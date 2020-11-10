Last year I called Microsoft (MSFT) a no-brainer and this tech juggernaut performed as expected. The Seattle-based company dropped its third quarter numbers over a week ago and next week the new Xbox is set to launch. Growth is still abundant, even if the share price has risen considerably. The future for Microsoft is looking bright so it remains a buy.

Introduction

When I wrote my first piece on Microsoft here, I expected the company to go up. But the ride to get to this point is something that was really out of my scope. Somehow I didn't forsee an outbreak of a virus that would spread across the world, the shutdown of most travel and severe lockdowns of many nations. That missed risk caused the fastest 30% stock market decline and yet it doesn't really seem to matter. As of today, Microsoft's share price is over 60% higher than it was when my first article was published. No-brainer?

Some parts of Microsoft had to deal with negative effects such as a decline in advertising revenue for Linkedin in H1. But in many ways the quarantine has actually been a tailwind to Microsoft. For example gaming has seen a big increase in sales:

Source: NPD Group

As a large player within the gaming industry, Microsoft is/was a beneficiary of this effect. This segment will most likely get another boost with the launch of the new Xbox next week. But gaming hasn't been the most important tailwind. This of course is Microsoft cloud offerings.

Azure was already the largest driver of Microsoft's growth and the large move into cloud computing services is arguably the most brilliant business decision of CEO Satya Nadella. But the huge rise in demand due to work-from-home requirements, has spurred many corporate clients to switch to or speed-up cloud investments. Organizations, when polled, do project even greater spending on these services:

Source: Flexera

Source: MarketsandMarkets

Work-from-home has made these investments crucial to maintain operations and has replaced business travel for a larger number of companies. Just think about the massive increase in Microsoft Teams usage. This has jumped from 20 million daily average users (DAU) in November of 2019 to over 115 million DAU this October. It is not strange that the WFH stocks such as Zoom (ZM), Amazon (AMZN) and Adobe (ADBE) have had such a splendid run.

Before looking at the financial implications of these trends, lets see what the shares of Microsoft have done since my last article:

Data by YCharts

The picture makes it crystal clear that when COVID-19 hit the markets, it dragged the stock down. But only to the levels last seen in Autumn 2019. The recovery has been spectacular, but since July the company is trading somewhat within a broad range of $210. But the latest financial data could support it going higher from here.

Financials

I've provided a long term financial review for Microsoft in my last article, so here I'll focus on the current growth and state of the balance sheet. Starting off with the revenue and income:

Source: Microsoft

To state the obvious, Microsoft is an enormous company with a market cap of roughly $1.7 billion. Any growth at this size is simply amazing, but somehow they managed to increase sales YoY with 12%. Net income is up 30% and due to buybacks the increase on a per share basis in a staggering 32%. Sustaining these kinds of growth figures would imply doubling earnings per share within three years. Even at this size, Microsoft remains a growth company that is rightfully valued as such. Personally I'm still glad to see that margins keep on improving with scale. This can help mitigate the impact on the bottom line when sales growth inevitably starts slowing down.

Where does the sales growth come from, you might ask:

Source: Microsoft

As can be seen, most products and services actually have grown YoY. Only good old Windows OEM and search advertisements are down. Azure is as expected the fastest growing component of the business with a growth rate of still close to 50% YoY. Other business lines also showed remarkable figures of 30% growth or over, such as Surface-hardware, Xbox gaming and Dynamics 365. It is important to remember that most of these fastest growers consist of very sticky products and services. If one chooses Azure or Dynamics, there is a real case of vendor lock-in. Great for Microsoft, because recurring revenues are the best revenues.

Source: Microsoft

The balance sheet remains a thing of beauty. Current assets make up the majority of the overall asset base, thus providing ample liquidity. These current assets easily make up for the amount of debt on the books. And then some. With a net cash position of $54.7 billion, Microsoft has enough cash to buy most businesses and still stay out of debt. In fact, both net cash and equity have never been higher for the company. If Microsoft deserved a triple-A rating last year, it surely still does so now.

Source: Microsoft

With regards to improvements over last year, the cash flows lead the way. Cash from operations increased from $13.8 billion in Q3 of 2019 to $19.3 billion this year in the same calendar quarter. That's an increase of almost 40%, outweighing the increase in earnings per share. Some of this has been used to increase dividend payouts and more buybacks. Microsoft has also upped its capex with close to 50% so that could be a sign that more growth is still ahead. Overall, more cash comes in than is spent, so that leaves ample room to improve returns to shareholders via buybacks or dividends. With Microsoft trading at just over 25 times cash from operations, the valuation is rather reasonable considering the growth it is displaying.

Xbox Series X and S release

On the 10th of November, Microsoft will release its new gaming console across the globe, the Xbox Series X and S. With Sony (SNE) releasing the new Playstation 5 two days later in some parts of the world, they are both right in time for the holiday season. Both consoles come seven years after their predecessors and mark the next-generation in console gaming. With $1.3 billion in revenue from gaming in the last quarter, Microsoft is looking for more. They already made a big move to bring some recognizable franchises such as Fallout and The Elders Scrolls to their platform with the acquisition of Bethesda. I think this is a great play. While Microsoft has some great titles to bring to the new Xbox, the quality and quantity of the exclusives isn't as good as for the Playstation. But also a gaming pureplay such as Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY) has better IP, which it can monetize. This is a prime reason why it's projected that the new Playstation will outsell the new Xbox:

Source: Ampere Analysis

That being said, the game industry is projected to grow significantly and with more gamers opting for subscription models, it is a great revenue source for Microsoft. So expect the gaming revenue growth to continue with substantial percentages.

Source: WEPC

The final quarter of this year might already see a big boost in sales for Microsoft, but given the launch line-up, I expect that many gamers will wait for more titles to come out before switching to next-gen platforms.

Risks

Last year I discussed some risks for Microsoft such as its reliance on Windows and Office. This is still valid, but with other parts such as Azure growing as fast as they are, this is increasingly becoming less of an issue. Not only because of the added diversity of the revenue streams, but also because the parts of Microsoft that are growing the fastest have business models with recurring revenues. However this push into the cloud does increase the risk for things such as cyber crime and data leaks. This is becoming more and more a key risk for Microsoft. Not only in terms of financial risks, but also reputational if a breach were to happen.

The biggest risk for Microsoft is likely an increase in taxation and regulation. All over the world governments are eying the profits of Big Tech and are increasingly finding current tax regimes unfair. Seeing vast industries being dominated by a handful of enterprises is becoming a focal point of market authorities and politicians. While Microsoft doesn't get the attention a Facebook (FB) or Alphabet (GOOG) gets, it will likely be affected by new measurements. With global public spending gone through the roof because of COVID-19, I think now could be time that common ground could be reached by lawmakers. If and how this will happen, remains to be seen.

Conclusion

Microsoft has had a great year. This enormous sprawling enterprise keeps on growing at a mouth-watering pace. The quarantine has been a boost to the business and to the stock. With more and more companies choosing Microsoft's cloud offerings and the new Xbox launching, now is still a good time to consider a play on Microsoft. With a reasonable valuation for this growing business, it is one of the better options out there. To quote Warren Buffett: “It’s far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price, than a fair company at a wonderful price.” Well, Microsoft sure fits the bill. Microsoft is a buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSFT, GOOG, FB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.