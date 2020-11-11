On Wednesday, November 4, 2020, liquids-focused midstream giant DCP Midstream, LP (DCP) announced its third-quarter 2020 earnings results. This has certainly not been a favorite of investors in this sector over the past year, largely due to its fairly large distribution cut in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, but as I pointed out in an earlier article, there are some reasons to believe that the company may not be a bad home for new money. The headline results were mixed, as DCP Midstream did beat earnings estimates but missed in terms of revenues. In actuality though, these results were not bad at all and were arguably better than what the company had a year ago. Overall, then, the company does still look like it could still be a reasonably home for new money, but we should investigate further to determine if that is indeed the case.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well-aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company’s earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article, as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from DCP Midstream’s third-quarter 2020 earnings results:

DCP Midstream reported total operating revenues of $1.586 billion in the third quarter of 2020. This represents a 6.65% decrease over the $1.699 billion that it brought in during the prior-year quarter.

The company reported an operating income of $60 million in the most recent quarter. This compares very favorably to the $211 million operating loss that it reported in the year-ago quarter.

DCP Midstream transported an average of 680,000 barrels of natural gas liquids per day in the current quarter. This represents a 13.71% increase over the 598,000 barrels per day that it averaged in the equivalent quarter of last year.

The company reported a distributable cash flow of $232 million in the reporting period. This represents a 22.11% increase compared to the $190 million that it had last year.

It reported a net income attributable to partners of $111 million in the third quarter of 2020. This compares very unfavorably to the $178 million net loss attributable to partners that the company reported in the third quarter of 2019.

DCP Midstream has been more affected by the weakness in the traditional energy sector than many of its peers. As we can clearly see here, the company has seen its unit price decline by 50.88% year to date:

Thus, it is perhaps somewhat surprising that with the exception of revenues, DCP Midstream actually saw its financial performance improve compared to the prior-year quarter. In past articles, we have discussed how companies like DCP Midstream generate revenues based on the quantity of resources that move through their pipelines. As noted in the highlights though, DCP Midstream actually saw its transported volume of liquids go up compared to both the prior year and the previous quarters:

Source: DCP Midstream

This did have a positive effect on the business unit. Although DCP Midstream does not break down its revenues by business segment, the company did see an increased adjusted EBITDA (analogous to pre-tax cash flow) from this segment compared to the prior-year quarter. The business unit saw this metric increase from $200 million a year ago to $216 million in the most recent quarter. The weakness came from the gathering and processing segment, which did see volumes decline compared to both the previous and prior-year quarters:

Source: DCP Midstream

This is, admittedly, not especially surprising. As I have discussed in many past articles, one of the ways that energy producers have reacted to the low oil price environment that has dominated since March is by reducing their production and slashing capital expenditures. This has been especially true in high-cost areas like the Bakken shale and more marginal areas of the Permian basin. These are some of the areas in which DCP Midstream’s gathering and processing business operates. This business grabs natural gas from the wells where it is produced and then processes it before delivering the resources to a long-haul pipeline that moves it to its next destination. As anyone following that market could likely tell you though, natural gas prices have not been affected nearly as much by the decline in energy prices as crude oil has. In fact, natural gas prices have held up reasonably well in our pandemic-stricken world. As we can see here, the price of natural gas at Henry Hub was $2.19 per dekatherm at the start of the year but is $2.85 per dekatherm today, a 31.96% increase:

Source: Business Insider

The decline in oil production actually reduced natural gas production in the same basins. This is the primary reason why DCP Midstream saw its gathered volumes of natural gas decline in these regions, which are unfortunately the ones in which the company operates. At first, it may not make any sense why this would happen given the comparable stability in natural gas prices. In order to explain this, we need to look at the geography of these basins. The Permian, Bakken shale, and the other basins in Texas are targeted by upstream producers due to their crude oil wealth. Natural gas and natural gas liquids are generally found in the same wells as crude oil is, so these resources are extracted as well. This was actually something that was a good thing prior to the pandemic, as the high oil prices and low natural gas prices made those companies that were producing a high proportion of crude oil more appealing to investors. That dynamic has now reversed, as we can see by looking at the stock performance of Range Resources (RRC) compared to any of the major shale oil companies. Thus, the production declines that we saw in these regions also resulted in a decline in natural gas for DCP to gather, hence the lower volumes. Fortunately, this decline in volumes has not had a negative impact on the unit’s ability to generate cash, as adjusted EBITDA actually went from $167 million a year ago to $176 million in the most current quarter.

The biggest source of the revenue decline that the company reported was not due to the weakness in gathering volumes. Although these pipelines do charge their customers based on volumes, DCP Midstream has long-term contracts with its customers to provide this service. These contracts have certain provisions in place to protect DCP Midstream’s revenues in the event of a volume decline just like the one that we saw in the past few quarters. Rather, the source of the revenue decline actually came from the company’s marketing operation, which sells natural gas liquids and related compounds to end-customers. This unit’s revenues are affected by energy prices, and since the price of natural gas liquids is largely based on oil prices, when oil prices decline, this unit’s revenues decline. However, in the case of a company like this, cash flows and adjusted EBITDA are much more important than revenues because this is the money that the limited partners get to keep. As we see both above and here, this figure increased compared to the prior-year quarter:

Source: DCP Midstream

One of the reasons for this is that DCP Midstream has been focused very heavily on reducing its costs since the pandemic started. This is something that has been relatively common throughout the midstream sector as these companies seek to preserve their cash flows in the current environment that has been experiencing volume declines, as already illustrated. In DCP Midstream’s case though, this is the continuation of a trend that has been going on for a few years. The company’s operating costs were $1.036 billion back in 2018, but today that is down to about $890 million:

Source: DCP Midstream

It should be fairly obvious how reducing costs should be beneficial to the company’s cash flows. After all, the less money that goes out the door towards expenses, the higher the percentage of the company’s revenues that is are able to flow through to the investors. This is exactly what we see here, and it certainly helps to showcase the company’s ability to weather through the current climate and maintain its overall stability. It should also prove to be a nice thing once the industry eventually recovers, since the lower cost base will allow for greater amounts of cash to be available to the investors.

At this point, many readers may be wondering why the company cut its distribution by 50% earlier this year. As I pointed out in an earlier article, it technically did not have to, although coverage was fairly tight even prior to the pandemic. The distribution cut, along with the 79% year-over-year cut to growth capital spending, did allow the company to redeploy some of its capital towards other things that could improve its overall investment proposition. One of these things is reducing debt. DCP Midstream has reduced its debt by $175 million year to date. This can be a nice thing to see, because paying interest drains capital from the company even in today’s low interest rate world. In addition to this, debt can be a riskier way to finance a company than equity is, particularly if the market as a whole is fearful about an industry and hesitant to roll over existing debt. This could be said to be true for the energy industry, although conditions have loosened up considerably since April.

Admittedly, DCP Midstream was never particularly over-levered. We can see this by looking at the company’s leverage ratio, which basically tells us how long it would take the company to completely pay off its debt if it were to devote all of its pre-tax cash flow to that task. At the end of the third quarter of 2019, DCP Midstream had a leverage ratio of 4.0x, which was already one of the lowest ratios in the industry. As of September 30, 2020, the company has managed to get this ratio down to 3.9x, largely due to the efforts that it has made over the past six months. Analysts usually consider an acceptable leverage ratio to be anything under 5.0x, but I usually like to see this ratio under 4.0x in order to add a certain margin of safety. As we can clearly see, DCP Midstream meets both of these criteria, which should prove appealing to more conservative investors. It seems likely that the company will be able to continue to improve on this going forward, as it does generate a substantial amount of cash beyond what it takes to pay the distribution, as we will see in a second. DCP Midstream could, and likely will, use this money to further reduce the debt.

As already mentioned, DCP Midstream slashed its distribution by 50% earlier this year, which has likely turned many investors off from the company:

Source: Seeking Alpha

In order to determine if the units would be a reasonable place for new money, we need to determine if the company can afford to maintain this distribution. The reason this is important is that we do not want to be the victims of another distribution cut. The usual way that we do this is to look at the company’s distributable cash flow, which is a non-GAAP measure that theoretically tells us the amount of cash that was generated by its ordinary operations that can be distributed to the common unitholders. As noted in the highlights, this figure was $232 million in the most recent quarter. However, DCP Midstream only has to pay out $82 million to hold the current quarterly distribution steady, which gives the company a distribution coverage ratio of 2.83x. This is quite obviously more than enough to continue to cover the distribution, even if the company’s cash flow declines substantially. When we consider that DCP Midstream’s cash flows have proven to be quite resilient, the company should obviously have no problems maintaining this distribution.

In conclusion, DCP Midstream continues to post reasonably solid results in direct defiance of its poor stock price performance. The company maintains very solid cash flows, which is a general perk of the sector that it operates in, despite the fact that crude oil prices and production is down. The company has taken the logical steps that it needs to in order to improve this situation though, and appears to be very well-positioned to weather through the current climate until things improve. As such, it may be a very reasonable home for new money.

