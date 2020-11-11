At current prices, the stock is a hold as it already trades at a forward EV/EBITDA of ~8x which is higher than comparables.

T-Mobile was also the first major wireless service provider to offer 5G to its customers and is expected to be the leading player in this space.

Merger synergies are expected to grow over the next 3-4 years resulting in explosive EBITDA growth of 11-12%.

T-Mobile has had a successful merger with Sprint and generated significant cost savings resulting in higher margins over 2020.

Investment Thesis

So far T-Mobile (TMUS) has been successful in reaping the synergistic benefits from its merger with Sprint. This has resulted in lower costs (and consequently higher operating margins) and higher revenue growth by cross-selling products to its customers. T-Mobile is expected to continue to reap the benefits of the merger over the next 3-4 years, making it a worthwhile stock to track. The company reported its successful Q3 earnings on Nov. 5, 2020, and investors took the news positively. At the current prices, the stock is fairly valued.

About

T-Mobile is a USA-based B2C wireless communications service provider. The company also sells a wide range of wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets and other devices (manufactured by various suppliers) directly to customers.

Its revenue streams are primarily broken down into 1) Services revenues: such as postpaid, prepaid and roaming wireless services and 2) Equipment revenues: sales or lease of devices and accessories.

5G Network

In December 2019, T-Mobile launched America's first nationwide 5G network, including prepaid 5G with Metro by T-Mobile, covering more than 200 million people in more than 5,000 cities and towns across the United States. With the widespread commercial launch of more 5G phones, T-Mobile is well-positioned to take advantage of customer churn from other carriers and further increase its market share.

Sprint Merger

After a long merger application and review process, T-Mobile successfully acquired Sprint as of April 1, 2020. This effectively brought down the number of major US cell carriers down from 4 to 3 (other two include Verizon and AT&T).

The Sprint merger has created significantly more synergy than initially anticipated. In the Q3'20 earnings call, the company stated that it expected to unlock synergies at a faster pace than initially anticipated. Initially the company expected to generate $6bn run-rate synergies within 3-4 years. The company mentioned that it would release more details in Q1'21.

Management also mentioned that it expected to generate $1.2bn in synergies within 2020 which was more than double the previous estimate of $0.5bn. About 30-40% of the synergies are expected to be generated from cost-cutting (reflected in the costs of service). T-Mobile has also mentioned that 2021 cost reduction synergies are expected to be double that of the 2020 synergies.

Competition

Primary competition is from USA-based wireless communication services providers such as AT&T (NYSE:T) and Verizon (NYSE:VZ). In terms of market share (measured by customers), T-Mobile is the third-largest provider of postpaid service plans and second-largest provider of prepaid service plans.

Competition within the industry is driven by aggressive pricing, ancillary offerings (games and services) and availability of spectrum licenses.

Segment Performance

As mentioned before, T-Mobile has 2 major services lines

Source: T-Mobile Q3'20 SEC Filing

Wireless Services Revenue

Wireless Services Revenue is generated from providing customers access to the company's network spectrum. It is further categorized into Prepaid Revenues, Postpaid Revenues, Wholesale Revenues and Roaming Revenues. It also includes revenues earned from providing value-added services to customers such as handset insurance.

Bulk of the increase in revenue was driven by the Sprint merger (Especially postpaid revenues). Key operating metrics to track are customer additions/retention for the postpaid and prepaid segments.

As shown below, T-Mobile had strong customer additions to its postpaid services (1979k in Q3'20 vs 1074k in Q3'19). This was significantly higher than analyst estimates and was perceived positively by the market.

Source: T-Mobile Q3 SEC Filing

Equipment Revenue

Equipment revenues are generated from the sale or lease of mobile communication devices and accessories. Equipment revenue accounts for ~25% of total revenue and represented ~5bn of total revenue in Q3'20.

Financials, Earnings and Forecasts

Source: T-Mobile Q3 SEC Filing

Tying it all together, the company generated ~19.2bn in revenue in Q3'20, driven by strong user growth in the services business.

The company was able to generate higher operating margins of ~13% due to its strong synergies with Sprint.

Moving on to Q4'20, T-Mobile is expected to generate higher revenues due to seasonal trends such as the release of the new iPhone and COVID-19 user recovery. Moving on to future years, the company is expected to continue to gain market share in the postpaid services business as more companies roll out 5G phones.

EBITDA margins are guided to be in the 38-40% range.

Source: Created by Author

Source: Created by Author

Valuation

Source: Created by Author

At the time of writing this article, T-Mobile's share price is ~$123.5 and has a market cap of $153bn. At the end of Q3'20, the company's net debt was ~$62.5bn.

This implies that T-Mobile is trading at a forward EV/EBITDA of (153 + 62.5)/27 = ~8x.

Comparable players such as AT&T trades at 6.6x, Verizon at 7.1x and Altice (NYSE:ATUS) at ~8.6x.

However, T-Mobile's EBITDA is forecasted to grow by a CAGR of ~11-12% over the next 3 years while competitors such as Verizon and AT&T are forecasted to grow by ~4% and ~1%, respectively. This is primarily driven by its superior 5G network spectrum and synergies from Sprint. This justifies a higher EV/EBITDA multiple of ~8x.

Key Risks

The biggest risks are potential merger integration challenges. Mergers of this size are often complex and pose execution risk. If T-Mobile is unable to deliver the estimated synergy cost reductions from the merger over the next few years, it is possible that the EBITDA CAGR will be lower and would not justify a higher trading multiple for T-Mobile.

Takeaway

T-Mobile has had a successful Q3'20 performance. Merger synergy with Sprint has gone well so far and this has resulted in a sharp reduction of costs already. Besides this, the company was able to demonstrate strong user growth and steady margins. The stock has already jumped from ~$107 (pre-earnings) to ~$123 today. At the current valuation, much of the upside has already been baked into the stock price. Thus, the optimal strategy would be to continue to hold the stock.

