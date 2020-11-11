For electric vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA), perhaps the biggest part of the bull case for this year was supposed to be the massive growth opportunity in China. With the company starting volume production of its Shanghai built Model 3 units, investors were looking for big things. Unfortunately, the numbers lately have not been that impressive, bringing up a number of questions for the long term.

We now have October numbers in from third party sources, and Tesla sales were a little over 12,000 units in October. These numbers are the most accurate figures we have, as Tesla has decided not to report country specific data. In the chart below, you can see how the latest monthly data stacks up against previous months, where May 2020 was the first month of true volume deliveries of vehicles coming from Shanghai.

(Source: passthebeano Twitter, via CPCA, seen here)

The six month average comes to just above 12,000 units a month, or roughly 144,650 vehicles per year. As a reminder, Tesla started this year with installed capacity in Shanghai of 150,000 units per year, and despite the coronavirus shutdowns, increased that figure to 200,000 units at the Q1 report. The latest information is a 250,000 unit capacity, and that is purely Model 3 units, as the Model Y lines were still listed in the construction stage in the most recent investor update.

However, unit sales are just one part of the equation, with the other side being pricing. Back in April 2019, the Standard Range Model 3 being exported from the United States had a starting price of 377,000 Yuan. Obviously, Model 3 production being localized allowed for that number to come down. Here are the prices that have been listed on the company's page so far this year for the cheapest variant. These are before subsidies, which now only come for vehicles in the country that are cheaper than 300,000 Yuan:

April 10th: 323,800.

May 1st: 291,800.

October 1st: 269,700.

That's a decline of 16.7% in Yuan terms from April to October, and we've also seen the long range variant come down quite a bit as well. Another price cut for that variant would likely get it under the subsidy threshold. Of course, Tesla hasn't seen its average selling prices fall as much when translated to dollars thanks to the greenback's weakness as seen in the chart below. The Yuan has strengthened by another 2.5% or so in Q4 so far.

(Source: cnbc.com)

With Tesla sales in China not exactly soaring at the moment, the company has started exporting vehicles to Europe already. This wasn't supposed to be part of the bull narrative, given the China market was projected to have enough demand to soak up all of Shanghai's production. It certainly will be interesting to see how Tesla's margins fare with these European sales, as one might assume production costs are lower in Shanghai than in Fremont.

Now there was a report out Monday that Tesla could produce over half a million units from Shanghai alone next year. While that seems rather bullish on the face of it, there is the notion that Model 3 exports would be about 100,000 units of that. The implication there is that China would only represent about 200,000 Model 3 units, which isn't a tremendous feat given the current sales rate, continued price cuts, and the launch of the Made in China Model 3 performance variant coming in the next few months. Growth coming from the Made in China Model Y was mostly baked into the equation already.

With Tesla's competition also starting to rise rather quickly, one must now wonder what the company will do in Fremont. Is that factory going to receive a reduction in Model 3 production capacity? Before this quarter, all non-Chinese Model 3 production came out of Fremont, but now Europe is getting Shanghai built versions and other parts of Asia seem logical for the next move on that front.

On Monday, Tesla shares broke above $450 for the first time since mid-October, not counting any extended hours trades around earnings. It seems that this early rally came partially thanks to the article about Shanghai production soaring next year, along with an overall market rally, but as the day went on the stock pulled back. In the end, October's sales numbers weren't exactly great, so one must wonder if another price cut in China will be coming soon to make sure the Tesla Model 3 growth story there doesn't completely fall part.

