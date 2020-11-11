Coherent, Inc. (COHR) CEO Andy Mattes On Q4 2020 Results - Quick Version Earnings Call Transcript

Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Q4 2020 Results Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2020 4:20 PM ET

Bret DiMarco

[00:00:37] Thank you, Jason, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to today's conference call to discuss coherence results from its fourth fiscal quarter and fiscal year ended October three. 2020 all of us here at coherent hope that you and your family are staying healthy and safe during these challenging times. On the call with me are andI Maddis, our president and chief executive officer, and Kevin Plotnick, our executive vice president and chief financial officer. I would like to remind everyone that some information provided during this call may include forward looking statements, including without limitation, statements about coherence, future events, anticipated financial results, business trends, global economic trends, and the expected timing and benefits. If any of such trends, these forward looking statements may contain such words as project outlook, future expects, will anticipates, believes, intends or referred to as guidance. These forward-looking statements reflect beliefs, estimates and predictions. As of today, Incoherent expressly assumes no obligation to update any such forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to substantial risks. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to risks associated with the recovery of global and regional economies from the negative effects of covid-19 and related private and public sector measures, global demand, acceptance and adoption of our products including, but not limited to adoption of solid displays. The demand for and use of our products and commercial applications continued timely availability of products and materials from our suppliers, our ability to timely shipped our products and our customers’ ability to accept such shipments worldwide. Government economic policies, including trade relations between the United States and China, and other risks identified in the company's SEC filings for a detailed description of risks and uncertainties which could impact these forward looking statements, you should review coherence periodic SEC filings, including its most recent form 10K Form 10 to informs 8-K, including the risks identified in today's financial press release. I will now turn the call over to Andy Matus, our president and chief executive officer.

Andy Mattes

[00:02:54] Thank you, Brett, and thank you to everyone for joining our earnings call today while Cisco Q4 was still overshadowed by the impacts of covid-19. I'm happy to report that on just about every metric, our performance exceeded the fiscal lows of Q3. But before I discuss our results and market trends in more detail, I want to take a moment to acknowledge the tireless efforts and dedication of all our teams around the globe who are actively embracing the new normal of either getting business done remotely or working in our labs and manufacturing sites by adhering to our strict stay safe and healthy rules. It is exciting to see that innovation and our customer centric focus continue to flourish. Even in these unusual circumstances, looking at our top line, we improve bookings and revenues sequentially from last quarter slow and even though full fiscal 2020 top line was lower than the previous fiscal year, we finished the fiscal year with a positive book to bill ratio and an improved backlog position that increased approximately 10 percent year over year. To add a little color, three of our four and markets saw solid double digit percentage increases in bookings over the prior quarter. As anticipated, our OEM components and instrumentation, as well as our scientific businesses, saw the fastest recoveries as research labs and noncombat related hospital utilization growth, a sequential increase in clinical testing and laser related medical procedures. Let me now start with micro-electronics, as you know, this market is made up of three subsegments flat panel display, semi and advanced packaging and interconnect. Our business is primarily driven by mobile demand and also worldwide. Sales of new handsets remains depressed relative to pre levels.

[00:05:11] We saw a clear upturn in factory utilization of our EOLA installed base from the prior quarter as consumer spending recovered and several smartphone manufacturers ramped production on new 5G and models. We were especially excited to see the entire new iPhone 12 lineup from Apple adopt flexible older displays, which, together with the new foldable models from Samsung, LG and several Chinese manufacturers, should continue the trend to a flexible OS becoming the technology of choice. We continue to be cautiously optimistic that we are at the front end of a multi year safety driven smartphone upgrade cycle, which, together with announcements of more than 20 laptops, having only three options, including the new Lenovo Think Pad X1 Foaled and the recently introduced Samsung Galaxy Tab as seven plus tablets, all bodes well for further utilization of our installed base, which drives a healthy service business. Published reports have noted that one or more display makers other than the historical incumbent and now will be supplying flexible outlet displays into Apple, even if only in limited volumes for replacement screens. Similarly, other published reports have noted that several Chinese manufacturers have reached a yield inflection point where they are actively allocating production capacity for larger screens for I.T. devices such as tablets, laptops and monitors. We believe that these changes in the competitive landscape will help drive all the price points lower in all mobile screen formats and reduce the premium over LCD, which is the stimulus required to drive the next round of new capacity and SAP investments. In that regard, I'm also happy to report that since our last call, we have several new orders from multiple customers in China. In Q4, we also saw a significant increase in the level of investment and bookings related to micro LCD displays, where we enjoy an industry leading position that is reflected by sales and active engagement. With more than twenty five customers all working on process development as a precursor to a mass production solution on microbiology. Customer base includes almost all turned OLAD and LCD manufacturers, as well as many well-known Micra specific start ups and display industry integrators.

[00:08:09] We are uniquely positioned with multiple juvy solutions for four separate micro led process in L.A. for high performance, low power consumption backlands laser list off for customers using Sapphire Carias laser transfer and laser repair. The appeal of Micarelli is reduced electrical consumption for improved battery life and higher absolute brightness relative to all it. We are continuing to accelerate our efforts and investments in youve, Michael led solutions to help our customers develop the laser processes of record so we can in turn develop the laser based capital equipment systems needed for mass production. We will further discuss our new process development product offerings with you later in fiscal twenty one. We see a coexistence of the two technologies in the years to come, with flexible olad remaining the dominant choice for mobile in the long term and microdata becoming the new entrant in high end TV, where brightness is a key advantage and devices with battery sites is at a premium such as watches or future smart glasses. We believe we are well-positioned to remain the laser solution display industry leader for all display technologies. Moving on to the semiconductor market, consistent with widely reported industry news, we are seeing sustained strength and increased demand for both new systems for semiconductor inspection as well as for service demand from our installed base. The outlook for Q1 is up and in general, fiscal twenty one looks positive to that end we had recently. Had a significant design win at an industry leader displacing a legacy competitor. In advanced packaging and interconnect, we see safety driving increased demand in smaller geometries that are power management and next generation HDI EPS D, which is playing to our strengths in our CO2 laser. The whole drilling business.

[00:10:38] As a result of the continuous drive and semi innovations, including miniaturization and energy efficiency, lasers are gaining share from traditional mechanical drilling solutions. We are well-positioned with China's leading HDI laser drilling equipment supplier who appears to be taking share from the historical industry leader. We have taken more CO2 laser orders in the first four weeks of this quarter than all of Q4 and appear to be at the front end of the 5G driven multi quarter expansion across the entire API space, similar with that, the empty and in semi. Moving on to the materials processing. Consistent with the September manufacturing PMI, which indicated an expansion in the index across all major economies, materials processing orders in Q4 increased double digit percentages versus Q3. A few highlight. We saw improvement in medical device manufacturer orders marking, cutting and welding applications, as well as orders driven by the return of elective surgeries. Our machine tool or systems orders also improved sequentially, primarily due to micro machining and general marking and engraving applications. The main priority for our material processing business is to continue the turnaround in profitability, which we began last fiscal year with our withdrawal from the commodity kilowatt fiber laser market. Going forward, we will focus on precision manufacturing, a subset of the materials processing market where we participate well, both in terms of market share and margins on all three levels of components, lasers and systems. We would be focusing our R&D and our manufacturing capabilities towards new products that will serve higher margin defendable markets. Examples in our systems business include medical device manufacturing, semiconductor wave marking and precision welding.

[00:13:07] Later, the fiscal year in the components space, we will be launching a whole new category of laser diode products that will allow us to address completely new applications and customers dramatically increasing the size of our savable market. We will give you more color on a future called. This recovery in the medical area also extends to large parts of our OEM components and instrumentation business, were orders increased double digit percentages from Q3? The principal driver was a rebound in flow cytometry demand, as reported by several of the flow cytometry industry leaders, is back up to some 90 percent of pre covid level, although still constrained due to reduced hospital utilization, lab testing and research lab openings. Customer halted the medical consumables production for a time in Q3 and have now started to replenish inventories as hospital utilization improved. Discretionary procedures benefited from the US consumer confidence increasing sharply in September after back to back monthly declines.

[00:14:29] We continue to lay the foundations for OEM volume growth and flow cytometry with several design wins, with a recent U.S. product offering at three hundred and sixty and three hundred and twenty nanometers, enabling completely new applications. Similarly, we've received several new design wins from industry leaders, with our industry leading laser light engines opening up an expanded serviceable market. Our customers want to work with us not just to supply them the lasers, but also all the bean delivery optics in an integrated subsystems. These design wins are foundational for revenue growth later in one, as our customers ramp to volume. The scientific business is the smallest of our market segments and represents Lazar's of sales of laser equipments to universities and national labs. These activities are funded by central or local government organizations, university endowments and private foundations. This segment was hit hard during the Kobuk shutdowns in Q3, and as expected, it bounced back noticeably as soon as universities and research institutes reopened. Not only did we experience double digit percentage increases, we nearly reached our 20 19 run rate order volumes in the segment. An early discussion of our strategy work. Has been to double down on our small but successful defense business that has largely been operating in stealth mode for many years and to declare our intent to focus on and serve this market much more decisively and publicly. Let me expand in some detail.

[00:16:28] Career and currently serves aerospace and defense applications such as directed energy weapons as well as technology for target designation countermeasures, fiber optics, gyroscopes, specialty large diameter optics and entire telescope payloads for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance. To give you some specifics, we've shipped more than seven hundred directed energy amplifiers in total. This equates to well over a megawatt of laser power. We sell products to a significant number of U.S. defense contractors that serve all branches of the armed forces. We have recently been awarded with some exciting design wins in the defense space, which will boost our revenue in this market in twenty two and twenty three. What sets us apart in this market? Is a US based supply chain for all critical components, many of which are vertically integrated with incoherent, which we believe is unique in the industry. Our U.S. defense customers have made it clear that a secure US based supply chain is and will be required moving forward. We not only make our own laser diode EPS and package diodes in the US, but we also supply the reality single mode, amplify a cyber critical for every directed energy amplifier. We own several other businesses that make critical components, and today we are announcing that we have entered into an agreement to acquire the OTTI, approved by a privately held, highly specialized USQUE component maker of optical isolators and other specialized fiber components which are supplied to the US directed energy market. This acquisition supports our US based supply chain with further vertical integration of critical components. Once we clear regulatory approval, we expect the transaction to close in our second fiscal quarter. The megatrend that is driving this opportunity in aerospace and defense is related to asymmetrical threats from relatively cheap drones, drone swarms and the potential to counter other threats, such as mortars, where there are no current defensive solutions.

[00:19:13] Coherent has been working on this technology for well over a decade, and it's only in the last year that the technology has reached technology readiness level six and seven. Meaning a successful prototype demonstration in relevant operational environment. Based on the Department of Defense's nine level technology readiness level. Several U.S. programs are slated to progress to technology readiness, level eight, meaningful system qualification and hence higher volumes in the next three to five years with deployment beyond that timeline. To focus our resources and our expertize effectively and to demonstrate our commitment to the defense space, we have moved the management reporting of all aerospace and defense related sites under a single senior vice president reporting directly to our CEO. And we're staffing up the entire organization for growth. Now, let's take a broader look at our strategy, as indicated on our last call, we wanted to give you an update on where we're heading and our priorities. We've spent the past six months laying the foundation for our mid and long term growth strategy and our go to great transformation. You've already heard many near-term specifics of what we plan to do woven into the end market commentary above, including our newly publicly declared focus on aerospace and defense. Our approach to strategic growth is twofold. On the one hand, we will align our business around end markets that are supported by global industry megatrends. One example would be health care. Driven by the confluence of low cost clinical instrumentation, A.I. dynamics, an aging population and unsustainable cost. Our objective is to hold or obtain a number one or number two position in all major markets that we participate in. In parallel, we will strengthen our operational excellence to optimize the enterprise, more of which you will see in our Q one call.

[00:21:49] Going forward, we will be focusing our efforts on four end markets. Micro-electronics, which is today, captures the three subcategories of display, Simmi and API. Instrumentation, which captures the three subcategories of bio instrumentation, therapeutics and research. Position manufacturing, which captures non micro-electronics, non commodity, kilowatt fiber, industrial applications and aerospace and defense. We will explore opportunities to move up the tech stack and offer wherever possible subsystems to our customers that will enable them to go to market faster. By doing so, we believe we can more than double our addressable market over the next two to three years. Cisco 21 is a foundational year for us. Our continued focus on operational excellence will take us from good to great. Putting it in a simple formula for twenty one. We will transform our business by driving new investments in our business. And as we will continue to report these two segments, you will be able to see our progress each quarter. If you look at our go to great transformation more holistically, we're kicking off a project that will transform the operational efficiency of all our processes. Reduce the complexity of our portfolio, focus our investments on growth opportunities, and enhance the focus and alignment with our customers even further. New product introductions and strategic design wins will be early proof points on the go to market site. Looking at our PNL, you will see us return to a gross margin with a four handle by the end of twenty one. We will keep you updated on our progress at our upcoming earnings calls. And we are planning to hold an investor day in the summer of twenty one. With that, let me turn the call over to Kevin.

Kevin Palatnik

[00:24:10] Thank you, Andy, today for summarize, fiscal fourth quarter, 2020 financial results and move to the outlook for fiscal Q1 of 2021 of disgust, primarily non-cash financial results. And ask that you refer to today's press release for a detailed description of our gap results, as well as a reconciliation to the gap and non gap financial results. The non-cash adjustments relate to stock based compensation, expense, amortization of intangible assets, restructuring costs, the related tax adjustments and tax adjustments for stock based compensation. The full text of today's prepared remarks and trended gap and non gap supplemental financial information will be posted on a coherent investor relations website. A replay of this webcast will also be made available for approximately 90 days following the call. Fiscal fourth quarter 2020 financial results for the company's key operating metrics were total revenue of three hundred sixteen point eight dollars million non-GAAP gross margin of thirty seven percent, non gap operating margin of eight point four percent. Justin EBITDA of thirteen point two percent. In non-GAAP EPS of a dollar and one cent. Total revenue for the fiscal fourth quarter was three hundred sixteen point eight dollars million and came in at the high end of our previously guided range. The scientific and OEM instrumentation markets were the key drivers of revenue this quarter as a result of many university and research labs reopening.

[00:25:43] Our revenue mix by market for Q4 was microelectronics 45 five percent, materials processing twenty five percent, OEM components and instrumentation 20 percent and scientific and government 10 percent. Geographically, Asia accounted for 52 percent of revenues in the fiscal fourth quarter, the US twenty six percent, Europe 18 percent. The rest of the world, four percent. Asia includes two territories with revenues greater than 10 percent sales. And we had one customer in South Korea related to large flat panel display manufacturing that contributed more than 10 percent of our fiscal fourth quarter revenues. Revenue from other product and service for the fiscal fourth quarter was one hundred and five million dollars, or approximately three percent of sales. Other product revenue consists of spare parts, related accessories and other consumable products and was approximately twenty eight percent of sales, revenue from services and service agreements was approximately five percent of sales. Total services revenues increased sequentially by approximately eight and a half percent, primarily due to increased utilization in L.A. to this flat panel display manufacturer. Fiscal fourth quarter non-GAAP gross profit, excluding stock based compensation costs, intangibles, amortization and restructuring is approximately one hundred and seventeen million dollars. non-GAAP gross margin was thirty seven percent for Q4, a sequential increase of three hundred ninety bips, and came in above the midpoint of a previously guided range, due primarily to a myriad of items, including increased volumes, lower inventory write offs and lower warranty costs.

[00:27:23] Although non-GAAP operating expenses increase to approximately ninety one million dollars, non gap operating margin increased two hundred and fifty bips to eight point four percent for the fiscal fourth quarter and came in virtually at the midpoint of our previously guided range, just as the EBITDA was thirteen point two percent in fiscal Q4. Turning to the balance sheet, nonrestrictive cash, cash equivalents and short term investments were approximately four hundred seventy six million dollars at the end of fiscal Q4, an increase of approximately fifty five million compared to the end of last quarter. Given our continued focus on cash preservation, we did not repurchase any shares in Q4 pursuant to our current buyback authorization. We also did not make any voluntary payments against the term loan and at the end of fiscal two for the outstanding amount of the term loan in USD was approximately four hundred twenty million dollars. Accounts receivable VSO sixty three days compared to 60 days in the prior quarter, the inventory balance at the end of fiscal fourth quarter was approximately four hundred twenty seven million dollars, a decrease of twenty two million in spite of a currency headwind and resulted from our continued focus on optimizing our inventory balances and increasing returns. Now I'll turn to our outlook for our first fiscal quarter of 2021 revenue for fiscal Q1 is expected to be in the range of three hundred to three hundred and twenty million dollars.

[00:28:49] This revenue range reflects the current uncertainty in Europe with regard to the impact of the covid resurgence in many countries in the region, implementing some form of a lockdown. We expect fiscal Q1 not to gross margin to be in the range of thirty six to thirty nine percent. non-GAAP gross margin excludes intangibles amortization of approximately one point nine dollars million in stock compensation costs estimated at one point seven million dollars. Gap operating margin for fiscal Q1 is expected to be in the range of seven to 10 percent. This excludes intangible amortization estimated at a total of two point five dollars million in stock compensation expense of a total of approximately eleven point nine million dollars. Other income and expenses estimated to be an expense in the range of four to five million dollars. We do not include transaction gains and losses related to future changes in foreign exchange rates in our outlook. We expect our fiscal Q1 non-GAAP tax rate to be in the range of 24 to 25 percent. And finally, we are assuming weighted average outstanding shares of approximately twenty four point four million for the fiscal first quarter. I'll now turn the call back to the operator for a Q&A session.

[00:30:25] Hi. Thank you. Good afternoon. A couple of questions. I'm wondering if you can give us some sense as to how much of your display backlog is represented by these emerging micro led winds that you've alluded to.

Jim Ricchiuti

Jim Ricchiuti

[00:30:25] Hi. Thank you. Good afternoon. A couple of questions. I'm wondering if you can give us some sense as to how much of your display backlog is represented by these emerging micro led winds that you've alluded to.

Andy Mattes

[00:30:46] So, Sam, the financial impact of the micro leidy's orders is relatively miniscule in comparison to our overall backlog, the strategic relevance of these design wins is extremely high because it shows movement and a brand new technology. And we think we are at an inflection point where. This plane manufacturers are really trying to figure out how to turn micro LEDs into a commercially viable solutions. How to include lasers as a process of record for the manufacturing process, and we're helping them through this whole design process. That's thanks to clarifying that and then, Andy, with respect to the aerospace and defense opportunities, you mentioned that this part of your business has been in in a stealth mode. Can you give us some sense as to how how big that portion of the business is? And then as we begin to think about it over the next one to two years, it sounds like you see a pretty good runway of opportunities. But where can you give us a sense of where it is today?

Kevin Palatnik

[00:32:13] Jim, it's Kevin. You know, we're going to we're going to defer that until Q1, as Andy mentioned in his prepared remarks. These are one of the four markets that will focus on going forward. And as a result, we'll break that out, as we do today with our four markets. But we won't do that until one.

Jim Ricchiuti

[00:32:34] Ok, and then last question, I'll jump back in the queue, it appears as you're going after these opportunities, that your R&D levels may be going up. Is that a fair way to think about one area of your OpEx?

Andy Mattes

[00:32:50] So, look, we're going to be making sure we invest enough R&D dollars into the areas that matter, so we will do both. We will defocus. Areas where we feel we can. Without the portfolio where we can streamline the portfolio with that those R&D dollars free and will double down in those areas that we think will hold attractive growth potential in the near and mid-term netnet, it might lead to a slight increase of the R&D dollars, but nothing earth shattering in the relationship of our total OpEx cost envelope. Thank you, Jim.

Kevin Palatnik

[00:33:38] If I could if I could add to that, Jim, we closed the quarter at ninety one million, as Andy said, will defocus in some areas, focus on other areas. Maybe that's a Medad, but I for planning purposes. For modeling purposes, because I know this is, this will be a question from others as well. I think the mid to high 80s is the right area to be in for OpEx modeling.

[00:34:05] Thank you, can to the next question comes from Tom OMalley from Barclays. Please go ahead.

Tom O'Malley

[00:34:14] And good evening, guys, thanks for taking my question, my first one is really related to the outlook into December. Obviously at the midpoint of guidance, you're seeing some deceleration. Could you walk us through what's causing that? Is it the scientific and government taking a breather after recovery, or does micro-electronics step down just any color on those moving segments into December? Super helpful.

Kevin Palatnik

[00:34:36] Yeah, Tom, it's Kevin. So from a university and research standpoint, as you might imagine, a lot of kids are coming home from college to go back post Thanksgiving. And the expectation and certainly embedded in our outlook is universities will start to close down a bit as opposed to the reopening that we saw mid-quarter. Similarly in Europe, as you've already read, I'm sure there are different types of lockdowns going on in many different countries. There is an expectation that that will increase and clearly that will impact the business instrumentation and scientific it will be impacted as well.

Tom O’Malley

[00:35:23] Ok, that's that supplement if you're going to size the impact you obviously made a point of of specifically mentioning the European market, is that factored in conservatively? Are you already seeing trends? I just I'm trying to understand if this is, you know, cautionary going into the next quarter, if there's you're actually seeing business trend slow.

Kevin Palatnik

[00:35:42] Yeah, it's it's all of the above. Tom, you know, we're concerned in certain countries our ability to pay for some of our field service engineers to travel and therefore potentially impacting service revenues. And then it just broadens from there. So, you know, at this point in time with the information we have, this is where we landed in terms of a December revenue range.

Tom O’Malley

[00:36:05] That's helpful, and then just I want to speak one more, and you mentioned that you had several orders during during the quarter from customers in China. You've also mentioned micro. Can you talk about the mix of business going forward? I know that it's a couple of years out, but do you think that Micro will represent a bigger portion of what that TAM and in the microelectronics business will be longer term? Or do you still feel the same way that, you know, your existing opportunities are really going to make the bulk of that growth up?

Andy Mattes

[00:36:37] Look for the next two to three years, there's no question that all that's all that is going to make the bulk of the opportunity and it's going to drive top line any way you look at it. It gets really interesting when you look past three years, if you look at the three to five year time horizon, we then start to see microfilmed picking up. And that's all net new TAM, because it's going to go into new fields. And if you go back to my prepared remarks, we see one of the areas where micro entities will be affected, might very well be in the TV space, which is a space that we're currently do not play in. So anything we do in the TV space is going to be net new TAM for coherent.

Tom O’Malley

[00:37:32] Thanks a lot, guys.

[00:37:38] The next question comes from Brian Lee from Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Brian Lee

[00:37:44] Hey, guys, thanks for taking the questions, maybe just a follow up on that, the previous one, the you know, the multiple orders from different Chinese customers in the quarter. Can you can you provide a bit more context? Is that L.A.? Is that low? Is there a mix? Can you kind of give us a sense of what that mix look like? And also how many customers you saw new bookings from in the quarter four for all that equipment?

Kevin Palatnik

[00:38:14] Yeah, hey, Brian, it's Kevin. So in terms of the audience that we referred to in the prepared remarks, the significant majority of that was all L.A. for all. And there's some other things that we we took orders for in terms of dollar amounts that those systems, you know, call them prototype systems, much less expensive or a lower ASP than the L.A. equipment, and therefore driving again, a significant majority of the bookings for L.A. You had a second question and I missed it.

Brian Lee

[00:38:50] As I mean, multiple cuts to customers as I mean, you had two customers order L.A. Was it, you know, four or five or you kind of give us a sense of the magnitude of how broad a customer our base are.

Kevin Palatnik

[00:39:03] Yeah, we're going to stay with multiple customers.

Brian Lee

[00:39:07] Ok, fair enough, and then the just two more from my end and I'll pass it on the the cycle times. Are we still in that sort of six month lead time from order to shipment or has anything changed on that front? I know that covid had impacted certain delivery timelines for different logistical issues earlier in the year, but where are we now?

Andy Mattes

[00:39:32] Yes, no real change there and any configuration of L.A., you can get a minimum six months, so no change at all.

Brian Lee

[00:39:43] Ok, and then last one, the gross margin and the you mentioned, you know, having a four handle by the end of 2021, I just want to make sure I understand the commentary clearly. So, you know, we're all on the same page. That's 40 percent plus on non-GAAP gross margin being achieved in fiscal Q4, 2021. Is that right? And I guess if so, why maybe wouldn't we see a better progression since, you know, you are guiding 36 to 39 for Q1 and, you know, Q4 is still a ways away. Thank you, guys.

Andy Mattes

[00:40:19] Well, Brian, first of all, yes, it means 40 percent plus towards the end of Q1 as it's towards the end of 21 by that and. That could be the end of Q4, it could actually also be the end of the calendar year. Needless to say that revenue and revenue growth will augment the ramp of our gross margin and we cannot predict the full revenue ramp for the year yet. And you've got a little bit of flexibility in that statement. But we we feel very certain that the work that we do on our go to great transformation in our portfolio redirection will get us to the four handle as the year progresses.

Brian Lee

[00:41:18] Ok, now I appreciate that color, but I guess the way you answered it, any fiscal Q4, you know, end of fiscal 2001 or end of calendar 2001 that so it's either going to be late or later as opposed to I mean, you wouldn't open up the sort of thought process here that, you know, you could actually pull that forward to any degree because fiscal Q4 versus, you know, before I sort of making a wider range out about several quarters as opposed to bringing that in.

Andy Mattes

[00:41:50] Brian, if we see the world after the announcement yesterday about a vaccine, if we see the world bouncing back to pre coverage levels sooner than anticipated, that will drive volume and volume increases will always help you to achieve higher gross margins as they drive our fab utilization. But we don't know that yet. So at this point, let's just stay with where we are. And as the year progresses, we will update you accordingly.

Brian Lee

[00:42:25] Photosynthesize. Thanks.

[00:42:28] My next question is from Medy Husaini from S.A.G.. Please go ahead.

Mehdi Hosseini

[00:42:36] Yes, thanks for taking my question, Andy. And Kevin, did you see that backlog was up 10 percent year over year?

Andy Mattes

[00:42:45] Correct, 10 percent for Q4 versus Q4 19. That's right. Right, right. You also mentioned that for Aleisha system, the minimum cycle time is about six months. And if I were to put that in the context of backlog, does that mean that customers on the on the other side can afford to wait and come back later and book additional system?

Kevin Palatnik

[00:43:18] Well, they can always come back and look systems. I would look at a little differently and specific to fiscal twenty one. This means they could book as late as March and we can still ship and revenue in fiscal 2001.

Mehdi Hosseini

[00:43:35] Right. Unfortunately, you don't report back bookings on a quarterly basis.

Andy Mattes

[00:43:43] We don't put our case. Yeah, our case is going to be filed in early December and will calibrate backlog at that point.

Mehdi Hosseini

[00:43:52] God, thank you. And then a couple of follow ups, I'm a little bit confused with the all the initiatives you're taking in regrouping for new segmentation and focusing on a higher growth and expanding the TAM. But I haven't heard anything about addressing the footprint or sizing the company had come up in the past and prior to calls. And we have participated since joining the company. But I haven't heard anything about improving the cost from resizing. You mentioned that you expecting the volume to help with the 400 gross margin. How should I reconcile this to.

Andy Mattes

[00:44:45] Many if you go back, I said, we're going to do four things in our go to great transformation. They transformed the operational efficiency of all our processes being reduced, the complexity of our portfolio. The focus, our investment on growth opportunities. And the enhanced the focus in alignment with our customers, if you look at the first two, that clearly includes streamlining of portfolio, it also includes we're going to take a critical look at the footprint of our organization. And these are all elements of our good to great transformation. But especially if you look at the site consolidation, these are very complex issues because you've got people, you've got product lines, you've got customer commitments that you have to work through, which is why I also told you that we will keep you updated and give you more color at the end of Q1, because these are things that take proper planning and very good execution so that they will show up as margin accretive to the organization.

Mehdi Hosseini

[00:45:59] Great. Very helpful. Would it be fair to say that as you exit Flight 41, you have the tailwind behind you and you look into fight for it to win both revenues with the skill and also operational efficiencies would help with the margin profile? Is that the right way to think about.

Andy Mattes

[00:46:22] The absolutely the as we. We should do most of the restructuring in fiscal 21 and we're going to do most of the product streamlining in fiscal 21. So think about it this way. We're going to be looking at every product, especially products that fit in markets where the market isn't so attractive and where the margin contribution of the product is dilutive to the organization. Those are the first things on our radar screen. And we've actually developed a complete roadmap around this and we're tackling every single one of them. And as you know, we have a pretty broad portfolio and a broad portfolio. You have some stars and you have some elements of the portfolio that aren't as well performing. So we're going to be working through all of this. But going into twenty to the benefits of all that work should be with us on a sustainable basis for the whole 12 months in the next fiscal year.

Mehdi Hosseini

[00:47:30] So it seems to me the. You may try to keep Kevin so that he could also enjoy the benefits of all the hard work you apply to any chance the. So any update on the CFO search?

Kevin Palatnik

[00:47:45] I happy I'm happy to give you an update on the CFO search, we're looking at a very strong slate of diverse candidates. I interviewed personally more than a dozen highly qualified individuals. Any one of them would have been a good choice. So now we have the good and the heart, the heart problem and the good problem of condensing that slate of candidates down to the perfect athlete for us going forward. And I would expect us to be able to give you an answer no later than our next earnings call. Thanks so much.

[00:48:30] The next question comes from Larry Zouliou from Sijia Securities. Please go ahead.

Peter Lukas

[00:48:36] Yes, hi, it's Pete Lucas for Larry. You guys covered a lot, just a couple of quick ones for me. Any change in the cadence of Chinese government subsidies and investments in old fabs thus far that you're seeing in 2020?

Kevin Palatnik

[00:48:51] Pete, Kevin, here, in terms of the Chinese subsidies, no change there, they're still funding a good part of the CapEx for the growing fabs that will go into that world manufacturing. So no change.

Peter Lukas

[00:49:08] Great, helpful, and just the last one for me, Andy, I think you touched on it in terms of the use of proceeds in cash. I think you mentioned cash preservations and no buybacks or no payments on the term loan. Now, can you kind of talk about your priorities for cash going forward and how you think about debt payments, acquisitions and buybacks and you know, how you would look to use the cash?

Andy Mattes

[00:49:33] But without saying this is exactly what we're going to do about just my bias is always if we can use our cash to invest into R&D with our own resources, that would be my first area to go to, because that's how you create a very attractive IP portfolio and how you create in the long term, very margin accretive elements of your portfolio. If we then find areas where a buy opportunity accelerates our time to market. Like the small acquisition that we talked about on this call, we will definitely use our cash to do so, but we expect these acquisitions to be more tuck in size of acquisitions. And then third, you have every other opportunity of what you can do with your cash. We're not saying we're not. We're excluding the opportunities of share buybacks, but it's not our first focus. And let's not declare the pandemic to be over yet. We really want to be mindful stewards of the cash position of our company to give us security and optionality going forward.

Peter Lukas

[00:51:03] Extremely helpful, thank you very much.

[00:51:07] Next question is from Nick Totaro from Longbow Research. Please go ahead.

Nick Todorov

[00:51:13] Yeah, thanks. All right, I have a couple of questions. Can you guys maybe talk about how much exactly of a culvert related impact are you baking in the December quarter? Because if you look at Europe, it's only 18 to 20 percent of your sales. Is your OEM and scientific market over weight? The European universities and research labs? Any color there would be helpful things.

Andy Mattes

[00:51:39] And again, you know, we're not going to specifically say, because the dynamic in Europe is changing week to week, we embedded what we knew at the time. We did take our forecast down into that range. But that's all I'm going to say. I can't calibrated at this point.

Nick Todorov

[00:52:02] Ok, switch on that side, you guys have been taking orders, I believe, now since June of 2019. And as we think about, typical lead times have been six months. Yes, there has been some push out due to covid, which you spoke about in the beginning of the year. But have you guys seen additional pressure of orders? Because I'm looking at the numbers and it implies that in June and September of this year, you should probably take one high end system. And just based on your guidance and language, it doesn't seem like there is going to be a ramp up in those systems in the near term quarters.

Kevin Palatnik

[00:52:42] Again, Kevin, again, you know, when we if I go back to June of last year, we said that we took our first order singular related to the next buildout. We did come back in the September and December quarters and said we took orders, plural. We never really calibrated that other than singular versus multiple. We do ship L-A systems every quarter. It varies by quarter in terms of the number of shipments. But that's that's all I'm going to say at this point. You know, we're very pleased that we took multiple orders from multiple customers since our last call and that will help build out fiscal 21.

Nick Todorov

[00:53:29] Ok, and is there any anything different in terms of the mix of those orders, are you guys seeing maybe a little bit higher mix of land being one thousand instead of the fifteen hundred?

Andy Mattes

[00:53:41] You know, going back to the first sort of we took back in June 19, we said the Chinese were predominantly blind in one thousand. So there's been no change in that.

Nick Todorov

[00:53:52] Ok, OK. All right, the next question, I think the gross margin comment, the 40 handle it not until the end of calendar year. Twenty one, I guess essentially that implies, if I'm thinking correctly, that your revenue is going to stay roughly flattish or grow very little from here. Yet you're talking about strong bookings, growth in all of your segments. You have multiple orders for all. And how do we square the fact that essentially you're projecting that your revenue is going to range in that low 200 million range for the next four quarters?

Kevin Palatnik

[00:54:31] Just when you look at the gross margin. They go in and you've got to look at the puts and the tape. We also said we're going to streamline our portfolio if if I could magically make every product that dilutes our gross margin disappear overnight, the ramp would look different. But in every product that you have, you have customer commitments. You have in some cases, you have a next generation of the technology that will enhance our cost position. In some cases, we still have to perform work or do some certifications for products to get there. So you have. The positives of the higher end product. Offset in the first half of the fiscal with the portfolio that's still diluting our gross margin, and as we progress, these things will come swinging to the positive territory. And just to give you an example on how volumes and make a huge difference, I talked about in my prepared remarks that we have we have some very exciting news on our diets. Those are all fat business models. And you know how a business model works. Loading of the fat goes up and your gross margin goes up dramatically. So many puts and takes many stories within the story and. Let's just put it this way we feel comfortable that we will get to this point and we will update you on our progress and you'll see how fast we'll turn the corner from the low in Q3 to where we said we're going to be.

Nick Todorov

[00:56:18] Thanks.

[00:56:21] The next question comes from Mark Miller from the Benchmark Company.

Mark Miller

[00:56:27] Thank you for the question. I just want to go back to margins again in your projections for improving margins. You indicated it's going to be mainly volume driven, but are there any mix effects you could see that are also going to help drive the margins? I'm just wondering the breakdown between higher volumes and any improving mix and what would an improved mix is going to drive that?

Kevin Palatnik

[00:56:51] Yeah, hey, Mark, it's Kevin, certainly again, all the above will contribute to an improved margin volumes for sure, because a better, you know, call it overhead absorption mix will be in our favor as well as we look into fiscal twenty. One of the top issues of good to great will also help, you know, basically thinning some of the portfolio and reinvesting in other areas to drive higher margin products. All of that will contribute to a minimum for handle.

Mark Miller

[00:57:24] Ok, you said CO2 be a drilling, you know, is certainly an opportunity as we go to 5G in the smartphones as well, the smaller sizes are going to have to transition to a new type of laser.

Andy Mattes

[00:57:43] No, wait, wait, wait. We've introduced those generations. The important thing is as they go to the smaller footprint, as they can no longer use mechanical drills. So the nice thing about this market is we're actually this is a classical example where laser infringes of the take on technologies that were done with other technologies previously. And so it expands the opportunity. And we have a ready portfolio and our CO2 laser factory is working around the clock right now to fulfill customer demand.

Mark Miller

[00:58:26] I believe you said that non-GAAP Outbacks will be from mid to high 80s. Is that just for the first quarter or is that the trend throughout the year?

Andy Mattes

[00:58:36] That's a good trend throughout the year, Mark.

Mark Miller

[00:58:39] Ok, so you're going to be bringing that down. OK, thank you.

Andy Mattes

[00:58:44] Thank you, Mark.

[00:58:47] There are no more questions in the queue. This concludes our question and answer session. I'd like to turn the conference back over to Andy Matus for any closing remarks.

Andy Mattes

[00:58:57] Ok, I want to say thank you to everybody who spent the afternoon or evening with us on this call. Thank you for all your questions. We've got an exciting business and an exciting year ahead of us, and we will keep you posted as we are making progress on our trajectory. Thank you and good night.

