Coherent, Inc. (COHR) CEO Andy Mattes on Q4 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Please note, this event is being recorded.

Thank you, Jason, and good afternoon everyone. Welcome to today’s conference call to discuss Coherent’s results from its fourth fiscal quarter and fiscal year ended October 03, 2020. All of us here at Coherent hope that you and your family are staying healthy and safe during these challenging times.

On the call with me are, Andy Mattes, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Kevin Palatnik, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

I would like to remind everyone that some information provided during this call may include forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements about Coherent’s future events, anticipated financial results, business trends, global economic trends and the expected timing and benefits, if any, of such trends.

These forward-looking statements may contain such words as project, outlook, future, expects, will, anticipates, believes, intends or referred to as guidance. These forward-looking statements reflect beliefs, estimates, and predictions as of today, and Coherent expressly assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to substantial risks. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, risks associated with the recovery of global and regional economies from the negative effects of COVID-19 and related private and public sector measures, global demand, acceptance and adoption of our products, included but not limited to adoption of OLED displays, the demand for and use of our products in commercial applications, continued timely availability of products and materials from our suppliers, our ability to timely ship our products and our customers’ ability to accept such shipments, worldwide government economic policies, including trade relations between the United States and China, and other risks identified in the Company’s SEC filings.

For a detailed description of risks and uncertainties which could impact these forward-looking statements, you should review Coherent’s periodic SEC filings including its most recent Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Forms 8-K, including the risks identified in today’s financial press release.

I will now turn the call over to Andy Mattes, our President and Chief Executive Officer.

Andy Mattes

Thank you, Bret, and thank you to everyone for joining our earnings call today. While fiscal Q4 was still overshadowed by the impacts of COVID-19, I am happy to report that on just about every metric, our performance exceeded the fiscal low of Q3.

But before I discuss our results and market trends in more details, I want to take a moment to acknowledge the tireless efforts and dedication of all our teams around the globe who are actively embracing the new normal of either getting business done remotely or working in our labs and manufacturing sites by adhering to our strict stay safe and healthy rules.

It is exciting to see that innovation and our customer-centric focus continue to flourish even in these unusual circumstances.

Looking at our top-line, we improved bookings and revenues sequentially from last quarter’s low. And even though full fiscal 2020 top-line was lower than the previous fiscal year, we finished the fiscal year with a positive book-to-bill ratio at an improved backlog position that increased approximately 10% year-over-year.

To add a little color, three of our four end-markets saw solid double-digit percentage increases in bookings over the prior quarter. As anticipated, our OEM Components & Instrumentation, as well as our scientific businesses saw the fastest recovery as research labs and non-COVID-related hospital utilization drove the sequential increase in clinical testing and laser-related medical procedures.

Let me now start with Microelectronics. As you know, this market is made up of three sub-segments, flat panel display, semi, and advanced packaging and interconnect. Our FPD business is primarily driven by mobile demand and also worldwide sales of new handsets remains depressed relative to pre-COVID levels.

We saw a clear upturn in factory utilization of our ELA installed base from the prior quarter as consumer spending recovered and several smartphone manufacturers ramp production on new 5G and hybrid models. We were especially excited to see the entire new iPhone 12 line-up from Apple adopt flexible OLED displays, which together with the new foldable models from Samsung, LG and several Chinese manufacturers should continue the trend towards flexible becoming the technology of choice.

We continue to be cautiously optimistic that we are at the front-end of a multi-year 5G-driven smartphone upgrade cycle, which together with announcements of more than 20 laptops having OLED screen options including the new Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold and the recently introduced Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus tablet, all bodes well for shorter utilization of our ELA installed base, which drives a healthy service business.

Published reports have noted that one or more display makers other than the historical incumbent, now be supplying flexible OLED displays into Apple, even if only in limited volumes for replacement screens. Similarly, other published reports have noted that several Chinese OLED manufacturers have reached a yield inflection point where they are actively allocating production capacity for larger screens for IT devices such as tablets, laptops and monitors.

We believe that these changes and the comparative landscape will help drive OLED price points lower in all mobile screen formats and reduce the premium over LCD, which is the stimulus required to drive the next round of new capacity and fab investments. In that regard, I am also happy to report that since our last call, we have several new orders from multiple customers in China.

In Q4, we also saw a significant increase in the level of investment and bookings related to MicroLED displays, where we enjoy an industry-leading position that is reflected by sales and active engagement with more than 25 customers, all working on process development as a precursor to a mass production solution.

Our MicroLED customer base includes almost all current OLED and LCD manufacturers as well as many well-known MicroLED specific startups and display industry integrators. We are uniquely positioned with multiple UV solutions for four separate MicroLED processes. CLA for high performance low power consumption back planes, laser lift-off for customers using sapphire carrier, laser transfer and laser repair.

The appeal of MicroLED is reduced electrical consumption for improved battery life and higher absolute brightness relative to OLED. We are continuing to accelerate our efforts and investments in UV MicroLED solutions to help our customers develop the laser processes of record, so we can, in turn develop a laser-based capital equipment systems needed for mass production.

We will further discuss our new process development product offerings with you later in fiscal 2021. We see a co-existence of the two technologies in the years to come with flexible OLED remaining the dominant choice for mobile in the long-term and MicroLED becoming the new entrant in high-end TV, where brightness is a key advantage and devices where battery size is at a premium, such as watches, or future smart glasses. We believe we are well positioned to remain the laser solution display industry leader for all display technologies.

Moving on to the semiconductor market, consistent with widely reported industry news, we are seeing sustained strength and increased demand for both new systems for semiconductor inspection, as well as for service demand from our installed base. The outlook for Q1 is up and in general, fiscal 2021 looks positive. To that end, we had recently had a significant design win at an industry leader displacing a legacy competitor.

In advanced packaging and interconnect, we see 5G driving increased demand in smaller geometries, better power management and next-generation HDI PCBs, which is playing to our strength in our CO2 laser via hole drilling business. As a result of the continuous rise in semi innovations, including miniaturization and energy efficiency, lasers are gaining share from traditional mechanical drilling solutions.

We are well positioned with China’s leading HDI laser drilling equipment supplier who appears to be taken share from the historical industry leader. We have taken more CO2 laser orders in the first four weeks of this quarter and all of Q4 and appear to be at the front-end of the 5G-driven multi-quarter expansion across the entire API space similar with that seen in FPD and in Semi.

Moving on to Materials Processing. Consistent with the September manufacturing PMI, which indicated an expansion in the index across all major economies, Materials Processing orders in Q4 increased double-digit percentages versus Q3. A few highlights. We saw improvement in medical device manufacturing on orders for marking, cutting, and welding applications, as well as orders driven by the return of elective surgeries.

Our machine tools, our systems orders also improved sequentially primarily due to micro machining and general marking and engraving applications. The main priority for our Materials Processing business is to continue the turnaround and profitability, which we began last fiscal year with our withdrawal from the commodity kilowatt fiber laser market.

Going forward, we will focus on precision manufacturing, a subset of the Materials Processing market where we participate well both in terms of market share and margins on all three levels of components, lasers and systems. We would be focusing our R&D and our manufacturing capabilities towards new products that will serve higher margin, defendable markets.

Examples in our systems business include medical device manufacturing, semiconductor wafer marking and precision welding. Later this fiscal year, in the component space we will be launching a whole new category of laser diode products that will allow us to address completely new applications and customers dramatically increasing the size of our servable market. We will give you more color on a future call.

This recovery in the medical area also extends to large parts of our OEM Components & Instrumentation business where orders increased double-digit percentages from Q3. The principal driver was a rebound in flow cytometry. Demand, as reported by several of the flow cytometry industry leaders is back up to some 90% of pre-COVID levels, although still constrained due to reduced hospital utilization, lab testing and research lab openings.

Customer halted the medical consumables production for a time in Q3 and have now started to replenish inventories as hospital utilization improved. Discretionary procedures benefited from the U.S. consumer confidence increasing sharply in September, after back-to-back monthly declines. We continue to lay the foundations for OEM volume growth at flow cytometry with several design wins with our recent UV product offering at 360 and 320 nanometers enabling completely new applications.

Similarly, we received new design wins from industry leaders with our industry-leading CellX laser light engines opening up an expanded serviceable market. Our customers want to work with us not just to supply them the lasers, but also all the beam delivery optics in an integrated subsystems. These design wins are foundational for revenue growth later in 2021 as our customers ramp to volume.

The scientific business is the smallest of our market segments and represents lasers of – sales of laser equipments to universities and national labs. These activities are funded by central or local government organizations, university endowments, and private foundations. This segment was hit hard during the COVID shutdowns in Q3 and as expected, bounced back noticeably as soon as universities and research institutes reopened.

Not only did we experienced double-digit percentage booking increases, we nearly reached our 2019 runrate order volumes in the segment. An early decision of our strategy work has been to double down on our small, but successful defense business that has largely been operating in stealth mode for many years and to be clear our intent to focus on and surface markets much more decisively and publicly.

Let me expand in some detail. Coherent currently serves aerospace and defense applications such as directed energy weapons, as well as technology for target designation, counter-measures, cyber optic gyroscopes, specialty large diameter optics and entire telescope payloads for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance.

To give you some specifics, we’ve shipped more than Directed Energy Amplifiers in total. This equates to well over a megawatt of laser power. We sell products to a significant number of U.S. defense contractors that serve all branches of the armed forces. We have recently been awarded with some exciting design wins in the defense space, which will boost our revenue in this market in 2022 and 2023.

What sets us apart in this market is a U.S. based supply chain for all critical components, many of which are vertically integrated within Coherent, which we believe is unique in the industry. Our U.S. defense customers have made it clear that a secure U.S.-based supply chain is and will be required moving forward.

We not only made our own laser diode epi and package diodes in the U.S. but we also supply the specialty single-mode amplifier fiber critical for every directed energy amplifier. We own several other businesses that makes critical components and today we are announcing that we have entered into an agreement to acquire EOT a privately-held, highly specialized U.S. component maker of optical isolators and other specialized fiber components which are supplied to the U.S. directed energy market.

This acquisition supports our U.S. based supply chain with further vertical integration of critical components. Once we clear regulatory approval, we expect the transaction to close in our second fiscal quarter.

The megatrend that is driving this opportunity in aerospace and defense is related to asymmetrical threats from relatively cheap drones, drone swarms and the potential to counter other threats such as motors where there are no current defensive solutions.

Coherent has been working on this technology for well over a decade that is only in the last year that the technology has reached Technology Readiness levels six and seven, meaning successful prototype demonstration in relevant operational environment based on the department of defense’s 9/11 Technology Readiness level.

Several U.S. programs are slated to progress to technology readiness level eight meaning full system qualification and hence higher volumes in the next three to five years with deployments beyond that timeline.

To focus our resources and our expertise effectively and to demonstrate our commitment to the defense space, we have moved the management reporting of all aerospace and defense related sites under a single Senior Vice President reporting directly to our COO and we are staffing up the entire organization for growth.

Now let’s take a broader look at our strategy. As indicated on our last call, we wanted to give you an update on where we are heading and our priorities. We’ve spent the past six months laying the foundation for our mid and long-term growth strategy and our good to great transformation. You’ve already heard many near-term specifics of what we plan to do woven into the end-market commentary above including our newly publicly declared focus on aerospace and defense.

Our approach to strategic growth is two-fold. On the one end, we will align our business around end-markets that are supported by global industry megatrends. One example would be healthcare. Driven by the confluence of low-cost clinical instrumentation, AI, genomics, and aging population and unsustainable cost, our objective is to hold or obtain a number one or number two position in all major markets that we participate in.

In parallel, we will strengthen our operational excellence to optimize the enterprise, more of which you will hear in our Q1 call. Going forward, we will be focusing our efforts on four end-markets, Microelectronics, which yesterday captures the three sub-categories of display, semi and API, instrumentation, which captures the three sub-categories of bioinstrumentation, therapeutics and research, precision manufacturing, which captures non-Microelectronics, non-commodity kilowatt fiber industrial applications and aerospace and defense.

We will explore opportunities to move up the tax stack and offer wherever possible sub-systems to our customers that will enable them to go to markets faster. By doing so, we believe we can more than double our addressable market over the next two to three years.

Fiscal 2021 is a foundational year for us. Our continued focus on operational excellence will take us from good to great. Putting it in a simple formula for 2021, we will transform our ILS business, while driving new investments in our OLS business. And as we will continue to report these two segments, you will be able to see our progress each quarter.

If you look at our good to great transformation more holistically, we are kicking off projects that will transform the operational efficiency of all our processes, reduce the complexity of our portfolio, focus our investments on growth opportunities and enhance the focus and alignment with our customers even further. New product introductions and strategic design wins will be early proof points on the go to market side.

Looking at our P&L, you will see us return to a gross margin with a four handle by the end of 2021. We will keep you updated on our progress at our upcoming earnings calls and we are planning to hold an Investor Day in the summer of 2021.

With that, let me turn the call over to Kevin.

Kevin Palatnik

Thank you, Andy. Today I’ll first summarize fiscal fourth quarter 2020 financial results, then move to the outlook for fiscal Q1 of 2021. I’ll discuss primarily non-GAAP financial results and ask that you refer to today’s press release for a detailed description of our GAAP results, as well as the reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial results.

The non-GAAP adjustments relate to stock-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets, restructuring costs, the related tax adjustments and tax adjustments for stock-based compensation. The full text of today’s prepared remarks and trended GAAP and non-GAAP supplemental financial information will be posted on the Coherent Investor Relations website. A replay of this webcast will also be made available for approximately 90 days following the call.

Fiscal fourth quarter 2020 financial results for the company’s key operating metrics were, total Revenue of $316.8 million, non-GAAP gross margin of 37%, non-GAAP operating margin of 8.4%, adjusted EBITDA of 13.2%, and non-GAAP EPS of $1.01.

Total revenue for the fiscal fourth quarter was $316.8 million and came in at the high-end of our previously guided range. The Scientific and OEM instrumentation markets were the key drivers of revenue this quarter, as a result of many University and Research labs reopening.

Our revenue mix by market for Q4 was Microelectronics 45%, Materials Processing 25%, OEM Components & Instrumentation 20% and Scientific & Government 10%.

Geographically, Asia accounted for 52% of revenues in the fiscal fourth quarter, the U.S. 26%, Europe 18%, and rest of the world 4%. Asia includes two territories with revenues greater than 10% of sales and we had one customer in South Korea, related to large flat panel display manufacturing, that contributed more than 10% of our fiscal fourth quarter revenues.

Revenue from other product and service for the fiscal fourth quarter was $105 million or approximately 33% of sales. Other product revenue consists of spare parts, related accessories and other consumable products and was approximately 28% of sales.

Revenue from services and service agreements was approximately 5% of sales. Total services revenues increased sequentially by approximately 8.5%, primarily due to increased utilization in our ELA tools for flat panel display manufacturing.

Fiscal fourth quarter non-GAAP gross profit, excluding stock-based compensation costs, intangibles amortization, and restructuring was approximately $117 million. Non-GAAP gross margin was 37% for Q4, a sequential increase of 390 bps and came in above the midpoint of our previously guided range due primarily to a myriad of items including increased volumes, lower inventory write-offs and lower warranty costs.

Although, non-GAAP operating expenses increased to approximately $91 million, non-GAAP operating margin increased 250 bps to 8.4% for the fiscal fourth quarter and came in virtually at the midpoint of our previously guided range. Adjusted EBITDA was 13.2% in fiscal Q4.

Turning to the balance sheet, non-restricted cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were approximately $476 million at the end of fiscal Q4, an increase of approximately $55 million, compared to the end of last quarter.

Given our continued focus on cash preservation, we did not repurchase any shares in Q4 pursuant to our current buyback authorization. We also did not make any voluntary payments against our term loan, and at the end of fiscal Q4, the outstanding amount of the term loan, in USD was approximately $420 million.

Accounts receivable DSO was 63 days, compared to 60 days in the prior quarter. The net inventory balance at the end of the fiscal fourth quarter was approximately $427 million, a decrease of $22 million in spite of a currency headwind and resulted from our continued focus on optimizing our inventory balances and increasing our turns.

Now, I’ll turn to our outlook for our first fiscal quarter of 2021. Revenue for fiscal Q1 is expected to be in the range of $300 million to $320 million. This revenue range reflects the current uncertainty in Europe with regard to the impact of the COVID resurgence and many countries in the region implementing some form of a lockdown.

We expect fiscal Q1 non-GAAP gross margin to be in the range of 36% to 39%. Non-GAAP gross margin excludes intangibles amortization of approximately $1.9 million and stock compensation costs estimated at $1.7 million.

Non-GAAP operating margin for fiscal Q1 is expected to be in the range of 7% to 10%. This excludes intangibles amortization estimated at a total of $2.5 million and stock compensation expense of a total of approximately $11.9 million.

Other income and expense is estimated to be an expense in the range of $4 million to $5 million. We do not include transaction gains and losses related to future changes in foreign exchange rates in our OI&E outlook. We expect our fiscal Q1 non-GAAP tax rate to be in the range of 24% to 25%.

And finally, we are assuming weighted average outstanding shares of approximately 24.4 million for the fiscal first quarter.

I’ll now turn the call back to the operator for a Q&A session.

Hi, thank you. Good afternoon. Couple of questions. I'm wondering if you can give us some sense as to how much of your display backlog is represented by these emerging MicroLED wins that you've alluded to?

Andy Mattes

So the financial impact of the MicroLED orders is relatively miniscule in comparison to our overall backlog. The strategic relevance of these design wins is extremely high, because it shows movement in a brand new technology and we think we are at an inflection point where display manufacturers are really trying to figure out how to turn MicroLEDs into a commercially viable solution, how to include lasers as a process of record for the manufacturing process and we are helping them through this whole design process.

Jim Ricchiuti

Got it. That’s - thanks clarifying that. And then, Andy, with respect to the aerospace and defense opportunities, you alluded – you mentioned that this part of your business is again in a stealth mode. Can you give us some sense as to how big that portion of the business is? And then, as we begin to think about it over the next one to two years, it sounds like you see a pretty good runway of opportunities. But where - can you give us a sense of where it is today?

Kevin Palatnik

Jim, it's Kevin.

Jim Ricchiuti

Hi Kevin.

Kevin Palatnik

We are going to defer that until Q1, as Andy mentioned in his prepared remarks. These are one of the four markets that we’ll focus on going forward. And as a result, we'll break that out, as we do today with our four markets, but we won't do that until end of Q1.

Jim Ricchiuti

Okay. And then, last question, I'll jump back in the queue. It appears as you are going after these opportunities that your R&D levels may be going up. Is that a fair way to think about one area of your OpEx?

Andy Mattes

Look, we are going to be making sure we invest enough R&D dollars into the areas that matter. So, we will do both. We will defocus areas where we feel we can, weed out the portfolio where we can streamline the portfolio, we’d set that those R&D dollars free and we’ll double down in those areas that we think will hold attractive growth potential in the near and in the mid-term. Net-net, it might lead to a slight increase of the R&D dollars. But nothing earth shattering in the relationship of our total OpEx cost envelope.

Jim Ricchiuti

Got it. Thank you.

Kevin Palatnik

Jim, if I could if I could add to that, Jim.

Jim Ricchiuti

Sure.

Kevin Palatnik

We closed the quarter at $91 million, as Andy said, we will defocus in some areas, focus on other areas, maybe that's a net add. But out for planning purposes, for modeling purposes, because I know this is - this will be a question from others, as well, I think the mid to high 80s is the right area to be in for OpEx modeling.

Jim Ricchiuti

Great. Thank you, Kevin.

Hi. Good evening, guys. Thanks for taking my question. My first one is really related to the outlook into December. Obviously, at the midpoint of guidance you're seeing some deceleration. Could you walk us through what's causing that? Is it the scientific and government taking a breather after recovery? Or does Microelectronics step down? Just any color on those moving segments into December, super helpful.

Kevin Palatnik

Yes. Tom, it's Kevin. So, from a university and research standpoint, as you might imagine, a lot of kids are coming home from college that will – they’ll go back post-Thanksgiving and the expectation and certainly embedded in our outlook is universities will start to close down a bit as opposed to the reopening that we saw mid-quarter.

Similarly in Europe, as you've already read, I am sure there are different types of lockdowns going on in many different countries. There is an expectation that that will increase. And – but clearly that will impact the business instrumentation and scientific will be impacted, as well.

Tom O’Malley

Okay, that's helpful. And then if you are going to size the impact you obviously made a point of specifically mentioning the European lockdown, is that factored in concertedly? Are you already seeing trends? Just I am trying to understand if this is cautionary going into the next quarter, or is there is you're actually seeing business trends slow?

Kevin Palatnik

Yes. It's the all of the above, Tom. We're concerned in certain countries. Our ability to force some of our field service engineers to travel and therefore potentially impacting service revenues and then it just broadens from there. So, at this point in time with the information we have, this is where we landed in terms of a December revenue range.

Tom O’Malley

That's helpful. And then just I want to sneak one more in. You mentioned that, you had several orders during the quarter from customers in China. You've also mentioned MicroLED. Can you talk about the mix of business going forward? I know that it's a couple of years out. But do you think that MicroLED represent a bigger portion of what that TAM in the Microelectronics business will be longer term? Or do you still feel the same way that your existing OLED opportunities are really going to make the bulk of that growth up?

Andy Mattes

For the next two to three years, there is no question that OLED flex, OLED is going to make the bulk of the opportunity and it's going to drive top-line anyway you look at it. It gets really interesting when you look past three years, if you look in the three to five year time horizon, we then start to see MicroLED picking up.

And that's all net new TAM, because it's going to go into new fields and if you go back to my prepared remarks, we see one of the areas where MicroLEDs will be effect this, might very well be in the TV space, which is a space that we're currently do not play in. So anything we do in the TV space is going to be net new TAM for Coherent.

Tom O’Malley

Thanks a lot guys.

Hey guys. Thanks for taking the questions. Maybe just a follow-up on that, that previous one. The multiple orders from different Chinese customers in the quarter, can you can you provide a bit more context? Is that ELA? Is that LLO? Is there a mix? Can you kind of give us a sense of what that mix look like? And also how many customers you saw in new bookings from in the quarter for OLED equipment?

Kevin Palatnik

Yes. Hey, Brian. It's Kevin. So, in terms of the orders that we referred to in the prepared remarks, the significant majority of that was all ELA for OLED. There is some other things that we took orders for in terms of dollar amounts that those systems, call them prototype systems, much less expensive or a lower ASP than the ELA equipment, and therefore driving the - again a significant majority of those early bookings were ELA. You had a second question and I missed it.

Brian Lee

I mean, multiple customers, as I mean, you had two customers order ELA or is it, four or five or you kind of give us a sense of the magnitude of how broad a customer ordering base you saw?

Kevin Palatnik

Yes. We're going to stay with multiple customers, Brian.

Brian Lee

Okay, fair enough. And then, the - just two more from my end and I'll pass it. On the cycle times, are we still in that sort of six month lead time from order to shipment? Or has anything changed on that front? I know that COVID had impacted certain delivery timelines for different logistical issues earlier in the year. But where are we now?

Andy Mattes

Yes. So, no real change there. And any configuration of ELA you can get in minimum six months. So, no change at all.

Brian Lee

Okay. And then, last one. The gross margin and you mentioned, having a four handle by the end of 2021, I just want to make sure I understand the commentary clearly. So, we're all on the same page. That 40% plus on non-GAAP gross margin being achieved in fiscal Q4 of 2021. Is that right? And I guess, if so, why maybe wouldn't we see a better progression since you are guiding 36% to 39% for Q1 and Q4 is still always away. Thank you guys.

Andy Mattes

Brian, first of all, yes, it means 40% plus towards the end of Q1 – sorry - towards the end of 2021 my bet. And that could be the end of Q4. It could actually also be the end of the calendar year. Needless to say that revenue and revenue growth will augment the ramp of our gross margin. And we cannot predict the full revenue ramp for the year yet. And you've got a little bit of flexibility in that statement. But we feel very certain that the work that we do on our good to great transformation in our portfolio redirection will get us to the four handle as the year progresses.

Brian Lee

Okay. Now I appreciate that color. But I guess, the way you answered it, Andy, fiscal - end of fiscal 2021 or end of calendar 2021 that, so it's either going to be late or later as opposed to I mean, you wouldn't open up the sort of thought process here that you could actually pull that forward to any degree, because fiscal Q4 versus, defy it sort of making a wider range out several quarters as opposed to bringing that in.

Andy Mattes

Brian, if we see the worlds after the announcement yesterday about a vaccine, if we see the world bouncing back to pre-COVID levels sooner than anticipated that will drive volume and volume increases will always help you to achieve higher gross margins as they’ll drive our fab utilization. But we don't know that yet. So, at this point, let's just stay with where we are and as the year progresses, we will update you accordingly.

Brian Lee

Fair enough. Thanks guys.

Andy Mattes

Thanks, Brian.

Yes. Thanks for taking my question. Andy, and Kevin, did you say that backlog was up 10% year-over-year?

Andy Mattes

Correct, 10% for Q4 versus Q4 of 2019. That's right.

Mehdi Hosseini

Right. Right. You also mentioned that for ELA system, the minimum cycle time is about six months. And if I were to put that into context of backlog, does that mean that customers on the – actually on the OLED side can afford to wait and come back later and book additional system?

Kevin Palatnik

Well, they can always come back, Mehdi, and book systems. I would look at it little differently and specific to fiscal 2021, it means they could book as late as March and we can still ship in revenue in fiscal 2021.

Mehdi Hosseini

Right. Right. Unfortunately, you don't report backlog or bookings on a quarterly basis?

Andy Mattes

Yes, we don't put our K. Yes, our Ks will be filed in early December and we will calibrate backlog at that point.

Mehdi Hosseini

Got it. Thank you. And then, a couple of follow-ups. I am a little bit confused with the all the initiatives you're taking in regrouping for new segmentation and focusing on a higher growth and expanding to TAM. But I haven't heard anything about addressing the footprint or sizing the company. You had come up in the past in the prior two calls, Andy have participated since joining the company. But I haven't heard anything about improving the cost from resizing. You mentioned that you are expecting the volume to help with the 400 gross margins. How should I reconcile these two?

Andy Mattes

Mehdi, if you go back, I said, we're going to do four things in our good to great transformation. A, transform the operational efficiency of all our processes. B, reduce the complexity of our portfolio. C, focus our investment on growth opportunities. And D, enhanced the focus on alignment with our customers.

If you look at the first two, that clearly includes streamlining of portfolio. It also includes we're going to take a critical look at the footprint of our organization and these are all elements of our good to great transformation.

But especially, if you look at the site consolidation, these are very complex issues, because you've got people, you've got product lines, you've got customer commitments that you have to work through, which is why I also told you that we will keep you updated and give you more color at the end of Q1, because these are things that take proper planning and very good execution, so that they will show up as margin accretive to the organization.

Mehdi Hosseini

Great. Very helpful. Would it be fair to say that, as you exit FY 2021, you have the tailwind behind you and you look into FY 2022 is where both revenues would, Kevin, also operational efficiencies would help with better margin profile? Is that the right way to think about it?

Andy Mattes

Absolutely. As we - we should do most of the restructuring in fiscal 2021, and we're going to do most of the product streamlining in fiscal 2021. So think about it this way, we're going to be looking at every product, especially products that fit in markets where the market isn't so attractive and where the margin contribution of the product is dilutive to the organization.

Those are the first things on our radar screen and we've actually developed a complete roadmap around this and we are tackling every single one of them. And as you know, we have a pretty broad portfolio and in a broad portfolio you have some stars and you have some elements of the portfolio that aren't as well performing. So we're going to be working through all of this.

But going into 2022, the benefits of all that work should be with us on a sustainable basis for the whole twelve months in the next fiscal year.

Mehdi Hosseini

So it seems to me that you may try to keep Kevin, so that he could also enjoy the benefits of all the hard work in FY 2022, is there any chance there? So, any update on the CFO search?

Andy Mattes

Well, I am happy to give you an update on the CFO search. We are looking at a very strong slate of diverse candidates. I have interviewed personally more than a dozen highly qualified individuals. Any one of them would have been a good choice. So now, we have the good and the hard, the hard problem and the good problem of condensing that slate of candidates down to the perfect athlete for us going forward. And I would expect us to be able to give you an answer no later than our next earnings call.

Mehdi Hosseini

Thanks much.

Yes. Hi. It's Pete Lucas for Larry. You guys covered a lot. Just a couple of quick ones for me. Any change in the cadence of Chinese government subsidies and investments in OLED fabs thus far that you're seeing in 2020?

Kevin Palatnik

Pete, Kevin, here. In terms of the Chinese subsidies, no change there. They are still funding a good part of the CapEx for the growing fabs that will go into OLED manufacturing. So, no change.

Peter Lukas

Great. Helpful. And just a last one from me, Andy, I think you touched on it in terms of the use of proceeds in cash. I think you mentioned cash preservations and no buybacks or no payments on the term loan now. Can you kind of talk about your priorities for cash going forward? And how you think about debt payments, acquisitions, and buybacks? And how you would look to use the cash?

Andy Mattes

Without saying this is exactly what we are going to do, but just my bias is always, if we can use our cash to invest into R&D with our own resources, that would be my first area to go to, because that's how you create a very attractive IP portfolio and how you create in the long-term, very margin accretive elements of your portfolio.

If we then find areas where a buy opportunity accelerates our time to market like the small acquisition that we talked about on this call, we will definitely use our cash to do so. But we expect these acquisitions to be more tuck-in size of acquisitions. And then, third, you have every other opportunity of what you can do with your cash. We're not saying we're not.

We're excluding the opportunities of share buybacks, but it's not our first focus and let's not declare the pandemic to be over yet. We really want to be mindful stewards of the cash position of our company to give us security and optionality going forward.

Peter Lukas

Extremely helpful. Thank you very much.

Yes, thanks. Alright, I have a couple of questions. Can you guys, Kevin, maybe talk about how much exactly of a COVID-related impact are you baking in the December quarter, because if I look at Europe, it's only 18% to 20% of your sales. Is your OEM and scientific market overweight the European universities and research labs? Any color there would be helpful. Thanks.

Andy Mattes

And again, we're not going to come out and specifically say, because the dynamic in Europe is changing week-to-week. We’ve embedded what we knew at the time. We did take our forecast down into that range. But that's all I am going to say. I can't calibrate it at this point.

Nick Todorov

Okay. Then switch on the OLED side, you guys have been taking orders, I believe, now since June 2019. And as we think about typical lead times have been six months, yes, there has been some push out due to COVID, which I think you spoke about in the beginning of the year. But have you guys seeing additional push out of orders? Just because I am looking at the numbers and it implies that in June and September of this year, you should probably of one high-end system. And just based on your guidance and language, it doesn't seems like there is going to be a ramp up in those systems in the near-term quarters.

Kevin Palatnik

Again, Nick, Kevin, again. When we - if I go back to June of last year, we said we took our first order singular related to the next build out. We did come back in the September and December quarters and said we took orders, plural. We never really calibrated that other than singular versus multiple. We do ship ELA systems every quarter. It varies by quarter in terms of the number of shipments. But that's all I am going to say at this point. We are very pleased that we took multiple orders from multiple customers since our last call and that will help build out fiscal 2021.

Nick Todorov

Okay. And is there anything different in terms of the mix of those orders? Are you guys seeing maybe a little bit higher mix of line beam 1,000 instead of the 1,500?

Andy Mattes

Going back to the first order we took back in June 2019, we said the Chinese were predominantly line beam 1,000s. There has been no change in that.

Nick Todorov

Okay. Okay. Alright and the next question. I think that the gross margin comments, the 40 handle not until the end of calendar year 2021. I guess, essentially that implies, if I am thinking correctly that your revenue is going to stay roughly flattish or grow very little from here. Yet you're talking about strong bookings growth in all of your segments.

You have multiple orders for OLED. How do we square the fact that essentially you are projecting that your revenue is going to range in that low $300 million range for the next four quarters?

Kevin Palatnik

Just when you look at the gross margin, they

Andy Mattes

Go ahead, Kevin. I’m sorry.

Kevin Palatnik

You got to look at the puts and the takes. We also said we are going to streamline our portfolio. If I could magically make every product that dilutes our gross margin disappear overnight, the ramp would look different. But in every product that you have, you have customer commitments, you have in some cases, you have a next-generation of the technology that will enhance our cost position.

In some cases, we still have to perform work or do some certifications for products to get there. So, you have the positives of the higher end product offset in the first half of the fiscal with the portfolio that's still diluting our gross margin. And as we progress, these things will come swinging to the positive territory. And just to give you an example on how volumes can make a huge difference.

I talked about in my prepared remarks that we have - we’ll have some very exciting news on our diodes. Those are all fab business models and you know how a fab business model works. Loading of the fab goes up and your gross margin goes up dramatically. So, many puts and takes, many stories within the story.

And let's just put it this way, we feel comfortable that we will get to this point and we will update you on our progress. And you'll see how fast we'll turn the corner from the low in Q3 to where we said we're going to be.

Nick Todorov

Got it. Thanks.

Thank you for the question. I just want to go back to margins again and your projections for improving margins. You indicated that it's going to be mainly volume-driven, but are there any mix effects you could see that are also going to help drive the margins? I am just wondering the breakdown between higher volumes and any improving mix. And then what imminent improving mix is going to drive that?

Kevin Palatnik

Yes. Hey, Mark. It's Kevin, certainly, again, all the above will contribute to an improved margin volumes for sure, because a better, call it, overhead absorption. Mix will be in our favor, as well as we look into fiscal 2021. The fact is of good to great will also help. Basically thinning some of the portfolio and reinvesting in other areas to drive higher margin products. All of that will contribute to a minimum four handle.

Mark Miller

Okay. You said CO2 via drilling is certainly an opportunity as we go to 5G in the smartphones. As going in smaller wave sizes are you going to have to transition to a new type of laser?

Andy Mattes

No. With the way - we've introduced those generations. The important thing is, as they go to the smaller footprint, as they can no longer use mechanical drills. So the nice thing about this market is, we are actually - this is a classical example where laser infringes of the technologies that were done with other technologies previously. And so, it expands the opportunity and we have a ready portfolio and our CO2 laser factory is working around the clock right now to fulfill customer demand.

Mark Miller

Okay. I believe you said that non-GAAP OpEx would be from mid to high 80s. Is that just for the first quarter? Or is that the trend throughout the year?

Andy Mattes

That's a good trend throughout the year, Mark.

Mark Miller

Okay. So you're going to be bringing that down as a percent of sales. Okay. Thank you.

Andy Mattes

Thank you, Mark.

Andy Mattes

I want to say thank you to everybody who spent the afternoon or evening with us on this call. Thank you for all your questions. We've got an exciting business and an exciting year ahead of us. And we will keep you posted as we are making progress on our trajectory.

Thank you and good night.

