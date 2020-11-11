Capstone Turbine Corporation (CPST) CEO Darren Jamison On Q2 2021 Results - Quick Version Earnings Call Transcript

Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ:CPST) Q2 2021 Results Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2020 4:35 PM ET

Company Participants

Colby Petersen - Corporate Counsel, Secretary

Darren Jamison - President, Chief Executive Officer

Eric Hencken - Chief Financial Officer, Chief Accounting Officer

Conference Call Participants

Eric Stine - Craig-Hallum

Colin Rusch - Oppenheimer

Rob Brown - Lake Street Capital

Sameer Joshi - H.C. Wainwright

Shawn Severson - Water Tower Research

Disclaimer: *NEW* We are providing this transcript version in a raw, machine-assisted format and it is unaudited. Please reference the audio for any questions on the content. A standard transcript will be available later on the site per our normal procedure. Please enjoy this timely version in the interim.

Operator

[00:00:00] Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to your capstone Turbine Corporation earnings conference call and webcast for the financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year. 2021 ended on September 30th. 2020 lines have been placed on a listen only mode and that will be a question and answer session following the presentation. As a reminder, today's program will be recorded at this time. It is my pleasure to turn the floor over to Mr. Colby Peterson, corporate counsel. Sir, the floor is yours.

Colby Petersen

[00:00:31] Thank you very much. Good afternoon and thank you for joining today's fiscal 2021 second quarter conference call as a reminder. The company issued preliminary selected second quarter results on October 2nd. 2020 on the call with me today is Darren Jamison, Capstone's president and chief executive officer, and Eric Henkin, Capstone's chief financial officer. Today, Capstone issued its earnings release for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 and filed its quarterly 10K report with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We will be referring to slides that can be found on our website under the investor relations section. During the call today, I want to remind everyone that this conference call contains estimates and forward-looking statements representing the company's views as of today, November 10, 2020. Capsicum disclaims any obligation to update or revise these statements to reflect future events or circumstances, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are, in some cases, beyond our control. Please refer to the safe harbor provisions set forth on Slide two and in Capstone's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Please note that is there and Eric go through the discussion today when they mentioned EBITDA, they are referring to adjusted Evett and the reconciliations in our presentations appendix. I would now like to turn the call over to Darren Jamison, president and chief executive officer.

Darren Jamison

[00:02:09] Thank you, Kobe. Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us today to review our second quarter fiscal 2020 results ending September 30th, 2020 for getting into specific financial highlights, I'd like to review recent business highlights and provide an update on our adjusted EBITDA initiative. Couldn't turn the presentation aside for. On Slide four with outline some of the key events from the last couple of months, and I'm glad to say this is a very long list, which is a significant improvement over the first quarter as we started to see our business rebound. I will not run through each item, obviously, but I would like to draw your attention to a couple of the more critical events that demonstrate the inflection point that I believe we have reached at the company. On August 24th, we announced a significant progress on our micro turbine hydrogen testing as fuel flexibility is a key part of our energy solutions. Backbone and hydrogen is clearly emerging as a viable low carbon source of energy over the next couple of years. I'll be spending a little bit more time later in the presentation discussing a more specific hydrogen strategy. On September 10th, we secured a new five year long term FPP contract as part of our growing energy as a service business in the Asia-Pacific region, which I believe indicates that that region is beginning to also recover and could return to a significant growth opportunity for the company. I'd also say that the market in Europe rebounded nicely during the quarter, we were actively monitoring the current situation, with some countries shutting down for the month of November as covid-19 continues to create business challenges in various parts of the globe. However, the second quarter's most significant achievement was the capstone posted positive cash from operations as total cash on hand increased to sixteen point eight million in the second quarter from sixteen point two million in the first quarter, which are recovering in greater detail in the financial results section. However, just to put this accomplishment into some perspective, this is the first positive cash from operations quarter in 11 quarters, and we accomplished this at significantly lower covid impacted revenue levels.

[00:04:20] Lastly, the other critical milestone for the quarter technically came just after the quarter ended, we successfully upsize our original Goldman Sachs 30 million term note to 50 million and did so five months ahead of our stated goal of February 20 21. We did this at a significantly reduced interest rate and for new three year term. Make no mistake, this is a huge achievement as it provides additional financial flexibility to aggressively pursue our energy as a service strategy and do so at a substantially lower cost of capital. Also, this is our new direct sales team, the balance sheet, it needs to support direct sales efforts with larger Fortune 1000 companies. Also, I believe the Goldman Sachs lending a total of 50 million dollars to Capstone, with its history of losses in the middle of a global pandemic, speaks volumes as to the future of Capstone and its growing energy as a service business model. One final comment on this, I believe that the upside's is credit facility is not only significantly lower interest rate and new three year term, but the fact of the date we executed the note, our market cap was less than the total loan amount.

[00:05:33] Let's turn to slide five. Five pilots are just EBITDA goal through the second quarter versus our year over year goal of 10 million dollars EBITDA improvement despite the ongoing impact of covid-19 in our business. To date, we have posted an impressive four point two million improvement for the six months ended September 30 at 2020, compared to the same period in 2013, excluding a non-cash provision for a potential payout under the annual executive bonus program. The numbers really speak for themselves here, and at this point, we are tracking in the range we expected in order to achieve our 10 million adjusted EBITDA improvement goal year over year. With that, I will now turn the call over to Eric Henkin, provide more specific details on our excellent second quarter financial results. Eric?

Eric Hencken

[00:06:22] Thanks, Daryn. I will now review in detail our financial highlights for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 which can be found on slide six through 10. I want to begin by highlighting our total cash and cash equivalents as of September 30th, 2020, or sixteen point eight million, an increase of point six million compared to sixteen point two million as of June 30th, 2020, which was the result of strong working capital management despite a challenging covid operating environment. During the quarter, we generated one point nine million positive cash from operating activities representing a three point seven million improvement quarter over quarter and an eight point two million improvement year over year. As the company benefited from its energy, the service or EAF business model. For Capstone, EAA consists of spare parts, factory protection, service contracts, rentals. Distributor support, subscription fee and other service revenue. Flow improvement is a critical milestone in this quarter showed strong, positive momentum. I want to stress that this was accomplished without any financing activities as the company generated positive cash from operations for the first time in 11 quarters. We accomplish this through a combination of tight cost controls, the growing success of our business and working capital management. Specifically, total inventory decreased by three point seven million or nineteen percent to fifteen point five million in the quarter, compared to nineteen point two million as of June 30th, 2020. And if you refer to our TENGKU file today, you will see we decrease inventory by seven point two million or 32 percent, compared to twenty two point seven million as of March 31st, 2020.

[00:08:17] This decreased support and improved liquidity and positive working capital during the second quarter. New gross product orders were nine point eight million in the second quarter, which compared to five point five million in the first quarter, representing a positive book to bill ratio of one point four to one. As the business continues to rebound from the impacts of the covid-19 pandemic. Daryn mentioned the company continue to execute against its 10 million fiscal year over year adjusted EBITDA improvement goal, posting a four point two million improvement for the six months ended September 30 and 2020 compared to the six months ended September 30th, 2013, excluding a non-cash provision for the executive bonus plan. Total revenue for the quarter increased seven million sequentially from fourteen point two million in the first quarter to fourteen point nine million in the second quarter, primarily due to improving product revenue. Has the impact of covid-19 continues to subside, but decreased five point eight million compared to total revenue of twenty point seven million in the year ago second quarter? The year over year decrease in revenue was primarily the result of lower product parts and accessories volume as project schedules were adversely impacted by the global covid-19 pandemic. Gross margin as a percentage of revenue with 17 percent, an increase of two percentage points compared to the prior year, second quarter, despite a 28 percent drop in total revenues, primarily due to improving service margins and lower warranty expense.

[00:09:54] Gross margin as a percentage of revenue decreased seven percentage points compared to the first quarter due to revenue mix, as well as a decline in service margins impacted by the covid-19 pandemic. Operating expenses in the second quarter were 5.5 million. On a sequential basis, operating expenses increase one point six million from three point nine million in the first quarter, which is primarily due to costs associated with our Indy car racing sponsorship. As well as an accrual for executive bonuses. The majority of the Indy car racing sponsorship cost was recognized in the second quarter as this season was condensed due to covid-19. Operating expenses decreased point nine million, compared to six point four million in the second quarter of last year, primarily due to lower costs from our covid-19 business continuity plan. Net loss was four point two million for the second quarter of fiscal 2021, compared to a net loss of four point four million in the year ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA, excluding executive bonus was negative one point nine million for the second quarter of fiscal 2021, compared to an adjusted EBITDA excluding executive bonus of negative two point two million for the year ago quarter. Now, we'd like to talk in more detail about our energy as a serious business and we have a new slide. I would like to share with shareholders to help frame this critical part of our business.

[00:11:23] Let's go ahead and focus on slide 12. Where we set out our historical energy of the service or NHS revenue and gross margin, as well as proforma through fiscal 2023. For the full year fiscal 2021, we assume Q2 fiscal 2021 year to date, annualized numbers for both revenue and margin. Fiscal 20, 22 and 23 are also Q2, fiscal twenty one year to annualized for revenue and margin. But we also assume that Capstone builds its current eight point six megawatt rental fleet by approximately two megawatts per quarter until it reaches twenty one point one megawatts as required under the new Goldman Sachs note. And we modeled an 85 percent rental utilization rate. Our model assumes that the average rental contract revenue per megawatt is 90000 dollars per quarter and a 70 percent gross margin. This is not meant to be a forecast and there is no assumed growth in revenue or margin and spare parts, FPP or DSF in this model for fiscal 22 or 23, when compared to year to date, fiscal 2001, only growth in rentals to try and illustrate the importance of our rental business and improve service margins compared to prior years. The one key thing to take away from this new EAF slide is that there is a tremendous positive margin impact with each incremental dollar of revenue. Also, it's important to note that we assume in fiscal 2003 or as margins will be close to our current annual tax rates, which means our EASA business, smart business could cover a significant portion of our OpEx. Well, margin contribution from product sales would drop to the bottom line, set another way, we believe the continued growth and profitability of our energy is a service business would ensure our future viability, profitability and positive cash flow from operations. I will now hand it back over to Daryn to give additional color on our fiscal 21 goals and objectives, as well as our strategic initiatives and hydrogen Daryn. Excellent. You're going to slide 14.

[00:13:43] By 14 highlights our 2020 objectives, and those remain unchanged from what you saw in our last quarter and are centered around our goal to feed 10 million in year over year adjusted EBITDA improvements, excluding any executive bonus to key components in achieving that goal include a 22 percent gross margin target compared to the 17 percent posted this quarter, driving 15 percent of revenue from our new direct sales channels. Reaching the 10 megawatts of rentals that Eric talked about, which is currently at eight point six megawatts and improving our working capital to approach six inventory turns compared to three point three in the second quarter. Speaking of inventory, Kirk Petty and his team have reduced it from twenty two point seven million to today's fifteen point five million in just two short quarters, which is simply amazing. We expect that inventory turn should start to accelerate in the back half of this year as product shipments strengthen and start approaching historical pre covid production levels. The key takeaway in all of this is the second quarter results show we are on track to reach these key business goals and objectives despite the ongoing global pandemic. However, I do expect volatility and continued difficulties given the world economic uncertainty. But the results this quarter show we are fighting through the challenges and we are on track to meet our stated goals and commitments to all capstone stakeholders.

[00:15:12] I would now like to turn our attention to our hydrogen business strategy starting on slide 16. The starting point stems from the fact that hydrogen economy is real and gaining significant momentum. This means the capstone as a clean energy company must have an answer and expand our fuel flexibility to include the zero carbon fuels of the future. Capstone has demonstrated that can run on 20 percent hydrogen mix and recently announced a new research and development partnership with the US Department of Energy and Argonne National Laboratory. And our combined engineering teams are currently running at 65 in the labs at seven percent hydrogen 30 percent natural gas blend. This is an extremely promising milestone toward our goal of reaching a fully 100 percent hydrogen fuel micro turbine commercial product at a fraction of the cost of the current fuel cell products. Our objective with our technology roadmap is to carefully manage our R&D spend while staying in front of the technology curve and providing timely, cost effective solutions to our global customers. I'm proud to say that after years of development efforts, hydrogen is now officially part of our commercial product portfolio. And we have shipped our first commercial product at a 20 percent hydrogen mix to our Australian distributor. Optimal.

[00:16:33] Let's go ahead and move to slide 17. On slide 17, I want to show the importance of green hydrogen with the energy industry. One of the key concepts behind this is the stranded electron from renewable energy assets. What this means is there's a large quantities of stranded renewable electricity that cannot be used at the conventional electrical grid as we show in this diagram. Using the surplus electricity for electrolysis and thereby producing hydrogen is seen as a valuable solution, functioning as energy storage and transport medium with the energy burden to create the hydrogen coming from renewable assets, hence the term green hydrogen. This renewable hydrogen is blended with natural gas or eventually could be used in its pure form as fuel for our cars on CHP systems, thereby creating a very ultra low carbon energy source for our global customers. Slide 18 highlights some of the key topics around the capstone product when operating on hydrogen is also important to note that Cassin's products are typically located behind utility meter inside the fence at the host site. This means the capstone is not necessarily held back, waiting for the regional natural gas infrastructure to be upgraded to accept natural gas hydrogen blend. We could see significant growth from onsite distributed hydrogen generation at a more competitive price to current fuel cell technology. Slide 19 shows our recent pattern toward the hydrogen fuel for micro turbines, as I mentioned earlier, Caftan now offers renewable power with the use of up to 20 percent hydrogen of our commercial micro turbine.

[00:18:13] We successfully operate on the blend of natural gas and hydrogen using the current fuel system architecture, and will use this newly patented injector to increase our current blend up to 100 percent pure green hydrogen and a commercially released system. I say 20, I want to share with you that this is not just a concept or an idea at this point, but rather we are moving ahead toward a commercial product launch using blended natural gas and hydrogen fuel. In closing, I'd like to say I am proud of the entire capstan team and the fact that we are managing to successfully navigate through these key inflection points in our operations, strategic strategies, despite less than optimal external business conditions. I'm excited to think of what we can do when we actually have significant tailwinds around the globe and our customers are getting stable economic footing. Despite the micro challenges and macro challenges, I will reiterate that there are favorable trends focused on broader corporate and governance initiatives, specifically around energy efficiency and global carbon reduction. The green global recovery is real in our view, and we see it right in the middle of it. I entered physical 2021 optimistic but cautious given the global pandemic. But I have an ever growing confidence we will be successful navigating our way through this and achieve our short, short term business goals and long term profitability objectives. Operator, I would like to know when the call up from our analyst community.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[00:19:50] Ladies and gentlemen, we have reached the answers and questions portion of the call, if you have a question, please press star one on your telephone keypad at this time. Again, for questions. That is one. OK, our first question comes from Eric Stein, MacRay column Capital Group. Sir, please go ahead.

Eric Stine

[00:20:25] Good. So just wanted to start in the rental business with the upside's loan. I know you had the energy as a service slide, which is not necessarily a projection. And you do have some, you know, requirements as part of the loan. But what do you think this can become? I mean, do you have some some internal targets you can hear, you know, whether it's one year out, three years out, how should we think about that?

Darren Jamison

[00:20:50] Yeah, definitely, we want to get to from eight point six megawatts to 21 megawatts, that's required under the agreement as quickly as possible. We've got an 18 month period to achieve that, according to the terms of the loan we were at at eight point six before the pandemic hit. And obviously we stumbled backwards a little bit with a couple of our oil and gas customers. We're able to get those units back on rent here shortly and then start building that up. As I said in our prepared remarks, we want to be a 10 megawatts by the end of the fiscal year. But I think, you know, Eric is modeling about two megawatts growth a quarter. I believe that's very doable. We've got about 62 megawatts of identified pipeline and active quotes out there. We've just gone through a rebranding strategy will be updating our website. We've hired a couple rental salespeople as well. So we're just really getting spun up from a very small rental fleet into a medium sized rental fleet and probably still being can kind of see the rental market is a multibillion dollar markets. We've got a lot of room to expand. The porn's is, as Eric said, his marks. The margins on this product is approaching 70 percent, the IRR about 30 percent. So the more these rentals we can get out there, it has a pretty profound impact on our profitability. And having the note from Goldman to give us that ability to build a rental fleet is really key to our success.

Eric Stine

[00:22:18] Of course, that is helpful and then maybe on hydrogen, just curious, you know, I know there's a lot of activity or at least a lot of public discussion about it. I mean, when do you realistically think that this is a, you know, a meaningful contributor to your business?

Darren Jamison

[00:22:36] That's a really good question and a really hard one to answer. I've got a board meeting next week. I need to try to answer that for our board. I think our answer is, you know, we've seen much more much more inquiries around hydrogen in the last six months. When we have the last six years, there's definitely a lot of interest. The recent order that we just got in Las Vegas for four megawatts, the customer said, what's your hydrogen path? You know, that's a natural gas driven site. So I think we're seeing customers talk about hydrogen at levels we've never seen before. We're seeing more and more, you know, utilities and, you know, energy providers talking about hydrogen. So I would say, you know, I lived through the original hydrogen highway with Schwarzenegger back to many years ago. This feels different. This feels like there's really a lot of momentum behind hydrogen. We sold our first 65 on hydrogen. We've got multiple quotes out there, you know, at today's business levels. I don't know what you consider significant, but you could be, you know, five to 10 percent of our business in the next couple of years very easily and maybe more if it grows faster. Our challenge is really to modulate our R&D spend and product development efforts on how fast the market develops. There's no sense being early in hydrogen development and spending a lot of dollars to do that. But I don't want to be late either. So I think managing our R&D spend and product development efforts in a way to match the market development and the opportunities, really our key.

Eric Stine

[00:24:04] Kind of a maybe lesson for me just on the FPP backlog, you know, over the last couple of quarters, it's been plus or minus EPS million. Just, you know, curious. Any thoughts on why that's kind of stagnated a little bit and what, you know, what do you think is needed to kind of break that out of that range?

Darren Jamison

[00:24:24] Yeah, a couple of things, definitely the pandemic had a big, big hit on that. I mean, we had folks that either idled their facilities or positive PCP's. We had a couple of cancelations, but I would say nothing overly significant. We didn't see a lot of sites commissioned because of construction halts and and people that actually be able to go out there and commission units. I think the combination of some units not not commissioned or put on hold because of the pandemic impacted us. We've had a couple of good recent FPP signings initially, some more coming here in the next 30 to 60 days. So we expect that to continue to grow. The challenge is obviously we built every quarter. So if we're not adding new sites or if we have any cancelations that impact the growth, that backlog, but not nothing, we're concerned of long term once we get past the pandemic.

Eric Stine

[00:25:15] Ok. I think they're.

Operator

[00:25:23] Ok, next on the line, we have Colin Russell calling from Oppenheimer. Please state your question.

Colin Rusch

[00:25:31] Thanks so much, guys, could you talk a little bit about how the supply chain and where you're at with that in terms of, you know, having turned down some inventories? You know, our folks able to keep up with the move towards a little bit longer term time and is that impacting any hospital?

Darren Jamison

[00:25:51] Great question. As I said, a prayer to Mark Kirk and his team has done a great job on reducing our incoming materials and improving our inventory turns with a target to get, you know, five or six turns by the end of the fiscal year. And I think we see product revenue growth in Q3 and Q4 based on Q2 bookings that we think we can achieve. But definitely the leaner you run, the lower the water level. The rocks pop up in the river. We have seen some challenges to some of our suppliers. And so we're actively working that. We're bringing in on a couple new resources in the purchasing department that are a little more skilled because we've got to get our suppliers to be doing more smaller, more frequent shipments and be a little more nimble with us because we don't want to lose orders, but we don't want to increase our inventory levels. And so it's definitely not the sexiest business in the world, but it's really impactful. Going from two inventory turns to, you know, six turns is 10 million dollars of cash freed up on our balance sheet. You can see what cash from Ops this quarter was and what we've done for the first six months. So really important for us. I mean, we're old fashioned. We think you take cash to the bank, not revenue. And so I think managing our supply chain and making a world class is really key for the next couple of years for us.

Colin Rusch

[00:27:06] Ok, and then you're taking some measures around salary and and staffing around covid where you're at in terms of bringing people back to regular salary levels. How should we think about my business?

Darren Jamison

[00:27:24] Yeah, know it's a great, great question. And we had six months of salary cuts, the myself and the leadership team. And most of the senior folks never took a 25 percent pay cut for six months. The kind of mid-level management folks took a 15 percent pay cut. And those have all been put back in place at the end of September. And so that that's going to impact our OpEx a little bit. The furloughs, we took people back in ways. And so a portion of those folks came back in a month and two months and time and three months. And we really did try to modulate that based on our business recovery and to make sure we get people safe. So I think we're good shape. There are all folks that are going to come back, have now come back. We did have some people that based on current business levels, we didn't bring back. And so I think our low point during the furloughs was about one hundred and nine or about 90 people or about 120 today. So I think we brought back about 30 of the 50 people, some so, number like that. But I think in general, I think we really had a good business continuity plan. We've had only two people get sick and we've managed facility, basically the same kind of performance levels before covid, after covid, and we've done a good job. So I think that for us going forward, it's going to be just a matter of building back. And we've hired salespeople, we're hiring supply chain people. We'll continue to add people. The business grows back. But I think Q3, Q4, we expect higher revenues in Q1 to Q2. So that'll be positive. Much more fun hiring folks than it is furloughing people.

Colin Rusch

[00:28:57] Perfect. Thanks so much, guys. Thank you.

Operator

[00:29:04] Ok, next on the line, we have Rob Brown. With Lake Street Capital, Rob, please state your question.

Rob Brown

[00:29:12] They rob. Hi, good afternoon. I just wanted to kind of get a little more clarity on some of the orders you've had nice a nice round of orders over the last couple of months. How is the order pipeline at this point and the visibility there? And what what sort of areas are you seeing strength in?

Darren Jamison

[00:29:30] Yeah, that's a great question. We've seen Europe kind of come back first, I think, from covid and then maybe being a little bit right now. We saw a really nice order flow in the quarter from Germany. We had nice order out of the U.K. We saw orders from Slovenia, Poland, Romania, Italy. And so that was great. The end of the quarter, we started seeing Australia wake up. We started seeing Mexico coming back online. The US is poised to have a very nice quarter this quarter. So I think the U.S. will be the biggest portion of our of our bookings for this current quarter. You mentioned that four megawatt project we had in Las Vegas. That is a resort development on the strip. That is our first major resort development in Las Vegas. So that's a nice market order for us. That will be building from that's a new report cover type of project with our atriums and four megawatts of THP system. And so I think we're really excited about the opportunity to covers build on the momentum that we've already had going before covid the direct sales force we started in January. And unfortunately, they get their wings clipped pretty quickly, but they've got a lot of national account momentum going with folks that have one or two projects and have, you know, 100 different installations around the world. So we're really interested about and excited about expanding those relationships with the balance sheet that we have now to be refined into Goldmann and the products running really well. We're getting the So, parts issue that we have with the vendor behind us, at least in the field. And so we're excited about, you know, the back half of this year and then getting into next fiscal year, hopefully post covid.

Rob Brown

[00:31:12] In the rental market, are you think you had a couple of units come back in the oil and gas side, are you seeing rental strength outside of oil and gas or where you really seem to be happening?

Darren Jamison

[00:31:24] Yeah, we started with oil and gas. That was kind of our launch customer was Shell in the Permian. We've gone out to other oil and gas customers now and then in the last few months, we've done some renewable projects, some grow house projects. We've really kind of expanded into more CHP. And so we're pretty flexible. We've got some interesting projects going right now that are not oil and gas. I'd say probably 65 percent of our pipeline of pending rentals is oil and gas, 35 percent is so, renewables and CHP. But I think that that's going to be closer to 50 50 over time.

Eric Hencken

[00:32:03] Thank you. I just want to add, Rob, is it is oil prices are below 50 dollars a barrel. We see more rental opportunity in oil and gas above 50. We see more purchase opportunity or capital spend pick up. So I do think that having a rental business in the oil and gas market kind of gives us a natural hedge against a slowdown in product shipments of oil and gas and so on. Gas customers still have to get product out of the ground. If they can't spend capital dollars, then they'll rent using operational dollars. And so having a rental fleet gives us kind of both sides of that hedge, which I think is important for us going forward.

Operator

[00:32:50] Ok, our next question comes from Semir Joshi, which H.C. Wainwright Samir, please state your question.

Sameer Joshi

[00:32:59] Thanks. Thanks for taking my question. Just to follow up on Colin's question about this and how it plays into your access to the data on it, you also said that you will be increasing having feedback on OpEx. It is expected to go up over the next couple of quarters. And just to little, the Dow has been at the four point two million project level. So how do we see the goods from here to the 10 million, given that your OpEx is going to be our.

Eric Hencken

[00:33:41] I'll take that. And I think we previously guided on the operating expenses, it was pre covid to a range of five point three to five point seven million. And given all the actions we've taken as a result of the business continuity plan, a lot of those furloughs did turn into permanent reductions. We should be at the low end of that range and potentially being even lower than that. And then, yeah, you know, if you look at the slide in the deck on our goals, we're guiding towards that 22 percent margin goal. So I think that gets you to your 10 million improvement year over year.

Darren Jamison

[00:34:24] Yeah. And also, I think, as Eric said, his prepared remarks, Q2 had some one time items. We had almost the entire IndyCar season hitting one quarter just because the way they compressed the schedule. And so that's not going to return in Q3 and Q4. We also had a non-cash charge for the executive bonus program. Part of our bonus program was tied around refinancing Goldman. So obviously that that hit in one quarter. And so I think got some legal expense going on with the bad vendor part that we got. And so we think Q3 and Q4 are going to be pretty good opex wise, not as good as Q1, but should be at the low end of our range. You know, as margins strengthen and product revenue returns, we're higher revenue rates and higher gross margins. And so I think if you think about Q1 and Q2 is more focused on, you know, Q1 was very big on so, cost reduction and OpEx and our business continuity plan, Q2 was so, a little bit more of a blend. Q3, you should see higher revenue growth and better margins in Q4 should be continuation of that. Also, if you look at the 10 million dollar year over year, improvement in Q4 alone was about a five million dollar negative EBITDA. So we've got a big opportunity to really get out of the park in Q4. If could be close to even a positive in Q4, we could pick up five million dollars of your of your improvement one quarter.

Sameer Joshi

[00:35:43] Understood. Yeah, so mainly it was one time charges and two that have made this look the higher bracket. So moving on to the energy of the solar system, it's the rental. Just broadly speaking, if instead of 50 million, if you had the two hundred million, would you have been able to make secure enough customers? The question is, is there enough room for the rental business and money the only thing that is stopping you?

Darren Jamison

[00:36:17] I think it's a great question. I mean, we started the rental business at zero, and so I was getting momentum going in. The rental business took us some time. As I said, we're just now getting our website, landing pages, updated literature done. We just started branding the rental units and we're making some changes for our standard product to make them more rental ready. And so getting into a new business always takes a little bit of ramp rate. You know, we started we had zero impending opportunities. Now we're we're over 60 million. The word's getting out there that we have it. We've hired some direct sales people that have rental experience and ongoing customer lists and contacts. So we're pretty confident that we can get growing and grow it fairly substantially. There are some rental opportunities that are north of five megawatts that can really move quickly. We've already had conversations with Goldman about, you know, if we outstrip the twenty one megawatt fleet, you know, things would continue to go well, can we continue to upsize the line and hopefully continue reduce that rate? And so I think as we grow and as we build this, I'm confident we'll hit our targets. And I think it'll be easier to get capital. I'll see. The more profitable we become and the more cash we generate, the cheaper the capital becomes. Easier will be to get.

Sameer Joshi

[00:37:34] Just had one last one, the 15 percent that a target. Is that something that is for the entire year or is that something you expect to achieve on a downgrade basis when you can't of work?

Darren Jamison

[00:37:49] You know, that that are overall annual stats we expect to do for the year. So expect 15 percent of our total revenue to come from that direct sales organization. We've already had a couple of wins that have contributed very nicely. One of those wins as a customer who's got multiple sites and we're looking at doing the second site, which is a much larger site than the first site. And so I think that that's kind of the business model we're looking for. Our distributors are involved in the direct sales, even though we're we're kind of taking the lead. They're helping us do job walks. And, you know, for our installed equipment, they need the service component. So it's not meant to take business away from our distributors and spend to take our distributors business, which that a regional level, and turn it into a global business or a global relationship, you know, at a much larger scale. And so we're excited about it. Obviously, the pandemic impact of the ability for this whole new sales organization together and they couldn't get on a plane. And so that's sort of that changing. But I think there's lots of opportunities. And really it's about timing of, you know, the product being in the right place, the market being in the right place, our balance sheet being in the right place, and then having our distribution channel be mature enough to where we can spend more of our focus on leveraging the single wins and turning into home runs.

Sameer Joshi

[00:39:02] Thanks for that. OK, other questions offline.

Darren Jamison

[00:39:05] Great, thank you.

Operator

[00:39:12] Ok, our next question comes from Sean Severson with Watertower Research. Sean, please state your question.

Shawn Severson

[00:39:21] Thanks, Daryn. You know, you're talking about, you know, five megawatt deployments in the energy of service business, you just had a larger win in Vegas, too. And if I recall correctly, I mean, the micro turbine in your systems were very competitive, you know, one to two megawatts. And it just seems like you're getting some bigger orders and targeting, targeting bigger orders. I'm just kind of wondering if that's changed the way you run into the industrial turbine or other solutions as you get up into these larger megawatts, because it seems like, you know, you're more competitive at those levels these days trying to understand something changed or what happened.

Darren Jamison

[00:39:57] Yeah, I think it's a combination of just the more we do with larger projects, we've got more reference sites and so obviously more carpet was a great one. We've done some sites in Canada and Australia, so we start pointing to five, six, seven, eight megawatt sites that helps us get other big customers to make that decision. I think we're competitive up to roughly 10 megawatts. You start getting over 10 megawatts and we'll probably look at bringing in a different partner until we've got some conversations going in that area that where we would partner with another turbine supplier over 10 megawatts. And so I think there's opportunities for us to plan those bases. And again, when we get some more national accounts, we may have to meet loads from 30 kilowatts to 30 megawatts and have kind of one face to the customer to do that. And so that's also part of our strategic plan. But definitely, you're right, we are seeing more opportunities at bigger scale projects. And I would say up to 10 megawatts. You know, we're fairly competitive, especially if there's any variability in the customers load either thermal or electricity or if they want to dispatch the units. Bigger machines don't like to cycle on and off. And if we've got multiple units, we can quickly turn on off to match load time of day use demand, thermal demand, whatever it may be.

Shawn Severson

[00:41:13] And what about feeding into your into your technology map? I mean, is there anything that it's looking at? Bigger, bigger loads, bigger machines, something that would, you know, like a lot of competition to fill up a 10 megawatt, 10 megawatt order. So just what's on the technology roadmap?

Darren Jamison

[00:41:31] Yeah, we saw the 250 out there, and we've obviously got that into 10-megawatt the lab operation. The reality is that doesn't really change. The M4 in the box for Magloire versus five doesn't help us address, you know, 10 megawatt loads in different. We still haven't seen the reliability catch up to the 65 of that product line. And that's really been my goal, that we're not going to get off on a new architecture until we get to the latest architecture up to the same kind of high standard we set with the C 65 product line. That being said, again, I think we've got some strategic relationships. We can do about 10 megawatts. And obviously you wouldn't have to do very many of those projects to move the needle for us on the revenue side. But I think for us, energy is a service is really our biggest focus. You know, whether that's our RFP contracts, our new rental fleet, our distributor subscription model, we want that reoccurring high margin revenue and to make sure we can cover our OpEx every every day. And so, you know, I look at other people in our space and they're sexier from a revenue standpoint, but their OpEx is three or four times what ours is. They've got huge cash burns. And I don't know, those models are sustainable long term. And I think, you know, to build a business with a strong foundation that generates cash and grow it in a in a profitable, responsible way, you know, seems like the best thing to do for our shareholders.

Shawn Severson

[00:43:04] All right, thanks to. Thank you, John.

Operator

[00:43:13] Ok, there appears to be no further questions at this time.

Darren Jamison

[00:43:18] Excellent, well, thank you. I'll just say in closing, I'd like to remind investors that we have a very well defined business plan where very clear goals and objectives that you can see in our presentation today. I believe that the unfortunate global pandemic has served to highlight the true value of our energy as a service business model, as not many companies have reported the two strongest quarters in their history during the pandemic, which is something that we've done. And so I think it really highlights the value of that reoccurring high margin revenue business that we're building. Lastly, I can't wait to get on the other side of the pandemic. Because as generally genuinely believe that it's going to be a green economic recovery, obviously the recent US election is going to lead to the U.S. rejoining the Paris climate accord and money being spent on green energy and green economic recovery. We think our new hydrogen blend product is going to be better positioned than we've ever been in the history to capitalize on kind of the changing energy landscape. They said before 30 percent of the global population today has grown up with climate change.

[00:44:22] And so there's a reason why we're talking about hydrogen and green energy and decarbonizing the oil patch and ESG. That's not accident. It's not a marketing ploy. It's the fact that 30 percent of the population has grown up with climate change, global warming, and they want to see the, you know, some different directions and different activities happen. And so, as those folks that have grown up with climate change become, you know, higher ranking in their companies, bigger consumers, more active voters, you're going to see more and more move in this direction. As I said before, we're starting to see customers even know that putting in natural gas fired THP. They're asking us about our hydrogen future and how we're going to be able to change with the an changing energy landscape. So very excited about where the product is, very excited about where the company is, very excited about where the energy market is going to think. As I said, we're well positioned to capitalize on this changing energy landscape. I look forward to seeing everybody in Q3 and hopefully talking about even better results in the upcoming quarter. Thank you.

Operator

[00:45:29] Ladies and gentlemen, this does conclude today's teleconference, you may now disconnect your lines and enjoy.