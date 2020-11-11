10x Genomics, Inc. (TXG) CEO Serge Saxonov On Q3 2020 Results - Quick Version Earnings Call Transcript

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Q3 2020 Results Conference Call November 9, 2020 4:50 PM ET

Company Participants

Eric Jaschke - Director of Investor Relations and Strategic Finance

Serge Saxonov - Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer

Justin McAnear - Chief Financial Officer

Bradford Crutchfield - Chief Commercial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Tycho Peterson - JP Morgan

Doug Schenkel - Cowen

Patrick Donnelly - Citigroup

David Westenberg - Guggenheim Securities

Daniel Arias - Stifel

Tejas Savant - Morgan Stanley

Disclaimer: *NEW* We are providing this transcript version in a raw, machine-assisted format and it is unaudited. Please reference the audio for any questions on the content. A standard transcript will be available later on the site per our normal procedure. Please enjoy this timely version in the interim.

Eric Jaschke

[00:00:37] Thank you. Earlier today, the selection of its released financial results for the third quarter ended September 30th. 2020. If you've not received this news release or if you would like to be added to the company's distribution list, please send an email to investors at Conex Genomics Dotcom. An archived webcast of this call will be available on the investor tab of the company's website Tennants Genomics dot com for at least forty five days following this call. Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that management will make statements during this call that our forward looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, these statements about with real risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to materially differ from those anticipated. And you should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements. Additional information regarding these risks, uncertainties and factors that could cause results to differ appears in the press release to next June. On this issue today and in the documents and reports filed by 10X Genomics from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, connectional disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any financial projections or forward looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise. Joining the call today, our search section of our CEO and co-founder and Justin McKinney, our chief financial officer. In addition, Brad Crutchfield, our chief commercial officer, will be available for Q&A. With that, I'll now turn the call over to search.

Serge Saxonov

[00:02:05] Thanks, Eric. Good afternoon and thank you for joining our call to review our third quarter 2020 results. On today's call, I will start with a review of our financial performance during the third quarter. Next, I will discuss our strategic and operational highlights, including updates on recent product launches and acquisitions. I will also discuss the opportunities that lie ahead and how we're planning and investing to capture those opportunities. I will then turn the call over to Justin for a more detailed look at our financials, including detail on the trends we're seeing within our customer base. Starting with our third quarter results, revenues grew to seventy one point eight dollars million, up 17 percent year over year and up 67 percent sequentially, the strong growth this quarter was driven primarily by an improved operating environment as many labs around the world continue to reopen for general research. Demand for instruments remained high during the quarter, and we saw a rebound in utilization of consumables as more customers returned to the lab. The increase from the prior quarter was primarily due to the rebound in general reserve demand.

[00:03:24] Overall, in the face of a challenging operating environment, we have made incredible progress thus far in 2020 at the beginning of the year, we laid out our key priorities to drive near-term execution, scale the company and invest ambitiously for the future. While this year has turned out much differently than anyone expected. We continue to execute on our strategic goals and I have laid the groundwork for an expanded set of long term opportunities. In addition to strong commercial and operational institution, which is a number of important milestones this year, including multiple product launches, the completion of our follow on offering the announcement and closing of two acquisitions and the opening of our manufacturing facilities in Singapore. Our vision is based on the premise that this is the center of biology in which many of humanity's most pressing health challenges will be solved with precision diagnostics, targeted therapies and cures to currently intractable diseases. In order to make the future a reality and take advantage of the resulting opportunities, we need to build tools that will accelerate our understanding and mastery over the underlying biological systems, tools that can measure biology at scale and resolution that matches its massive complexity.

[00:04:49] Since the start of the single celled revolution a few years ago, it has become increasingly clear that cell heterogeneity intertwined with complex deal networks is a pervasive feature of all human tissues. The future of biological analysis, whether for research or clinical applications, lives with multiple, multiple mix measurements from that large scale with single cell complex. We have designed our product platforms to enable this future, our chromium and vision platforms provide the means for measuring biology at high resolution and scale. We will also develop our future platform around EPS analysis based on a similar vision and to complement our existing platforms. These three approaches should become essential across a wide range of applications in the coming years and beyond. Now, starting with chromium, the vision for the plant and the value it delivers is being increasingly validated in the market. Demand for a common platform continues to expand rapidly. We are encouraged with the pace of utilization as existing customers have come back into the lab and are especially pleased by the impressive influx of new customers coming into the tiny single celled ecosystem. It is easy to forget that a single cell products have been on the market for only four years and there are already nearly 2000 scientific publications that have made use of our technology.

[00:06:18] The pace of these publications, as well as the breadth of studies they describe, speaks to the fundamental importance of single cell approaches and underscores the vast potential of the common platform. Last quarter, there had been many great stories that you've done across a range of fields, including oncology, immunology, neuroscience, infectious diseases, as well as many others. Here, I would like to highlight one paper from researchers at Stanford University and the University of Pennsylvania who sought to understand the reasons for neurotoxicity as a common side effect of Bisel targeting immunotherapies using chromium. The scientists discovered that the target for these therapies is also expressed in a small subset of cells in the brain. This finding has important scientific implications, and it demonstrates the crucial value of a single cell analysis for developing new medicines. We executed against our ambitious product roadmap throughout the year and introduced a number of breakthrough products on the government platform thus far in 2020. We launched our targeted gene expression product and the new version of the cell ranger analysis software in the second quarter. In the third quarter, we went to our next generation profiling solution and our gene expression, plus ataxic multi-line solution. We have been very encouraged by the initial response to these products.

[00:07:45] Version two of the new profiling solution in July to provide a number of performance improvement over the previous version. The new profiling product allows large scale sequencing of immune cell receptors, together with multiple reprofiling of immune cells. The new version detects more receptor players deliver significantly higher gene detection, sensitivity, yielding more insights with more efficiency. Since launch, the rate at which customers have been adopting the new immune profiling solution has been impressive. And ahead of our expectations, most customers have been switching to the new version without running head to head comparisons that are customary during similar upgrade cycles. This speaks to our reputation in the marketplace and the trust of customers not put in the 10X brand. Moving now to the multiple gene expression and ataxic solution, the Diligenta profiles the epigenome in the transcription from the same cell across large numbers of cells has been the number one request from our customers over the past two years. The reason the capability has been of such intense interest to scientists is that it provides a path to decipher the rules of epigenetic programing, which has been the holy grail of epigenetic research. With Belgium for the first time ever, researchers now have access to a commercial solution that can answer these questions by measuring gene expression and epigenetic programing simultaneously from the same cell across thousands of cells in parallel.

[00:09:20] Since its launch in September, this product has drawn lots of interest from our current customers, but also from the epigenetic community more broadly. We're happy to say that it has exceeded our expectations to date. The development of the Millennium Project was an incredible achievement for the next team and is a great example of our competitive advantage, it relied on a number of breakthroughs across multiple disciplines and was only made possible by the multidisciplinary collaboration and the depth of expertize we have assembled, of course, the company, the development of multiple and resulted in a dozen patent applications. Our internal expertize, together with our customer insights, help us to an early conviction to invest aggressively in this effort, and all of this has now resulted in a highly differentiated product that is having immediate and powerful resonance with the market. Overall, it very early in market penetration for chromium, and we're excited about the growing presence of researchers who are interested in single cell approaches. Our goal is to keep accelerating broad adoption of our products as we move past the earlier technologies to the tens of thousands of biologists spanning different fields of study and different types of expertize. We want to build broadly in this vision through market development and product innovation. And a single cell approaches make their way to the labs more broadly, solving analytical bottlenecks is becoming an essential part of the customer experience.

[00:10:52] With this in mind, we recently launched limited access to our cloud analysis platform. This platform includes secure collaboration tools, scalable storage and compute infrastructure, and provide our customers with the best possible speed and ease of use when running analysis pipelines for gene expression and for immune profiling. These core capabilities come at no additional cost to our customers, which helps to lower the barriers of adoption and democratize single cell analysis. This is an exciting extension of our highly differentiated software tools from a native environment into the cloud, and this is just the start over time. We will continue to add more features and more capabilities. Moving on, the museum will continue to be impressed by the level of adoption we have seen since we launched this project less than a year ago. The number of museum customers continues to grow during the third quarter. Yet even with the influx of new customers, with museum customers for the first time made up the majority of the visitors business, as many of us early adopters are increasingly progressing from pilot programs to larger experiments and larger projects, underscoring the progress of more than 60 publications and programs describing studies that have made use of the visual technology today, with many of these being published within the last few months.

[00:12:16] We're encouraged by the breadth and the pace of these publications. They validated the high value of BIZIM experiments and demonstrate the ability of our customers to progress through the workflow successfully and make meaningful discoveries. Just as we experience the single cell, we believe these people will drive broad market adoption and are an indicator of future demand. These publications have featured a variety of publications, most notably in psychology and neuroscience, but now in more new areas as well. For example, just recently in nature, researchers use Valium in conjunction with chromium based analysis to study acute respiratory distress syndrome known as Agas in the brains of patients. In this study, researchers uncovered a new special state of fibroblast cells and the mechanism through which they drive the response by the immune system. The findings suggest a new potential approach to develop therapies to preserve lung function and improve clinical outcomes. Overall vision is very early in its life cycle, and we're making extensive investments in market development and product development to drive adoption of the platform in the second quarter, we launched H.T. Compatability will resume allowing whole transcript of spatial analysis and the cumulative fluorescence protein detection to be performed in the same tissue. In October, we also launched our targeted gene expression on vision. The scales of product introductions. Introductions will continue into next year and beyond. Development of the visual SFB solution remains on schedule. We're preparing to launch the product in the first half of 2021. And while we aren't ready to give exact product details of this time, the early performance data we have seen to date has exceeded our expectations. We have many other products in development, and I'm very excited about our design roadmap. And while both criminals busy and remain early in their adoption, looking further to the future, we have identified in situ analysis as a logical next step, following in the footsteps of our existing platforms. To that end, we were excited to announce the acquisition of Record and Catana, which, combined with our early work in this area, will form the foundation for the development of our third product platform in the emerging in situ field. In also refers to the sequencing or measurement of large numbers of different molecules, including RNA, DNA and proteins directly in their native tissue and with some cellular resolution. This is unlike most current analytical techniques, which require that molecules be removed from tissue before measurement and analysis in situ approaches entail.

[00:15:07] Developing an integrated system with capabilities are highly complementary to both from the visual inspection methods have analogs within existing iasi of fish based pathology workflows, but over much higher levels of multiplexing and vastly greater amounts of biological information. We believe that this technology will enable powerful molecule analysis tools which will support discoveries made by the criminal division platforms, broaden the range of customers and enable new translational and clinical applications. Based on our in-depth assessment of the U.S. landscape and our own internal R&D efforts, we determined that acquiring the required Catano was the right path to address this compelling opportunity for these acquisitions. The next in key technological advances, teams with deep expertize and talent, as well as a comprehensive intellectual property portfolio, including over one hundred and ten foundational patents covering a variety of InSitu approaches. As we look to the future, anticipate more tissue samples will be analyzed using at least one of these approaches, chromium is important to whether for basic science research or for clinical applications. And while our existing platforms have already been adopted by large numbers of customers, it is important to remember that we're still very early in chroming market penetration and even earlier with visión. We continue to be excited by the rapid adoption of Chrome and are highly encouraged by the early trajector vision, and we intend to invest aggressively in both platforms to fully realize their potential.In parallel with this event in InSitu over the coming years to create a new platform for performance and the user experience that Tenex customers have come to expect since our IPO, we have laid the groundwork to position ourselves to take advantage of the vast opportunities we see unfolding in the coming decade. As we move into 2021, we will continue to invest across our business to realize the full potential of these opportunities. This includes investments in R&D to continue our rapid pace of product development and innovation across all of our platforms and intellectual property to protect our products and scientific advancements in our commercial organization, to continue to build our sales and service infrastructure and adequately address the interest we're seeing from a variety of markets, including biopharma and translational. It's finally operational capabilities to make sure that we have the foundation to support our future growth. As we sit here today, I have more confidence than ever in our strategy. I strongly believe that the resolution of scale of ultimate bioproducts will be essential in helping to understand biology and advance human health. The interest and excitement for our products reinforce our conviction in our mission and then the best opportunities that lie ahead for acts both now and well into the future. With that, I will now turn the call over to Justin for more detail on our financials.

Justin McAnear

[00:18:24] Thank you, search total revenue for the three months, and it's September 30th, 2020 was seventy one point eight dollars million, compared to sixty one point two dollars million for the prior year period, representing a 17 percent increase year over year. Consumables revenue with sixty point six dollars million, which increased twenty two percent over the prior year period, instrument revenue was nine point seven dollars million, which decreased seven percent over the prior year period. Service revenue was one point six dollars million, which increased forty six percent over the prior year period. The increase in consumable revenue this quarter was primarily driven by growth and the instrument installed base, so this was partially offset by decreased demand due to lab closures related to covid-19 instrument revenue was primarily impacted by lower instrument placements during the quarter, so partially offset by by slightly higher Espy's due to shipments of chromium. Service revenue increase due to a larger number of instruments coming off of their initial one year warranty and on the paid service contracts. North America revenue for the third quarter was forty two point four dollars million, which increased 18 percent over the prior year period. Media revenue for the third quarter was fifteen point five dollars million, which increased twenty eight percent over the prior year period. Asia-Pac revenue for the third quarter was fourteen dollars million, which increased six percent over the prior year period. We saw modest improvements in both the academic and biopharma markets throughout the quarter as researchers continued to return to the lab. We ended the second quarter with approximately 60 percent of our accounts open for general research. And at the end of the third quarter, we estimated that the number of customer labs open in general research increased to approximately 80 percent, with many operating at a reduced capacity. Currently, we estimate that approximately eighty five percent of customer labs are open for general research in varying capacities.

[00:20:40] Now, turning to the rest of the income statement, gross profit for the third quarter was fifty seven point four million dollars, compared to a gross profit of forty five point seven dollars million for the prior year period. Gross margin for the third quarter was 80 percent, compared to seventy five percent for the prior year period. The gross margin increase was primarily driven by lower accrued royalties related to ongoing litigation. Total operating expenses for the third quarter were one hundred twenty two point seven million dollars, an increase of one hundred twenty four percent from fifty four point eight dollars million for the third quarter of twenty nineteen. This includes a forty point six dollars million charge to in-process research and development expense resulting from the Catana acquisition. Outside of the charge related to Catano, the increase in operating expenses was primarily attributable to increased personnel related expenses due to ongoing expansion within R&D in the commercial organizations, including stock based compensation, increased legal expenses and expenses related to our ongoing covid-19 employee testing program. R&d expenses for the third quarter, excluding the charge related to Catano with thirty point one dollars million, compared to twenty two point two dollars million for the third quarter of twenty nineteen.

[00:22:10] This was driven primarily by five point five dollars million of increased personnel related expenses, including stock based compensation and at one point six million dollars increase in expenses related to materials, supplies and equipment. Aschiana expenses for the third quarter were fifty one point five million dollars, compared to thirty two point six dollars million for the third quarter of twenty nineteen. With the increase driven primarily by nine point six dollars million of increased personnel related expenses, including stock based compensation and seven point six dollars million of increased legal expense. Operating loss for the third quarter was sixty five point three dollars million, compared to a loss of nine point one dollars million for the third quarter of twenty nineteen. This includes thirteen point eight dollars million of stock based compensation for the third quarter of 2020, compared to a three point nine dollars million stock based compensation expense for the third quarter of twenty nineteen. Net loss for the period was sixty five point eight dollars million, compared to a net loss of nine point six dollars million for the third quarter of twenty nineteen, we ended the quarter with seven hundred sixty nine dollars million in cash and cash equivalents, which includes net proceeds of four hundred eighty two million dollars from our September follow on offering and is net of restricted cash. Well, we are encouraged by the results this quarter, the remains near term uncertainty related to covid-19 and as such, we will refrain from reinstating guidance at this time. However, as we did last quarter, we would like to offer some color on quarterly trends today. As of the end of last week, our overall orders for the fourth quarter are trending approximately 35 percent, up from the fourth quarter of twenty nineteen. While we are generally optimistic, this represents our best view of the business as we stand here today, it does not contemplate the impact of rising case counts, potentially leading to increased shutdowns or reduced customer capacity. And neither does it contemplate the potential for customers to exhaust higher than normal budgets at year end or increase in lab capacity if the situation improves.

[00:24:33] Turning to cash flow for the fourth quarter, we expect several one time expenditures, beginning with the payment of one hundred million dollars in cash upon closing of the record acquisition, our thirty dollars million payment for the land acquisition and pleasence and potential litigation related tests. At this point, I'll turn it back to search.

Serge Saxonov

[00:24:57] Thanks, Justin. Before we wrap up the call, I wanted to thank everyone at 10X for your continuous dedication and incredible efforts this past quarter. Despite numerous obstacles and challenges, you have executed superbly and achieved a remarkable number of key milestones in just a few short months. Looking ahead, we're now better than ever positioned to execute on our ambitious mission. We remain committed to building and commercializing technologies needed to accelerate the master of biology and advance human health. With that, we will now open it up for questions. Operator.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[00:25:37] Thank you. As a reminder to ask the question, you will need to press star then one on your touchtone telephone to withdraw your question from the queue, please press the pound key. Please stand by while we compile the Q&A roster. Our first question comes and Tycho Peterson with JPMorgan. Your line is now open.

Tycho Peterson

[00:25:56] Hey, good afternoon. I'll start with Recor, sir. I'm just wondering if you talk a little bit about optimizing the technology throughput is one issue I think has been flagged as something that needs to be improved on. So where do you think throughput can go and then other ways you could leverage the sequencer as well on the back end, you know, beyond kind of the fully integrated system. In other words, could it be decoupled and partnered up with chromium at some point?

Serge Saxonov

[00:26:23] So it's too early to talk about specifics of a broader consideration and specifications at this point. We're very much focused on integrating the teams and the technologies across the three different sides because our comments next. We certainly very well, as I've indicated, indicated we're very excited about the potential of the technology and what it can do. And I feel pretty bullish, especially in the long term, of addressing all the concerns that people might bring up around this technology. So, you know, we will update the market, as you know, in the future as as we proceed through integration. And once we kind of have an established, integrated the teams into our product development process, I think it's too early to talk about sort of anything in the background sequencing or configurations or calling them on the rest of the.

Tycho Peterson

[00:27:25] Ok, and then I'm wondering if you could just talk to interest, you know, for the base business from translational customers, you know, post the IHT launch and how you think about that kind of market playing up.

Serge Saxonov

[00:27:40] So, yeah, I mean, we were very excited about the market and certainly the traction and of the interest in the translational side of the business. We have talked about previously, but our clinical focus on research network. So it's a lot of customers have come to us. We want to to promote the use cases and each other, use cases in translational framework. The you know, the biggest probably requirements within that market is F.S.B compatibility. And that's really something that we are working on and excited by the progress and that's coming next year like this. But overall, in the long run right now, and kind of as we've looked at the long run, it looks very promising. But the level of interest now and the level of excitement about the future of the.

Tycho Peterson

[00:28:29] Ok, and then last one for Justin, if I kind of look at kind of how things have progressed here, you're down 30 percent or so in the second quarter and then, you know, flattish in July and then 17 percent for the third quarter plays a big September acceleration. So can you maybe just talk to kind of momentum coming out of the quarter? I know you talked about accessibility and the percentage of sites that are open, but as we see cases going back up, I guess what's the risk of things slowing a bit here versus the momentum you saw in September?

Justin McAnear

[00:29:02] So we closed Q3 with about 80 percent of customers open and as of right now, we're at about 85 percent. So there is some positive momentum towards opening. But as of late, we have seen the case counts continue to rise. So there is some uncertainty as to how this will play out over the next few weeks. So I think that there is the potential downside of perhaps the openings reversing and having some closures. But there's also the upside of customers having the normal seasonal year end budget expenditures or the seasonality increase that we that we typically see in most years. And so we'll have to see how those two factors play out as we close out the year.

Bradford Crutchfield

[00:29:53] This is great. Maybe I'll just give you a little bit of color on the U.K., because that's one that has gone into more austere sort of mode of shutdown. And I think we're seeing this across Europe in general is the labs are not shutting down, although there are severe restrictions on social engagements, restaurants, things like that. But the labs in the schools are staying open. And I think there's been a fair amount of work to see that there isn't a lot of spread within the labs, given the fact that people believe that normal within these environments.

Tycho Peterson

[00:30:30] Ok, that's helpful. Thanks.

Operator

[00:30:36] Thank you. Our next question comes from Derek DeBruin with Bank of America. Your line is now open.

Unidentified Analyst

[00:30:42] Hey, thanks. This is my question for Derek. Appreciate the questions. I'll start with visión. You provided some interesting color there on reorders comprising the majority of demand in the quarter for the first time. But could you give us a little bit more color on the sequential growth from one to two to three? You know how many customers are ordering now? And also is visión sort of helping you penetrate beyond that traditional chromium install base? Are you starting to see some additional customers coming in or is it still mostly a lot of overlap there?

Serge Saxonov

[00:31:17] In terms of an answer, the first question, the last question first. Definitely see you continue to see very nice influx of new customers. In fact, I would say the fractions might have grown this past quarter. And these are again, going back to Tycho's question, translational kind of oriented researchers, I think, is driving a lot of this interest coming to our ecosystem so that that sort of trajectory is still there and is as strong as it was before, if not stronger. And in terms of kind of the usage, the sequential. Yeah, I mean, the platform is growing, definitely increasing. And the interaction a little in the last few quarters have been a little bit hard to analyze again because of covid and because this is a new product, but definitely growing and growing very nicely. So, yeah, overall is good. And it's generally especially going into next year, it looks really promising.

Unidentified Analyst

[00:32:22] Ok, and then just maybe one for you, especially following the secondary offering this quarter, over almost 800 million on the balance sheet, even after some of the deals you've done, you did in the quarter. So clearly a lot of focus in the prepared remarks on investing in the business. But it seems like you're more than capitalized for that. So is there incremental spend beyond what we've been modeling previously? Which particular areas are you focusing on to add and add to above and beyond? And then could you give a little bit more color about the additional platforms or verticals where you could expand it organically through M&A following on the investment and in future?

Justin McAnear

[00:33:12] Hey Mike. Good, good question. That's the investments in R&D in the commercial org is something that we've been emphasizing on almost every call. And, you know, I think with each successive call, we have more and more conviction each time on the opportunities that lie that lie ahead of us. And so, you know, when covid first hit, we took a pause and we assessed the areas that we could invest and we made sure that we had identified properly all the different cost letters and all the different scenarios that this could play out. But now coming out of covid, coming out of the follow on offering and the two acquisitions, I don't think that we've. Had more conviction than we do now, but now is the right time to invest for the future. So I think with each successive call, there's more investments that we that we plan to make. And so it is probably above and beyond what folks have been thinking about in the past.

Unidentified Analyst

[00:34:21] About the capital deployment side on the M&A angle, should we expect continued cadence of sort of technology platforms?

Serge Saxonov

[00:34:30] So on that question, I would say, you know, our philosophy goes back to starting with with with the goal of pushing out the frontiers of biology, the life sciences generally kind of working by crystal clear terms of what technology needs to get developed. And as part of that, we think about them. And they again, in that context, we you know, we don't have a specific target for acquiring some number of companies every year or every quarter. But in the context of kind of the overarching missile, the company and we're certainly seeing money as part of our larger strategy of product development in the.

Unidentified Analyst

[00:35:11] Ok, great. Thanks.

Operator

[00:35:15] Thank you. Our next question comes from does change all the telling your line is now open.

Doug Schenkel

[00:35:22] Hey, good afternoon, guys. I'm so I'm just trying to reconcile a few of your comments. You talked about, you know, I think. Thirty five percent year over year order growth for Q4 at least through last week. You you indicated that 85 percent of labs are open, but with varying levels of activity. So I'm just trying to, you know, simply put, kind of figure out, you know, what how I actually triangulate between these data points and what we should drop into the model. You know, it's important for Q4. It's also important as we kind of think about the trajectory heading into next year. So could you talk about specific to orders? Typically, how long does it take for an order to convert? And is there any difference in terms of the patterns you're seeing between capital and consumables? And then simply put, you know, you generated Q3 revenue numbers that were ahead of consensus expectations. Existing consensus, I believe, was for 18 percent year over year growth in Q4. If I just look at your commentary, which you volunteered on order growth in the quarter, is it is it fair to say that you are not precisely guiding, but certainly indicating that you're comfortable with a bigger number than what the street was modeling for the fourth quarter?

Justin McAnear

[00:36:42] Hey, Doug, this is Justin, I'll start with. I'll start with that and then we'll see if producers want to add anything as far as the thirty five percent year over year order growth trend. Really, what we're doing is just sharing with you what we're currently seeing right now, and that's as of the end of last week, you know, orders are up thirty five percent from where they were a year ago. And that's been pretty stable coming out of the I guess, coming out of the first couple of weeks of of Q4. And so, you know, we talked about some of the upsides and downsides that could materialize by quarter end. I do think that there is some danger and just fully extrapolating that. Thirty five percent over the over the Q4 19 revenue, because the end of the quarter, there's there's typically this seasonality which results in a large number of orders coming through in the last in the last couple of weeks. And we had that in Q4 of twenty nineteen and we're uncertain to what degree we're going to have that in Q4 of 2020. And so we thought the best that we could do is to share with you what we were currently seeing and then also share with you the risks and opportunities that we see as well.

Bradford Crutchfield

[00:38:09] Hey, Doug, this is Brad, maybe just add one of the other parts to your question is you really talked about this sort of sales cycle and the sort of forward looking visibility. I mean, typically right now our sales cycles are less than six months, obviously. And as we get involved in maybe some larger orders, some potential moving into clinical studies, those take a lot longer because a lot more detailed contractual aspects of them. But overall, roughly about six months. The only other risk that I would sort of that as we look at the fourth quarter and we certainly experienced this is just moving freight around is is a challenge as we go to recognize revenue around the end of the quarter, because ultimately with the restrictions that are in place and of course, those are changing, sometimes you just don't have the flights to get stuff shipped out. So those those are that's it. One other thing that tempers are forward looking view of our business.

Doug Schenkel

[00:39:03] Ok, and maybe just one more on on this. I think I embedded in my question a question about capital versus consumables in that order number. Is there some is there a major difference between capital versus consumables or is it pretty much the same across the board?

Bradford Crutchfield

[00:39:22] It's pretty much the same. I mean, obviously, you have a repeat aspect of your of the consumables, but the only sort of thing I would say is the chromium connecting two hundred sixty thousand dollars has probably another a little bit longer sales cycle relative to the way that has to be improved. But even that is, it's well within the realm and Lifesciences of, you know, that sort of six month time frame to see orders get through. And in some cases in us, it's a lot shorter than the.

Doug Schenkel

[00:39:54] Ok, that's helpful, thank you for all that detail and then just to put a couple or really just a two parter on Rescore, I'm just curious if the announcement of that acquisition has had any impact on discussions with, you know, really existing or potential new accounts. And then, you know, in terms of just timelines on the instrument launch, anything you could share on, you know, kind of the earliest we might see something from it from a new instrument standpoint on a standalone standalone, you know, not Angas, not alumina dependent sequencing launch via via the RECOR acquisition.

Serge Saxonov

[00:40:39] So, again, I'll answer the second question first.Look, we are as indicated, these acquisitions just happened. We are in the process of integrating the teams and technologies and so early to talk about the time frames or the specs of the products that could come out of this platform. I would reiterate we're generally like fundamentally excited, probably more so than even before we went into the acquisition. So overall, we're feeling bullish about the potential and where the platform is going to go. But again, I would caution that we're not at this stage, we're focused on integrating into the platform and putting together platforms and not not ready to talk about specifics. And I'll let Brad down to the combustible customer dynamic question.

Bradford Crutchfield

[00:41:28] Yeah, this is interesting because obviously, even generally with Spatial, but certainly within Citi, there's a general pool in the market because it's intuitively interesting in the Murphy papers and some things that were out 2014, 2015. So there's a lot of interest with Catana has a service business and has had some really interesting research that's been spawned from that. So we're certainly customers seem to be excited because there's a view that we can take this technology and give they give it a 10x experience. And that's something that we're looking forward to doing. But again, a big part of what we're doing right now is just setting expectations. This is way out. And then, you know, but obviously engaging the customers to understand what they're interested in when it is about the technology that's going to help them answer the pivotal questions in their research.

Doug Schenkel

[00:42:24] Ok, thanks again, guys.

Operator

[00:42:29] Thank you. Next question comes from Patrick Donnelly with Citi. Your line is now open.

Patrick Donnelly

[00:42:35] Thanks, guys, Brad, baby one for you, just in terms of kind of the year end, look, you mentioned a few times, you know, the budget uncertainty going into the end of the year. There's usually that court budget plus, I guess one of customer conversations has been around that. I'm sure you've tried to feel it out a little bit in terms of what customer expectations are going into. Your friends would love your perspective there. And then if you have it, it might be for you or just just the percentage of revenues that come maybe in that last month or for. Q I know it's a bit outsized relative to your commentary about 2019, so if you had a ballpark on, that would be helpful as well.

Serge Saxonov

[00:43:10] All right, so, yeah, let me give you we got the sort of the end of the quarter impact that's somewhat result of covid we've got to see this early because the NIH had their end of the fiscal year in the end of Q3. And we certainly saw a tremendous amount of pent up spending that couldn't have been consumed or spent while they were out of the labs. And then I came back. There was an interesting fact we had large interest on on chromium Conex because a Lochley automation means a lot. And they had money to to bring that to bring that to a reality. So as we look at the end of the fourth quarter, we have a lot of customers now that have moved past the idea of getting back in the lab. And now we're really trying to make up for lost time. And lost time in some cases is spending money so they don't lose it. And this might be more of an evident even in pharma. We're seeing a lot of interest in biopharma who have budgets that they want to consume to balance their year over year spend. So in general, I think people now I actually quite honestly, I think this was slower than I expected back in early May. I thought once they started opening, it would just move very quickly. It certainly took a lot, lot longer and most of you will in the early part of Q3. But now we really seeing that sort of let's get back with get people are competitive, get papers out, postdocs, people finishing research so that it's I hesitate at all as a business as usual, but it does tend to be more of a dynamic in the market.

Justin McAnear

[00:44:53] And hey, Patrick, this is just so I'll take the second part we haven't shared before percent that would fall in the final weeks. But I but I can tell you that typically we see the orders pick up around the second week of December and carry through through the end through the end of the year.

Operator

[00:45:24] Thank you. Our next question comes from David Westerburg with giving security. Your line is now open.

David Westenberg

[00:45:30] Hey, guys, thanks for taking the question. I just want to continue with that concept. I'm sorry I asked a very similar question on last calls. But, you know, as we're going back and we looked at our models, you know, last year, you know, labs are opening a little slower than usual. But wouldn't 2021 look like we originally thought 2020 would look like, but with some added pent up demand? And, you know, as we go out into 2021 hour 2020, too. I mean, we should look relatively sane now. I get that. You know, we always have second wave of covid, but as the same, you know, as we've discussed, NIH funding is exactly the same. And I realize that you guys have to be a little bit conservative here. But, you know, it seems like your customer base is is almost exactly the you know, the reception to your product from your customer base looks, you know, pretty much actually maybe even ahead of what we thought, you know, to begin the year.

Serge Saxonov

[00:46:31] It's a lot of questions embedded in that, I would say, if your question is around what is 2021 look like and whether it's sort of, you know, wanting to go back to what the year would have been without covid, I think that would be certainly pretty much sure to view it that way, because there is also quite a bit of essentially lost time that happens in 2020. Right. If you think about the sort of resource and customer dynamics. You ask questions. Yeah, so I mean, the reduced placement people who have done. Have not run the experiments and some of those experiments, certainly there is some amount of pent up demand, but there certainly is some experiments there just sort of gone. So I don't think you can sort of just kind of imagine the bombs that come in.

Bradford Crutchfield

[00:47:22] This is the way it would have been otherwise, because we have lost sometimes.

David Westenberg

[00:47:28] Ok, all right, I'll move on maybe to follow up a little bit of line on that, it just in terms of sizing the TAM for, you know, I appreciate that this is going to take a little bit of time. But do you feel like when you when you size the time before the acquisition, did you use it, the volume that you'd see in, say, fish, HHC, and just kind of apply a premium to that and in terms of how we size the market, because to me, it seems like this is a little bit beyond the reach of sequencing and more on the the microsleep market, but with a plus premium to it. And then in terms of sticking with consistency, you know, you've locked up a lot of technologies with this. Do you feel like, you know, with all the patents you've acquired, you pretty much locked up Physick as a special technology?Thank you.

Serge Saxonov

[00:48:23] So I would say in terms of size in the market, I think you're on the right track. I mean, that's certainly how we've looked at things for sure. And I think there's the potential this market is quite enormous because, again, you're bringing a lot more content and information that could be extracted from these samples. So in terms of locking up. Yes, I mean, for sure. But analysis more broadly than that, because this idea states cover EPS to more more broadly just than just Cequent, the old kind of all the other major approaches as well.

Operator

[00:49:07] Thank you, our next question comes from Dan, areas with people, the line is now open.

Daniel Arias

[00:49:13] Hey, guys, good afternoon, sir, is your bread for new visión customers, are you guys able to ship product to the lab and then have them get up and running through a remote support effort? Or do you find that there is generally some in-person handholding that's needed there? I'm just wondering if the lack of an install and training need is kind of proving meaningful for you guys in the current environment, access restrictions and such?

Bradford Crutchfield

[00:49:39] That's right. I'll take that. So we're busy and we we've never given that we contemplated a much wider use case, given there was a relatively low barrier to entry, obviously no instrument. We actually planned to do this entirely, virtually when we built the the the tools to do that. So it really hasn't changed anything. So we're able to onboard customers. We do that with a fairly extensive, usually multipart hours of sort of online steps or training that the customer goes through on a self-paced level. And then we actually have the NASA that will engage them again now virtually over almost a full day, just making sure we get them up. And then we obviously follow them as they adopt the technology over the coming weeks.

Daniel Arias

[00:50:28] Ok, helpful, and then maybe just can I ask about some color on the virtue immune profiling kit, where are you seeing initial traction? I'm not sure if you want to put a dollar amount on what you're seeing there, though. I would certainly listen if you did. But can you just sort of help us maybe with some context on the contribution potential versus some of your other assays or kits and maybe whether we should think about four key contributions being up quarter over quarter, just given the place of code work, et cetera?

Serge Saxonov

[00:50:56] Well, you I mean, you stuck on didn't have a particular utilization of infectious disease. But in general, our immune profiling product has been growing quite nicely as it again has a lot of appeal applications. But in general, I think that what we saw in this quarter was the fact that it was alluded to, our search alluded to it, that we had people that immediately had been using version one for a long time, immediately transitioned to version two without any sort of testing. And we saw a little bit of that when we did the same thing with our our expression, gene expression product. I think people now a lot of them are the same customers and trusted the fact that the product would work accordingly. And it does give them a lot more sensitivity. But then also the flexibility that they want to save on sequencing, they can do it to get exactly the same thing we had with gene expression. The other thing that's important about this is that we had been very reluctant to move some of our legacy again into new profiling onto next year because we knew we had this version two coming and we didn't want to, you know, push them down a path of making a switch and then and then being taking that product away from them. So now that we've done this, this really clears the way so that we can be essentially 100 percent cutover legacy, John, by the end of the year.

Daniel Arias

[00:52:23] Ok, and then if I could just stick one more quick in there, maybe for Serj just on InSitu to within the body of work that exists today, the focus more RNA, DNA or protein. I'm sure it's mixed, but I'm just sort of curious about where the foundation is being laid or has been laid there.

Serge Saxonov

[00:52:41] Yeah, I don't think we're ready to talk about this yet. I mean, most of the work, if you look at what the companies have actually done, their homework tends to be our only focus. But as far as what we're planning for the future of the studio we spoke about.

Daniel Arias

[00:52:57] Ok, I got it, thank you.

Operator

[00:53:01] Thank you, and our next question comes from Titus with Morgan Stanley, your line is now open.

Tejas Savant

[00:53:07] Hey, guys, good evening. So I'm just just going back to the carbon impact question, Brad, can you talk about sort of any specific pockets of impact from the resurgence, especially in Europe? One of your competitors called out, you know, a little bit of a headwind there. And I think you mentioned earlier sort of shipping and freight issues, particularly across borders and so on. So I was wondering if if you were actually seeing signs of that or is that just something that could happen? And hence, you know, you're being a little bit conservative in terms of framing the fourth quarter here.

Serge Saxonov

[00:53:45] So as far as the head winds, you know, obviously we're watching this and a lot of this is very, you know, on a daily basis, but so far we just have not seen, as I said earlier, made sure that we are seeing any labs shut down or close. And in fact, I think over time, the efficiency of people learning how to work in a reduction and see a lot of the times we're using labs we say allows at twenty five percent, that just means that only twenty five percent of people can be in that lab any one time. They're able to use rotations and get back up to some reasonable capacity. So we continue to see that happening, just as I described. That is terms in terms of around a given quarter. It's always a challenge. There's always a challenge, sometimes a moving product. We love our customers to order earlier at the end of the quarter pushes there and then, yeah, we definitely and at the end of Q2 and certainly the end of Q3 had to be a lot more careful in planning shipments and as much to make sure that we meet our commitments to our customers. So I don't think there's anything hugely acute with fourth quarter. I would I'm hoping that it won't be any worse than what we experienced. I think Q2 is probably the biggest challenge of the Q2 to Q3, but it's just something we've got to be well aware of as a risk.

Tejas Savant

[00:55:13] Got it, that's helpful. And that in terms of what you're seeing out of Asia, I mean specifically China, I mean, I think it's Pikine sort of revenue exposure for you, if I'm not mistaken. Can you just walk us through the pace of the recovery and the path to normalization specifically in China?

Serge Saxonov

[00:55:33] Yeah, you know, it's amazing. China's gone almost, I would say, sort of effectively 100 percent in the context of the fact that people are opening. Our mouths are open, we're making sales calls, people are going to conferences. And so that that is good. There is a little bit of a disruption in the funding as a government repositions, you know, so they can do sort of massive testing when they deal with some of these outbreaks. But in general, we feel like China's kind of reach back to where it was ahead of the curve, which is about a year ago, if you think about it.

Tejas Savant

[00:56:17] Got it. And then one final one on encomium, espere, just in the past, you've spoken about sort of a degree of discounting with larger consumer purchases. How should we think about that specific driver of the model for you? You know, when we sort of juxtapose that with the chromium connect launch obviously comes with higher speeds. And I think on an earlier call, you guys had mentioned sort of the walk away automation being particularly attractive during the pandemic. So how do we balance sort of those two opposing forces as we think about SD over the over the medium term here?

Justin McAnear

[00:57:00] Three Espy's we we had talked about in the past how during Q2 we gave deeper discounts primarily related to sales, where the instrument was going to be used in covid research. And historically, we have given larger discounts when it's attached to a larger consumable order. But if we look at just the chromium controller by itself, the ASP actually increased from from Q2 to Q3 because a smaller percent of our business was was driven by covid sales. But then when you combine and calculate an ASP off of the chromium connection, the regular chromium controller, obviously with the with the list price that's in the mid to hundreds for the crumbing connect that's going to bring the ASP. But still, when you look at the overall percent of the chromium connect, over 10 percent of all instruments sold. It's still it's a relatively small number. So it does have some impact. And we're still basically staying within the range that we were near the range that we've talked about in the past and the fifty to fifty five thousand dollar range on a blended basis.

Tejas Savant

[00:58:15] Got it. Appreciate the color, guys. Thanks.

