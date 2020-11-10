The company reported an excellent set of numbers for the third quarter. Shares are up 25%+ since the announcement.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) announced its third quarter numbers back on the 27th of October last. The company announced significant beats in both the top and bottom lines. Revenue came in at almost $78 million, and earnings came in at $1.04 per share. Shares have rallied hard on the results (25%+ gain) and now stand at over $30 a share.

We wrote about Rocky Brands back in May where we sized up the prospect of a swing trade to the upside in the company. The reason being was that retail sales were (and still are) increasing significantly in the company. Furthermore, this division returns much higher margins than the wholesale segment, for example. Yes, there was some overlap with respect to retail sales stealing some share from the wholesale segment in previous quarters, but the retail segment definitely stood on its own two feet in the recent third quarter.

We state this because the wholesale segment came back to life in a big way in the third quarter as all of Rocky's partners opened up once more. Wholesale sales increased by over 19% in the third quarter as partners began to recover their stock levels that were depleted from the pandemic induced lockdowns. The "work" category was a particular outperformer in the quarter with 20% growth followed by the "Georgia" category. Management expects to see some softness in wholesale sales in the fourth quarter due to the temporarily elevated demand the market witnessed in the third quarter.

Retail sales once more rose by a double-digit percentage in the third quarter, and its much higher gross margins (46.7% in Q3) have pushed Rocky's company-wide gross margins to 36.5% over a trailing average. This is the highest gross margin print we have seen in Rocky Brands since 2011. Consensus is guiding $0.82 for the fourth quarter, which, if met, will be a sequential decline but still a significant $0.14 improvement over Q4 of 12 months prior.

In saying the above, we look at profitability, shareholder returns as well as the company's valuation before we entertain any thought to committing capital to a position.

As long as Rocky does not get any severe lockdowns, which would curtail its wholesale segment, it's hard to see Rocky not growing here, and we are seeing this in the firm's profitability metrics. Rocky's net income margin remains over 6%, and its ROA metric remains close to 8%. Consistent profitability at these levels will enable the firm grow faster over the long term.

The recent spike in the share price has decreased the dividend yield to 1.84%. The company also restarted its share repurchases in the most recent quarter, with 41,000 shares being bought back by the firm. There are just over 7 million of shares outstanding at present in the company. Renewing share buybacks is a positive step by management from a shareholder compensation point of view.

The 25%+ gain, though, in the share price over the past few weeks has spiked some of the valuation multiples which warrant attention. Rocky still looks quite cheap at these levels from an earnings (P/E of 13.7) standpoint as well as a cash/flow (P/S of 7.2) standpoint. However, from a sales and assets standpoint, we see a 30% overvaluation compared to the firm's 5-year averages. Rocky's current book multiple, for example, is 1.3, which is the highest this key metric has been in quite some time.

Some investors may state that Rocky deserves its present valuation due to searing growth in Q3, for example (38%), but we always aim to invest in stocks which offer a margin of safety. For example, Buffett said the following with respect to investing in stocks with a clear margin of safety.

You have to have the knowledge to enable you to make a very general estimate about the value of the underlying business. But you do not cut it close. That is what Ben Graham meant by having a margin of safety. You don't try to buy businesses worth $83 million for $80 million. You leave yourself an enormous margin. When you build a bridge, you insist it can carry 30,000 pounds, but you only drive 10,000-pound trucks across it. And that same principle works in investing. - Warren Buffett

Suffice it to say, we would look for Rocky at a cheaper price at present to essentially reduce risk against another sustained lockdown, for example.

The long-term chart shows that price is now coming up to test its 2019 highs. In fact, the stunning rebound in the share price since March of this year has resulted in shares already becoming overbought on the long-term chart. It will be interesting to see whether shares can break through this resistance on the first attempt. We would estimate that the manufacturer will need multiple earnings reports of sound numbers before we see a breakout. The MACD indicator, though, may have other ideas.

Therefore, to sum up, although Rocky Brands has clear momentum on its side, the valuation from a sales and assets viewpoint is getting a touch frothy at these levels. Excellent management of inventory in recent quarters definitely bodes well for the future in what it is still a very uncertain environment. Let's see what the fourth quarter brings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.