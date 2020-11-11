I will analyze how Wix is growing its core business to empower its customers by creating high functioning websites making the stock undervalued today with an intrinsic value of $278.68.

Investment Thesis

Wix (WIX) is a cloud-based website and design company that is simplifying its customers’ development of their web services. Wix provides a platform for a wide realm of businesses to use its software to build their website and enable e-commerce. During a time when the transition to digital is being accelerated, Wix is empowering people and businesses to create web sites to fuel new ideas while helping small businesses transition to digital.

Wix is a disruptor that is adding to its web services by introducing new tools to better serve its customers. This leads to a large customer base and strong moat as its service sticks with its customers.

Today, I am going to illustrate that Wix is a strong investment as it has a large international customer base that is expanding. I will demonstrate that Wix will build its services that help its customers grow and manage their businesses, which will lead to strong annual recurring revenue. Therefore, I am bullish on Wix and label it a buy under $275.

Providing Online Infrastructure and Tools For Businesses

Source: Wix May-June Company Presentation

The image above details the process in which Wix helps businesses and is providing an array of services to meet the needs of each customer. Corvid by Wix offers its customers more advanced features to integrate data, utilize AI, and add custom integrations using Corvid’s API. The platform makes it easy for users to edit, drag, and drop items across pages and remove any manual coding. Below are some of the additions and integrations that Wix has developed and added as tools for its customers.

Source: Wix May-June Company Presentation

Wix has a lot of offerings as is illustrated. For example, Wix makes processing easier through its partnership with Square (SQ) to process payments through the Wix website. This allows the Square and Wix software to be in sync, so when there is a transaction through Square, this will be reflected in Wix and provide real-time updates.

Wix will continue to grow and expand its services to maintain a competitive advantage over its competitors. Wix is specifically doing this by developing Ascend by Wix, a CRM tool that helps its customers promote their businesses while using innovative integrations. This service is already helping businesses optimize their projects, more information can be found in this video here highlighting Ascend by Wix.

The wide realm of services that Wix offers will create a competitive advantage, while Wix already has a strong international presence that’s growing.

Source: Wix May-June Company Presentation

$300B Addressable Market

Wix is providing the digital infrastructure for a lot of small to midsize businesses and is expanding its service’s capabilities. To grow premium subscriptions and to remain a player in this market, Wix must innovate to include new technology, while targeting new business segments.

Source: Wix May-June Company Presentation

This image highlights Wix's plan to reach its addressable market by reaching more businesses and improving its user experience by improving its service and offerings. By doing this, Wix will keep its current customers while gaining new customers. This will be key to long-term revenue growth and enable Wix to reach its large market.

Source: Wix May-June Company Presentation

Wix will capture this market through a strong sales approach.

Creating Value Through Sales

Wix offers a free version that offers minimum capabilities and offers a variety of subscription models.

Source: Wix Pricing Information | Upgrade to a Premium Plan | Wix.com

Wix is using a freemium model to create premium subscriptions. Wix recognized in its Q2 earnings call that it’s growing annual subscribers by 9 million users each quarter and it currently services over 180 million users. This represents the huge addressable market that Wix will look to convert to premium subscribers.

Below is an image that illustrates how Wix is translating free users to premium subscribers.

Source: Wix May-June Company Presentation

By investing in free users, Wix is developing a pipeline of customers for the long-term and derives stronger profit margins from long-time subscribers as Wix doesn’t have to invest in sales; the service sells itself. The graph below shows the longer a customer is using Wix, the greater the return on investment.

Source: Wix May-June Company Presentation

As Wix has 180 million users, the company is in a strong position to implement its sales process to generate a strong pipeline for years to come.

Source: Wix May-June Company Presentation

This will result in strong recurring annual revenue, as is depicted in the graph above. Better yet, the graph illustrates that Wix will grow its annual revenues from its investment in SG&A over the past 10 years alone, while it looks to add new free users for future pipelines. The company is still adding users and who will add to its annual subscribers. Wix will continue to spend on Sales as the investments today and in the future will pay off down the road.

Financial Analysis

Source: Ycharts.com

Wix increased its revenue by a 26% CAGR in 2019 to $760 million and anticipates a 26% increase in annual revenue over the next three years. Wix is expecting its revenues to skyrocket in the next three years and generate over $1.5 billion in the not so distant future, which will cause the stock to boom.

To make this possible, Wix is spending a lot on SG&A, specifically through its Sales and Marketing expenses.

Source: Ycharts.com

As can be seen above, Wix is spending a lot on sales which are resulting in strong revenue growth. The investments that Wix made into Sales and Marketing are starting to pay off, which means that this expense will decrease as a percent of revenues, as it already has over the last two years. Wix will continue to decrease its spending on SG&A slowly as the company is building its long-term customers today through its sales approach.

Research and development is also an area where Wix is continually spending as it is developing its solutions to include new technologies and integrations. As Wix continues to build its tools such as Ascend, these will be fueled by investment in research and development. I anticipate that these investments in SG&A and R&D will result in new customers as well as large revenue growth, as the company is expecting.

WIX Valuation

To estimate if Wix is a good investment today, we will use the L.A. Stevens Valuation Model. The model consists of, first, a discounted cash flow model to assist in identifying the fair value of Wix. Additionally, the model uses the growth of free cash flow per share to determine Wix’s 10-year price target, and thereby, project an annual return if we were to invest at today’s share price.

Based on the L.A. Stevens Valuation Model, Wix is undervalued trading with an intrinsic value closer to $278. Now we need to estimate an expected return on an investment today projecting a price to free cash flow in 10 years.

Source: L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

Based on conservative estimates, Wix is expected to generate about a 14% return if we were to invest at $245.

Margin of Safety

For this model, I used safe estimates in projecting Wix’s free cash flow margin and its free cash flow growth over the next 10 years. I used a 32.5% free cash flow margin because the company has a 71% gross profit margin and is consistently spending on R&D and SG&A as I highlighted under the Financial Analysis section. A 32.5% free cash flow margin accounts for future spending on R&D and SG&A, while it conservatively estimates Wix’s current free cash flow, which is $3.25 per share.

I used a 23% growth as Wix has grown by 26% last year and is anticipating 26% annual growth over the next three years. A strong sales approach is enabling consistent revenue growth as Wix will be generating $1 billion in annual revenues by 2022. Therefore, 22% growth over 10 years leaves me feeling confident in achieving our expected return, even if the company doesn’t continue to grow as we anticipate.

Conclusion

Wix is really good at what it does and makes it easy for its customers to get the most out of their websites while utilizing analytics and other useful features. The cloud-based company is well-positioned to capture the trends to digitalization as businesses need an online presence like never before. The internet is not going anywhere and Wix will continue to provide the web infrastructure for lots of businesses.

Wix is going to continue to add to its premium subscriptions because it is providing such a valuable service. I am bullish on WIX and label it a buy under $275.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.