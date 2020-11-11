Rackspace Technology's (RXT) CEO Kevin Jones On Q3 2020 Results - Quick Version Earnings Call Transcript

Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ:CPST) Q3 2020 Results Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2020 4:50 PM ET

Company Participants

Joe Crivelli - Vice President, Investor Relations

Kevin Jones - Chief Executive Officer

Dustin Semach - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Amit Daryanani - Evercore ISI

Dan Perlin - RBC

Bryan Keane - Deutsche Bank

Matt Cabral - Credit Suisse

Tien-tsin Huang - J.P. Morgan

Keith Bachman - BMO

Ramsey El-Assal - Barclays Investment Bank

Disclaimer: *NEW* We are providing this transcript version in a raw, machine-assisted format and it is unaudited. Please reference the audio for any questions on the content. A standard transcript will be available later on the site per our normal procedure. Please enjoy this timely version in the interim.

Operator

[00:00:03] Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the Rackspace Technology, third quarter 2020 earnings call. As a reminder, all participants are in listen only mode and the conference is being recorded after the presentation. There will be an opportunity to ask questions to join the question queue. You may press the one followed by the four on your telephone keypad. Should you need assistance. During the conference call, you may signal an operator by pressing Star and zero. I would now like to turn the conference over to Joe Prevelly Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Joe Crivelli

[00:00:40] Good afternoon, everyone, welcome to Rackspace Technologies, third quarter, 2020 earnings conference call. I'm Joe Prevelly. In with me on the call today are Kevin Jones, our chief executive officer, and Dustin Semak, our chief financial officer. The slide deck we will refer to during today's prepared remarks can be found on the investor relations section of our website. Before I turn the call over to Kevin on slide two, you'll see that certain comments we make on this call will be forward looking. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which would cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed on the call, a discussion of these risks and uncertainties is included in our S-1 registration statement or quarterly reports on Form Tinku and other SEC filings. I'd like to remind our listeners that Rackspace technology assumes no obligation to update the information presented on the call except as required by law. Slide two also informs our participants that our presentation includes certain non gap financial measures and certain further adjustments to these measures, which we believe provide useful information to our investors in accordance with FCC rules. We have provided a reconciliation of these measures to their respective and most directly comparable gap measures. These reconciliations can be found in the tables included in today's earnings release and our slide presentation, both of which are available on our website. We will also provide revenue metrics in constant currency when available as a framework for assessing how our underlying business is performed, excluding the effects of foreign currency fluctuations or gross comparisons we make on the call today relate to the corresponding period of last year unless otherwise noted after our prepared remarks this afternoon, we'll be happy to take your questions. I'll now turn the call over to Kevin.

Kevin Jones

[00:02:33] Thank you, Joe, and thank you all for joining us this afternoon. Rackspace technology continues to execute our strategy to capitalize on the incredible multi cloud market opportunity. As a result, we are excited to share another quarter of record results. If you turn to slide four, you can see our agenda similar to last quarter. I'll begin with a summary of our Q3 results, how we delivered a record quarter, as well as highlights some significant wins and other updates on the overall business. And Dustan will cover our financial results. So let's begin on slide five. We are very pleased with our results for the third quarter, as you can see, we improved against each of our key performance metrics. The third quarter represented another quarter of record sales bookings, our highest revenue in the history of the company and the strongest quarterly free cash flow since two thousand seventeen. We are incredibly proud of this accomplishment, capitalizing on the tectonic shift to multi cloud and a relentless execution. Two years ago, we made a number of strategic changes at Rackspace Technology. We partnered with the hyper scalars, both Google and Microsoft. We focused on the enterprise market and we expanded globally. And through the implementation of our management system and the execution of over one hundred and twenty transformation programs, we continue to transform the company into a leader and end to end multi cloud solutions. The quarter was highlighted by another record quarter for sales bookings, which grew nine percent sequentially and sixty four percent over last year.

[00:04:19] The growth was broad based across both customer types and geographies. I'll provide more color on our third quarter sales, booking success in a minute, but I'll state at the top that the breath of growth further validates our view. The Rackspace technology is uniquely well-positioned to capitalize on the secular growth in the cloud market. As we stated previously, sales bookings, growth is a leading indicator of core revenue growth. As a result of our strong bookings performance over the past several quarters, core revenue increased 17 percent over last year on a constant currency basis, driven by our core multi cloud services applications and cross platform sales. Consolidated revenues grew 13 percent over last year on a constant currency basis, core net revenue retention for the quarter also increased to one hundred percent versus ninety nine percent last quarter. This demonstrates that our land and expand strategy is working. Additionally, as you may remember, our revenue is over ninety five percent recurring and gives us great visibility into our revenue trajectory. This allows us to play offense and aggressively pursue growth in the market. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter grew to one hundred ninety one million dollars, up four million dollars year over year and three dollars million sequentially and adjusted earnings per share of 19 cents was up 36 percent year over year.

[00:05:53] Lastly, our capital intensity was seven percent and improved one percent versus last quarter due to our continued shift in our capital offerings. This is a key part of our strategy and should continue to improve free cash flow going forward. Turning to slide six, you will see the updated chart of our sales bookings ramp. This is a great visual of both the significant growth dynamic and multi cloud, as well as the success. We have had implemented a number of initiatives to enable this growth. Sales bookings were three hundred and fifteen million dollars, an increase of 64 percent, compared to one hundred ninety two million dollars in last year's third quarter. On a pro forma basis, assuming the Annika acquisition had occurred on January 1st, two thousand nineteen bookings increase thirty nine percent compared to last year's third quarter. We continue to see momentum and our sales bookings ramp driven by the strategy and initiatives we are implementing. And as you can see on the right, core, revenue growth continues to accelerate as sales bookings flow through to the top line. In the third quarter, pro forma core revenue growth was 10 percent and overall gap revenue growth was 18 percent, up from seven percent and 13 percent, respectively, in the second quarter. We are proud that we had double digit proforma, core revenue growth well ahead of our previously discussed time frame. Slide seven provides additional perspective on our bookings growth.

[00:07:30] Firstly, you can see how much progress we have made in aggregate sales, bookings, growth over a short period of time. From 12 to 18, we have now grown our trailing 12 month bookings by approximately 500 million dollars or over 80 percent. Secondly, our bookings growth has been broad based across new logos and our installed base of customers. New logo bookings are up over 400 percent since two thousand eighteen. We are excited by the momentum with these new customers and are optimistic as twenty nine percent of our bookings were from new logos in the 12 months ended September 30th. Twenty. Likewise, our installed base bookings were up 40 percent in the 12 months ended September 30 of 2020 compared to twenty eighteen. This speaks to the core strengths of Rackspace Technologies. Go to market strategy, which will detail in a minute. In addition, we are very pleased with the expanding breadth of our bookings growth. We grew across all sizes of customers and across all of our geographies. Additionally, we continue to expand globally and had our first customer wins in South Africa, Indonesia and Vietnam. And even with the record sales quarter, our pipeline is up from Kutta 2020 and has more than doubled from Q3 of 12 19. In short, we believe our bookings growth momentum will continue as we see additional sales opportunities with both our install base and new logos.

[00:09:08] As cloud expands rapidly all over the world, Rackspace technology will be there to capitalize on the opportunity. If we turn to slide eight, let me spend a minute speaking to our go to market strategy in more detail. We think about our sales strategy in three tiers, firstly is breadth, we deploy separate resources to not only land new logos, but also expand relationships within our existing client base. This approach allows us to have laser focus when managing customer relationships. Secondly is depth. Each of our specialty areas mapped directly back to our core solution segments, allowing customers to access focus and specialized experts in a way that they cannot do with our peers. Our account team can quickly assign solution architects and sales specialists in focus areas such as applications, data security and multi cloud to provide our customers with precisely the expertize they need to solve their unique challenges. And thirdly is scale. We leverage functions such as demand marketing and our strategic deal center to increase velocity with new and potential customers, whether that means using marketing to communicate our value proposition more widely or using pattern recognition to pursue large and complex opportunities more effectively. The strategy has worked incredibly well for us, and it's enabled a strong new logo motion and our land and expand model that has driven the record bookings growth. We just detailed. Help explain how we work with existing customers.

[00:10:50] Let's turn to Slide nine, which shows how we have organized Rackspace technology and its offerings to grow with our clients as their business needs become increasingly complex. Our service blocks allow customers to buy offerings that fit their particular needs at a given point in time or offerings are truly modular and cover the life cycle of a customer's cloud journey. The result is that we have satisfied customers who see a clear return on investment when working with us and ultimately partner with us longer. As we continue to stack service blocks with our customers, we recognize both improving customer retention and scale. By 10 demonstrates how our strategic shift to multi cloud solutions is working and has driven double digit growth across all customer cohorts since twenty sixteen. As you can see, the twenty sixteen customer cohort has grown at a compounded annual rate of 13 percent. The twenty seventeen cohort has grown at a rate of twenty five percent and the twenty eighteen cohort has grown at a rate of twenty seven percent. The numbers show that once customers are on board, our mandates expand. They buy additional service blocks and we grow revenue from the install base. This also shows why investing in growth is so important for Rackspace technology. As we sign up new customers, the history shows that we can successfully grow our business with them, which leads to higher future revenue as well as expanding profitability for each customer account.

[00:12:29] Illustrate how this plays out for two global customers, Slide 11 highlights two recent wins, one with a brand new customer and one within our existing install base. On the left side of the slide, you'll see that we recently expanded our solution set for Teva to help them broaden their digital health platform. We now provide cloud native app development, Internet of Things, Cervalis, containers and more to help Tethys business. Those digital Hayler uses data entirely new way that will help doctors see exactly when their patients are using asthma inhalers rather than relying on patient memory. This, in turn, will enable better medical care and can even save lives by predicting when a patient may have an asthma attack. The entire system is backed by Rackspace technology. I love this example of how widespread applications for Multi Cloud are and how we can grow with our clients, bring cutting edge solutions to the table and protect even the most sensitive data a patient's medical history. On the right side, videotape is a venture funded identity and data platform based in Germany. The company needed to manage, optimize and innovate faster on Google Cloud to serve their major customers, including the global fortune. One hundred. Rackspace technology one, the business by providing a means to stabilize and optimize a large, complex Google cloud supported application through platform essentials and service blocks, along with advisory guidance for critical areas of security and compliance best practices.

[00:14:10] Using the Rackspace technology solution, Geotagged is able to accelerate time to market, enhance their customers experience, save money with streamline processes and ultimately free their internal I.T. resources to focus on core business activities. So I gives a quick review of some new technology initiatives underway at Rackspace Technology. By no means is this an exhaustive list. We're using insights from customers and partners to develop new services and capabilities around tomorrow's technologies. We're staying ahead of the curve, ultimately enabling our customers to remain at the forefront of technology innovation. Currently, we are developing new cloud native security to bring managed security operations, center capabilities to cloud native adapters, service box 2.0, to simplify and streamline our managed service offerings, native support for Nettie's and our private cloud, as well as true multi cloud Cuban Carbonetti managed services. Pre-built production ready Iot accelerators to help our customers rapidly build and adopt innovative Internet of Things solutions and new market leading private cloud features that deliver enhanced hybrid cloud capabilities, advanced automation and data independence. Before I turn the call to Dustin, I want to thank him again for his outstanding service to our company. As we announced previously, Dustan will be leaving space technology and transitioning the CFO role to Amar Malatya. Dustan has been a great partner and we look forward to keeping in touch with him in the future.

[00:15:52] We are thrilled to welcome Omar to Iraqi space technology as president and CFO, his first day will be November. Twenty third. Amar is a seasoned public company CFO with twenty seven years of technology industry experience, including five years as a successful public company CFO at Veev, I am incredibly excited to be back together with Omar and looking forward to working with him to lead Rackspace technology to the next phase of growth. So turning to slide 13 to close, I want to recap why we believe Rackspace technology is such a compelling investment. We are sitting in a unique position in the cloud ecosystem and are offering customers a compelling combination of software enabled multi cloud solutions in a way that the market has not seen before. Our ecosystem is built on our proprietary software, IP and automation, that allows us to differentiate or offerings and positions us well to win time and time again. This drives our double digit revenue growth profile, improves profitability and results in strong and sustainable free cash flow growth. What is most amazing about the third quarter sales bookings record is that we beat a second quarter bookings figure that included one very large deal. This makes our achievement in Q3 even more special with broad based growth across geographies, industries and market segments. We are at the early stages of a significant secular trend and we are well positioned to capture and capitalize on this market momentum.

[00:17:31] As I mentioned earlier, we have never been more confident that the strategic shift we implemented two years ago is driving results. We know we will benefit from that decision for years to come. But even in the near term, each quarter, our pipeline continues to grow and we will win in the marketplace due to our unique positioning as a leading pure play multi cloud provider. And we believe we will stack success upon success in that our sales, bookings, momentum and revenue are sustainable. We are also focused on continuing to optimize our earnings leverage to that end, we are implementing our efficiency transformation programs to reduce costs through best shoring and automation. We also continue to evaluate acquisition opportunities to bolster growth. Our focus is to add either new geographies or new capabilities through strategic bolt on acquisitions. As a result of the strength we are seeing across our business, we are raising our full year 2020 guidance for revenue growth, core revenue growth adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings per share. Dustin will provide more details in a moment. We are very proud of the results and we're even more excited to see our strategy play out against the huge market opportunity ahead of us. Thank you again for joining us today. And with that, I'll turn it over to Dustin to take you through our third quarter results in more detail.

Dustin Semach

[00:19:00] Thanks, Gavin. Good afternoon, everyone. As Kevin just mentioned, we are very pleased with our third quarter results as we delivered another record sales bookings, quarter in strong quarter revenue growth. On slide 15, you'll see highlights of our financial model updated for the third quarter results in the 12 months ended September 30th, 2020, we generated two point six billion in revenue, more than 95 percent of which is recurring. Reform, a core revenue growth accelerate to 10 percent in the third quarter, which is Kevin mentioned, is a milestone that we had well ahead of schedule. Our capital intensity improved to seven percent in line with our shift in capital light offerings. Or reference capital intensity was 20 percent just a few years ago. And finally, we have a robust cash flow profile with annual adjusted EBITDA of over 750 million and adjusted EBITDA margin of 29 percent in the 12 months ended September 30th. By 16, summarize our third quarter results across our four key financial metrics. And the upper left quadrant, you can see we generated record sales bookings of three hundred fifty million, which represents growth of sixty four percent year over year. And on the upper right, we again showed strong double digit total Ankor revenue growth, reflecting the strong bookings performance we've had over the past several quarters. Justin EBITDA of one hundred ninety one million in third quarter, up two percent from one hundred eighty seven million in last year's third quarter, this is driven by operating leverage, revenue growth and cost.

[00:20:31] Take out the transformation partially offset by investment in our go to market areas, as well as the expected mix shift to capitalized offerings, which generally come with a lower initial margin. However, this margin also generally increases as customers grow with us and add service blocks. We're also seizing the massive multiple opportunities available to us and investing in growth over time, we expect margins will increase as our new customer relationships mature. Lastly, on the bottom right, you can see that capital intensity, which is defined as capital expenditures, as a percentage of our revenues, improve to seven percent, the third quarter from nine percent last year. This improvement was the desired end result of the shift I just mentioned to a capitalized Selznick's and also cloud services that we expect to drive cash flow growth in the years to come. By 17. Those are components of revenue. Our core segments continue to increase as an overall percentage of our revenue and reach 90 percent of the total in the third quarter, 80 percent from multi cloud services and 12 percent from apps and cross platform. Open stack now generates only eight percent of our overall revenue, and we expect this segment to continue to decline in coming quarters. As we may have mentioned, we are no longer actively marketing these services within this segment. On Slide 18, multi-client now accounts for 80 percent of our overall revenue in Q3, we grew these revenues by 20 percent on a constant currency basis compared to last year's third quarter.

[00:21:58] As Kevin noted, the growth was driven by strong performance in the broad based impact of our bookings growth, as well as the expansion of existing clients through our land expense strategy. On slide 19, our apps and cross platform revenues accounted for 12 percent of our Q3 revenues in general, these complimentary services tend to grow in tandem with our multi cloud services. For Q3, the segment grew three percent on a constant currency basis compared to last year's third quarter due to the state of Texas deal coming online. This contract will continue to ramp in Q4 and drive further acceleration in this segment going forward. Lastly, on slide 20, you can see our legacy open stack revenues now represent eight percent of the total. We expect that to continue to decrease over time as we grow a multi cloud. Revenues in this segment decline 21 percent on a constant currency basis compared to Q3 of last year. Now, if we turn to slide 21, you can see that Rackspace technology is very well positioned from a balance sheet standpoint, we have no meaningful debt maturities before 2020 three, that after raising six hundred fifty eight million in net proceeds from our IPO. Our leverage now stands at four point three times, trailing 12 month adjusted.

[00:23:07] Even as we previously stated, our intention longer term is to reduce our leverage to a target range of three to three and a half times. We believe we can lower our funding costs over time, given the highly recurring nature of our cash flows and our improved leverage profile. We repaid five hundred fifteen million of our senior notes in September and we will repay an additional eighty six million next week on November 16. We expect these repayments to save approximately 52 million an annual cash interest expense. Finally, turning to guidance on Slide 22, as Kevin previously announced, a full year 2020 guidance is being raised to the following. For the full year 2020, we now expect revenue growth of 10 to 11 percent off from our previous range of nine to 10 percent. We expect our core revenue growth to be 14 to 15 percent, up from the previous range of twelve and a half to 13 1/2 percent. We expect adjusted even down the range of seven hundred fifty eight to seven hundred sixty two million from seven hundred fifty six to seven hundred sixty million previously. And we expect adjusted EPS of seventy nine to eighty one cents per share, up from the previous range of 75 to 80 cents per share. We will address 2021 guidance during our fourth quarter earnings call. With that, let's turn to questions. Operator, over to you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[00:24:31] Thank you, if you would like to register a question, please press the one followed by the four on your telephone, you will hear a three tone prompt to acknowledge your request. Please limit yourself to one question and one follow up per turn. If your question has been answered and you would like to withdraw your registration at any time, please press the one followed by the three. ne moment for the first question. And our first question is from the line of Ammit Daury Dajani with Evercore. Please go ahead.

Amit Daryanani

[00:25:06] Thank you for taking my question and congrats on a nice sprint, guys. I guess the first question I have, and I get this a fair amount regarding you guys, which is, you know, the lack of operating leverage of the models and hoping you could speak to the fact that no revenues are growing. Double digit gross margins, I think are down on a yearly basis of airbed EBITDA growth is low single digit. You just touch on the dynamics over there and perhaps worthwhile just to help us think through the free cash flow metrics. And how do you think of the growth factors there as well?

Kevin Jones

[00:25:36] Very good. Hey, thanks very much. Yeah, we're excited about the quarter. Look, I'll make a few points about your question. First of all, you know, our key profitability metrics are improving, right? We're growing EBITDA and EBITDA dollars quarter on quarter and year on year. We also reported thirty six percent year over year growth in adjusted earnings per share in the third quarter. So that's that's the first point. We are growing our key profitability metrics. Second point is we are, as Dustin mentioned in his opening remarks, we are intentionally investing to grow. Right. And this is paying off extremely well. And our top line, we're very well positioned to capture and capitalize on this tectonic shift in the industry to multi cloud. So we're absolutely in growth mode. Our bookings are up. Our pipeline is up year on year and quarter on quarter. And what we're doing here is we're creating an amazing installed base of customers where we're we're going to up sell and we're to cross-sell higher margin offerings over time using our land and expand strategy. And then the last thing I'll say about this is we do have a growing funnel of cost transformation programs that we're executing. And those cost transformation programs include additional debt shoring, automation, supply chain management, workforce strategy and others to improve profitability while we are making the growth investments. So all in all, I'm very confident that we're going to continue our profit momentum with a focus on growing our revenue, profitability and cash flow.

Amit Daryanani

[00:27:14] That is really helpful, and I guess if I could just follow up on this, all the bookings growth has been really impressive for a couple of quarters. And I think this quarter, 39 percent organic without any large deals is really notable because you may provide some metrics, some sense of what the underlying drivers are. Drivers, either new local wins, a larger deal sizes, trying to get a sense of what's the sustainability of these metrics look like as we go forward?

Kevin Jones

[00:27:39] Sure, yeah, absolutely so yeah, we're very excited about our sales and revenue momentum, our execution on sales sales front has been very consistent, right. As you've probably noticed, we've now posted a fifth quarter in a row of record sales bookings. So we've broken our own record five quarters in a row. And by the way, just to also say in October, we exceeded our sales targets again. And that's 16 months in a row, right. That we've exceeded our sales targets as a company. So that consistency of sales, execution and performance is fantastic. Not only that, in addition to all of the sales success we've had, if you just look at our pipeline, our pipeline is double what it was at this time last year, and it's also up from last quarter. So we're very excited about our sales execution on top of the hole that we're in the early innings of a four hundred billion dollar market opportunity, the tectonic shift in the industry to multi cloud. So we're feeling good about our sales momentum and absolutely believe it is sustainable.

Amit Daryanani

[00:28:47] Perfect. Thank you.

Kevin Jones

[00:28:50] Thanks.

Operator

[00:28:53] And our next question is from the line of Dan Perlin with RBC Capital Markets. Please go.

Dan Perlin

[00:29:01] Thanks and good evening, guys. I wanted to I wanted to kind of follow up a little bit on what it was poking at there in terms of, you know, the churn in the quarter. Any insight around what what's happening there? You're able to improve upon that. And then the second part of that really is, you know, when we think about the size, the absolute size of new bookings relative to maybe what's embedded in the churn, like when should we start to hit this kind of inflection point where we start to get a little bit of a better connection between, you know, bookings and revenue growth? I know it's improving, but I suspect there's going to be a point in time in the not too distant future where that becomes a lot more meaningful.

Kevin Jones

[00:29:43] Very good. Well, maybe I'll kick off with that one and then, Dustin, you can you can jump in as well. Absolutely. So, Dan, thanks for the question. It's a good one. You know, really, how we think about your installed base of customers is through the net revenue retention metric. And as we indicated on the call, we're really quite excited about the momentum there. Right. We if you probably remember in Q1, we had roughly 98 percent net revenue retention for our core business. That increased in Q2 to ninety nine percent. And we're delighted that we've gotten to the 100 percent net revenue retention mark and in the third quarter. So it's really proof that the go to market strategy that we've implemented and the strategic changes along with the transformation programs, are driving significant momentum in net revenue retention, which we expect to continue to see any other color to add.

Dustin Semach

[00:30:38] Just a couple of points to the you know, first off, one hundred percent and is to put a pin on it really implies that the installed base cells that we're doing are offsetting charges point, which again, is Garbanzos, a huge milestone. We're really, really excited about it. What I will say, you've seen that acceleration already step up as you think about Q3 and Q2 to Q3 and then what, Rigi Q4 again, you're going to continue to see you see bookings materialize, revenue, net revenue retention improved and overall growth accelerate.

Operator

[00:31:05] And our next question comes from the line of Brian Keane with Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead.

Bryan Keane

[00:31:30] Hi, guys, congrats on these results. I want to ask the popular question about the impact from covid and has there been a pull forward of demand? And as we think about it, I know you're not giving 21 guidance, but the question that a lot of companies are facing, especially ones with strong demand, is, you know, does this create tough comps and grow over issues for you guys when we get into 21?

Kevin Jones

[00:31:58] Hey, Brian. Hey, thanks a lot for the question. So let me just talk a little bit about the pandemic and kind of how it's impacted our business. As you know, Brian, we had a really good, kind of agile response to the pandemic. We moved the Rackers to work home environment, and we seamlessly transition to one hundred and twenty thousand customers to this environment that we've been working on since then. And really what we saw with the the pandemic was, you know, customers really accelerating their journey to multi cloud. But keep in mind that there was a lot of momentum with multi cloud migrations before the pandemic. Right. So, you know that that that momentum did accelerate a bit. But we certainly do not see it as something that was temporary by any means. And, you know, what we really see now is we see continued acceleration for the customers go to multi cloud because customers want to save money. That's kind of a timeless objective. And the clouds great from that. Customers want to be able to scale up and scale down and also customers and a lot of cases want to pivot to new to new business models. So we absolutely do not believe this is a temporary phenomenon. You know, this is something that that is here to stay. And whether or not our customers are working from home or everyone's back in the office, we're in a great spot, really, because there's this tectonic shift in the industry to multi cloud. Four hundred billion dollar market opportunity. Multi cloud, again, was already accelerating before covid and was accelerating all around the world before covid. We strongly believe this momentum will only build as the world emerges out of the covid situation.

Bryan Keane

[00:33:49] Got it in the one follow up I wanted to ask is on the margins, when we think about the margins going forward and especially in multi cloud, one of the comments you guys made in the call is as these businesses mature or as it matures and people add more business on top, the margins should increase. I just want to make sure I understand that point. And how long of a period does that take before you see a client at maturity and really expanding the margin?

Kevin Jones

[00:34:20] Yeah, that's a that's a great question, maybe I'll start with that, Dustin, then you can jump. Yeah, we're yeah, we're pretty excited about kind of how we're executing the strategy there, Bryan. You know, we pride a little bit of detail in our presentation day with our customer cohorts. You probably remember that analysis. And really what it demonstrated is that once a customer is on board with Rackspace technology, that they grow with us at a consistent double digit rates. And now with our transformation, we've got roughly seventy one percent of our new bookings from installed base and twenty nine percent from new logos. So so basically the dynamic is they're growing faster and faster. Right. And as we add new logos to install base, really what happens with our customers is their needs become more and more complex and we're very well-positioned to sell additional service blocks with them, which increase both our revenue and our margins with each customer. And that's really the reason that we invented Service Flock's. That's why we've invested in growth. Right. Invest in growth is a key theme here, because you can see how it's paying off for us in the very short term in terms of our revenue growth. And over the longer term, as we had more and more service blocks, more and more workloads are going to move to the cloud. Right. This is what's happening in the market than Rackspace Technologies. Profitability will also just continue to improve.

Dustin Semach

[00:35:43] And just to follow on that point, Brian, there's another question, just keep in mind on the margin point, particularly as it relates to Q3, we talked about making a number of investments for growth and excluding those investments as it goes out, saying to the adjusted EBITDA was already up quarter on quarter of a year over year, but it would have been even higher. Right. And so that's part of what you're seeing right now. We want to make sure that we're well-positioned to capitalize on the momentum going into fiscal year 21.

Bryan Keane

[00:36:06] Helpful, thanks for taking the questions.

Kevin Jones

[00:36:10] Hey, thanks, Brian.

Operator

[00:36:15] And our next question is from the line of Matt Cabral with Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Matt Cabral

[00:36:24] Yes, thank you. Looks like a strong pick up in multicolored revenue during the quarter. I'm just wondering if you could dig a little bit deeper into that portfolio and talk about what's driving that acceleration. And in particular, if there's any way to sort of dimensional and think about the contribution between growth in the public cloud versus private cloud or more traditional on prem underneath there.

Kevin Jones

[00:36:50] Very good. Hey, thanks, man. So I'll start and then you can jump in as well, first of all, yeah, we're Semicha pleased with our third quarter. As we mentioned, fifth record sales, quarter in a row, bookings up over 60 percent year over year, nine percent since last quarter, even though the last quarter included large state of Texas deals. So, you know, just a little bit more color about the bookings as you as you asked, you know, even with this record sales quarter, pipeline's up, right? More than doubled since Q3 last year. And as in terms of the multi cloud segment, as MultiClient continues to kind of accelerate all over the world, we're there, right, to capitalize on the on the momentum. So I would say in terms of where we're seeing the growth, very broad base, we're seeing it across all of our service offerings. We're seeing it across different customer segments as well as the different geographies where we compete. We see movement from private cloud to public cloud. We see movement from public cloud to private cloud. And really the way that we approach our customers now is we approach them on a workload by workload basis. So it's not really a question of going to private or public cloud. And that's why you kind of organize the company around Multi Cloud. It's really workload by workload. And the good news is we're seeing, you know, broad based growth in our in our bookings, across our service offerings. Dustan, anything else to add?

Dustin Semach

[00:38:19] I think I think you said it well, again, just to hit it on the head right there is broad based across the board. Again, all service offers and service offerings, geographies, et cetera. And where we see where we see opportunity going forward for, you know, a lot of the kind of what you would consider traditional, more traditional private cloud business is in the public sector business, which is growing for US health care, of course, financial services and also technology companies that we do a lot of business with technology companies, particularly because require, you know, low latency and fast response times. And then, of course, the public cloud environments just continue to So, gain more and more steam and more and more momentum. And we're having great luck partnering with the hyperscale as we go to market. And by the way, we're going to market with our hyperscale, not just in public cloud, but in private cloud, too, with the release of some of the private cloud products by the hyperscale or so multi cloud is kind of how customers are buying today with over 80 percent of enterprises considering some sort of multichannel strategy today. And that's really how we're seeing the market play out.

Matt Cabral

[00:39:34] Got it, and then, Kevin, you mentioned M&A during your prepared remarks, I'm wondering, you talk a little bit more about where you see the biggest pockets of opportunity to acquire and just how you guys are thinking about the trade off between M&A versus maybe some accelerated debt repayment going forward.

Kevin Jones

[00:39:53] Yeah, absolutely love to. Matt, thanks for the question. So, look, it was an important topic because you kind of look at how Rackspace technology is now really a completely transform company versus where we were before the tech private. A lot of that is because of the M&A that we've done to. Right. We've done four acquisitions since the LBO tricorder data pipe relationships and most recently anecdotes of fantastic acquisitions. So our M&A strategy has been very successful because it has gotten us into the enterprise part of the market where we have had great success and it's also really revolutionized our service offerings. And now that that's happened, we're on our way to becoming the leading pure play cloud provider in our industry. And all of that happening in such a short period of time is pretty exciting in terms of future M&A. So, you know, our approach here is to acquire businesses that are going to enhance our multichannel capabilities, our growth in our geographic presence. Right. So we're going to continue to focus on multiple cloud as well as applications, data and security. So we're really, you know, quite enthusiastic about that.

[00:41:05] We'll be very thoughtful as we do additional acquisitions because we do have some important deleveraging targets. But it's given the extraordinary cash flow that this company produces. It's very straightforward for us to both deliver the company and do acquisitions. Just give me example. You may have seen we announced today that we acquired Bright Skies, which is a company in Germany. It's part of our strategy to expand geographically. And this is a great opportunity, particularly with multi cloud as it accelerates rapidly all over the world. So it gives us fifty five fantastic folks and in the Central European and German market, that will help us kind of expand our presence not just in Europe, but also in the multi cloud ecosystem, in a hole where we continue to work on increasing our innovation and increasing our customer penetration there. So very keen on M&A going to do it thoughtfully, particularly over the next couple of years. That's a key part of our growth strategy. And by the way, a little more on this color for you here, Matt. Our philosophy when integrating companies like we did with Nonaka is to make sure we do it with extreme quality. We protect the assets that we acquire and we integrate the business seamlessly into Rackspace technology. We had a fantastic, fantastic integration with Onaka. It's been a spectacular asset that we've acquired and we're going to continue to do that with the other assets. We've got an integration center of excellence, as well as a team and integration team ready to go with future acquisitions.

Matt Cabral

[00:42:57] Thank you.

Operator

[00:43:02] And our next question comes from the line of Tenjin Huang with JPMorgan. Please go ahead.

Tien-tsin Huang

[00:43:13] Thanks so much. You heard the strong sales bookings and a lot of questions have been asked about it, but I wanted to ask about your sales targets. You mentioned, Kevin, your pipelines up to 2x. How much have you raised your your sales targets? Just want to better gauge your confidence in replenishing the backlog here, given the string of good sales bookings results.

Kevin Jones

[00:43:38] Yeah, hey, thanks, Tenjin, I appreciate it. So, yeah, we're really quite excited about the sales bookings momentum that we've had. And, you know, while we don't publish the exact sales targets that we have each month, we do track them monthly. Right. And that's different than a lot of companies. That's the level of rigor and kind of execution orientation that we have in our sales organization. And over time, the sales targets certainly are increasing. The targets it does not set for the team certainly are increasing. And what that really helps the organization do is continue to reach higher and higher for, you know, for the results. Now, what we've done to enable that 16 months in a row of sales execution is, first of all, you probably remember we increased our sales force. We implemented several transformation programs that have enabled this execution. And those transformation programs include kind of revised incentives for the sales force, additional account planning. We've got an entire sales education program called Race to Win. You upgraded the sales leadership across the company. Our offerings are completely different even than there were several years ago because of the acquisitions that we've done. So all of those things together, in addition to right now, we're in the middle of this tectonic shift in the industry, the multi cloud, all of those things together are really what has helped contribute to kind of the consistency of our sales execution. So the good news here engine is we've got and we do have good execution, but we're also in a market with absolutely fantastic secular tailwinds. And both those things together is what's causing the revenue momentum.

Tien-tsin Huang

[00:45:27] Sure. No, thanks for that. So my quick follow up just on the back on gross margin, I know that you're tin investing, but I'm curious, is the impact of the sales bookings and the implementation that that's also having an impact on our gross margin here? I don't know if there's a, you know, the classic inverse correlation or not, but is that worth calling out in terms of implementation impact to gross margin?

Dustin Semach

[00:45:56] Yeah, yeah, absolutely so Semicha when we if you look back to my prepared remarks around gross margins in general and about some of the growth that we're experiencing, what we mentioned is that some of these deals, particularly as we're doing so many and so quickly coming in initially a little bit lower margin, and some of that is associated with implementing them as well. And then over time, as we add surface boxes, margins will go up. So as you're experiencing that accelerated growth like that, sometimes you have that dip in the beginning coupled with investing that we did for overall growth in setting up expectations for next year. Those two, coupled together, did drive an impact overall gross margin and adjusted EBITDA. Together with that said, as you look at the bottom line, keep in mind that with all of that investment and some of the hyper growth, you're still getting to quarter growth in the just the EBITDA you're getting the year over year growth in adjusted EBITDA. And yes, we're going to look as you look at guidance for Q4, you'll see it even more material step up. And the last point I put to put a finer point on is when you look at it from a cash flow perspective, if you knock out capital intensity, look at overall free cash margins, still very, very strong at that level.

Kevin Jones

[00:46:58] Yes, so we're you know, we're very confident we've got the right strategy here, I think we're doing a nice job of balancing the investment in the revenue growth and with continued profit improvement, we're doing both. So I think we've got it balanced out pretty well and we're balancing the mix shift as well. The capitalized offerings, you know, having capital light offerings that while they do have lower gross margins, lower operating expenses, lower capital intensity, we really think that's a winning combination. So, you know, we're very optimistic. We've got a long runway of not just revenue improvement, but profitability improvement ahead of us.

Tien-tsin Huang

[00:47:30] Absolutely. Understood. Thanks for that and best and best wishes to Eamon. All right, thank you.

Operator

[00:47:41] And our next question is from the line of Keith Bachman with Bank of Montreal. Please go ahead.

Keith Bachman

[00:47:49] Hi, thank you. I want to start out with apps and cross platform. If you could just get three percent growth in the quarter and three percent growth year to date. So underperforming your growth of the weighted average. How should investors be thinking about this not only in the near term precious present, but as we look longer term over the next 12 to 15 months?

Kevin Jones

[00:48:15] Very good. So we've actually got pretty significant momentum here, Keith. It's a great question. And you may remember the state of Texas deal that we signed in Q2. So, you know, a large part of that deal is related to applications and some of our cross platform services. So we anticipate very, very strong momentum picking up in apps and cross platform services going forward. We're also seeing an increased pipeline. This is a very key area for us strategically. Just kind of think about the acquisition we do with Annika Keith. This really helped us get into cloud native application development, all the cross platform services that you mentioned before, artificial intelligence, machine learning, everything around our data business and our security business. So definitely an area of, you know, current investment, an area of significant sales momentum with the state of Texas deal that we talked about before and more to come here. But we're super optimistic about this and very key to our strategy of continue to move up the stack with our customers.

Dustin Semach

[00:49:24] Does anything else to add it? Just to say that, again, when we talk about broad based strength across offerings beyond just the state of Texas that we didn't come through, we had an incredibly strong quarter and application sales as well in Q3. And so an acceleration you'll see pick up pretty materially key that will drive pretty significant momentum exiting, exiting this year and in a material step up from Q3 to Q4.

Kevin Jones

[00:49:45] And then also just say, Keith, this applications cross platform point. We are very focused on staying in the hyper growth areas. So, you know, where we're going to focus is in cloud, native application development, Internet of things, artificial intelligence, machine learning containers and then at monetization. So, you know, that's kind of our current and future focus. And really, that's where we see the next generation of economic value being created for our customers. So we're really super pumped about our strategy here.

Keith Bachman

[00:50:18] Ok. OK, then my follow up. Go go back to bookings for a second, just trying to understand the convergence between thirty nine percent and 10 percent, which are both pro forma growth and ask it a different way. Was there any changing was there any changes in duration of the signings that might lead to less convergence, so to speak, over time? And or is there anything more broadly you can say about how you anticipate the pro forma revenue growth to start to mirror the bookings growth or get the benefit from that over time?

Kevin Jones

[00:50:58] Does he want to start with that one in the novel?

Dustin Semach

[00:51:00] Yeah, sure. So there's a couple of. There's nothing different about the duration. On average, our contract length is about is about three years. And I think what you're seeing is it is actually stepping up. So if you go back to Q1 and Q2, Q3, you're talking about net revenue retention on a quarterly basis, stepping up from 98, 99, 100 showcased during the earnings call. The presentation a little bit about the new logos, as well as a mix between that and install base. And so is you seeing and if you look at the guidance for Q4 as well, you've seen this kind of pretty material step up from a revenue basis, you know, quarter to quarter to quarter. And some of the underlying metrics, the operational metrics improving, I think you'll see that that momentum will continue to accelerate. What I will tell you is that, you know, obviously they're continuing to converge now. And once we get to Q4, we'll give a better indication of about, what, 50 or twenty one holds.

Keith Bachman

[00:51:47] Ok, perfect, many thanks, gentlemen. Good luck in your next chapter.

Kevin Jones

[00:51:52] Thanks, Kiefer. Thank you for that. We're excited about the about the momentum and yeah, I do believe our revenue momentum is sustainable. You are seeing that revenue accretion that we've been talking about because of the five record sales bookings in a row. The other thing just to say, just to finish off on this, just remember, Keith, our revenue models. Ninety five percent recurring. So that's the other dynamic here, is we got ninety five percent recurring revenue that drives strong visibility into the future and that really allows us to play offense, which is exactly what we're doing in this fantastic market.

Operator

[00:52:32] And our next question is from the line of Ramsey Lassalle with Barclays. Please go ahead.

Ramsey El-Assal

[00:52:40] Hi, guys, thanks for taking my question tonight. I wanted to actually just make sure I understood the prior comment from the question before mine regarding the universe of the government of Texas, when and when that sort of starts to feather. And we also had a little more growth, acceleration and cross platform this quarter and I think was printed. And so I'm just curious if you could just reiterate how much was of that government of Texas and how much was in this quarter and what's the kind of path that that should sort of. Is it more of a gradual ramp or should we just see one quarter where it really just sort of spikes up just based on that one on.

Kevin Jones

[00:53:17] Yeah, so a couple of things, you've seen it kind of, again, a feather in just a very little bit in Q2. You've seen a more gradual step up in Q3 and you'll see much more of a full ramp in Q4. So the acceleration will be will be materially in there, almost 100 percent in Q4 going forward.

Ramsey El-Assal

[00:53:34] Ok, great. And then my follow up is just about commentary in general from service providers that are that are talking about, you know, vendor consolidation. I'm just wondering if that's a trend you see in your business. And if you do see it, how does it impact you guys, the threat and opportunity? How do you look at that?

Kevin Jones

[00:53:54] Yeah, great question, Ramsey. Look, we do see it as an opportunity. We see what customers want is they want a partner that can handle their multi cloud environment. So, you know, it's really been occurring is because of hyper competition within the public cloud providers and extreme specialization now occurring within the customer's environment. They're very particular in which types of cloud environments that they want. So these niche providers that maybe provide services in one particular geography or one particular platform, maybe it's just Google or just eight of us or et cetera, et cetera, those types of firms, you know, in my view, are not as advantaged as Rackspace technology. You know, we essentially are an end to end multi cloud provider and we're a pure play. So we just we just focus on the cloud. So the dynamic in the market, like we talk about 400 billion dollar market growing fast, terrific opportunity. And what customers want is they want one provider to be able to handle all those environments. It's way too complex. The complexity is mind boggling for customers. You know, it's not cloud, it's not a data center requires new skills, new methodologies, new technologies. And it's virtually impossible for customers to do that at scale in a world class way. And so what's happening is we're seeing lots of demand from, first of all, customers who are trying to do it themselves, that the complexity is now too much for them and also customers, that we're maybe trying to do it with a provider that handle just one part of their journey or just one platform. And all that opportunity is there for us as a pure play multi cloud provider. So we really see the trends and the market as very, very favorable to track space technology.

Ramsey El-Assal

[00:55:50] That makes a lot of sense. Thanks a lot. Thanks, Ramzi.

Operator

[00:55:58] And there are no further questions at this time. I will now turn the call back to Kevin Jones for closing remarks.

Kevin Jones

[00:56:06] Great, well, thanks, Jennifer, and thanks, everyone, so much for joining us tonight and for the questions. So in conclusion, I'd like to make just a few points. I am the most optimistic I've ever been about Rackspace technology right now. And I'd like to thank the Rackspace technology team and our partners for an outstanding performance. We reached the milestone of double digit pro forma core revenue growth much faster than our expectations. And the third quarter we recorded the largest sales bookings in the history of the company, the highest revenue in the history of the company, and the strongest free cash flow since twenty seventeen. Also, our adjusted earnings per share grew thirty six percent year on year. Looking forward, I'm excited about the future for space technology. As we've discussed previously, we're right in the middle of a tectonic shift in the industry to multi cloud. We're in a four hundred billion dollar market which is growing fast and has secular tailwinds because of our strong execution in this attractive market, we have raised our guidance for full year. 2020 with the strong revenue, profit and cash flow momentum we have in our business. We're off to a great start as a public company. So thank you all for your support of Rackspace Technology and we look forward to talking with you again soon. Thank you.

Operator

[00:57:29] That does conclude your conference call for today. We thank you for your participation and ask that you please disconnect your lines.