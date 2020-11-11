The company has outperformed the industry, and we believe this will continue going forward.

Waste Connections has been able to grow at a steady pace, while simultaneously keeping its debt levels relatively low.

It may not be the ideal choice for value-oriented investors, however, its price premium may be justified due to its moat and resiliency.

Thesis

When comparing various industries, one can quickly realize that the waste management industry is better than most. Within this industry operates Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN), which, we will argue, is one of the best in the business. Although not favorably valued at the moment, it has seen strong growth through responsible acquisitions and a well-thought-out operating strategy. As a result, it's possible that Waste Connections' premium can be justified.

Description

Waste Connections provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, as well as recycling and landfill disposal services to commercial, industrial, municipal, and residential customers. The company also provides intermodal services for the rail haul movement of cargo and solid waste containers in the Pacific Northwest.

Through its R360 environmental solutions subsidiary, Waste Connections is a leading provider of non-hazardous exploration and production, or E&P, waste treatment, recovery, and disposal services in the U.S. It offers its services mostly in exclusive and secondary markets across the U.S. and Canada.

The company description was taken from its 2019 annual report.

What makes Waste Connections a good company?

With a market cap of around $28 billion, Waste Connections is one of the largest waste disposal companies in the world. It has proven to be resilient in a wild 2020. Both the company's business and stock performances have provided its investors with some much-needed stability throughout the turbulence.

What we like about this industry is that companies basically have a monopoly in the cities/towns in which they operate. As a result, a company like Waste Connections does not have to worry about being undercut by competitors once deals have been struck with customers. In addition, if the customer has had no issues with their current waste company, then it is very likely that contracts will be renewed at expiration. This provides a moat to all companies operating within the industry. However, factoring in Waste Connections' massive size and strong cash flows allows it to also have a competitive advantage over others.

Why is this the case? Well, it's because the waste management industry is very fragmented. Being the large player with strong cash flows allows Waste Connections to play the role of industry consolidator, which acts a strong growth catalyst. This is especially true when a company knows that its acquisition targets enjoy the same monopolistic moats with their customers.

An important factor regarding Waste Connections' acquisition strategy is that the company generally only spends what its free cash flows allow it to spend. When taking a look at the company's historical net acquisition activity, we can see that Waste Connections still had FCF left over. As a matter of fact, the total spend on investing activities is consistently less than cash from operations.

(Source: Author)

We find this to be a responsible approach to acquisitions, because it allows the company to better control its debt burden. There is no shortage of companies that had previously used acquisition strategies for fast growth only to collapse under the weight of their debt. We believe that this will not be a problem for Waste Connections.

Waste Connections also has a diversified revenue stream, as no single contract or customer makes up for more than 10% of its total revenues. You can see this in the image below.

(Source: Q3 2020 filings)

A Good Operating Strategy

Waste Connections tries to avoid highly competitive markets and chooses to operate in secondary or rural markets instead, where the company can gain more market share either through exclusive contracts, vertical integration, or asset positioning. It also targets niche markets, such as the exploration and production industry (which got hit hard by COVID-19 but is not a huge part of the company's revenue) and disposal services with similar characteristics.

As mentioned earlier, acquisitions are part of its strategy, but the company uses free cash flow to fund acquisitions rather than taking on lots of debt. It is also not reckless when trying to explore new markets. For new markets, WCN often uses an initial acquisition as an operating base (probably to test out the waters) and then tries to strengthen the new operation’s presence in that market by offering additional services, adding new customers and making acquisitions of other waste companies in that market or adjacent markets.

Waste Connections also manages on a decentralized basis, meaning more responsibilities are delegated to lower management. The company believes this is a good management style, as it allows management to address customers' need quicker and more effectively. The reason for this is because it would be the manager that is dealing with that specific customer making the decision, not someone who is far away from the action.

With regard to this management style, the company also said: "We believe that decentralization provides a low-overhead, highly efficient operational structure that allows us to expand into geographically contiguous markets and operate in relatively small communities that larger competitors may not find attractive. We believe that this structure gives us a strategic competitive advantage, given the relatively rural nature of many of the markets in which we operate, and makes us an attractive buyer to many potential acquisition candidates."

This management style seems to have been working well for the company, and we think it will continue that way.

More details on the company's operating strategy can be found starting on page 1 of its 2019 annual report.

Historical Performance

Waste Connections has been very solid fundamentally, and the share price appreciation reflects that.

Data by YCharts

Revenue: Revenue has been growing every year, and although Waste Connections has been negatively impacted by COVID-19, the company's TTM revenue is still slightly higher than its 2019 revenue of $5.39 billion, showing its resiliency. Depending on the level of activity between Q3 and Q4, Waste Connections anticipates entering 2021 with more than 2% revenue growth in place from complete acquisitions, according to CEO Worthing Jackman in the company's most recent conference call. You can see the company's revenue history in the image below.

(Source: Finbox)

Earnings: Next, Waste Connections' adjusted diluted EPS has also seen stable growth over the years, with the peak being in 2017 with $2.52 in EPS. This is similar to Republic Services (RSG) and Waste Management (WM), two big players in the industry that saw their earnings peak in 2017.

(Source: Finbox)

Cash Flow: Moving onto free cash flow (in pink/magenta below) and cash from operations (in yellow), you can see a clear and predictable upward trajectory that increases as revenue increases. Predictability is what we like to see.

Using the data from the chart below, free cash flow has grown at a CAGR of 19.32% in the past 6 years and 7.42% in the past 3 years. Also, according to management, adjusted free cash flow is expected to see double-digit growth in 2021.

(Source: SimplyWall.st)

Dividend: Waste Connections recently announced that it is increasing its dividend by 10.8%. This shouldn't come as a big surprise, as the company is still in solid financial shape and has increased its dividend every year since 2010, when it started paying one. The dividend has grown from $0.20/share (annualized) in 2010 to $0.82/share currently.

This isn't a large dividend by any means. At the time of writing, the yield is just under 0.8%. For comparison, Republic Services and Waste Management's dividend yields are 1.75% and 1.83%, respectively. However, Waste Connections' free cash flow payout ratio is about 22%, whereas Republic Services and Waste Management's are about 40% and 46%, respectively. When you combine this with Waste Connections' faster historical growth rate, you can expect Waste Connections to grow its dividend at a faster rate than other big players.

Solid Liquidity and Financial Position

In the image below, you can see that Waste Connections has kept its debt at reasonable levels compared to its equity. Also, cash and equivalents has been rising over the years, which is good to see. Waste Connections' interest coverage ratio is 6x, and operating cash flow covers 32.1% of the total debt. The company's solid financials give it a BBB+ bond rating from Fitch.

Environmental Sustainability

In an age of increasing environmental concerns, Waste Connections is committed to doing its part in helping the environment. On page 15 of its 2020 sustainability report, the company outlines its sustainability and work safety targets.

The targets are as follows:

Increase offsets to emissions and increase resources recovered by at least 50% Process at least 50% of leachate on-site Increase biogas recovery by at least 40% Reduce the incident rate by 25% and improve employee engagement.

On page 27 of Waste Connections' sustainability report, it was mentioned that the company would soon begin beta testing electrical vehicles, as well as a hybrid EV. According to the most recent conference call, an EV is already currently being tested.

Here's a quote from the report: "Although at a significant initial cost premium, the fully electric trucks operate quietly, generate zero emissions and are expected to provide considerable savings in fuel and maintenance expenses relative to comparable diesel trucks. We look forward to expanding the use of alternative fuel vehicles in Waste Connections’ fleet over time."

In other words, Waste Connections will see an initial cost premium, but over time, this should help the company both save money and save the environment. Sounds good to us! From the perspective of environmentally conscious investors, this is definitely a step in the right direction.

Industry Comparison

In the chart below, you can see how Waste Connections compares to other companies in the same industry.

(Source: Author)

Waste Connections is up there with the best. It has an above-average cash return on invested capital, the second-highest gross profit margin, high revenue growth for its market cap, and the highest levered FCF margin. The company is clearly efficient compared to its peers.

Based on these factors, we believe that Waste Connections is roughly equally as efficient in terms of operations as the major players Republic Services and Waste Management, but Waste Connections has potential for higher growth due to its smaller size.

Valuation

We estimate that the fair value of Waste Connections is $93.58

Calculation:

Expected EBITDA in 2022 as a consensus of 10 analysts: 1.947 billion

Average EV/EBITDA multiple the past 10 years: 16.4x

Enterprise Value: 1.947 x 16.4 = 31.9308 billion

Net Debt / EBITDA ratio = 2.3x

Estimated Net Debt in 2022: 1.947 x 2.3 = 4.4781 billion

Market Cap: 31.9308 - 4.4781 = 27.4527 billion

Shares Outstanding: 263 million

Price/Share = $104.38

Discount Rate: 5.617% (CAPM)

Fair Value: 104.38 / 1.05617 ^ 2 = $93.58

Conclusion

Trading at a premium to our estimates, Waste Connections may not be the ideal choice for value-oriented investors. Nonetheless, the business itself is strong and resilient to various market conditions. Given its low volatility, an argument can be made that maybe Waste Connections deserves to trade at a higher premium. After all, it is one of the best companies on the market and likely to continue consolidating the industry. Management has proven to be very effective at growing the company fast. while keeping leverage at reasonable levels. We see no reason to believe that this will change as Waste Connections continues to expand.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WCN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.