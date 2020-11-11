There are numerous other opportunities - enough to support a share price target of $5 within 12 months, in my view. The risks associated with drug development are substantial, but so are the rewards.

The company's stock price lost ~50% of its value after portfolio company Avenue Therapeutics IV Tramadol marketing application was rejected by the FDA - although approval could still be secured.

Most of its deals are structured using milestone payments, royalty payments, and in some cases, acquisition deals with larger pharma companies.

Investment Thesis

Fortress Biotech (FBIO) is an interesting investment opportunity within the biotech industry with a differentiated approach to value creation.

The company employs a team of 10+ business development professionals, 30+ manufacturing professionals, and 30+ MDs and PhDs to scour the biotech landscape, looking for early stage drug candidates that meet its criteria of presenting strong data, being undervalued, relatively de-risked, and addressing areas of high unmet medical need.

Having identified an asset that fits the search criteria, Fortress will look to acquire, develop and commercialise it, either at the company level, or through one of its 3 wholly owned subsidiaries - Mustang Bio (MBIO), Avenue Therapeutics (ATXI) and Checkpoint Therapeutics (OTC:CKPT), or through a network of companies it has founded and retains a minority or majority ownership in.

The company has established partnerships with numerous health and research centres, universities, and 2 major pharmaceutical companies - Alexion (ALXN) and AstraZeneca (AZN), and provides legal, financial, and strategic support to help develop assets it has licensed or whose IP it has obtained.

Whilst the theory may be sound, and the size of its portfolio impressive - Fortress has acquired or licensed >25 development stage biotech product candidates - the reality is that many of the company's assets are quite speculative, niche, or early stage, which explains why Fortress has a market cap of just $207m, and a share price, at the time of writing, of $2.4.

1-year share price performance of Fortress Biotech plus majority-owned subsidiaries CKPT, ATXI and MBIO vs. S&P 500.

As we can see above, the share price performance of Fortress and its 3 majority owned businesses has been underwhelming. Despite its diversified portfolio, Fortress and Avenue Therapeutics both suffered heavy recent losses after Avenue's late stage candidate - an intravenously administered form of the analgesic treatment (for moderate to severe pain), Tramadol - received a complete response letter in October in response to its New Drug Application ("NDA").

This outcome seemingly places a proposed acquisition of Avenue by Indian pharmaceutical company InvaGen - a subsidiary of Cipla (market cap ~$7.5bn), and a significant windfall for Fortress, in jeopardy. Equally, investors may be concerned at the impact this one asset has had on Fortress' share price, which has fallen by 50%, from $4.5 - its highest price since April 2018 - on news of the rejection. IV Tramadol had been estimated to make ~$790m in peak sales by management, making it Fortress/Avenue's best near-term revenue generating opportunity - to support its collection of commercialised dermatology assets - although it is still possible the treatment could be approved at a later date.

The share price losses related to IV Tramadol might suggest that Fortress' portfolio is not sufficiently diversified or is overweight early and preclinical assets, but equally, investors prepared to be patient may see the company's current low share price as a buying opportunity.

In this article I will take a closer look at Fortress, its subsidiaries, assets, future earnings potential and management. In my view, in order to support share price accretion, Fortress needs to find the right balance of development to commercial stage assets, giving it both a sustainable revenue stream that eases investors' fears around continual share offerings and dilution, as well as strong future earnings potential.

Pipeline Overview

Fortress Biotech - current asset portfolio. Source: company investor presentation.

Fortress' current revenue driver is its portfolio of dermatology assets which generated $30.8m of sales in the first 9 months of 2020, showing year-on-year growth of 50%, despite pandemic headwinds. These assets are marketed and sold by Fortress' unlisted partner company Journey Medical Corporation, and Fortress management has said it intends to acquire up to 2 more assets in 2020.

As we can see, the majority of the company's preclinical and early clinical pipeline is gene therapy and oncology focused, and I will discuss these assets shortly. But first it is worth reviewing the near-term opportunities in more detail.

Fortress Bio near-term value creating opportunities. Source: company investor presentation.

Similarly to the Avenue/Cipla contingent acquisition arrangement, Caelum Biosciences (in which Fortress holds a 40% stake) and Alexion have entered into a Development, Option and Stock Purchase Agreement ("DOSPA") in relation to Caelum's light chain ("AL") amyloidosis candidate CAEL-101 - a targeted therapy (monoclonal antibody) designed to reduce or eliminate amyloid deposits which cause organ damage, particularly to the heart and kidneys.

AL Amyloidosis affects ~22,000 people in the US and Europe, and has a one-year mortality rate of 47%. Current treatments include chemotherapy and autologous stem cell transplant, although only ~1 in 5 patients are eligible for transplants. CAEL-101 has shown some promise in phase 1 trials, demonstrating a statistically significant improvement from baseline in global longitudinal strain, which is an endpoint associated with patient survival.

Based on this, Alexion acquired a 20% minority interest in Caelum, for $30m, and has pledged further milestone payments of up to $110m, but if CAEL-101 meets certain endpoints in its phase 2/3 trials, Alexion may trigger its option to acquire the remaining equity of Caelum, meaning shareholders will receive $150m upfront, plus up to $350m in contingent approval and sales milestone payments.

Fortress has a 79% stake in Cyprium Therapeutics, a privately held company developing a candidate CUTX-101, or Copper Histidinate, which has been granted a Rare Pediatric Disease Designation by the FDA, for treatment of Menkes Disease - a life threatening condition that affects ~200,000 children in the US under the age of 18, and is caused by poor distribution of copper to the body's cells.

Phase 3 trials of CUTX-101 are now complete (demonstrating a near 80% reduction in risk of death) and a rolling NDA submission is scheduled to commence in Q4. Peak sales of CUTX-101 are estimated to be $175m by Fortress, plus the drug is eligible for a priority review voucher, which has a market value of ~$75m - $110m since it can either be used by the company, or sold to another company. Fortress is set to earn a 4.5% royalty on sales of CUTX-101, if approved.

Cosibelimab - a PDL1 inhibitor (like Bristol-Myers Squibb's (NYSE:BMY) and Merck's (NYSE:MRK) mega-blockbuster selling cancer treatments Opdivo and Keytruda) is being developed by Checkpoint Therapeutics, as a treatment for recurrent or metastatic cancers, and more specifically skin cancer cutaneous squamous-cell carcinoma ("CSCC"). Although Fortress estimates peak sales to be $300-500m, the drug is still in phase 1 trials and the opportunity here is more likely to be based on securing a development partner, based on data readouts that showed Cosibelimab achieved a 51.4% objective response rate ("ORR") and 13.5% complete response rate ("CRR") in trials of patients with CSCC. This is a fiercely contested space, however, which limits the opportunity. Fortress has a 21% holding in Checkpoint, and expects to earn a royalty of 4.5% on commercial sales.

Mustang Bio - in which Fortress has a 25% stake - is close to filing its Initial New Drug ("IND") Application for candidate MB-207 in previously transplanted patients suffering from X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency (XSCID), otherwise known as Bubble Boy disease, a genetic disease that causes disturbed development of functional T cells and B cells making patients - usually newborn males - extremely vulnerable to all types of infectious disease. MB-107, also targeting XSCID, but in newly diagnosed patients, is expected to enter a pivotal trial before the end of 2020.

Results from earlier stage trials (discussed in more detail in my deep dive note on Mustang) suggest that MB107 and MB207, which use a type of Lentiviral vector gene therapy, could become a new standard of care in XSCID, although the disease affects just 1 in 225k newborns each year, and it is estimated there are ~400 post-transplant patients living in the US. A price point of $2m - paid over a 10-year treatment period - has been mooted, and Fortress views the overall opportunity at around $200m per annum, with the company earning a ~4.5% royalty on sales. There are also 2 Priority Review Vouchers in play here, again with an estimated worth of $75m-110m if sold.

The final 2 near-term opportunities (listed by Fortress management) look more like partnership opportunities than close-to-approval candidates. Beargic's selective positive allosteric modulator treatment for CNS disorder has preclinical data that supports an IND in refractory Epilepsy (1m patients per year) and an established safety profile, whilst Checkpoint's CK-101 third generation EGFR inhibitor targets non-small-cell lung cancer ("NSCLC") - possibly the largest cancer treatment market (>$6bn per annum according to Fortress) and is on a path to initiate a registrational trial.

Fortress' Early Clinical Pipeline is almost entirely comprised of Mustang's Car-T cell therapy pipeline, which targets opportunities in numerous types for cancer, from glioblastoma, to Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, to multiple myeloma, many of them $500m - $1bn market opportunities. The candidates (again discussed in more detail in my recent Mustang note) are being developed in collaboration with City of Hope National Medical Center ("COH"), and Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center ("Fred Hutch"), who have received licensing and development payments from Mustang and stand to earn milestone payments and royalties, with much of the therapeutic work being carried out at Mustang's leased 27,000 square foot cell processing and translational research facility situated on the University of Massachusetts campus.

Much of the early data has been encouraging, notably from MB-106, targeting CD20, which achieved a complete response in a patient suffering from follicular lymphoma (and is now being trialled in NHL and CLL patients), and MB-101 targeting protein IL13Ra2, which completed a dose escalation trial of 60 brain cancer patients, resulting in 3 separate development opportunities - in leptomeningeal disease, and as a combination treatment, for glioblastoma multiforme.

CAR-T cell therapy development overview. Source: Mizuho.

As we can see above, however, Mustang is one of a large cluster of companies developing CAR-T candidates, and to date, only 3 have been approved, with Gilead's Yescarta and Novartis' Kymriah making <$750m of sales between them in FY19. As such, it is hard to attach a significant value to such an early stage portfolio of assets, in my view, despite their promise.

The other early clinical opportunity is Cellvation's (78% Fortress owned) Traumatic Brain Injury ("TBI") treatment, which is expected to deliver phase 2 data in children this year, although the phase 2 data in adults is not due until 2022 - Fortress management rates this as a >$1bn peak sales opportunity.

Within the Preclinical Pipeline, the opportunities are in gene therapy (through Aevitas and Cyprium), a cytomegalovirus vaccine, ConVax being developed by Helocyte (81% Fortress owned) and in novel oligonucleotides addressing the KRAS gene to treat genetically driven cancers, in partnership with Columbia University.

Financials and Fair Value

As of Q320, Fortress reported a consolidated cash position of $220m, and in Q220 reported the value of its combined holdings in Checkpoint, Avenue, and Mustang to be ~$121m. Total assets were reported at $218m (Q320), and total liabilities at $119.7m, and the accumulated deficit was reported at $477.5m. The company made a net loss of $15.5m in Q320, and $41.2m in the first 3 quarters of 2020, compared to a net loss of $24.4m for the comparable period in 2019. R&D expenses were $43.9m, down from $56.4m, and G&A was $45.4m.

Fortress reported total debt as of Q320 of $51.3m, the majority of which matures in 2021 and 2022 and pays interest of ~9%, whilst interest expense and financing fees totalled $7.8m in H120. Since then, the company has secured a $60m loan agreement with Oaktree Capital Management which will reportedly be used to refinance some debt. Fortress also made a small share offering of Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock paying 9.375%, raising ~$10m.

Fortress bio ownership stakes in affiliate companies. Source: company Q320 10Q submission.

In terms of assigning a fair value to Fortress, the company's complex network of affiliate companies, diverse pipeline of assets, acquisition deals, and deals with research centres, academic institutions and Pharmas mean there are many moving parts, potential revenue streams, milestone payments and royalties to consider. In the near term, the Avenue/Cipla, and Caelum/Alexion opportunities are probably the catalysts to look out for, notwithstanding the CRL issued to Avenue, as well as the rolling NDA submission for Menkes disease.

IV Tramadol was rejected not on efficacy grounds, but due to the danger of opioid "stacking" - if an extra dose of pain relief is required between the dose of IV Tramadol and onset of analgesia, an extra opioid would be the most likely rescue analgesic, the FDA reasoned, making use of IV Tramadol impractical and / or dangerous. Avenue President and CEO Lucy Lu commented in a press release that:

We will request a meeting with the FDA as soon as possible and are committed to working closely with the agency to resolve these issues in order to bring this important medicine to patients and clinicians in the U.S.”

Fortress posted losses of $141m and $101m in FY18 and FY19, respectively, but it is possible to plot a path that sees Fortress becoming long-term profitable. First of all, sales within the dermatology portfolio could continue to increase at between 25% and 50% per annum as more assets are added and existing ones keep growing. The company could earn 43% of $500m if Alexion completes its takeover of Caelum, which is contingent upon Caelum's 2 CARES Phase 3 trials of CAEL-101 in AL Amyloidosis proving successful - both trials are expected to be fully enrolled by 2022.

The company could also earn up to $48m plus a 10-20% share of global sales of IV Tramadol if the drug can be approved second time around by the FDA (I would rate the likelihood of this as 50/50), and could earn 4.5% royalties on global sales of MB107 and MB207, as well as benefiting from an increase in the value of Mustang shares, of which it holds 25%, which could peak at $200m - approval is likely to come no earlier than 2022, and is contingent upon successful phase 3 trials.

The Menkes disease (Cyprium) opportunity could generate $175m of peak sales, with Fortress earning 4.5% royalties and benefiting from a rise in the value of Cyprium's privately held shares, and after 2023, Cellvation's TBI opportunity could kick in if approval is secured, with Fortress again benefitting from a 4.5% royalty share and a rise in the value of its 78% holding of Cellvation shares (the peak sales opportunity here is estimated to be >$1bn), and finally, Helocyte's cytomegalovirus opportunity is worth 4.5% in royalties on potential peak sales of $500m, plus the increase in value on Fortress's 81% shareholding.

For a rough and ready discounted cash flow analysis I mapped out a scenario where all of the above opportunities were successfully approved, but reduced the peak sales opportunities by roughly half for XSCID and Menkes, and by 75% for Cellvation. I have spread the potential Caelum payout over 4 years starting from 2022, increased dermatology sales by 25% per annum, added the Avenue lump sum and royalties, Menkes revenues and Cellvation and Helocyte revenues from 2023, peaking at $250m in 2025.

I have discounted these earnings by the royalty payment percentage plus Fortress ownership percentage and for good measure, and multiplied the final numbers by 0.5 to reflect the significant risk involved and likelihood of one or two (or more) of the revenue streams failing to be realised.

This gave me ~$350m revenues for Fortress by 2025, growing from a forecast $40m in 2020 (a CAGR of ~77%). In FY19, OPEX was ~442% of revenues, and I have reduced this down incrementally to 80% of revenues by 2025, giving me a net income of ~$50m in FY25, and a free cash flow of ~$65m, adding in depreciation, and subtracting working capital and tax.

Using a WACC of 8.5%, (beta of 1, RFR of 1.6% and expected market return 9%) I end up with a present day firm value $842m and a fair value price for Fortress shares of $9.5.

Risks

The above fair value analysis is only intended to provide a highly simplistic and speculative picture of how Fortress' assets could deliver value, and I am certainly not suggesting that the company is a nailed-on five bagger. My intention is simply to show how Fortress' endgame works and the number of different possibilities it has.

Management says that it uses a prudent strategy based on identifying assets that the market may have overlooked, or are too early stage to be picked up by mid-sized biotechs or large pharmas, and has the expertise and experience to structure deals that help guide assets from the research centre, through the development and clinical trial process, and ultimately, to commercialisation, with the appropriate revenue sharing and ownership deals in place to make sure every stakeholder is rewarded on a kind of pro rata basis.

The big problem that I see with this approach is the ratio of assets to success stories. Having 30+ assets all at different stages of development may look more impressive than it actually is, given the extremely low chances of a drug progressing from preclinical development to approval. There are no therapeutic groups in which a drug typically has more than a 1-in-3 chance of doing this, and in the case of oncology, it is estimated there is a 3% chance of it happening.

Additionally, because Fortress acts as a kind of middleman, it pays licensing fees, royalties and milestones to its drug developers and research partners, whilst attempting to secure upstream deals with biotechs and pharmas to secure its own milestone/royalty deals. This requires an endless series of tough, speculative negotiations which result in potential low margin gains on high risk assets, and to support the entire structure, investors are continually diluted.

What can look like a solid development structure and a kind of virtuous circle from the outside may resemble something more akin to a house of cards from the inside. What Fortress is really searching for is that one big winner that realises blockbuster sales and makes the entire process worthwhile, but it is questionable if the company will ever truly have the odds in its favour in this respect.

An example of another company that employs a similar strategy is Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) which provides drug development services to hundreds of clients in exchange for a share of future profits. Despite the diversification, however, the company has not produced a winner since it sold Promacta to Novartis (NYSE:NVS) in an $827m deal in March 2019. Ever since then, the company's share price has drifted downwards.

My concern with Fortress would be that the level of complexity involved in securing the rights to assets and their development and managing them through their development cycles whilst maintaining control of IP assets and securing favourable upstream deals is simply too high to support the business model.

Conclusion

Despite the above risks, I can point to one example where Fortress co-vice Chairman of the Board, Michael S Weiss, who also has responsibility for strategic development, has been highly successful, however, and this is with TG Therapeutics (TGTX) (my note here).

Using a similar strategy to Fortress, Weiss was able to acquire 2 assets - Ublituximab and Umbrasilib, which are now both near certainties for approval as a combination to treat Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia ("CLL"), whilst Ublituximab also looks set for approval as a combo treatment for CLL alongside AbbVie's (NYSE:ABBV) blockbuster Imbruvica, and Umbrasilib looks set to gain approval as a treatment for multiple sclerosis. This could see the duo achieve blockbuster sales ($1.8bn by my estimate) of their own, which has sent TG Therapeutics' share price skyrocketing, from $7 in late March, to $28.5 at the time of writing.

These results are very encouraging for Fortress, since it vindicates the company's strategy and approach to an extent, and if drug-development is a "who-you-know" as well as a "what-you-know" business, as I suspect it is, then the presence of Weiss at Fortress may just swing the odds in the company's favour when it comes to successfully monetising its pipeline. Weiss is well-rewarded for his efforts - his compensation at TG Therapeutics was estimated to be ~$14m in FY18, after stock awards are factored in.

Although it may look complex and impenetrable, if you are prepared to have faith in management's network of companies and carefully structured deals, then the current $2.4 price of Fortress may resemble a buying opportunity. Yes, the Avenue CRL was a major setback, but it has cut Fortress share price in half, when, all things considered, it did not represent nearly half of the company's overall value proposition - and the opportunity may not be altogether lost, either.

I think that, on balance, the sum of Fortress' many moving parts supports a share price greater than $3 - and perhaps as high as $5 within the next 12 months given the catalysts in play. There may well be further disappointments to digest, but management's expertise and proven track record just tips the balance in favour of an investment in this stock, in my view. I think Fortress and its management are in this business for the long term, and the business can grow in influence as well as in market cap, and share price value.

