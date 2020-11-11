Prepared by John, analyst at BAD BEAT Investing

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) is a stock that we believe is a buy under $150. In the last week or so, there has been wild market action, though AAP may still offer an opportunity to get long this quality name, because the fundamental strengths remain. With the economy uncertain and unemployment still high, people are likely to keep cars on the road longer. This means fixing old cars, needing parts, etc. As we will see, this is reflected in sales. We do believe a pullback is warranted before pulling the trigger, but we like what we see here. Several pieces of evidence suggest there is continued growth and momentum in this name, and we say it was a buy at $150 with a target exit of $170. The stock is searching for direction after a better-than-expected Q3 result. We think you can let it fall, then scoop some shares up for a rapid-return trade.

We expect to be able to pick up a few points on this play quite easily, so long as it falls to the levels of interest. The stock had seen some solid growth long term, but has been very tradeable in recent months but has fallen off of late. We believe there is an opportunity here. If you opt to play options here, we would either sell puts to raise some cash or do a longer dated call, given the somewhat tight range of the stock.

Discussion

As you know, this is a company operating in a very competitive sector. After decades of organic growth and some major acquisitions, Advance is a leading competitor of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) and O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY), but we believe Advance is worth considering a trade-in. However, you need to let it fall. That said, the company continues to deliver. Let us talk about performance, as the most recent quarter continued to demonstrate impressive sales.

We thought Q3 was a really strong quarter. Net sales in Q3 were $2.54 billion, a 10% increase from last year. Comparable store sales are a key indicator we watch, and these rose 10.2%, well about the 6.25-7.25% we saw as possible. Those are stellar results, and revenues beat estimates by $60 million. That is a solid result. Margins remain strong as well, and we see continued strength.

Adjusted gross profit margin in Q3 was 44.4% of net sales, driven by improvements in pricing actions and supply chain efficiencies as well as favorable channel mix. These improvements were slightly offset by unfavorable product mix and headwinds associated with shrink and defectives. In our estimation, things are moving in the right direction. Adjusted SG&A was 33.7% net sales, an improvement of 133 basis points as compared to last year. The improvement was driven by improved payroll and rent leverage, reductions in travel and a continued focus on safety which has lowered claim-related expenses. The savings were partially offset by an increase in support contracts as well as approximately $9 million of costs related to COVID-19.

Piecing it together, we were pleased to see that adjusted operating income was $271.9 million, an increase of 32.6% versus the third quarter of the prior year. Adjusted operating income margin improved to 10.7%, an increase of 183 basis points compared to the prior year. Getting to the bottom line, we saw a marked growth in EPS, which came in at $2.81, an increase of 33.8% compared to the comparable prior-year quarter.

Even cash flow has improved. Through Q3, operating cash flow was $809.2 million through the third quarter of 2020 versus $708.5 million in the same period of the prior year, an increase of 14.2%. Free cash flow through Q3 was $616.6 million, an increase of 14.3% over last year.

These are stunning results, yet shares are where they were a year ago. This may be because the market questions where things will be in the future, but we do note shares have recovered massively from the March declines.

Expectations moving forward

So, we see how the company is performing, but what can we expect going forward? There is no guidance, given the pandemic. That is fine. Well, we still anticipate sales of about $9.85-$10.10 billion in 2020 with comparable sales growth of 6-8%. With operating margins of over 10%, we believe adjusted EPS will approximate $8.50-8.80. Thus, at the low end of this EPS guidance, we are trading at about 18X forward EPS. That is historically heavily discounted for this stock. We like it. As such, we think the risk-reward is pretty compelling under $150 to give use 17.5X FWD EPS at the low end of our expectations.

Remains very shareholder-friendly

While we would love to see a better dividend from the company, we do applaud the repurchases the company has executed, much like AutoZone. We believe the stock runs over the next year. This is especially going to be helped by a reinvigorated buyback. During the quarter, management repurchased 0.7 million shares of its common stock at an aggregate cost of $109.6 million, or an average price of $153.06 per share, in connection with its share repurchase program. At the end of Q3 2020, AAP had $752.2 million remaining under the share repurchase program. Two weeks ago, AAP declared a regular cash dividend of $0.25 per share to be paid on January 4, 2021, to all common stockholders of record as of December 18, 2020. Sadly, the yield is under 1%. We would like to see more cash go to the dividend.

Final thoughts

We love the repurchases, and despite the low yield, like that it pays a dividend. We think Advance has grown to be a strong competitor in the space and is making necessary investments to secure market share. We like the risk-reward profile under $150. Let it fall, then do some buying.

