

Data by YCharts

The high quality bonds fulfilled their role of balancing out risk in the portfolio. The stock portion of the 60/40 portfolio would have been down 35% but the bond up 5.8% for a total portfolio loss of 18.7%. Not having those Treasuries in there would have resulted in a far worse decline.

The problem is that most investors today do not have those bonds in their portfolios any longer. Instead, they moved out the risk spectrum to generate more yield. And those areas of the bond market took it on the chin in February and March of this year.

Unfortunately, an investor must either accept more risk in their bonds (and by extension their entire portfolio) or see their real returns plummet.

September Was A Glimpse Into The Future

Enter September for a look into what the role of these Treasuries and government securities will do during future volatility.

Data by YCharts

In September, the S&P saw a bit of a correction - especially in the technology sector. The S&P 500 was down -8.5% and the Nasdaq 100 down nearly -12%. With that type of correction you would expect a flight to safety and Treasury bonds to rally and yields to fall. They didn't. The iShares Government Securities ETF (GOVT) was essentially unchanged and the long-dated Treasury rate was up very modestly.

This is likely to be what we see in the future. As rates are very close to zero that leaves little capital gain potential left. Think of it as a sponge, and as rates decline, the sponge is being wrung out. Well the sponge has very little moisture left in it. The 10-year is at 0.75%. If the 10-year were to go to zero (where many developed nations' 10-year sovereign debt is today) it would mean a capital gain of about 6.5%. If you think we won't get to negative rates then you have to think that the maximum potential for gains (ignoring the meager income paid) in the 10-year is less than 7% today.

In other words, the ballast the government bonds provided is not going to be there in the future. In fact, it will be little different than cash.

The Ideal Asset Allocation

Many pundits have been trying to put forth a new 60/40 portfolio that adjusts for the current environment. It's safe to say that the 60/40 was a raving success but we have to also conclude that the drivers of its future performance are no long apparent. Bond returns are a function of starting bond yields when you purchase the bond or bond fund. So going forward, one should expect a high-quality bond fund to produce returns of less than 2% (the Barclays US Aggregate bond Index yield-to-worst is just 1.8%).

In order to forecast equity returns (which are much more difficult), take the starting earnings yield (forward S&P EPS estimate divided by the price, so E/P) and add in the dividend yield. That equates to an earnings yield of approximately 4.1% and the dividend yield is 1.8%. So we can estimate that 5-7 year equity returns will be approximately 5.9%. This is a far cry from the near 12% achieved for most of the last four decades!

So if your bonds get 1.8% and your stocks get 5.9%, then your 60/40 portfolio can be expected to achieve something in the realm of 4.25% per year before any fees.

That compares with the historical numbers for the 60/40 below which returned nearly 10% per year since 1983.

What Are The Ramifications - What Should Be Done?

So what should the typical investor do about this? The first solution is to simply accept lower returns. This is likely what many of the more passive investors will do. Either their financial advisor doesn't have a better solution or believes that the other solutions carry too much risk. Or, if it's an individual investor, perhaps they don't even know there is a "problem" per se because they take a hands-off approach to their investments.

For most investors, this is not appealing. After taxes and fees as well as a 2% inflation expectation, it leaves them with zero real return from their bond portion of the portfolio. Given only half of investors have saved enough for retirement, they will be actively hunting for an alternative solution.

What are those solutions?

One such solution we already discussed was shifting more toward stocks because of TINA (there is no alternative). Wharton Professor Jeremy Siegel, who wrote the very popular book, "Stocks For The Long Run," noted that the new 60/40 is 75/25. This bumps up the expected rate of return about 1% but also increases the volatility.

And yet another solution is to add high yield (read non-investment grade or "junk" bonds). The high yield bond market, especially the higher quality end of that sector, tends to be much better mean-reverting relative to safer bonds like treasuries. JPMorgan actually estimates that the high yield bond market will return very similar returns as the S&P 500 over the next decade. Think about that for the moment. And with the much lower long-term risk on high yield bonds, investors can thus achieve equity-like returns for less-than-equity like risk by investing in the space.

What that does is shift the efficient frontier (the relationship between your expected return and the amount of risk/volatility as measured by standard deviation) up and left. That's the best way to move as it means more return for less risk.

The bottom of the growth is standard deviation, a measure of risk, while the vertical axis is your return. The different dots are various portfolios from 100% bonds (lower left) to 100% equity (upper right).

For investors looking to add these high yield risk/return characteristics, you can either add a passive ETF or active mutual fund. However, we think a closed-end fund "(CEF") is the best wrapper to utilize this. The CEF has a small amount of leverage where they have access to institutional borrowing rates to invest in bonds with yields in excess of 5.5%-6.0%. While that boosts your risk, it's more than offset by a higher return (as judged by the Sharpe Ratio). High yield bonds are something I've always considered to be "equity lite" or "diet equity."

A few funds that we would look at adding to portfolios to boost that efficient frontier would be:

Blackrock Credit Allocation (BTZ)

PIMCO Dynamic Income (PDI)

Western Asset High Yield (HYI)

These are great long-term holds for you portfolio.

Adding Other Asset Classes Like Hybrids

Other areas in the middle of the capital structure also can be included. Some of these may be slightly more risky than high-yield bonds and some slightly less. But so long as their correlations are not perfect, they will provide a diversification benefit reducing portfolio risk.

These hybrid areas of the capital structure include preferred stocks, loans, CLOs, and convertible bonds. We also can include the non-agency mortgage market. While these can be, in some cases, as risky as large cap equities, there is a diversification benefit here. These hybrids can help continue to push the efficient frontier up and left (or at least up) meaning improving your return per unit of risk assumed.

The loan and preferred stocks spaces are really good pieces for this type of portfolio. Loans look really attractive here given the discount to par of the underlying assets and (if accessing these through CEFs) the discounts of the underlying closed-end funds. In addition, one fund has a large tender offer ongoing that will aid to juice your return as well.

Some options include:

First Trust Int Dur Pref & Inc (FPF), yield 7.00%

Flah & Crum Total Return (FLC), yield 7.33%

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Opps (BGB), yield 8.03%

Apollo Tactical Income (AIF), yield 6.39%

We also recently wrote a report on using alternative investment strategies as bond surrogates. These could be equity funds that are hedged to the point where their risk profile is similar to a traditional bond fund but has a better return. These types of securities also should be incorporated into one's portfolio. Our picks there were Blackrock Multi-Asset Strategic (MUTF:BIMBX) and MFS Wealth Management (WNMIX).

How Much Of These Hybrids Should Occupy Your Bond Allocation?

We believe that the best returns per unit of risk taken should primarily be actively managed using active funds. Since long-term returns are a function of the entry point (like buying high yield when spreads are very wide versus very tight), investors should look at changing those allocations periodically. That doesn't mean changing daily, or even weekly or monthly. But a quarterly assessment of the valuations of those hybrid pieces and making the appropriate adjustments will greatly increase your chances of improving the risk-return relationship.

This is very apparent in the preferred stock space. These securities are in the middle of the capital structure and tend to be less liquid. A former boss of mine said preferreds have the upside of bonds and downside of stocks. Another once said that they always take the elevator down and the escalator back up. Right now, preferreds are richly priced both with the average price of the underlying individual issues now priced over par and the closed-end funds that hold them trading near par.

But this is an area investors should be watching for the next good entry point. You want to wait for the market to get volatile and take the elevator down and then add to the space aggressively. You then hold for a long period of time as that market recovers.

We've done this twice in the last two years - once buying heavily in the fourth quarter of 2018 and the second earlier this year. While the recovery this year was quicker than normal, it typically takes many quarters (4-6) for prices to get back to the $25 par level.

In general, the amount you place into these hybrids or alternatives will be highly dependent on your risk tolerance and required rate of return to make your retirement plan work. The answer will be different for each investor. Some will need to increase their return (and in the process be adding risk) in order to satisfy those retirement plans. Others will want to increase their returns.

Wrapping Up

Investors are facing a tough choice at the moment. Accept lower future returns and possibly negative real yields imperiling their retirement or do something different. In this article we attempted to show you how to incorporate that something different using other tools that currently exist.

In our world, we add a sleeve to CEFs in order to "improve" that risk vs. return relationship, moving the efficient frontier up and left. But that's not the only solution (though I do think it is one of the better one's).

Our Yield Hunting marketplace service is currently offering, for a limited time only, free trials and 20% off the introductory rate. Our member community is fairly unique focused primarily on constructing portfolios geared towards income. The Core Income Portfolio currently yields over 8% comprised of closed-end funds. If you are interested in learning about closed-end funds and want guidance on generating income, check out our service today. We also have expert guidance on individual preferred stocks, ETFs, and mutual funds. Check out our Five-Star member reviews. Click here to learn more.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AIF, BGB, BTZ, FPF, PDI, HYI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.