American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (AHOTF) CEO Jonathan Korol on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Jamie Kokoska

The following discussion will include forward-looking statements as required by securities regulators in Canada. Comments that are not a statement of fact, including projections of future earnings, revenue, income and FFO are considered forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties.

The risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual financial and operating results to differ significantly from our forward-looking statements are detailed in our MD&A for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, and our other Canadian Securities Filings available on SEDAR and our website at ahipreit.com.

Our third quarter results are made available yesterday evening. We encourage you to review our earnings release, MD&A and financial statements, which are available on our website, as well as SEDAR. On this call, we will discuss certain non-IFRS financial measures, including NOI, FFO and AFFO.

All figures discussed on today's call are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated. I would like to remind everyone that this call is being recorded today, November 10, 2020.

I'll now turn the call over to Jonathan Korol, Chief Executive Officer.

Jonathan Korol

Thank you, Jamie. And thank you everyone for joining us today for our 2020 third quarter financial results conference call. I look forward to speaking with many of you over the next few weeks.

It's been a very busy time since joining AHIP in early October. I'm very impressed with the dedication of our team, our external manager and the many associates at our hotels, whose combined efforts have allowed us to operate profitably in a very challenging environment. As we all await events that will allow travel volumes to normalize. Our performance during the darkest days of the pandemic bolsters my confidence in our positioning relative to other lodging [rates] now and in future phases of the economic cycle.

AHIP is among the first in our publicly traded lodging peer group to generate positive cash flow. We've proven an ability to operate efficiently and most of all profitably at low occupancy levels. Going forward, our association with top global hospitality brands and the strong value proposition and the select-service model bodes well for our continued outperformance. In short, the portfolio as assembled provides us with security in uncertain times, and the ability to produce strong returns for our investors during periods of economic prosperity.

Our third quarter demonstrated the resilience of AHIP’s premium branded rooms focused hotel portfolio. Our hotels recorded average occupancy of 57.1% significantly higher than the U.S. national average occupancy of 48.5% as reported by STR for the quarter, and more than 64% higher than AHIP’s second quarter occupancy of 34.7%.

While our financial results continued to be impacted by the ongoing pandemic, we were pleased to see a sustained improvement underway across all of our hotel segments. RevPAR at our 24 extended stay properties was approximately $77, 33% better than the second quarter. They continue to be our best performing properties. But perhaps more importantly, our other 49 select-service hotels saw RevPAR improved by 88% and our five Embassy Suites hotels saw RevPAR improved more than 200% from Q2 as four of the five of those hotels been parts of Q2 closed for business.

These trends indicate that U.S. domestic travel is improving, whether it's for leisure, youth sports, medical, or government needs, even in states contending with rising COVID-19 counts. We're very pleased to report positive FFO for the third quarter, which very few U.S. hotel REITs have been able to achieve since the pandemic began. This was helped in part by diligent property level cost containment and efficient hotel staffing levels implemented by our external manager and in-house asset management team. Net operating income margins for the third quarter were 31.5%, almost doubling from 15.8% in the second quarter of 2020.

Turning to the balance sheet, in the last several weeks, we have continued our discussions with our CMBS lenders. And we're successful in negotiating relief on all of our remaining loans. So we're pleased to confirm that as of yesterday, all 20 CMBS loans totaling $578 million have now received relief terms to assist us as we continue contending with COVID-19 related pressures.

Given the uncertainty around when the pandemic will end, and more normalized travel patterns will resume. We remain focused on maintaining liquidity and preserving capital over the next several quarters. Doing so increases our flexibility to navigate an unpredictable operating environment. It will also allow us to emerge from the pandemic in a position of strength, ensuring that we have access to capital for future opportunistic growth. Today, we have $40.2 million of available liquidity comprised of both unrestricted cash and available revolver capacity, plus an additional $25.7 million of restricted cash.

During the quarter, we significantly improved our operating performance, resulting in increased cash flow compared to the second quarter. We remain confident in the resilience of our portfolio as we actively manage through the ongoing pandemic.

And with those quarterly highlights, I'll now turn the call over to Bruce to discuss third quarter hotel operations in more detail. Azim will then discuss our third quarter financial metrics. Bruce.

Bruce Pittet

Thank you, Jonathan, and good morning everyone. AHIP’s portfolio continues to recover in Q3 with revenues increasing from Q2 by approximately $19 million or 70% from $27.1 million to $46.1 million. The third quarter was marked by sustained occupancy and RevPAR recovery alongside a continued focus on operating efficiencies across AHIP’s portfolio. All the way AHIP’s hotels have been open since mid-June.

We are pleased to see all three segments of our business, Embassy Suites, Extended Stay and Select-Service have sustained and materially improved business levels compared to the second quarter. In fact, our same-store 66 properties third quarter gross operating profit margin of 41.3% was significantly higher than the 30.9% we recorded last quarter and higher than the 40.1 margin our same-store hotels generated in the third quarter last year. While the pandemic continues to provide headwinds for the hotel sector in terms of occupancy and revenue, we have been very pleased with our hotel manager’s execution on cost containment initiatives. Specifically, hotels continue to operate with relaxed brand standards, positively impacting margins in our rooms department, particularly around housekeeping and complimentary services. Our hotel manager has added back staffing positions in Q3 in accordance with growing business demand. Our hotels continue to operate at staffing levels 48% below pre-pandemic levels. This margin enhancements coupled with our ongoing revenue recovery has supported our positive cash flow and FFO this quarter.

RevPAR across our portfolio improved 67% from the second quarter, due mostly to occupancy growth and some improvement in average daily rates. All of AHIP’s hotel segment saw ADR growth through Q2. Our 49 select-service hotels grew ADR 3.8%, the five embassies 3% and our 24 extended state properties 2.1%. Total occupancy for the 78 hotels in the third quarter was 57.1%, a 22.4% improvement from the second quarter.

On a monthly basis, we continue to see consistent occupancy in each month of the quarter. Occupancy in July was 55.3%, occupancy in August was 58.3% and occupancy in September was 57.7%. There were concerns that our occupancy would fall in September, with the return to school and a typical reduction of leisure demand after Labor Day. This has not been the case and we have seen strong leisure segment demand continued through the months of September and October. In October, our occupancy was 58.3% demonstrating continued recovery in the start of the fourth quarter. It's worth noting historically, we see seasonal softening of our occupancy in the months of November and December.

As mentioned, much like the second quarter our occupancy continues to be driven by the leisure segment, which has resulted in the peak occupancy at our hotel shifting from midweek to weekends. Our booking windows continue to be shorter than historical norms, with guest rooms typically being reserved within five days of arrival.

Geographically, our best occupancy performing markets during the third quarter were New Jersey, six hotels at 79.7%. Our five hotels in the Midwest, in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas and Missouri at 77.3% and Tennessee's two hotels at 73.4%.

Overall, we saw broad-based occupancy growth across many other regions. In fact, nine hotels recorded 80% occupancy in the quarter, including two hotels over 90%, the Holiday Inn Express in Emporia, Kansas at 91.3%, and The Residence in Neptune, New Jersey at 90.3%. We also saw 14 hotels with occupancy for the quarter between 70% and 79%.

AHIP’s 24 extended stay properties continued to be the best performing segment within our portfolio, averaging 70.6% occupancy during the third quarter with an average rate of $108.30. These extended -- these 24 extended stay hotels accounted for 29% of our guest rooms, and their strong performance generated 39% of our revenue during the quarter.

Our 49 select-service properties kind of an average occupancy of 55% for the quarter growth of 24.6 points from 30.4% occupancy in Q2. Our five Embassy Suites hotels, which are generally located in larger secondary markets and have exposure to meetings and conference business segments for the most challenged properties in our portfolio, recording average occupancy of 39.5% during the third quarter.

We did see the first signs of some small meeting business in these hotels in Q3 and also the return of youth sports teams that tend to have an affinity for the Embassy Guest Suite product. Occupancy in October for our five embassies was 43.4%.

Our capital spend in Q3 was limited to emergency requests related to life safety and asset preservation. We had no new capital renovation projects scheduled in Q3 or for the remainder of this year.

While it has been an unprecedented operating environment over the last several months, it should not be forgotten that our portfolio is significantly different today than it was in the same period last year with the sale of our former economy, lodging portfolio and acquisition of 12 additional premium branded hotels both occurring in the fourth quarter of 2019 and more recently, the sale of the Wingate Tampa at the end of August this year.

While all metrics improved on a same-store basis compared to the second quarter of this year, compared to the third quarter last year AHIP’s 66 same-store hotels saw RevPAR decline of 41% to $54.46 with ADR decreasing 18.2% and occupancy decreasing 22 percentage points, all due to ongoing pandemic related sector headwinds.

Overall, our 78 hotels continue to outperform their respective concepts with a RevPAR index of 122.6 during the third quarter, and further demonstrated by higher occupancy figures than many of our hotel REIT peers. Our extended stay properties once again led this performance with the RevPAR index of 144.25 where 100 represents a fair share of market.

This continues to be a dynamic operating environments, and our hotel manager and all the employees working at our [seven, eight] hotels have done an exceptional job at adjusting to new operating protocols and safety measures. I would like to thank them again for their ongoing efforts to ensure our properties remains safe and comfortable for all our guests and employees.

And with that update on hotel operations, I'll now turn the call to Azim to discuss financial and capital metrics. Azim.

Azim Lalani

Thank you, Bruce. Good morning everyone. During the quarter RevPAR declined 28.1% with occupancy dropping by 19.4 percentage points due to COVID-19 and ADR declining by 3.7% partly caused by the pandemic and portfolio changes. As last year we had the lower rated economy lodging portfolio in our quarterly results. Total revenues declined 47.7% to $46.3 million.

Our ongoing cost containment initiatives have been successful in moderating the impact to net operating income for the third quarter and enabled us to generate $14.6 million of NOI. This represents an NOI margin of 31.5%, just 2 percentage points lower than the 33.5% NOI margin recorded in the third quarter of last year and significantly better than the NOI margin generated during the second quarter.

Loss and comprehensive loss for the third quarter was $12.1 million compared to net income of $2.1 million last year, contributing to the reported loss this quarter or lower operating income, higher interest expense, and impairment charges recorded for three Oklahoma based hotels. Diluted loss per unit for the quarter was $0.15, compared to a diluted income per unit of $0.03 last year.

We were pleased to generate positive FFO during the quarter at $120,000 and AFFO was $218,000. Although both these metrics are down compared to last year, these are significantly better than the FFO of minus $9.1 million, and AFFO of minus $8.7 million reported in the second quarter. On a per unit basis both FFO and AFFO were zero, significantly better than the minus $0.12, and minus $0.11 respectively reported in the second quarter.

Our same property results for the third quarter represent the 66 hotels owned continuously since January 1, 2019. For the third quarter, same property RevPAR declined by 41% resulting in total revenues declining by 42.4% to $39.3 million and same property net operating income was $12.3 million down from the third quarter last year reflecting the impacts of COVID-19.

Despite the lower revenues, strong cost containment initiatives helped in keeping the margin decline to only 2.7 percentage points at 31.4%. For the first nine months of 2020, total revenue declined 47.7% to $135.4 million due to pandemic related occupancy declines. ADR during this period actually improved 4.2% compared to the same period last year as a result of our capital recycling activities, resulting in newer higher quality hotels in our portfolio today compared to last year. RevPAR for the first nine months declined 29.3% to $52.95.

Net operating income for the first nine months was positive at $36.8 million with NOI margins declining 6.8 percentage points to 27.1%. Loss and comprehensive loss for the nine months was $45.5 million including $8 million of non-cash impairment charges. FFO for the first nine months was minus $4.3 million or negative $0.06 per unit, and AFFO was minus $4.8 million also negative $0.06 per unit.

Turning to capital and liquidity metrics, as at September 30, AHIP had total liquidity of $40.2 million consisting of cash balances of $26.9 million and available revolver capacity of approximately $13.3 million. In addition, AHIP had restricted cash balances of approximately $25.7 million.

As Jonathan referenced, we have successfully completed negotiations with all of our CMBS loan servicers that have allowed us to utilize restricted cash reserves to fund debt service for the next 90 days. As well as a deferral on funding FF&E reserves for 90 days for all of our CMBS loans totaling $578 million. The relief amounts will be repaid over the next 6 to 12 months after the completion of the relief period.

At the end of September, we had a weighted average remaining term on our total debt of 4.8 years, and a weighted average interest rate of 4.55%. We have no immediate debt maturities until June 2022. We are also current on all of our debt service payments.

As the recovery continues and we generate incremental positive cash flow. Our plans are to continue focusing on paying down our debt and further enhancing our liquidity. We believe this is a prudent and conservative approach given the ongoing pandemic and economic environment.

During the quarter, we sold the Wingate Tampa for sale price of $7.5 million on October 31 AHIP collected a $2.4 million receivable plus accrued interest arising from the sale of the economy lodging portfolio. In both cases, net proceeds were used to pay down our revolver.

With that financial discussion, I'll turn the call back to Jonathan for some closing remarks. Jonathan.

Jonathan Korol

Thanks, Azim. The pandemic has presented challenging conditions for all hotel owners. And we are pleased overall with how our portfolio performed within this context. The pace of occupancy and RevPAR recovery underway across all of our 78 hotels has bolstered my confidence that our portfolio is primed to emerge from that pandemic in a position of strength.

Our portfolio remains uniquely positioned to cater to the increased proportion of domestic leisure travel demand with the suites focused select-service hotel product, and hotels strategically located in drive to locations outside of large urban centers.

And while our 24 extended stay properties continue to lead our performance with 70.6% occupancy in the third quarter and [technical difficulty] occupancy in October. The strong RevPAR recovery underway at our other select-service properties and Embassy Suites hotels is further strengthening our revenue streams and cash flows.

I think it's important to note that as much as we're focused on our financial performance, there has been an incredible effort by our hotel manager to ensure the ongoing health and safety of our guests and our hotel staff during this time. Masks are now mandatory in all of our hotels. Front desk, plexiglass barriers, are now used across our portfolio. Enhanced cleaning and disinfecting schedules are underway. And we've provided alternative grab and go food and beverage options to guests at properties that would otherwise offer restaurant or bar amenities. I'd like to thank our hotel management and all of our hotel associates for their continued efforts in these unusual times. I would also like to thank our lending partners and fellow unit holders for their ongoing support. And I look forward to growing our relationships in the future as our business recovers and grows in the years ahead.

The cloud of uncertainty in the macro economy will dissipate eventually. And with that hospitality and tourism businesses will once again have their moment in the sun. Everything we do here at AHIP is to ensure that we're well prepared for that day. And that our financial standing affords us the ability to get back to what we were built for generating monthly distributions and enhancing the value of our portfolio and increasing FFO per unit through accretive acquisitions and targeted CapEx programs.

So with that overview of our third quarter, and recent initiatives, we will now open the call to questions from analyst. Operator?

Lorne Kalmar

Thank you. Good, I guess Good morning for you guys, and Jonathan, congratulations on the new role.

Jonathan Korol

Thanks Lorne.

Lorne Kalmar

Of course, but first question is looking at the STR stats and the occupancy stats that you guys had in the third quarter, it looks like things have kind of plateaued. I mean, for STR, it's a little bit below you guys for the reason you stated. But for the duration of the pandemic, do you see any catalyst to drive that occupancy up further? You think it's sort of fair to say that, for as long as this thing drags on i.e. the occupancy will be more or less range bound?

Bruce Pittet

Hi, Lorne, it's Bruce. It's a good question. We do believe that we're going to continue to see leisure travel across our portfolio. And our manager tells us that they're starting to see a little bit of corporate travel. I think as people become more comfortable with a therapeutic or a vaccine, that that'll also enhance travel patterns, both for leisure and corporate guests. So I wouldn't say that we've plateaued. I think as we get into 2021, we'll be more optimistic and see more growth across the portfolio.

Lorne Kalmar

Okay, that's a good color. And then the next big one is on the operating costs, you guys have always been [indiscernible] has done a great job of keeping the cost down this quarter, I think year-over-year is down about 400 basis points as a percentage of revenue. And understand that's a part of the restricted housekeeping operations. Now how long do you guys think you can keep this going or is this maybe a structural change where on a go forward basis this is how things will be run?

Bruce Pittet

I think Lorne, its Bruce again. I think there will be some structural change to how we operate these hotels, from what the offering is from a complimentary services perspective, breakfast and evening receptions, I think is going to change going forward. I think as well, our manager has really refined the management requires -- requirement to operate these hotels. And we believe we're going to see that that benefit going forward, even as our business comes back to normal, so to speak. So there will be some adjustments to our cost structure going forward.

Lorne Kalmar

Okay, thanks again, Bruce. Maybe I'll give you a break and a quick one for Azim. I was just wondering, was there anything one-time in interest expense?

Azim Lalani

Not necessarily. I think some of it was tied to as we were using some of our suppliers and working capital financing. We had some interest expense coming out there but nothing out of the ordinary.

Lorne Kalmar

Okay, great. Thank you all so much. I'll turn it back.

Matt Logan

Thank you and good morning.

Jonathan Korol

Good morning.

Matt Logan

Based on your prepared remarks, it sounds like occupancy is holding in so far in the fourth quarter. But in your press release, you mentioned that you expect that you could see some performance deterioration over the seasonally slower winter months. Can you just give us a sense for your expectations over the next couple of quarters? And if you think those trends will be sufficient to maintain the positive FFO trajectory?

Bruce Pittet

Matt, its Bruce. I'll answer the question the best that I can. As I mentioned, our booking windows give or take five days. So we don't have great visibility on the business going forward, right? What Q1 might look like next year as an example. We have historically seen occupancy soften, as we get into later November and December. And although we don't have any visibility into those time periods yet, I think our current assumption is that we'll see that again this year. So where the hotels, in aggregate have been running 57% occupancy, let's say, in Q3, and again, a very good month in October, I suspect they'll chip down, maybe closer to the 50% range for November and December. And it's very difficult to talk about the first quarter at this point.

Matt Logan

I appreciate the difficulty and tried to put a pin in the numbers. Perhaps on the expense front, wondering if there's any major capital items over the next year that you have visibility towards?

Bruce Pittet

Yes, honestly, not really. The brands have been very open with regards to let us say what our PiPS schedule might have looked like a year ago. And in fact, Marriott, as an example, has basically suspended or pushed out PiPSwith a view of having those conversations as we get back into 2022. Hilton is really looking at things on a case-by-case basis. But we see really very minimal, significant capital projects as we head into 2021. I think it'll be more a discussion about what things might look like into 2022.

Matt Logan

It's good color. And in terms of your CMBS deferrals, those are for a period of 90 days, if we find the economy has taken a step back, or there more lockdowns in Q1, is there an ability to extend any of those for another quarter till we get a vaccine later next year?

Jonathan Korol

The plan would be to go for a second round of CMBS relief, which some issuers are -- some borrowers are already doing. So that would be our strategy for that.

Matt Logan

And in terms of your portfolio, are there any properties currently delivering a negative EBITDA number that you might consider selling as non-core assets in the near-term?

Azim Lalani

Yes, there are a few that fit into that category. Matt, we would -- we're constantly looking at evaluating opportunities to sell. I think in this environment, there is a significant bid ask spread, as many have talked about the financing pool is limited for potential buyers. So we're quite happy with where we sit right now. Our hotels have always been attractive to potential buyers just because of their, we're on a whole where they stand portfolio wide witness by our RevPAR index of 122 in Q3. But we're not distressed sellers, it would have to be the right circumstances.

Matt Logan

Make sense? And, John, I know, you've only been in the role for a short period of time. But perhaps you could talk about your top three priorities over the next year and potentially give us a sense for how you'd like to see the business evolve as the industry recovers?

Jonathan Korol

You bet. And I'll just -- I'll speak to you know the first part first and certainly in this environment, as we alluded to you in the remarks, the focus is on the balance sheet. Capital preservation maintain liquidity, balancing our payables with the backdrop of operating these hotels safely and in a manner that is comfortable for not only our customers but also our hotel staff.

I've spent the majority of my career as an owner, primarily through private vehicles, but all -- but in all cases with the same dynamics as they have, i.e. an internal asset management team monitoring the activities of an external manager. A good owner is a good -- as a great asset manager. So my focus is on balancing capital needs with a [ion] return on investment. I understand the cyclicality of our business. And the need to be prepared to transact and dip into the capital markets at the right time and also the need to be willing buyers, but also willing sellers at the right time. So I think you'll see that kind of -- those kind of dynamics play out and how we manage this business going forward.

Matt Logan

I appreciate the color. That's all from me. I will turn it back. Thank you.

Joanne Chen

Hi, good morning. Thanks for taking time. Just a quick question on, [I’ve not heard] too much on the occupancy front, but and I apologize if I missed this earlier. But can you talk may be a little bit on how in terms of the occupancy of the coverage during Q3, was it primarily in group travel or was it -- the protection of travel that contributed to that recovery?

Bruce Pittet

Hi, Joanne, it's Bruce. Honestly, the recovery of occupancies really been in -- almost exclusively in the leisure segment. So it was leisure that we first saw in Q2, along with some government medical logistics type groups, that group, government medical logistics is still active in Q3. But what is really grown has been the drive -- has been the leisure side really, since Memorial Day. We are still seeing very limited corporate or corporate group business in any of our hotels at this point.

Joanne Chen

And so far, in October, you're still seeing that kind of in October and November, the leisure is still kind of keeping it the same pace.

Bruce Pittet

Yes, as I mentioned earlier we had thought the leisure could fall off after Labor Day. But that just has not happened. And I don't think that's just true of our portfolio. I think that's true in the industry as a whole. So September, October, the first couple of handfuls of days of November, it's still leisure that's driving our occupancy.

Joanne Chen

Got it. And maybe just one more on occupancy in terms of five markets what if you could comment on this, there's one that you're seeing a slightly bigger lag in terms of that recovery, I'm guessing it would be quite correlated to wherever in terms of the COVID count -- case counts, I'm assuming?

Bruce Pittet

Yes, that's an interesting question and comment. And I'll say this was true in Q2, as COVID grew. We don't see a direct correlation of states or markets may be where there's a significant expansion of the virus and a reduction in occupancy. We haven't seen that correlation to-date whatsoever. So which is really quite interesting, I think. As far as states that are maybe exhibiting lower occupancies I think in Q3, Oklahoma was one of the states that had lower occupancy as a whole. And I think that's a continuation of two things. Increased supply that has been significant into that market over the last two years, but also kind of the migration of oil and gas down into West Texas. I think that has continued.

Joanne Chen

Okay, interesting. Okay, maybe just one last one for me with regards to kind of how we're thinking in terms of valuation at this point. I guess there's not a whole lot of data point to work off with and -- but just using the most recent data point, I guess, with your sale of Wingate Tampa at the end of August, so that was sold at around $87,000 per door. So obviously, I know, the age of the building and the location properties will vary with the validations but maybe if you can comment on how you think we should view the portfolio valuation at this juncture from August to kind of now?

Jonathan Korol

I'll speak to that Joanne. And just on Wingate, this hotel was built in ‘98. The average age of our portfolio right now is under four years when you consider the time since our newer hotels were built, and the older ones have had a renovation, the Wingate was facing a rather large renovation. So close to $2 million of [indiscernible] requirements, that brings the all in basis over 110,000 a key. So at the time, we didn't feel the return on that incremental investment was going to be accretive to our portfolio. So we decided to sell it. And, and so that that's the Wingate I think when you discuss valuations in this environment, the transaction volume is somewhat spotty. So it's hard to get a true view on properties that are changing hands with a willing buyer and a willing seller. So this is always the push in, pull in, in an environment like this, but that's why we're focused on the operations of our portfolio and seen through to an environment where that dynamic no longer exists.

Joanne Chen

Okay. All right. That's fair. That's it from me. And I’ll turn it back. Thank you.

Jonathan Korol

Thank you.

Mario Saric

Hi, thank you and good morning. Two really quick questions on the leisure side. And I'm not sure if you have the data. But in terms of the typical customer profile, in the leisure segment is there any sense in terms of how far they're traveling to get to your hotel on average?

Bruce Pittet

Mario, its Bruce. I don't have any strong data that would -- that could say they're traveling within 100 miles or 200 miles. I think a lot of the leisure visitation we're seeing is related to family trips to see family and maybe vacations that you know those sorts of things. We've also seen a significant uptick in youth sports. So from a youth sport perspective, those folks are usually traveling within the state or within states around the destination. So youth Arizona as an example. I know our Embassy Suites in Tempe sees many sports teams from California that are coming here to play in tournaments. And I believe the same is true in Ohio, where we have teams coming from neighboring states. So that speaks a little bit to that sports segment. But I don't have great data on the general leisure, travel radius.

Mario Saric

Okay, and the youth sports that we've highlighted, do you have a sense of what percentage of the leisure demand during Q3 that were presented?

Bruce Pittet

I'm sorry, can you can you repeat that question? We're hard to hear.

Mario Saric

Sorry, the youth sports as a percentage of total leisure demand during the quarter any sense of what that was?

Bruce Pittet

I can try and get that for you specifically, in the grand scheme of things. It's not that significant. It's certainly helping some of our assets still I think, especially our embassies, as I said earlier, but it's not a, it's not a significant portion of the leisure segment, we can try and follow up with you and get more detail from our manager.

Mario Saric

Okay. My second question pertains to there's no a lot of press recently, in terms of the industry, potentially benefiting or looking for ways to capture the -- perhaps increasingly frustrated work from home population base that does need a bit of a break or a disconnect between work and home? How do you think about that within the portfolio not an opportunity for you going forward to capture incremental demand by perhaps kind of reshaping select suites at certain hotels in terms of capturing that daytime work population?

Jonathan Korol

Yes, no, it's a good question. And I guess I would tell you to-date we haven't seen any kind of significant impact as it -- from a revenue perspective. Both Marriott and Hilton have rolled out that program over the last 30, 45 days. We have talked to Enbridge about which of our assets might be best suited for that type of a program, although we wouldn't confine it to just a few assets. If we have availability and we could sell a run for a day. We would certainly do that. But to-date, we haven't seen much impact. I think maybe when we talk again in March, we'll have some data on really what the program looks like. It was really rolled out at the beginning of the fourth quarter in both instances.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, that's it for me. Thank you.

Tal Woolley

Hi, good afternoon.

Jonathan Korol

Good afternoon.

Tal Woolley

Just wondering, there have been some scuttlebutt sort of pre election that there might be some sort of support package or something like that coming for the leisure and hospitality industry in the U.S. Can you just give us an update on sort of what you're thinking or expectations like be around that?

Azim Lalani

This is Azim. I'll take this one. There's been some talk about some relief on the CMBS front, as well as potentially expansion of the CARES Act program. But with the election, everything sort of got put on hold. So we are expecting some additional relief to come down the pipeline.

Tal Woolley

Okay. And then -- maybe a little bit harder question to answer. But are there like any, when you look at like your base of business from year-to -year are there any key events like whether it’s conferences or things like that, really sort of move the needle for the business that you kind of know already probably aren't going to be happening in 2021? Like, rather than -- sort of not asking about what is your reservation book look like? But it's like, what do you know, right now, sort of that, has been unlikely happened in 2021 that can matter?

Bruce Pittet

Yes. Hi, it's Bruce. And I guess the answer that by saying, I don't think we're terribly optimistic that we'll see significant group business in the second quarter of next year, group business tends to come into the hotels, kind of March to May and September to November. In discussions with our manager, I think they're much more bullish about what next fall would look like, from a group perspective, compared to this coming spring. So as far as other drivers when sporting events, and those sorts of things, kind of allow people back in stadiums, we fully believe that will benefit from that decision.

Tal Woolley

Okay. And just specifically for that March to May season, like, how much would that group business be of that quarter typically?

Jonathan Korol

Well, a couple of things, it really impacts our embassies more than any other asset, right. So I think, we'd have to kind of quantify it within the embassy portfolio of five hotels. And it may be in the 20% or 25% range of their mix in the spring. But I think it's also worth noting that, in the absence of that we are seeing more as I said earlier, more youth sport type activity. And our hotels are, including our embassies, are really taking advantage of this leisure demand. So I would expect both those segments would help kind of backfill for some of the group business we might lose in the spring.

Tal Woolley

Of course.

Bruce Pittet

I'll just add to that Tal, the dynamics the work that make most of the full service hotels, either not able to open or not able to sustain any level of meaningful occupancy are the same that would suggest that the group business for us or we're not heavily dependent upon it is not reliable for the March to May season next year. So we're -- we've chosen not to key on that specifically because in 2020 business was on the books, but guess what within 30 days of the event, they didn't show up, they canceled. So we're not putting a ton of credence into that group business in 2021.

Tal Woolley

Okay, that's super helpful. Thanks very much, gentlemen.

Jonathan Korol

Thank you.

Jonathan Korol

Thanks again, everyone, for joining us on our call today. I look forward to speaking with all of you in the coming weeks and most importantly in March, when we report our fourth quarter and 2020 annual results. Thanks, everybody.

