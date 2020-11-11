This could be an excellent set up for 2021, but we still have to wait for the company's official guidance before getting excited.

Introduction

Kraton’s (KRA) share price performance was very impressive this year. After seeing its share price drop below $5 during the initial COVID-19 panic, the subsequent 500% gain was even more impressive. However, in the past month or so, Kraton’s share price lost about 15% of its value and as of the time of writing this, the share price is dipping below $25. Plenty of reason to see if the free cash flow justifies the current valuation and to check if there’s any additional upside potential.

Data by YCharts

A quick look at Kraton’s business

Although very few people will have heard of Kraton before, odds are you encounter the company’s products on a regular basis. This one slide of the company’s presentation provides an excellent summary of the main divisions and focuses of the company.

Source: company presentation

The company is focusing on polymers using both the "classical" inputs from fossil fuels while the chemical segment of the company focuses on so-called bio-based pine chemistry which bumps up Kraton’s ESG score as it allows the company to use renewable sources as input for certain products.

Source: company presentation

For anyone looking for additional details on Kraton’s business model and operating divisions, I can strongly recommend the company’s very detailed corporate presentation which contains all necessary information with plenty of details on the company’s approach and product groups.

Rather than rehashing everything Kraton does, I wanted to check up on the company’s financial performance.

The first nine months of the year were not as bad as feared thanks to a strong Q3

Kraton already reported on its third quarter results, and this allows us to have a look at the 9M 2020 results which will likely provide a good basis for what we can expect in the final quarter.

The reported net loss of in excess of $400M (or almost $13/share) in the third quarter is a blow but should not be exaggerated: The company recorded a $400M impairment charge and that was a major contributor to the net loss.

Source: SEC filings

Looking at the result in the first nine months of the year, we indeed see an operating loss of almost $366M, and excluding the $400M impairment charge, the operating income would have been positive, at $34M. The net loss attributable to Kraton was almost $204M in the first nine months of the year, despite recording a $175.2M gain on the disposition of Cariflex to Daelim for $530M.

While the income statement looks disastrous, I was mainly interested in the cash flow statement as that will provide a better overview of the effective cash flow performance of Kraton. As several of the non-recurring items were just accounting elements (impairment charge, gain on the sale of Cariflex) and have no impact on the cash flow profile, I was interested in seeing Kraton’s free cash flow result.

Source: SEC filings

As you can see on the image above, Kraton reported an operating cash flow of $62.4M, but this includes a substantial investment of almost $22.5M in the working capital position. However, this also excludes approximately $1.5M in interest swap and lease payments. On an adjusted basis, the operating cash flow was almost exactly $84M. The total capex was approximately $64M and this resulted in a free cash flow of roughly $20M. And that’s substantially lower than the almost $110M in free cash flow in 9M 2019.

I’m not very impressed with this result, but perhaps we also should start looking to the future. In its Q3 update, Kraton mentioned it sees the positive demand trends it experienced in Q3 to continue into Q4 and 2021. And that’s important as Kraton was pretty much cash flow neutral in the first semester and pretty much the entire $20M free cash flow was generated in the third quarter and I would like to think this bodes well for Q4.

Investment thesis

Kraton’s full-year free cash flow will likely come in at around $35-45M for the entire financial year and this would represent a FCF/share of $1.1-1.5/share. Keep in mind 2020 will per definition be a "lost year" as Kraton didn’t generate a positive free cash flow in the first half of the year, and it will be the current semester that will "carry" the company through 2020. I’m very much looking forward to the outlook for 2021 and I'm adding Kraton to my watch list as the current share price of around $25 definitely doesn’t appear to be overly optimistic. With an average consensus estimate for Kraton to generate a$290M EBITDA in 2022, the current enterprise value of $1.7B, the forward EV/EBITDA ratio is less than 6 and likely will be less than 5 by 2022 as Kraton continues to reduce its net debt.

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors! NEW at ESCI: A dedicated EUROPEAN REIT PORTFOLIO!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.