Brooks Automation, Inc. (BRKS) CEO Steve Schwartz On Q4 2020 Results - Quick Version Earnings Call Transcript

Brooks Automation, Inc. (BRKS) Q4 2020 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2020 4:20 PM ET

Company Participants

Mark Namaroff - Investor Relations

Steve Schwartz - President and Chief Executive Officer

Lindon Robertson - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Steve Unger - Needham

Patrick Ho - Stifel

Jacob Johnson - Stephens Inc.

Paul Knight - KeyBanc Capital Markets.

John Pitzer - Credit Suisse

Disclaimer: *NEW* We are providing this transcript version in a raw, machine-assisted format and it is unaudited. Please reference the audio for any questions on the content. A standard transcript will be available later on the site per our normal procedure. Please enjoy this timely version in the interim.

Operator

[00:00:00] Greetings and welcome to the Brooks Automation Q4 2020 financial results during the presentation. All participants will be in a listen only mode afterwards. We'll conduct a question and answer session at that time. If you have a question, please press the one followed by the four on your telephone. If at any time during the contest you need to reach an operator, please. Press Star zero. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded Tuesday, November 10th. 2020. I would now like to turn the conference over to Mark Nemeroff, director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Mark Namaroff

[00:00:35] Thank you and good afternoon, everyone in the mind today. We'd like to welcome you to our earnings conference call for the fourth quarter and year ending of fiscal year. 2020 fourth quarter earnings release was issued after the close of the market today and is available on our investor relations website located at Brooks, that investor room dot com. In addition to the supplementary PowerPoint slides that will be used during the prepared remarks today. Before we start, I would like to remind everyone that during the conference, during the course of the call, we will be making a number of forward looking statements within the meaning of the Private Litigations and Securities Act of 1995. There are many factors that may cause actual results and other events to differ from those identified in such forward looking statements. I would refer you to the section of our earnings release titled Safe Harbor Statement, The Safe Harbor Slide on our aforementioned PowerPoint presentation, on our website, in our various filings with the S.E.C., including our annual report on form 10K, on a quarterly reports on Form Q We make no obligation to update these statements should future financial results or events that occur that differ from our forward looking statements presented today.

[00:01:49] We also may refer to a number of non cap financial measures which are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with CAP. We believe that non gap measures provide an additional way to view aspects of our operations and performance. When considered with cap financial results and the reconciliation gap measures, they provide an even more complete understanding of the business. Non gap measures should not be relied upon to the exclusion of the gap measures themselves on the call with me today as our president and Chief Executive Officer Steve Schwartz and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Linden Robertson. We would like to open up the covid remarks from Steve on the highlights of the fourth quarter and the full year. And then we'll provide a more detailed look into our financial results and our outlook for the first fiscal quarter of 2021. We will then have time to take your questions after our remarks. And with that, I'd like to turn the call over to our CEO, Steve Schwartz.

Steve Schwartz

[00:02:49] Thank you, Mark, and good afternoon, everyone. It's a pleasure to be able to report to you today on results from another record quarter and a record year for Brooks. In what remains an uncertain global economic environment, we continue to capitalize on the sustained and accelerating demand for our capabilities. We're a key contributor to what's powering the life sciences discovery market, as well as a critical provider of technologies for the semiconductor industry that keep businesses and institutions functioning in this remote and interconnected work environment. Are unique positions in these important technology markets is what keeps customers at our doorstep. We're proud of our essential contributions and humbled by the requests made of us by some of the world's most necessary companies, and it's what keeps all of us energized as we look to the days ahead. Q4 was an outstanding quarter for the company, Semiconductor, with a third consecutive record quarter, continued on its torrid expansion path. The result of years of R&D investment that's led us to design wins and share gains to satisfy the demands of a market that's being propelled by insatiable data rich applications. The life sciences market, which is also providing rapid expansion opportunities, has accelerated after pandemic related perturbations that dramatically slowed demand from academic and research laboratories. And at present, we're right back on the trajectory we were aiming toward prior to the pandemic. All in, we're exercising our business model and capitalizing on our two businesses, which are leaders in their respective markets. We're investing in new technologies and adding capacity not only to win, but to sustain share gains to ensure that we meet the demands of our robust market.

[00:04:31] We believe demand for our leading technologies and high quality offerings will remain strong for many years to come. I'm eager to give you some color into the business and then it will punctuate our results with specifics of our exceptional financial performance. But before I continue, I'd like to make a brief comment about the impact and implications of the covid-19 pandemic on our business. Since the end of the June quarter, supply base has been stable and dependable, and as long as Asia is not a hotspot and North American companies can continue to operate, will remain a low risk to any interruption in our ability to deliver. That said, we're also closely monitoring the lockdown in Europe because of the potential it could have to impact our customers ability to order and accept products and services from a. Our forecasts reflect the current situation, but we'll remain vigilant in our decisions, will be guided first by human safety while we comply with all regulations and continue to follow recommended guidelines. In any case, we continue to exercise best known covid-19 work practices and take extra care to ensure that our employees are safe and informed, we believe that our processes are working and we're grateful to our employees for how they met the challenges and responsibilities of our essential work. Now back to results. Revenue for the quarter was two hundred forty six million dollars, up twenty four percent year over year for the full fiscal year revenue of eight hundred ninety seven million dollars, with an increase of 15 percent over twenty nineteen with almost equal contributions from semiconductor and Lifesciences.

[00:06:10] And I'll give you some key highlights from each business, beginning with Lifesciences. In Q4, we achieved a major milestone in our life sciences business for the first time, revenue cross the one hundred million dollar threshold, jumping to one hundred eight million dollars and back on that trajectory consistent with recent historical performance. We set new records in both services and products, and we're beginning to see the green shoots from synergies that will become increasingly more meaningful additions to revenue. In the services segment, revenue at 70 million dollars was up 12 percent year over year Rejean, which is contributing a new record of forty eight dollars million, up twenty one percent from Q4 of twenty nineteen. Specifically in the gene with business, next generation sequencing delivered another record quarter, just shy of 18 million dollars, which was up thirty four percent sequentially and twenty one percent year over year as customers come to us for our specialized library preparation and bioinformatics solution, coupled with our fast turnaround time. During the quarter, we had a healthy slug of revenue from one tranche of work, from a multi-year multi-million dollar project that we won earlier this year. Additionally, orders grew steadily through the quarter and we remain quite busy in our NGF laboratories across the world. Synthesis sustained its robust growth and delivered another record quarter at thirteen dollars million, up five percent sequentially and thirty four percent year over year, our ability to deliver high quality construction in a timely fashion has attracted opportunities from larger customers who are gaining confidence in our scale and capabilities.

[00:07:54] We're making investments to increase capacity and expand our geographic footprint, to be able to get in front of what we see as a long and strong demand profile. Finally, we report that our Sanger sequencing business has largely recovered to covid demand levels. In our last call, we noted that as we exited the June quarter, our senior business had recovered to approximately 90 percent of pre covid daily volume. And although not all of our academic and industrial labs are completely back to full speed, our SANGAR business increased 50 percent quarter to quarter and delivered thirteen million dollars of revenue, which was also a record quarter of four percent year over year. This record revenue, even without full customer demand, is consistent with our continued share gains and the persistent trend toward outsourcing more of this science to Genworth. In the sampling repository solutions portion of the services business, we're redefining the value of World-Class sampling repository services. Over the past six months, we've effected two significant changes to the SARS business, which impact our path forward both for the better. Specifically, at a time when some of our clinical trial sample traffic has slowed, we've been engaged to help manage many covid-19 related critical projects in support of the next breakthroughs and treatments where active partners in the management of the entire discovery and treatment cycle as an example and one that we're particularly proud of, our sample repository solutions team has been selected by and biologics as a trusted partner for the storage and transport of one of their significant covid-19 vaccine programs.

[00:09:38] Catlin's as an industry leader in developing and manufacturing solutions for the delivery of drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies and consumer health products. Their state of the art manufacturing facilities are producing high volumes of vaccines that require precise cold chain management, including temperatures ranging from minus 20 to minus 80 degrees Celsius. We're providing cattle with a custom hybrid storage solution that manages the cold chain care of vials containing doses that their production facilities, transportation for the finished vaccine vital to our secure storage location and ultimately delivers them to the customer specific destination. The work we've done in our hub strategies for the world's largest pharmaceutical companies provided a proven solution that is tried and tested. We're quite proud to be a partner to Katlin in the fight against covid-19. And in addition to our work with Catelyn, we're contractually engaged with several companies in the US and Europe who are working on the vaccine and the covid-19 cure pipeline revenue to date from these vaccine initiatives is modest. But thus far we've secured agreement that we believe will generate more than 10 million dollars of incremental revenue for SARS in fiscal 2021.

[00:10:56] This vaccine related opportunity is important, and we believe it will remain a valuable offering even beyond the current rush of covid-19 our opportunity space is literally end to end support from research to cure. And though it's taken covid-19 to accelerate this opportunity for our business, it is durable and something that we believe will be an integral part of our value offering to the industry going forward. The second significant pivot in the SRF business relates to us concluding our Biosolids Alliance agreement with our U.S. D-R at Rutgers University. This was the result of their change in business direction and our edition of Jean with this change leaves us free to expand our position in services that were previously performed by our UKBA. And it clears the path for higher growth and better profitability in our services business. Then we'll get more information as to the financial implications of this change, but suffice it to say that if we exclude alliance revenue from our numbers, our sample, the repository services business was up nine percent sequentially and up 18 percent year over year. Across the services business, this new structure leaves this extremely positive about our forward momentum and we start 2021 with new opportunities in hand that promise another strong growth year. Across the services arena, we're particularly encouraged by the several new synergy opportunities that combine the offerings of SARS and Gene with into high value solutions, we're already benefiting from the strength of our account team as two major pharmaceutical companies who have been large bio storage customers each tripled their business levels with Gene was during the second half of 2020.

[00:12:39] Similarly, we recently won two multi-million dollar sample management contracts that have included our infinity informatics lens offering is a large part of the value proposition for the secure management of millions of critical samples. We believe that these samples are representative of the kinds of opportunities we can capture, and we anticipate using these successes as a model for how we can target and win incremental business in the coming year. The lines between discrete elements of our value proposition are quickly combining into a very unique value proposition, and the realignment of our services business unit is proving to be an exceptional vehicle to communicate and sell value to customers. Finally, I want to emphasize the continued customer capture momentum that we've enjoyed over the past years. We're cracking the code on how to continue to win new accounts in this distant covid environment. In Q4, we added two hundred forty five new customers across the services business, a reputation for reliable, high quality offerings in the fact that we've been able to deliver for customers throughout the pandemic is a big contributor to both our business and to our standing as a high capable service provider. Our outlook for services in Q1 is for another strong quarter with year over year growth, even if we might see some softening sequentially.

[00:13:57] Historically, the December quarter is lighter than the September quarter, due in large part to the holiday season in the Western world. But we nonetheless remain extremely busy at this time and we're confident in the vitality of the markets we serve. In life sciences products, we also had an exceptional quarter revenue with thirty nine million dollars up twenty seven percent sequentially and 20 percent year over year. As we've stated, covid-19 has had a mixed impact on various subsegments of the products business, but in one meaningful way has accelerated what we believe will be a positive and lasting shift in our opportunity. Specifically, we have a strong demand quarter for our consumables and instruments revenue with twenty four million dollars up, thirty seven percent sequentially and sixty seven percent year over year, demand for our plates remained robust. But that was not the source for the sequential growth as we had similar demand in Q3. Rather, we've seen significant demand for our instruments products which are used to format samples in automated workflows. Capping and capping ceiling and peeling readers and volume measurements are important elements in any workflow and automated instruments are critical components of high volume lines. Additionally, when a workflow is automated, the selection of the consumable, vile or tube sample container becomes paramount as the characteristics of the physical dimension, the material that's made up and the identification markings are crucial to make sure the workflow is free from the possibility of human error.

[00:15:29] So the covid-19 high volume testing lines, which have been constructed over the past quarter, have accelerated not only our instruments business, but also the need for higher quality, higher fidelity consumables which fit into these automated line. In time, the covid-19 related business will subside, but we do not envision a day when labs fall back to manual processing as the benefits to automation have just been given an adrenaline rush. And there's no looking back. In addition to the strong revenue result, CNI bookings were particularly healthy at forty million dollars, given this confidence as to some sustained high level of demand in a supply constrained environment. The automated stores business remained healthy, albeit with some continued revenue recognition delays because of limited access to customer sites to complete acceptance testing. Nonetheless, we booked five new large store projects during the quarter and we signed off on four projects that had been underway during the pandemic. So signs are improving. Additionally, we had our second highest quarter for automated cryogenic stores with more than 20 units shipped, we continue to see the vast majority of systems destined for cell and gene applications, and momentum continues to build. Our outlook for the life sciences products business is for sequential growth in the December quarter with continued strength in the consumables and instruments business and a more tepid pattern in stores is we're still feeling the effects of restricted travel, impacting the speed and efficiency with which we can install new tools.

[00:16:59] The customer site. In any case, we're very positive about our market position across our products portfolio and encouraged by the one hundred new customers we added in the quarter. The products organization continues to make operational progress in terms of the speed with which we can deliver products, and we've never been in the stronger position as we are today, and we anticipate good growth and market capture to continue in 2021. Overall, we're very pleased by the outstanding performance of our life sciences team as they continue to build momentum and adapt products and service offerings to bring more value to customers. And that's in my remarks to the semiconductor business segment, where we continue to deliver outstanding results that remain dependably ahead of the growth in the market. Revenue in the quarter with another record at one hundred thirty eight dollars million, up nine percent sequentially and thirty one percent year over year. Our key technologies, vacuum automation and contamination control remain as long term secular growth drivers and we're risks power powered growth in the first half of 2020 growth in the second half has come from equipment level automation and a reinvigoration of the advanced packaging subsector. We're particularly pleased by the performance in each of the areas in which we're focusing and give us some color here.

[00:18:20] As you're all aware, the market for semiconductor capital equipment is robust and forecasts are for this moment to continue into 2021. To put some performance numbers to the quarter, our vacuum automation products, including vacuum robots and vacuum and vacuum systems, products that we sell to OEM was up sequentially twenty three percent and up an impressive 68 percent year over year. We attribute this outsized growth to three compounding factors. The first is persistent secular growth drivers. Each generation of semiconductor technology requires more process steps that are performed under vacuum conditions, particularly deposition steps. Hence, the higher percentage of processed equipment requires maximum automation. The second is market share gains, we're gaining market share by winning more business from OEMs who are replacing their robots with our robots and we're displacing legacy competitive designs with our more capable products. And finally, there's an additional expanding market for our products as Asia continues to be the geography where most of the semiconductor manufacturing occurs, particularly Taiwan, Korea and China. There are significant number of Asian equipment makers who are gradually winning more share in their domestic markets. And we have a very high share of vacuum automation with these Asian equipment makers. Taken together, these factors have compounded our growth rate to be significantly above the rate for the semiconductor equipment market over the past five years and what drove our sixty eight percent year over year growth in vacuum automation in Q4?

[00:20:01] And even though we're currently running at record levels for vacuum robots, our forecast is for continued strong growth again in the December quarter. We also have solid quarter for advanced packaging with revenues of 17 million dollars up 30 percent sequentially and 68 percent year over year after a somewhat softer first half of 2020. We've begun to see a pickup in this segment driven primarily by automotive and five markets. And turning now to the contamination control business, where we're clearly at a new threshold, revenue for the quarter was a very solid thirty three million dollars, down approximately two million dollars sequentially, but up four percent year over year. Moreover, thirty three million dollars was the lowest revenue quarter of fiscal 2020, but still higher than any quarter prior to 2020. This illustrates the coming of age of the car business, it's expanded beyond Tier one foundry into almost all other device application types, including memory, logic and even for manufacturing. The need for precise contamination control of airborne molecular contamination now spans all aspects of device manufacturing and very different from even a few years ago, when only some 20 nanometer foundry needed six products in any volume. We now count approximately one hundred different device makers as customers for our products and technologies and the number of our tools required to yield that each technology node continues to increase. In fiscal 2020 asks, business delivered one hundred and fifty eight million dollars in revenue, up thirty three percent over fiscal twenty nineteen, we continue to develop new products and clean technologies for future device generations, and we're confident that we have an expanding market opportunity in front of us that will be enhanced by the more stringent requirements for reticle management that are brought about by the world of EUV technology. All in, we're extremely bullish about our semiconductor business. The market trends continue to favor our technology and fiscal 2020.

[00:22:04] We had a record year for design in wins at one hundred forty four, which came from fifty five different OEMs and thirty two end users. This was up 15 percent from a record in twenty nineteen. This increase is a testament to the value that we bring to customers and the strength of our position in these markets. We currently forecast another strong quarter in December with growth in automation products and a strong but slightly down quarter in six. That said, indications are that we're in for another meaningful growth year in twenty, twenty one, and we think that we're positioned exactly where we ought to be once again to outgrow the wafer fab equipment market. In both life sciences and semiconductor businesses, we've established clear leadership positions in markets that will provide fuel for many years to come. We're gaining share and putting more space between us and our competition as we're even closer to customers going out in front of their critical needs and roadmaps. We're resolving their problems before they come, before they become obstacles. We went to 2021 with much the same energy and momentum that we felt that this time in each of the past three years, our markets are robust, our business model is solid, and our employees are energized by and enthusiastic about all the potential that lies in front of us. Our outlook for 2021 is far more strong growth, more share capture and the continued build up of strong value propositions that are the foundation for our exceptionally high growth rates and accelerated profitability. That concludes my formal remarks about the quarter, and I'm going to turn the call over to Linda.

Lindon Robertson

[00:23:42] Thanks, Steve. Call your attention over to the slides in our website, and I'll begin with the summary highlights on slide three. Q4, indeed, was a strong finish for the year, revenue grew twenty four percent year over year, fueled by a strong performance in Lifesciences of 15 percent and an acceleration in semiconductor solutions to 31 percent growth year over year. As we dig in, you will see that the doubling of our non gap mix has no unusual anomalies in the prior or current periods. As they say, we earned it the old fashioned way, just pure operating margin expansion. On a full year basis, Twenty twenty revenue was 15 percent higher than twenty nineteen point eight hundred ninety seven million, again supported by double digit growth in both businesses of semiconductor and Lifesciences. It was comparable between the two businesses, with Lifesciences growing 16 percent and semiconductor 14 percent. Despite the turmoil in the environment through the year, the non-GAAP earnings per share for the year landed rather precisely in the range we described a year earlier and a dollar twenty six or an increase of sixty five percent over twenty nineteen. As you might expect, with the acceleration of earnings comes cash flow, operating cash flow. Fifty two million for the fourth quarter is a record quarter for the company. We ended the year with three hundred and six million of total cash equivalents and marketable securities on the balance sheet, wearing a net cash position of two hundred and fifty five million dollars. Those of you that have been with us know we continuously track ourselves to a three year model. For our most recent model was defined in our September 20 19 Investor Day, the.

[00:25:29] I am pleased to confirm that in our estimation, we have achieved the results thus far to put us solidly on track for the twenty twenty two target revenue of one point one to one point two billion and non gap earnings per share of two dollars to two dollars and 40 cents. Let's now move on to slide four for the details of fourth quarter. At twenty four percent growth, we had forty seven million of revenue year over year to arrive at the two hundred and forty six million in this fourth quarter on a sequential basis, the revenue growth of 12 percent at a twenty six dollars million. Both businesses have significant momentum. Lifesciences added 15 million of that twenty six sequential growth of 16 percent, and Simmi added the other 11 million with sequential growth at nine percent. Both businesses saw attractive margin expansion at the gross margin and operating margin lines. As is our tradition, let's observe our Gap earnings profile first, they carry similar dynamics as highlighted in the summary, gross margin expansion on the operating expense structure, bringing earnings per share for the quarter to thirty nine, more than double what we reported in the third fiscal quarter. Now, let's turn your attention over to the non-GAAP results on the right side of the page nine gap earnings per share for the quarter came in at forty seven cents per share, or one hundred percent higher than last year, and forty eight percent higher, sequentially driven by strong gross margin and operating margin expansion across our business. Gross margins came in at forty six point six percent, expanding four hundred ninety basis points year over year, significantly driven by seven hundred ninety basis points, improvement in Lifesciences, but also supported by semi with two hundred and sixty basis points improvement year over year.

[00:27:21] Perhaps most notable in these dynamics are lifescience business, which consistently demonstrates the higher growth capabilities earned non-GAAP gross margins in excess of 50 percent for the quarter. Operating expenses for the quarter increased by 13 percent as compared with Q4 twenty nineteen yesterday increase year over year was driven primarily by compensation expense, most of which was higher variable compensation accruals tied to performance and a smaller element tied to an increase of headcount. Sequentially, the operating expense change was driven by the variable compensation of cool. The aggregate of four hundred ninety basis points of year over year gross margin expansion, combined with the leverage of much faster revenue growth than operating expense results in net operating income growing one hundred and twelve percent and the margin structure significantly enhanced at eighteen point two percent, up seven hundred and sixty basis points. Below operating income, there was not much change in the other expenses, the non gap tax rate, however, increased year over year from eighteen to twenty two percent. But still net income is up one hundred four percent and earnings per share doubled to forty seven cents. As we turn to page five, we could see a similar summary for the year. We ended fiscal 20 20 with revenue of eight hundred ninety seven million, an increase of 15 percent from twenty nineteen and the gap results, the total pretax income increased. Sixty six million, half or more, I'm sorry, half or more precisely. Thirty two million came from improved operating income with improved operating margin structure. The other half came as a result of our twenty nineteen pay down a debt which drove the significant reduction of interest expense. And we had no charges for debt extinguishment. The Twenty twenty.

[00:29:17] Looking at the non-GAAP side, you can see that the operating structure has improved substantially and we do have the we do also have the impact of lower interest expense, all producing a significant increase in the earnings per share. I think there are two key points to highlight for you. First, the results of the year have significant momentum from the second half, which we expect to continue, notably the seventy eight cents we delivered in the second half. It's been more than all twenty 19. Second, consider the source of growth behind the revenue and profit, the semiconductor business up 14 percent growth. Sixty two million of the revenue growth, while the life sciences was up 16 percent. Fifty four million. Clearly, you have two growth engines at work. And at the operating income line where we grew, thirty two million, we had 13 million of that come from the semiconductor business and 18 million of that come from the life sciences, which saw a material improvement in gross margin along with the growth. We have two very strong profitable growth engines. In total, we delivered a dollar twenty six of earnings per share, up sixty five percent from last year. Now, please turn over to page six for a segment results starting with Lifesciences. Addressing the fourth quarter first, our lifescience business generated revenue of one hundred and eight million, an increase of 15 percent compared with Q4 twenty nineteen and an increase of 16 percent sequentially. Let me break this down for you. The products business is the reference group, 20 percent year over year, driven by strong demand and consumables and instruments. This highly transactional area of the business was already on a nice growth path prior to Colvert, but it's benefited from additional tailwinds as researchers around the globe found PCR picture, a broad line of automation, capable troops and our automation instruments to be of high value to them in the fast pace of today's corporate environment and the pursuit of testing a vaccine development policy and a business crossed over for the first time to be more than half of our products revenue for the quarter.

[00:31:33] LifeScience service business, excluding alliance revenue, grew 20 percent year over year. This business is comprised of geniuses and our sample repository solution service offerings. The gene business group, twenty one percent year over year and twenty nine percent sequentially reflecting a healthy rebound in the areas previously held back by covid, this was primarily in the same base sequencing services as Steve described. This recovery occurred through the quarter and fueled the sequential expansion. The year over year, growth was heavily driven by continued strong next generation sequencing and the syntheses demand and is still soft. So positive Senger year to year comparison. The complement of lights and services is our sample repository solution services. Including the Alliance Revenue Stream. Sample repository services is up 18 percent year over year. The alliance revenue resulted from an arrangement established years ago Steve described in the bio storage technologies business. We managed and administered the customer contract, taking on the role of billing and collection while subcontracting the alliance partner to provide genomic analysis and total, it drove about twenty one million of revenue in all twenty nineteen, very low gross margin. In light of our comprehensive gene was genomic service offering, we have mutually agreed with our alliance partner to dissolve the agreement and substantially extend the relationship as previously defined. There are two net impacts from unwinding this arrangement inside this fourth quarter results. Revenue growth was dampened, and secondly, average gross margins benefited from our improvements.

[00:33:29] So let me summarize revenue trends succinctly. First, our total of lifescience business in the fourth quarter when excluding that alliance rising to 20 percent instead of the 15 percent. The life science products, as we said, 20 percent as reported. And the lifescience services business, excluding the alliance revenue, also grew 20 percent within that services business. Metrick Genoise again group. Twenty one percent. And the sample repository solution service, 18 percent.So when we additionally adjust this overall metric for growth and that being an adjustment for currency, removing the revenue generated from our rural acquisition and the impact that this alliance unwinding in the organic growth of our total lifescience with 17 percent year over year.

[00:34:23] One more revenue metric for you before we move on to gross margin and our life sciences business, prior to the recent realignment we had in our business, we had shown our total lifescience simply split between genoise versus sample management. We had described and tracked ourselves to an objective to have sample management growing this year, double digit by the fourth quarter. On the as reported basis for the license revenue included, the business grew 11 percent, but on an organic basis, excluding the alliance revenue stream that the rural acquisition in the currency, they grew 14 percent year over year. So it's a very strong finish, which I believe reflects a very healthy market and excellent execution of the recovery roadmap, despite a very rocky covid environment throughout the year. Now for gross margin in the quarter at fifty point five percent for this quarter, we are higher by seven hundred nine basis points year over year, excluding the low margin alliance revenue streams. For both periods, we would show six hundred and fifty basis points of improvement year over year instead of the seven nine. So primarily performance driven the three hundred and fifty basis points improvement compared to third quarter instead of five hundred and eighty as shown on the chart. Again, primarily performance driven. But this is bridging from where we came, and the important point is to recognize that this is where we are now with everything and showing a 50 percent gross margin business. The margin improvement for the quarter and for the year are substantial and supported by both the products and the services business. The lifescience products businesses demonstrate continuous improvement in gross margins all year this quarter, it stabilized sequentially at forty four percent, which sustained three hundred ninety basis points improvement year over year.

[00:36:18] The lifescience services business provided fifty four percent gross margin in the quarter, reflecting the higher revenue and improved labor utilization. And as a reminder, in the third fiscal quarter, we paid a premium to our lab personnel that came in daily through the early days of the cold environment, and we discontinued this in June as the protocols and the general practices settled into a new normal. The fourth quarter operating margin of sixteen point two percent overall, an expansion at nine hundred basis points over the last year continues to show the leverage of the total business model, the life sciences. For the full year, Lifesciences reported three hundred and eighty nine million dollars in revenue, or a 16 percent increase as the Alliance Revenue did not have a substantial impact until the fourth quarter. Won't elaborate on that too much. However, let me provide you the succinct summary which I provided for the quarter total segment, as reported in 16 percent. But if I exclude the alliance of both twenty nineteen, twenty twenty eighteen percent growth products business shows nine percent growth for the year. The services business excluding that alliance revenue from twenty four percent under the services business was provided thirty two percent growth and the sample repository solutions provided eight percent. As we look at our first quarter of 2021, we expect lifescience revenue to be in the range of one hundred and five to one hundred and eleven dollars million. This range shows stable revenue from the quarter, from the fourth quarter, and again, it'll support approximately 20 percent growth year over year.

[00:38:02] Let's turn over to the semiconductor business on sleights of. Semiconductor solutions revenue for one hundred thirty eight million in the quarter increased thirty one percent compared to the fourth quarter of twenty nineteen and nine percent sequentially on the continued strength in the global semiconductor equipment market, power vacuum robots and systems growth, both sequentially and year over year highlight the critical need for advanced front end equipment alliums. Our combined automation products in total, all in that vacuum in an atmosphere provided 50 percent growth year over year and 15 percent sequentially. Revenue in our contamination controls business was up four percent year over year and services it was up three percent. We maintain our strong market position across all our offerings and the 2021. So likely to be another growth year in the market. Meaningfully, semiconductor operating margins crossed over the 20 percent threshold for the first time since the third quarter of twenty eighteen just prior to the sale of the cryo business. And we did it this time with thirty six million less revenue. Which highlights the value and margin profile of this GROSSINGER. Gross margins in this period expanded seven hundred twenty basis points compared with last year and one hundred and seventy basis points sequentially. Gross margin expansion on volumes and related absorption helped to drive the gross and operating margin improvement. As we look forward to our first fiscal quarter, 2021, we expect semiconductor revenue to be in the range of one hundred thirty to one hundred and forty million dollars.

[00:39:55] So let's turn over to Slide eight with a summary of cash flow for the quarter, operating cash flow in the fourth quarter was fifty two million. As a reminder, in the full year, our fiscal year 20 column, we paid ninety two million of taxes in this year related to the prior year gain on the sale of cryo business. Excluding this one time payment, operating cash for the year was one hundred and twenty nine million of twenty five million, compared to the same metric in twenty nineteen. And that change in cash related accounts shows a reduction of thirty six million, but simply stated, we generated one hundred twenty nine million of cash and then we paid the 92 million tax bill. We invested 40 million in CapEx, which included eight million for the Studio China building, which will replace our leased spaces and provide the growth for our genius business. We invest the 16 million in the acquisition of the rural software business. This business, by the way, generated four million of revenue in the seven months of ownership and was accretive to Gap and non gap earnings. And then we pay it out 30 million of dividends to our shareholders. Setting aside the tax on the prior year divestiture, our operations supported these significant growth, investments and dividends while adding fifty six million in cash to the balance for future investments.

[00:41:20] Just turn over to Flight nine for a quick view of the balance sheet. You can see the three hundred six million total cash equivalents, marketable securities at the top of the year end column looking at the working capital. And I would highlight that except for the ninety million payment of taxes on the sale, which was shown as a current liability when we first entered the year, we had a very modest change in working capital for twenty four percent growth in the in the revenue. The balance sheet remains quite strong as we enter 2021. Let's turn over to Slide 10 for our guidance on the first fiscal quarter, 2021. Revenue is expected to be in the range of two hundred thirty seven to two hundred and fifty one million with semiconductor range between. One hundred and thirty two to one hundred and forty million and life sciences and one hundred and five to one hundred and eleven million. Adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to be forty six point fifty six million, nine gap earnings per share is expected to be thirty seven forty seven cents per share in the gap. Earnings per share is expected to be twenty seven to thirty seven cents. In addition, for the fiscal year, 2021, we expect the non-GAAP tax rate, as noted on the page, between twenty two to twenty six percent and capital expenditures of 60 to 70 million, inclusive of twenty five million as we complete our Studio China building project.

[00:42:46] And before we turn the call back over to the operator for question and answers, it would reflect a little more on the view of our future. As most of you know, again, our longer term model to which we currently track is a twenty twenty to target. It won't take you very long to observe that revenue is on track. Gross margin is already running at the target levels of twenty twenty two and OpEx appears a little higher than the model indicates. This indeed is our observation and may warrant adjusting expectations a little bit higher on gross margin, offset with a little bit higher OpEx ratio. We do have great confidence that we are on track for the topline and the earnings per share range we have provided. In fact, some of you may even be thinking to adjust those more positively. But for us, we're still here counting ballots and we'll stick to those ranges. That provides a compounded growth rate of 13 percent for revenue and approximately 30 percent for EPS from the Twenty twenty results. And I think you can see that the momentum is with us in delivering that rate.

[00:43:58] So that concludes our prepared remarks. I'll now turn the back or the call back over to Meleager operator to take some questions from one.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[00:44:08] Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, if you would like to register for a question, please press the one followed by the four telephone. You will hear a three tone from technology request. If your question has been answered and you would like to withdraw your registration, please press the one followed by the three. Once again, it is one four, if you have a question. Our first question is from the line of Steve Unger with. Need help? Please. Your line is open.

Steve Unger

[00:44:36] Great, thanks, congrats and really a truly exceptional quarter, particularly in life sciences, the gross margin. I assume that correctly, that's 50 percent. I really didn't think you would get there this soon. I'm going to ask you, is there still wood to chop there in 2021? And what should we think about as far as reinvestment now that the margin is, you know, 50 percent or higher? Are you expecting now to dove into more expansion of your commercial teams or research and development?

Steve Schwartz

[00:45:19] You know, Steve, it's it's a really good question and it's a multilayered equation behind gross margin. Of course, in the early part of the year, the products business took taking out costs quite a bit and we gained a lot of traction on cost takeout. But throughout the year, we also captured a lot of value in our offerings with our customers, meaning in some cases our products. We we stopped discounting some and and held our price and value. But in other cases, we we provided more sophisticated, higher value offerings in total. So we've described the hub strategies. We describe the special care in the customer offerings, sample management, and of course, in the green space. We've described to you the proprietary capabilities that we developed in the space. So all of these do translate not just to higher demand, but also higher value margins. So when we see these things happen, it's energizing to us. And yes, it does keep our team thinking and developing new ideas, new innovations. We have maintained our operating expense investments behind our R&D line in the particularly in genius's and in our services based around the integration and the value that we can provide as a as a total offering there. And I think most notably, I think we captured the attention of the spaces around cell and gene therapy and and that's got value wrapped around it. So I think all of these contribute. I think when you say, is there more wood to chop? I just want to make sure it's not misconstrued. I think we'll continue to always, as a company, have the inherent habit of taking out cost. But at this point, it's more about the growth of the value offerings, more about developing those proprietary edges and demonstrating the value in the marketplace.

Steve Unger

[00:47:28] Great, and then my second question is in life sciences in the bio stores area. Are you still carrying a backlog of projects to implement? And with the recent resurgence we're seeing in covid, you know, I was expecting the whole, you know, are you getting access to to implement those systems? And then what is your outlook for bio stores? I know we're going to start. Distributing vaccine products, is there opportunity there for Brooks to be a part of that on the distribution or administration side?

Steve Schwartz

[00:48:12] So my instincts are I think you've read it correctly, but let me let me just correct some of the labeling a little bit so it doesn't confuse people. So first, you're asking about storm systems and our ability to install systems. And we that's clearly in our products that and we are carrying some backlog as we go into 2021 that would definitively been installed and in place or further in progress as without covid environment. As Steve noted in his remarks, we signed up new systems and we've got systems in progress already and we closed some systems. So we've been able to close some, but not everything. And it has slowed this down. So that's that's been a headwind for the year. And on the flip side, on the product side, CNI has been a nice tailwind in in our assessment, the capture of the customer names. There may be a sustaining factor for us. You know, covid is bringing demand, but we think that the relationship expansion is substantive for us for the long term. Now, if I if I move over to the storage services or the sample repository solutions, of course, we carry some backlog there. What we what we believe is there is less about backlog. But customers overall have been reluctant to move, let's say, archiving and general hygiene, things that we'll continue to pick up over the year, I think in twenty, twenty one. But we wouldn't call it out as a material swing. What we would say is the engagements that we're driving are still substantial and they carry a lot of upswing on the hub strategies and on the vaccine management. But to add a little bit to that. So in the end, we think there's a critical place for us in the in the distribution of vaccines. Right now, we we do store for pharmaceutical companies, manufacture product and the finished product that ultimately gets distributed to our our play in the logistics standpoint will be to hand it to the companies who do that distribution. So we play a critical link in the middle of the chain. And that's a really comfortable place. And we think we have tremendous value there because of the precise temperature control of the volumes that we can handle. But ultimately, the jets and trucks and the and the places, the companies that ultimately distribute it to clinics or hospitals will be through parts of the supply chain that already exist.

Steve Unger

[00:50:55] Ok, and then I text one and then one last one, I'm on semiconductor. Is there any way you can characterize the impact, the export controls on it? I see. You know, I'm not asking for your specific details and things like that, but just perhaps a broad characterization of what that impact was for you and what you see it to be.

Steve Schwartz

[00:51:18] Yes. Steve, so right now, we the impact is that we're we're cautious. We pay close attention to it. The environment that we're in now where licenses are required as an environment that we had years ago. So it's not new to the to the semiconductor equipment industry, but it's something that hasn't yet had an impact, but always has the potential that the manufacturer of those semiconductors would go to another company and that we'd serve those other companies. But something that we pay attention to but without impact today and in an environment that we're that we're familiar with, all of us are familiar with.

Steve Unger

[00:51:56] Kind of great, congratulations.

Steve Schwartz

[00:51:57] Thanks, thanks, Steve, thanks to.

Operator

[00:52:03] Thank you. Our next question is from the line of Patrick Ho with Stifel. Go ahead. Your line is now open.

Patrick Ho

[00:52:11] Thank you very much and congrats on a nice quarter. Steve, maybe just to follow up on the question regarding China asking a little bit differently, you know, given your growing presence in the region, particularly with the local equipment vendors in China, do you see any changes in their buying patterns or their behavior? And what I'm kind of getting at is, given their localization efforts overall, you know, across the semiconductor food chain. Have you seen any changes in terms of, I guess then trying to find local vendors on the automation side, or are your products that differentiated enough where it's going to be difficult, difficult for them to make that type of a switch?

Steve Schwartz

[00:53:00] You're part of? We're always we're always we always care about that. But what are the things that we're pretty confident about is the uniqueness of our product? I think we I think almost everybody in the semiconductor robot business has tried to replicate what we've done. And it's been going on for 20 plus years. And so we think the capabilities we have a really unique. We also do have, we think enough capability in China that might set our products up uniquely to be able to serve China from China. So these are things that we're exploring from a number of different angles, the connections that we have with customers, they the equipment makers in China and Korea, they understand that uniquely we provide automation that's going to be accepted by the semiconductor fabs immediately because it's a brand and a technology that the that the PC makers trust. And so I think there'll be a lot of pressure from all sides, from the end customers, from the equipment makers and certainly from us that we'd be able to continue to supply. So we're we're really close to it. Our connections with the customers are extremely strong. And we spend you know, there's not there's not a day that goes by when people from our company are in contact with the with the equipment makers in Asia. We'll always watch to see. But we don't we don't think it's easily replicable. You know, just to copy. The technology goes a lot beyond the just the hardware and the physical device, the experience that we have in 800 degrees, corrosive environment that controls technologies we have we think are really unique. So of all of that, gives you that hope, gives you the answer.

Patrick Ho

[00:54:50] Yeah, it does give the color on looking at the China situation, I think is evolving, you know, as we speak. So you gave great color there in terms of my follow up question on the life sciences. And you had a very strong quarter on the services and it was a mix of both your bio storage as well as the the Genoise business. You know, given some of the covid opportunities that I had that you mentioned in terms of the logistics, the transport and the cold stores, how do you see that potentially being a potential benefit or a driver for synergies on your product? And are there opportunities for automated storage systems that you can, quote, sell to some of these middle the middlemen that you mentioned?

Steve Schwartz

[00:55:42] We think there likely are, Patrick, we'll have to see where it's going to come out in there. We're talking about billions of samples to start and so likely as soon as products are manufactured, they'll ultimately be distributed and given to patients. So short of that, people will be looking for, you know, extremely large volumes and won't be individual procedures necessarily. Stores that might be entire rooms. But we do think that in time there may be applications for that. But right now, in the billions of samples level, I think large pharmaceutical companies are managing that by different means.

Patrick Ho

[00:56:20] Great, thank you very much. Thank you.

Operator

[00:56:25] Thank you. Our next question is from the line of Krick Ellis with B. Riley. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

[00:56:32] Hey, guys, this is calling on for Craig, congrats on the nice quarter. I guess I want to start with the revenue upside in the quarter. I'm wondering, as you looked at the various businesses, what's this? What specifically surprised the upside and what degree to what degree of the upside was maybe catch up versus, you know, new inflection growth given kind of some of the covid related slowdowns we saw earlier in the year.

Steve Schwartz

[00:57:01] Yeah, it's one if you went back to our guidance, you would say, well, you're semiconductor business was kind of solidly in it at the higher end of the range, but it was in the range and it was the life science business that was over the top of the high end of our range. And behind that, what we did expect, Jeanne, was to come back. What we didn't know one was just how solid the engines in the synthesis business would continue to perform. Sangar came back somewhat on our projections. We saw a modest ramp starting as we referenced three months ago, and we kind of expected that it was about to cross over to a to a pre covid level. You know, it's still not caught up to the growth potential. It is. It has and has performed that. So so we would still say it's you know, it's it's much lower than had covid never happened, but it's front and back in. But really, what what drove that was the NGOs and the and the syntheses services springing back. In addition to that, as we highlighted in the products business, the consumables and instruments came in a bit stronger than what we expected. We and I would highlight that we have put some additional capital in behind that. Not not significant for anybody to to think about cinching capital dollars, but it was additional capital and tooling to facilitate additional demand in that space. And so we've got that will well oiled for additional growth. And and we're looking forward for this to continue. But those are the primary areas that generated the sites that we didn't forecast.

Unidentified Analyst

[00:58:53] Got it. That's really helpful. And then as I look at gross margin and just want to follow up on an earlier question, obviously superstrong gross margin in the quarter, better gross margin in the outlook, I guess, as we think about gross margin, gross margin sustainability moving forward, kind of beyond fiscal first quarter, is it fair to say that we've established a new I guess maybe a new floor and everything will be moving off of this? Or how do we think about gross margins, sustainability moving forward?

Steve Schwartz

[00:59:24] Well, let me address both sides first semi and then Lifesciences, and in semiconductor, I think we've demonstrated this level of gross margin of read back. And and so we think this is is pretty typical of our capability. And we think it continues to advance as more and more people adopt our technologies and more and more designs. And we demonstrated and highlighted, I guess, a lot of design wins which will do just that. And and that'll produce a gross margin as we progress forward on the life sciences side. I think your characterizations of fair one, that that there's a new benchmark here for a flaw, as I highlighted it is only modestly raised as it was raised, but modestly raised in proportion from the remix, excluding that alliance revenue. But but but now we're here with this new mix and a new performance level I've always highlighted the gene has a more of a variation in margins. In the past, I put about five point variations and there is the higher end of what I call now. And so there could be a mix impact in future quarters. But if it's a forty eight to fifty two percent range, you know, I would say that's what to expect. 50 percent I don't think is going to be a surprise if we continue that. But I certainly wouldn't want to be disappointed if it dropped back to forty eight and bounced back and forth in that range. We'll continue to drive forward and we think we've got a business that will continue to generate value in over the next couple of years that does sustain something above 50 percent in the longer term.

Unidentified Analyst

[01:01:16] Got it. All right, thanks, guys, and congrats on the next quarter again.

Steve Schwartz

[01:01:21] Thanks.

Operator

[01:01:23] Thank you once again, ladies and gentlemen, as a reminder, it is one for if you have a question. Our next question is from the line of Jacob Johnson with Stephens. They've got it up and.

Jacob Johnson

[01:01:35] Hey, thanks, guys, and I'll add my congrats on the nice quarter, maybe bigger picture question for Steve. Balance sheets and a really good place. Operations seem to be humming along. So we'll be curious on the latest thoughts on on M&A and maybe broader thoughts on capital allocation.

Steve Schwartz

[01:01:53] Yes, so I'll add to your list there. We have an appetite and there are opportunities for us, so we're we're pretty active in pursuit. But, you know, these things take time and we're you know, we're going to make sure that we do something that that fits the company. You know, we have a strong interest to continue to expand that capability. I remind you, as you're as you're well aware, the fact that we have been with now really expands the view that we have in terms of what what fits particularly well. And there was a question earlier, we have a really an exceptional sales organization onto which we can put a lot more products and services and they're extremely capable. And it's one of the reasons we're capturing synergies. So we were eager to look at what else we can add to the company and and take advantage of a lot of infrastructure capabilities that will make it successful here.

Jacob Johnson

[01:02:47] Got it. Thanks for that. And then maybe just a quick modeling question for and then when just on the R you r relationship. It sounds like it was kind of doing five million a quarter, just as we think about the next few quarters. So we expect this to be a headwind to the first three quarters of FCI twenty one and then obviously then lap it in the fourth quarter next year. Is that kind of the math?

Steve Schwartz

[01:03:13] So a headwind in a year over year growth rate. Yes, but but on a sequential basis, it'll have a bottom one or two percent headwind in this first quarter and it's going to be really nominal. Well, we'll continue to provide a little bit of service to them. But on a recovery basis, it's not a it's not in the same definition of what we do and it's around to zero on any line. So I call it a headwind, but we only had a couple million of revenue in this quarter as we did that unwinding.

Unidentified Analyst

[01:03:48] Thanks for taking the questions. Thank you. Thank you.

Operator

[01:03:57] Our next question is from the line of Paul Knight with Cuba, please go ahead. Your line is open.

Paul Knight

[01:04:05] Hey, guys, could you talk to the capital equipment instruments side of the lifescience business? What was your growth rate there? And then on the follow on the BYLES store's growth rate of 18 percent. What do you think of normalized growth rate is of that market?

Steve Schwartz

[01:04:27] So, Paul, while Lyndon's looking up the instrument, let me just take a crack at the bio storage portion. We did some modeling, we brought some outside help. I think if you recall, we estimate that the opportunity grows there about 10 percent per year. So estimates range between eight to 12. But I think we zeroed in on something. We think that's about about a 10 percent opportunity growth in terms of samples to be stored.

Paul Knight

[01:05:00] And when you think about the Bible store's business, Steve, do you think that you can do you need to expand this to more sites per customer demand? And can you do that, Greenfield versus paying what I think deals demand right now? How do you envision you expanding bio stores?

Steve Schwartz

[01:05:20] So we have a lot of flexibility, Paul. And so we're we have a pretty good geographic footprint right now. What we find is that some customers still aren't ready to have the samples off site. But we do a lot of on site management, actually. So we almost set up the capability that we haven't won over by a repository inside a customer site. And we manage it as if so we're we're very flexible here in terms of how we have value. We're certainly open to additional bio repositories, but we find that once a customer becomes comfortable with the service, that we provide management to their samples, whether it's in the building next door or in a building a thousand miles away, our ability to manage it and retrieve the samples from the customer, put them into our protection and to get the samples back to the customer in twenty four hours is is something that customers go into and it becomes less of an issue once they have the experience. So we still see a broad range and we offer a broad range of capabilities for customers.

Paul Knight

[01:06:24] Ok, thanks.

Lindon Robertson

[01:06:26] And Paul, this year I'm going to I'm going to take your question to be everything other than the CNI in the product side of the business, which makes up our store systems are cryo systems. And overall, it's down it was down about eight or nine percent for the year, offset with that. Sixty seven percent growth in the in the CNI. And in this with this. Remember, this is where we carry a little bit of backlog into twenty, twenty one on the store systems and we're seeing nice momentum on the engagement and, and continued growth in the in the cryo space to make automated system.

Paul Knight

[01:07:11] Ok, thanks. Yep.

Operator

[01:07:15] Thank you. Our next question is from the line of John Pitzer with Credit Suisse. Your line is open.

John Pitzer

[01:07:22] Yeah, good afternoon, guys. Thanks for let me ask the questions. Congratulations on solid results. Steve, you talked about on the semi side of the business, still expectations for growth next year at the industry level for WFA. I'm just kind of curious, do you think that your record of outgrowing the market stays on track next year? Will next year be a similar rate of growth that you've seen over the last three? And if so, what do you see driving that?

Steve Schwartz

[01:07:47] Yeah, so, John, it'll be tough for me to be any more accurate than anybody else on the on the magnitude of the opportunity. A couple of things, though. You know, we we delivered one hundred and fifty eight million dollars in contamination control. When we got into that business six years ago, the trailing 12 month revenue was about 30 million. So this is a secular growth driver. The fact that contamination control continues to to explode because it's a necessary capability that was not necessary, you know, even 10 years ago. So we think that's a considerable driver. If we if we anticipate that there'll be an expansion in memory, the deposition and characteristics there will continue to propel the vacuum automation. So we remain confident just because of the the product portfolio that we have to serve the the advanced semi market and all of the products that we sell. For the most part, they're all capacity expansions. We believe that the amount of the vacuum automation, the amount of contamination control will be a higher fraction of the WFA and the high market share positions that we have means that will will capture that and will we'll be at a higher growth rate than WSC. So I wish I could tell you, other than the forecasts that we get, both from the customers and from people like you who forecast the anticipated growth in the market, that we we feel good about going into twenty, twenty one. And we're certainly more confident about our our position to outperform.

John Pitzer

[01:09:21] And then as my follow up on the lifescience understanding that the situation is very fluid, but to the extent that you're optimistic that covid vaccine can represent an incremental revenue opportunity for you guys next year, is there any way to size the opportunity? When will you have more confidence to be able to kind of be more confident that opportunity? And is it really a function of a Pfizer type vaccine that needs cold storage? Or would you see any vaccine of covid providing incremental market opportunity for you?

Steve Schwartz

[01:09:52] Yeah, it's a really good question because we do spend a lot of time on that. We want to make sure that we're not building capacity for a one timer and there are other vaccine there. Are there other pieces of vaccine business that we have that are not covid related? And so we've begun to establish a growth vector, if you will, in the support of that particular area. And we happen to be able to apply that also to some of these covid-19 opportunities. So when we when we talk about what we think is already in our backlog, that'll give us approximately a 10 million dollar opportunity. That's for vaccines generally. And some of that is COGAT for for 2021. And we nutritive added that we are we are already full speed ahead on the course that we have related to the sample management and the other bio repository business. We have all of the lab services we provide. We do treat the covid opportunity as additive and we want to make sure that we have an defocus from the biological sample business. That really is the heart of all that we do.

John Pitzer

[01:10:57] And Steve, just for my own education on the vaccine distribution is the key characteristic cold storage or does it not matter?

Steve Schwartz

[01:11:05] It's cold storage and it matters a lot. So we also have transport capability. So we can, for example, in the Cavaliers example, they they have us both transporting and storage and then re transporting when they ultimately want to send it on to the people who will do the final distribution of their of their product. So we perform those functions in that cold chain at pretty significant volumes.

John Pitzer

[01:11:31] Perfect, thank you.

Operator

[01:11:36] Thank you. And there are no further questions at this moment, I'll turn it back over to you if you have any closing remarks.

Steve Schwartz

[01:11:42] Thank you very much, everyone. We so appreciate your attention. And these are really tumultuous times for everyone and the fact that we've got two essential businesses that keep demanding our our offerings, our attention. It really energizes us as a team. Safety is always our first priority for our employees and for our customers. In fact, as we operate on their promises and we'll always rank that number one. But it's full steam ahead for us and we feel like we have the momentum behind us out of this last year. The demand, you know, we're making the investments to step up to this environment and and we're quite proud of our teammates. And at the same time, we're we're looking forward to these new opportunities to step up and be part of the solution. So with that, we look forward to talking to you next quarter and welcome to our 2021 fiscal year. Thank you very much.

Operator

[01:12:46] Thank you, ladies and gentlemen, that does conclude today's call. We thank you for your participation. Ask that you please disconnect your lines.