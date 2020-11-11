Baozun is one of the leaders in the e-commerce service industry in China, with a 7.9% market share owing to a well developed end-to-end and O2O model.

Baozun (BZUN) is one of the top leading brand e-commerce service providers in China, offering a wide range of services across its five pillars which has allowed the company to post strong growth metrics while maintaining solidity in margins as more growth lies ahead. 2020's dynamic shift to e-commerce from the pandemic could only accelerate growth as Baozun heads for its second year of USD$1bn+ revenues, with USD$3bn revenues and RMB$200bn GMV possible by 2025 as the industry continues to expand.

Baozun's operations span online shop operations, digital marketing, technology service, customer support and supply chain management - sort of a mix between Shopify (SHOP) and salesforce.com (CRM) in terms of end-to-end, omni-channel and O2O capabilities combined with its cloud integration. Back-end cloud combines with middle-end CRM, inventory, order, warehouse and logistics management to fully support store operations; a quick overview can be seen below.

Source: Corporate Presentation

Baozun's developed infrastructure has given it some solid growth over the past few years. GMV has seen an impressive 60% CAGR to RMB$44bn from 2015 to 2019, with a similar 54% two-year CAGR from just 2017 to 2019. Brand partners have more than doubled since 2015, further boosting potential organic growth in GMV by unlocking more brands and possible sales channels.

Source: Q2 Presentation

Revenues, as expected with tremendous growth in GMV, have grown just as fast, up to RMB$7.2bn on a 29% CAGR since 2015. Margins have also expanded over the course of the past few years, with gross margin up 2870 bp from 2015 to 2019; profitability has been aided tremendously from this margin expansion. Net income has risen from just RMB$48mm in 2015 to RMB$358mm in 2019 - a 65% CAGR, as net margin expanded from 1.8% to 4.9%.

Source: Q2 Presentation

However, Q2 results are showing more margin expansion as revenues and GMV continue to grow significantly. As seen above, GMV has risen 31% YoY to over RMB$12bn, with 1H GMV up 25% YoY. Net revenues have grown at almost identical rates - up 26% YoY for Q2, and up 23% YoY for 1H. For Q2, gross margin expanded 390 bp as costs were managed very successfully (operating expenses remained flat as a % of rev./tech. and content expenses remained flat YoY) allowing net margin to expand 200 bp from 4.9% to 6.9%.

However, future growth potential looks promising as the industry is set to continue to grow rapidly, and Baozun's pole position as a market leader should allow it to capitalize on growth and gain in market share.

The B2B/B2C industry is poised for some rapid growth over the course of the next three to five years, hence driving an estimated 23.9% CAGR to RMB$2tn by 2025.

With that solid growth potential, Baozun could be generating RMB$161bn in GMV by 2025 assuming market share remains at 7.9%; however, since e-commerce service penetration should rise with sector growth, Baozun could see subsequent gains to 10% market share, giving it possible RMB$200bn+ GMV by 2025, an outstanding 28.5% estimated CAGR.

Yet the main question remains - how can Baozun ensure that future growth hits those targets?

Q3 already is expected to show solid growth, albeit down slighlty sequentially due to uncertain macro conditions and enhanced seasonality trends (Q3 typically weaker than Q2). However, management still expects that "GMV for the third quarter of 2020 will grow by at least 15% year-over-year," as revenues grow to RMB$1.75bn to RMB$1.8bn, up 16% to 20% YoY.

As the covid-19 impacts fade, and recovery in categories like luxury, fashion, and cosmetics continues, there's confidence within management that "top line growth will return to 30% year-over-year for the next year."

Omni-channel presence could also be a large driver of future growth - Baozun operates across "official brand stores, online marketplaces, such as Tmall (BABA), JD.com (JD) and Pinduoduo (PDD), social media channels, such as WeChat Mini Programs and RED (Xiaohongshu), as well as emerging live streaming and short video platforms, such as Douyin and Kuaishou."

We've already seen the huge potential of live-streaming during special events like 11.11, as well as incredible growth in holiday/festival associated sales during 6.18 this year. Taobao Live has already shown some outstanding metrics, with GMV growth of over 150% as merchants grew 88%, as the live-streaming sector could hit RMB$800bn GMV for 2020.

Baozun is involved in both the KOL/celebrity and in-store side of livestreaming; some "strategic agreements with typical KOL and the typical in-store live streaming companies" seek to establish more sales channels as well as provide more support and value to the brand.

11.11 could also provide some significant growth, which would be witnessed during Q4 reporting; Baozun saw over RMB$10bn in GMV in 2019 on the day, which could grow to RMB$15bn this year as the festival could be quite larger than previous years'. Alibaba plans to significantly increase the 14 million products in promotions by another 2 million as it aims to widen its customer reach; "there will be more interactive [actions] with consumers happening [and t]here will be more outside Tmall traffic coming into that ecosystem". With Alibaba's near RMB$700bn GMV from 6.18, 11.11's promotions could drive a similar number, as the largest players in e-commerce could easily see RMB$1tn+ GMV.

Consistent growth in 11.11 sales across many e-commerce platforms should allow Baozun to find growth (mainly through revenue-generating service partnerships, as product revenues remain small), as it partnered in the very first 11.11 in 2009, and remains heavily involved on both JD.com and Alibaba, with 16 certificates and a 'six-star' partner of Tmall.

Services revenues remain key, generating 91% of GMV and 53% of revenues for 2019. A 43.2% increase in service revenues from Q2 point to continual success of the well-established "consignment model and service fee model." As the industry expands, rapid growth in service revenue should be supported by new customer acquistions as well as a growing established customer base.

Baozun's RMB$2.3bn in cash and equivalents on hand gives freedom to expand and innovate as the sector grows. Innovation will play a key role in maintaining/growing market share, and Baozun's history of "relentlessly strengthen[ing its] technology footprint around cloud infrastructureand AI technology" will continue as "faster digitalization" and "more systematic, creative and flexible approaches" will be desired from customers.

Overall, Baozun remains a key leader in the e-commerce service space in China, commanding a 7.9% market share already as the industry looks set for strong growth up to 2025. By then, GMV could be nearing RMB$200bn if market share can find some expansion - which could come from innovation and digitalization, as well as growth in partnered brands and service revenue streams - even if market share remains at 7.9% in 2025, GMV could reach RMB$160bn. Net revenues could be approaching RMB$20 billion, and profitability will be aided by a strong, expanding gross margin, effective cost management and subsequent expansion in net margin. Baozun's outstanding CAGR in revenue and GMV should continue, and the broad end-to-end and O2O solutions and capabilities will likely keep Baozun as a leader in the industry.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BZUN over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.