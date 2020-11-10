AVITA Therapeutics, Inc. (RCEL) CEO Michael Perry On Q3 2020 Results - Quick Version Earnings Call Transcript.

AVITA Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call November 10, 2020 4:20 PM ET

Caroline Corner - Managing Director

Michael Perry - Chief Executive Officer

Sean Ekins - Vice President of Finance

Josh Jennings - Cowen

Ryan Zimmerman - BTIG

Kevin DeGeeter - Oppenheimer

Brooks O'Neil - Lake Street Capital Markets

Lyanne Harrison - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Caroline Corner

[00:00:48] Thank you, operator. Welcome to EBITDA medical fiscal first quarter, twenty twenty one earnings call. Joining me on today's call are Mike Perry, president and chief executive officer, and Sean Egan, vice president of finance. This call will include forward looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements made of a call that did not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward looking statements, including statements regarding the markets in which EBITDA operates trends and expectations for various products and technology trends in demand for these product. Evita's expected financial performance expenses and position in the market, and the impact of covid-19 on Evita's operations and a bit of customer operations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees and all known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward looking statements. Please review of its most recent filings with the FEC, particularly the risk factors described in the S3 and 10K filing, and then a bit of quarterly report on Form 10 queue for the first quarter ended September 30th, 2020 for additional information. Any forward looking statements provided during this call, including projections for future performance based on management's expectations? As of today, EBITDA undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by applicable law. They just press release with the first quarter 2020 result is available on a website w w w got EBITDA medical dot com under the investor section and includes additional details about a Vytas financial result. Evita's Web site also has the latest FEC filings, which you are encouraged to review, a recording of today's call will be available on a Web site by 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time today. Now, I would like to turn the call over to Mike for his comments. And first quarter, twenty twenty one business highlights.

Michael Perry

[00:02:49] Thank you, Caroline, and thank you, everyone, for joining us today. As some of you know, this is our first earnings call following the Riddim affiliation of EBITDA from Australia to the United States and the initiation of Nasdaq as a Vytas primary listing. I'm very pleased that we have now fully aligned our corporate structure with our US based operations, and we continue to focus on our core goal of driving resell in both the commercial setting and in our multiple pivotal clinical trials. I'm looking forward to updating you on our performance for our fiscal first quarter, which ended September 30th. But first, since many of you listening today are relatively new to EBITDA, I thought it would be helpful to initially provide a brief overview of our story and why we believe this established commitment to clinical research provides unique growth opportunity across multiple markets. Avita is a commercial stage regenerative medicine company with proprietary technology that harnesses the body's own healing powers to provide skin restoration at the point of care in simple terms, are offering, which is marketed as the resell system, is best described as spray on skin cells. Clinicians take a postage stamp sized sample of the patient's own skin and use the resell system to prepare an autologous cellular suspension, meaning a fluid like spray, and then apply the suspension on the wound or defect to regenerate natural, healthy epidermis or skin, including restored natural pigmentation. Before resell burn, patients received skin grafts from other parts of their bodies, which made for a large secondary wound, or if the graph was meshed or stretched out.

[00:05:02] They saw poor esthetic outcomes once they healed or spray on skin was the subject of two randomized controlled clinical studies in the United States. And these studies underpinned our FDA premarket approval, or PMA in late twenty eighteen. Importantly, these studies confirmed that the resell system delivers clear, well-defined clinical benefits by dramatically reducing the amount of donor skin required to treat second and third degree burns. Our clinical studies, along with our published health economics model, collectively confirmed other important benefits, including reduced donor site pain and scarring, a 30 to thirty five percent reduction in both length of stay in hospital and a number of procedures, plus a thirty five percent reduction in total costs to the hospital's. With these attributes, the result system truly provides Win-Win benefits to physicians, patients, hospitals and payers, notably the resell system. PMA was the first and burn care in more than 20 years, and we began our commercialization efforts within the hospital inpatient setting in early twenty nineteen. With these milestones behind us, we are progressively realizing our mission of providing incredible life changing outcomes for burn patients, and we are seeing consistent confirmation that the result system is a transformative therapy within the Burns community. While it's difficult to characterize the broad assortment of burns that the resell system is used to treat, an example that resonates with many people is a 12 year old girl who had catastrophic burns to more than 60 percent of her body, including her face following a car explosion during refueling at a gas station without resell.

[00:07:12] This patient would have been hospitalized for months with numerous painful skin grafting procedures. However, with the resell system as part of her treatment protocol, she was discharged from hospital and only twenty four days. And importantly, she saw the return of her natural pigmentation and skin texture. With our recent experience, we're becoming increasingly confident that the resell system is rapidly evolving to become the standard of care within the inpatient burn setting, which we see as a two hundred million dollar market opportunity with little competitive headwinds. Today, we are very proud to have used the resell system to treat over 10000 patients globally across various indications and our hundred and eighty six peer reviewed publications and podium presentations describing outcomes in over 2000 patients are a testament to our commitment to deepening our clinical experience. Additionally, our determination to seek and obtain the highest standard of regulatory approval by a data supported PMA studies rather than five 10K approvals. And our proven ability to regenerate epidermis uniquely positions us to both grow within Bern's and pursue new market opportunities. In parallel with our commercialization efforts and burns, we initiated a series of pivotal clinical studies within the United States that seek to leverage our existing PMA via various label expansion opportunities.

[00:09:03] These indications involve potential applications of the risk cell system for patients who have lost their epidermis through injury or accident, or for those patients who have compromised epidermis due to skin defects or underlying abnormalities. I'm particularly excited about the opportunities in pediatric scalds when, for example, a child knocks over a hot pot of water or coffee and an vitiligo, which is Apache's skin disease, where the natural skin color is lost, most famously associated with Michael Jackson. I have a few updates to share for these two examples a bit later. Beyond our near-term pipeline efforts, I will also mention that we are exploring applications for use of the resell system within the cell and gene therapy arena, as many of you may be aware, there are a large number of skin disorders that present skin fragility, skin blistering or skin irritation and can be life threatening or incredibly debilitating. Some of these are incurable disorders caused by gene mutations, and a number of groups are pursuing gene editing technologies to correct these mutations in this context. We believe that spray on skin cells could be the ideal delivery vehicle for these offerings. In this way, we are looking to partner with cell and gene therapy companies to administer their therapeutic treatments using the resell system. We have entered collaborative research agreements with the University of Colorado to evaluate delivering genetically modified cells for epidermal lysis below and with the Houston Methodist Research Institute to leverage their reverse aging technology for skin rejuvenation.

[00:11:08] Our gene therapy delivery efforts are still in early stages of R&D, and I look forward to updating you as we continue our proof of concept efforts for those two opportunities. So with that brief background on Avita, I'd now like to turn to our performance in our fiscal first quarter. You may have seen in our press release issued in September that we made solid progress despite the macro challenges that reverberated across the broader market due to the covid-19 pandemic. While the treatment of Burns patients is both an emergent and nonelected procedure, Avita and the results system are not impervious to the wave of disruption that has been generated by the recent outbreak of covid. In short, the combination of dramatically reduced economic activity, social distancing and restrictions on mobility have reduced the number of burn accidents, and this resulted in a dramatic reduction in procedural volumes in April. We saw some recovery in May and June to generate a flat fiscal fourth quarter ended in June as compared to the March third quarter. This recovery trend continued into September quarter with the delivery of our highest month of revenue ever in July, our highest quarterly revenue figure of five point one dollars million and our highest quarter ever for procedural volume. To summarize, revenue was up thirty one percent in the September quarter versus the June quarter, and procedural volume also increased twenty seven point two percent to four hundred and ninety six sequentially.

[00:13:06] Importantly, we're seeing increasingly broad utilization of our product with fifty seven unique customer orders of the resell system in July alone, during the September quarter, we added nine new accounts to finish, with eighty six accounts with purchasing approval for the resell system. And we saw very broad use of resew across different wound sizes, injury types and anatomic locations. While the resumption of sales growth has been extremely gratifying, the environment in which we operate continues to be challenging in the clinical setting. Please remember that burn patients and even patients that we are trying to enroll under our pediatric and soft tissue, pivotal studies are often being treated in the same institutions that our primary call points for the treatment of covid patients. For this reason, as you have likely seen broadly across our peer group, access to the hospital setting is incredibly limited, with expansive implementation of restrictive protective practices. In short, opportunities for business development and clinical study, enrollment in the emergency and intensive care settings have been impaired, with our personnel predominantly permitted on site at physician request for the exclusive purpose of attending resell procedures in surgery. While we are seeing some very limited live in-person training activities are important, our employees are infrequently permitted to engage directly in the aftercare setting once the patient is treated and therefore a live dialog and access is transient at best or has otherwise been transferred to a digital format.

[00:15:08] Unsurprisingly, regional in-person burne conferences have all been replaced with virtual meetings. covid has also triggered a meaningful slowdown in many clinical trials, as you most likely know, resourcing and budgeting constraints for participating hospitals, patient unwillingness to return for follow up visits due to covid fears together with restrictive and protective covid specific practices such as limited access and visitation are all factors that infringe upon enrollment. More specifically, our pediatric skulled and soft tissue studies are also confounded by the simple reality that these studies and their follow up visits are performed largely in facilities which are directly dealing with covid patients. So there is both a competitive tension for these resources and a fear factor among patients. The emergency room setting is also a traditional setting for conducting PMA studies and therefore frequently lacks focus investigational study resources such as clinical trial support staff, which would commonly be available in institutions that are regularly engaging in PMA studies. Finally, there is no referral pipeline for patients in these sorts of studies because they are emergent, random and accident driven. The byproduct of these factors has made accelerating study enrollment challenging in this setting over the past six months in our pediatric pivotal study. We are, however, pleased to now have enrolled eight patients. But notwithstanding the strong progress, it is important to note that we had near zero enrollment traction in this study during the period from March through August. In fact, the bolus and enrollment was nearly entirely generated in the September and October timeframe, due mainly to our enrollment push in late summer and the addition of new sites within that window.

[00:17:29] This more recent enrollment trend is very encouraging, and we are hopeful of generating a steady cadence in our pediatric so-called pivotal study moving forward, particularly as we look to add new sites over the next few months. Our soft tissue reconstruction pivotal study has not, however, been able to generate momentum with only two patients enrolled. Thus far, the study has witnessed periods of enrollment cessation due to covid and a loss of patients to off label use of the results system or simple screen failures due to patients being excluded due to contraction of covid or other confounding but unrelated medical conditions such as cancer or mental health issues. For some perspective, we had four potential patients recently who were excluded due to having contracted covid. To be blunt, we have been disappointed with our progress in this study and we were taking this opportunity to take a closer look at this market to determine where the clinical utility lies. By contrast, many of the impediments that we see for enrollment in the intensive care setting are not evident or are more manageable within our vital legal, pivotal study, it has been a whirlwind start for vitiligo study, beginning with the granting of our investigational device exemption and early July, followed by quickly navigating through both Investigational Review Board or IRB approval and sight contracting to enroll our first patient in late September.

[00:19:18] As of today's date, we have enrolled eight vitiligo patients, with six of those patients being enrolled in the pivotal study and one site and two patients enrolled in the Single-Site did a legal feasibility study at UMass. We have seen a remarkable level of interest in our vitiligo study from physicians, sites and patients, and we have a strong pipeline of sites looking to participate in this trial. For this reason, we believe that vitiligo is likely to be our fastest enrolling study and therefore our next approved indication for the results system system. We are seeing some very strong tailwinds in the broader vitiligo market, which we believe bode well for resell and the huge unmet need specifically. There are four point five million Americans suffering from vitiligo, deep pigmentation, with no FDA approved products presently available to provide pigmentation for these patients. In addition, we expect to see an increasing number of stable vitiligo patients available for resell treatment, courtesy of Insight's new therapeutic topical ruxolitinib. Additionally, Sigma's recent determination of medical necessity and correspondingly strong reimbursement support of thirty eight thousand dollars over a 12 month period points to positive coverage trends for patients requiring vitiligo treatment. These are very strong signals for the resell system as we seek to be the first curative therapy for pigmentation of stable vitiligo patients. Outside of our commercial growth and clinical studies with the results system, we have also seen good progress elsewhere in our business, together with our commercial partner, cosmetic.

[00:21:25] We continue to focus on regulatory approval in Japan. I am pleased to confirm that we have completed the three required nonclinical benchtop studies in August as scheduled. Our efforts and interaction with cosmetic and the Japanese regulatory authority are ongoing and we are hopeful of advancing our application for marketing approval of the Reef Health System under Japan's Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Act, or PM the. In terms of reimbursement, the company remains on track with its transitional pass through payment application known as Tippity, which will support separate additional Medicare payment for the resell system, specifically in the outpatient setting. The Centers for Medicine and Medicaid Services, or CMS, is expected to make its final decision in December with a C code to be implemented with effect on January 1st. Twenty twenty one, assuming no delays due to covid. Looking ahead, we're hopeful that the inherent benefits of the resell system to patients and hospitals will continue to resonate and that we will see increasing and diversified use of the resell system in both our existing customer base and with new customers. Likewise, we are focusing on progressing our pivotal studies. And I've become very bullish on the Vitol legal market opportunity, which we think is in excess of seven hundred and fifty million dollars. With that, I'll turn it over to Sean for details on our financial performance in the quarter Sean.

Sean Ekins

[00:23:18] Thank you, Mike, for the first quarter ended September 30th. We reported revenues of five point one million compared to three point three million and the corresponding period last year and three point nine million in the June quarter of 2020. Revenues for the first quarter include sales, the retail system in the United States, five million, an increase of one point two million or thirty one percent over the thirty point eight million reported for the June quarter. The gross profit for the September quarter was four point one million, representing a gross margin of 52 percent. This is an increase of one point five million from the gross profit of two point six million of gross margin, eighty one percent reported in September 2013. The total operating expenses for the September quarter were fourteen point nine million, which is an increase of six point six million compared to the same period in nineteen. The increase in operating expenses was driven primarily by increases in personnel costs, clinical study costs, associated care for clinical studies, and the costs associated with establishing EBITDA as a US public company, including completion of our regional affiliation, the first U.S. staff audit for the three year period. And in June, our first proxy statement and our first thank you. Operating losses for the September quarter were ten point two million as compared to operating losses of three point six million the same period last year. Cash on the balance sheet was approximately sixty five point eight million as of September 30th, 2020. And now turn the call back over to Mike.

Michael Perry

[00:24:54] Thank you, Sean. As you just heard, we have made great progress during the September quarter with 30 percent growth and resell systems, sales and strong progress towards our goal of making the use of the resell system the standard of care in the inpatient hospital burn setting. In addition, our other developments, especially our speedy transition from receipt of an I.V. to an exciting early cadence of patients in our vitiligo pivotal study, together with our strong cash position, bodes well for an exciting twenty twenty one. And we look forward to providing you with updates over the coming months. This concludes our prepared remarks. And now I'd like to turn to the operator to open the call to your questions.

Josh Jennings

[00:26:07] Hi, good afternoon. Thanks for taking the questions, Mike. I was hoping to just hear a little bit more about the trends you're experiencing since September and just remind us if there's any seasonality you should be considering in this in this December quarter that we're currently in in the burn market? You know, I think the gist of my question is really getting out of could we see sequential revenue growth in the U.S.? We should be thinking about Coard headwinds, some seasonality where sequential revenue growth may not may not be in play.

Michael Perry

[00:26:44] So thank you, Josh, for your question, yes, there is a degree of seasonality that usually hits the October month, November and December are generally picking up to be normal relative to what we generally see. And and so far as sequential quarter over quarter growth, we do anticipate that will continue to grow our business and not have a flat quarter as we had in the quarter before last. Does that answer your question appropriately?

Josh Jennings

[00:27:31] That so? Thank you for that. And if I could ask just about the outpatient resale kit development. The transitional payment is in process. Can you remind us or provide just any color on how you're thinking about your team's thinking about the launch of Twenty twenty one, assuming that this transitional passu payment is granted at a reasonable level?

Michael Perry

[00:27:59] Yes, what we're thinking of is that if Sam's is on time, so we would expect in December a an answer from them relative to the transitional pass through payment, then we would get a C-code that would be effective in January of twenty one. With that, we would proceed into the outpatient setting and begin with our high volume centers that are already really clicking along at a high speed and move to the outpatient setting where we see some smaller wounds as well as less deep wounds. And that that's our plan. And so far as the initial rollout, then we'll start moving to the centers that are are not as well and entrenched and expand from there.

Josh Jennings

[00:29:17] Thanks. Thanks for those details. And then just one last question just on the pipeline and congratulations with all the enthusiasm and the enrollment pace so far in the vitiligo trials. But I wanted to ask a question on skin rejuvenation and the collaboration with Houston Methodist. Any more color you can provide. And there will be any milestones in the next 12 to 24 months in that in that proof of concept work that you're collaborating on. And and then how do you actually think about just overall timelines for a potential, you know, cell therapy for skin rejuvenation from a high level just to get a kind of framework for for when you could we could actually see a product. This is a three year pathway is longer than three years. Any color on that would be helpful. Thanks for taking the questions, Michael.

Michael Perry

[00:30:10] Sure, Josh. Yeah, Methodist has developed RNA technology to deliver telomerase and has already demonstrated a reversal of aging and return of functionality in the cells from progeria patients. And progeria, you know, is a genetic disorder leading to accelerated aging. So the proof of concept is there. The focus and so far as our first milestone will be on tillerman, telomerase in rejuvenating age, skin cells and most model, and that will be taking about 18 months. But during that time, I'm not sure that will wait till the end of the sponsored research agreement. We'll be talking with the FDA to make sure that we have all of the safety data required to enable a Nyanda package and then move forward into the clinic. This could be within the two to three year time frame or it could be accelerated depending upon how the initial early research goes.

Josh Jennings

[00:31:35] Great, thanks for that as well. Appreciate it. Pleasure.

[00:31:40] Thank you. Our next question comes on line, Zimmerman with BTIG, your line is open.

Ryan Zimmerman

[00:31:47] Good evening. Thanks for taking the questions, Mike. Maybe on the procedural dynamics you saw in the courtroom, certainly encouraging. Wonder if you could speak anecdotally to the adoption and whether you're seeing new physician adoption or incrementally higher usage among existing customers and maybe how that splits out a little bit of any color there, I think would be helpful for people. Understand?

Michael Perry

[00:32:11] Yes. Thanks, Ryan. We're we're seeing both new physician adoption as well as increased utilization by those who are using the products on a regular basis. And so far as the split, I would say that the new physician adoption is less of an impact than the existing physicians increasing their use. And that's primarily due to our decreased business development associated with covid. As I said in my prepared remarks before we went into the Q&A, our sales reps are being allowed into the surgical suite upon request by the physicians. But in so far as getting access to the hospitals to get new accounts, get new physicians on board, that's a higher hill to climb. And especially because the patients that are are being treated are being treated in the same centers where covid patients are being treated. So we see a little bit of an undulating curve there relative to is covered spiking, is it not spiking? But that generally sums up the situation.

Ryan Zimmerman

[00:33:51] Ok, I appreciate that color, maybe it's into a bit of like a trial. I think if I recall, there's an interim analysis that thirty three patients and so with the eight patients enrolled thus far. Is it fair to assume that that's to be just on that a similar cadence around kind of the first quarter, calendar year next year? And just maybe help us think about kind of when we could get a first peek at some of the data coming out of the middle of the trial. Thank you.

Michael Perry

[00:34:23] Yeah, more likely, Ryan, this is going to be next summer when we actually hit the 11 patients per group. The, you know, six months follow up is going to be required. And for a split of those eight patients, we've got six and the pivotal trial and two in the feasibility trial. So we're motoring along. We hope to beat our internal targets. But that's where we sit right now as of today.

Ryan Zimmerman

[00:35:07] Ok. Very helpful, thank you for taking the questions.

Michael Perry

[00:35:10] Sure.

[00:35:13] Thank you. Our next question comes from Kevin DeGeeter with Oppenheimer. Your line is open.

Kevin DeGeeter

[00:35:19] Hey, great, thanks for taking my questions, maybe just just to I may just you know, I appreciate the really detailed discussion tonight with regard to the business. Can you just talk about, you know, how you are, you know, what what initiatives you are taking with regard to the US burn centers that, you know, do sort of move the needle for demand? You know, you mentioned a number of the headwinds, but maybe you can talk a little bit about some of the things here you're adapting and particularly with regard to digital, that that may be are working and, you know, sort of on that kind of maybe just going to the clinical trials side. You know, I appreciate the commentary on the challenges and the enrolling for soft tissue. Just you kind of walk us through what are what are some of the puts and takes of evaluating determine whether or not, you know, continuation of that, whether the current study is appropriate or some other avenue to, you know, drive demand for that channel may be more appropriate apart from you structure clinical trial.

Michael Perry

[00:36:24] Sure. Thanks. Thanks, Kevin. And so far as our initiatives in digital, they're they're very robust. We're doing peer to peer, you know, video conferences and teleconferences. We're doing trainings by digital format. We are actually doing all the elements that we would normally do face to face digitally. So we're we're very, very engaged in that manner. That said, the effectiveness of, you know, doing things by video, by audio and not being there in person is, you know, has a lower impact. And there's no getting around that. But we're doing everything feasible with a digital format. So that answers hopefully. Your first question, your second question, relative to the soft tissue trauma trial, just to give you a little bit more insight there, with the benefit of hindsight, I think we took a misstep early on and we'll own that. Our first two study sites were not really great candidates for trauma, and our three enrolled patients are from more recently initiated site. And the Bern's market is really more concentrated than soft tissue, as you know, with 130 plus burn centers. So there when we start looking at the trauma centers, they're reduced number of patients at any one site. So what are we doing to address this? Which was your question? We're evaluating our approach here with our study steering committee. But I have to say we remain confident in the market opportunity. And let me conclude by saying that all of our market research shows that we're close to like four times the resell procedures in soft tissue trauma as compared to burns, albeit with a skew to smaller sized wounds. And this is based upon both our market research as well as drug data. So we remain highly optimistic about this indication for growing our business going forward.

Kevin DeGeeter

[00:39:12] Now, that all makes sense and then maybe just one follow on question and yes, I appreciate that, you know, you continue to suspend financial guidance here in the near term and with regard to potentially reinstating guidance.

Michael Perry

[00:39:27] And as we think about 2021, as well as the bigger challenge there, you know, limited visibility on just, you know, the size of the current inpatient burn market, you know, due to the impacts of covid or is is it more just sort of, you know, appreciating you specific customer behavior, you know, just giving you some of the challenges of actually being able to you know, you'll get in to the burn center and the pace at which some of these new sites, you know, ramp up just kind of help us sort of understand kind of, you know, what the dynamic that would need to play out would be, you know, for you to feel comfortable, you know, reinstating some sort of forward guidance.

Sean Ekins

[00:40:13] Yeah, I would say it really is primarily covid that is preventing us from giving firm guidance going forward as various regions spike, we end up with our reps not being able to get access to the centers. And that leads to a slowdown also because we're still relatively early in the launch period. We have a concentrated number of sites that are providing the majority of revenues. So we get one of those sites impacted by covid because they happen to be in the wrong region and that can really, you know, move the needle substantially as we grow the business and hopefully as we continue to make not us specifically, but as covid gets under control more broadly will be we will start providing guidance going forward on revenues.

Kevin DeGeeter

[00:41:25] Great. Thank you for taking my questions.

[00:41:28] Pleasure. Thank you once again. And if you wish to ask a question at this time, please press then one or you touched on Tel.. Our next question comes from Brooks O'Neil with recap of your line is open.

Brooks O'Neil

[00:41:41] Good afternoon, Mike. I wanted to ask you a couple of quick questions. One, I was curious if the challenging environment had caused either internal or or any changes in your sales and distribution organization. And then I was hoping you might provide us with a sense for the process you're going through to complete the CFO search.

Michael Perry

[00:42:09] So I'll take your second question first. We've already started CFO search, and so that is underway. The process is traditional one and it's retained search. And we're, of course, looking for the best candidate. But importantly, we're going to assure this time that the candidate is located in Southern California and very close to Valencia. So we're not going to have a repeat of what has happened to us in the past. And so far as our challenges for our manufacturing, I think is where you were going there. We have had employees in our manufacturing facility exposed the covid, and this has resulted in a couple instances of temporary shutdown of our our manufacturing facility in Ventura, California. But for mitigation, we actually have several months of finished goods inventory stock on both the West Coast and the East Coast remote from our manufacturing facility. So we're well prepared to withstand even an extended shutdown should that happen? Hopefully not, but we do not anticipate any interruption to our commercial supply.

Brooks O'Neil

[00:43:48] Great. Thank you very much. Sure.

[00:43:53] Thank you. Our next question comes from Jon Tester with Bell Potter. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

[00:43:59] Good afternoon, Mike. Good to speak to you again, Mike. Just in relation to the mix of plants, hospital clients in the U.S., you've talked previously about super users and some accounting for a certain percentage of your overall product sales. Can you enlighten us on how that progressed in the September quarter? Please?

Michael Perry

[00:44:24] Sure. In the September quarter, we continued with our super users. The we have not lost anybody that we haven't had any drop outs, if you will. So the super users have continued relative to bringing on more of what we call the super users. And those are the ones that are really utilizing the product on a on a on a consistent and regular basis for almost all patients not present with second or third degree burns. That requires skin grafting. We're coming close to adding some additional ones as we progress. And as we continue on that progression curve, our sales will become more regular and more predictable. And that that's the trend so far.

Unidentified Analyst

[00:45:31] Is it possible, then, to to guesstimate what sort of proportion of total procedures they'd be, you know, responsible for? I suppose what I'm getting at is, you know, solid covid infection in their hospital. I have a problem with that in that regard. And what's the downside, if you like?

Michael Perry

[00:45:53] Well, the downside, of course, is if there is covert infection in the hospital, there's direct competition for both burn beds and ICU beds, and that can affect our our sales as well as our business development, of course. And so far, we haven't had any of our super users go down completely. Variability has definitely been there. But so far, touch wood, we've not lost any of our super users and our high quantity users of the resell system. That doesn't preclude that from happening in the future. But so far, so good. And fingers crossed going forward.

Unidentified Analyst

[00:46:55] Just a couple of questions. And just to us, first of all, there was discussion of a wound trial in the UK. And if you get updates on that and also with BARDA, is there any prospective dates when I might be placing an order? Clearly, it wasn't in the September quarter, you know, update on those two issues.

Sean Ekins

[00:47:16] Certainly, insofar as the U.K. goes, the the one trial there was and chronic wounds and that has completed and has been wound down. We're still waiting on some final data to have a final study report, a clinical study report from that from that site. But as you know, we're we're concentrating on our pivotal in vitiligo, pediatric scalds and soft tissue. So chronics right now is not front and center for us. Relative to your second question on Baabda, we will actually start stalking the VMI, the vendor managed inventory that we managed for the federal government in December, and then we'll be booking revenues. I can pass it over to Sean to talk about how revenues will be booked for for Baabda. I think it's just going to be deferred revenues because it's going to be spread along the over the duration of the BARDA contract. And it'll take us about somewhere between four to six months to fully stock the inventory and be at Steady State with BARDA.

Michael Perry

[00:48:53] And Sean. Does that answer your question, John?

Unidentified Analyst

[00:48:58] Thank you. I'm done. Thanks.

[00:49:03] Thank you. Our next question comes from Leon Harris with Bank of America. Your line is open.

Lyanne Harrison

[00:49:09] Hi, good morning. Good afternoon over there. Thank you for taking my questions. Interested if we could come back to the revenue momentum. You mentioned earlier that July was the highest revenue month that EBITDA had reported with fifty seven unique orders there. Can you give us a sense of whether you think some of those orders was restocking or is it really reordering for you to move in line with the procedures that were reported in that month?

Sean Ekins

[00:49:43] Sure, Liane, we generally do not see a lot of revenue from stocking some of our accounts to stock a few resell kits to have them on hand, but we're not seeing any of our customers that are really grabbing a lot of stock that would really interrupt our revenue flow.

Lyanne Harrison

[00:50:12] Ok, thank you. And then if I think about, I guess, the trend you're seeing from August to today, in November, are you seeing a consistent increase in revenue, revenue growth sequentially month on month, despite the increase in covid cases across the United States?

Michael Perry

[00:50:34] So generally, I would say, yes, we are seeing sequentially revenue growth month on month. That said, there there is, of course, variability. You know, how many days of sales do we have in any one month? Will will affect monthly sales, for example, in November, we have Thanksgiving coming. So there are a number of days off, you know, those types of issues. But generally the trend continues and we're going in the positive direction.

Lyanne Harrison

[00:51:11] I can't thank you. And if I could just have one follow up, and this is probably a question for Sean, if I think about your cost structure, obviously this quarter it was a fairly high cost structure. You mentioned that there were a few items in there as a result of redundant stylization, et cetera. Sean, I'm able to highlight what do you think in this quarter's OpEx might be nonrecurring if we think about the remainder of financial year?

Sean Ekins

[00:51:40] Twenty one, yeah. Thanks for your question. As you noted in our OpEx, we did have in the current quarter a lot of one off costs and is really related to freedom in the company from Australia to the US, along with having our first audit, which was for a three year period. We also had our first proxy statements and our first registration for a shelf. A lot of that will be non-recurring. That I answer your question there.

Lyanne Harrison

[00:52:12] Yeah, I'm just trying to understand the quantum stuff, I think about the general that admin expenses of five point five million, what proportion of that do you think might not recur in subsequent quarters?

Sean Ekins

[00:52:26] Right. My anticipation moving forward that Gené will come down. I think it does come down more in the range of four to four and a half million dollars. Like I mentioned, the amount of cost that we did have in there for two one was rather significant. But again, that was the charges incurred for selling the company the first US cap, which we won't have that going for. We will have the cost. We're having an audit, but it will be a three year period, which is quite substantial.

Lyanne Harrison

[00:52:55] Ok, so you're thinking it sort of going a four and a half million, and then if I look at research and development, obviously the cost looks like it doubled compared to the last period. Should we expect that to the three million per quarter going forward, given that all the pivotal trials that are currently in place?

Sean Ekins

[00:53:13] Yeah, yeah. And if you hit it right on the head, I mean, in the sense that our R&D did jump up in the current quarter and this is just like you mentioned, it relates to our pivotal trials that we are undergoing my thought process moving forward that I think would be in the range of three to four million dollars. But this will be in line with the expansion of our fiscal studies.

Lyanne Harrison

[00:53:33] Ok, thank you very much.

Sean Ekins

[00:53:35] You're welcome.

