Twilio's (TWLO) platform enables developers to quickly and easily embed communications into their software. This saves the developer time and money, allowing them to quickly and cost effectively create new products. And as software continues to eat the world, Twilio's platform should only become more relevant. This makes Twilio a compelling investment idea.

My investment thesis is summarized in the points below:

1. Twilio's communications platform benefits developers, allowing them to easily incorporate communications functionality into their software.

2. Twilio's products address an enormous and expanding addressable market. Twilio's TAM is expected to reach $87 billion by 2023.

3. Since 2016, Twilio's customer base has grown at 59% per year, revenue has grown at 58% per year, and dollar-based net expansion has been consistently over 120%.

What Does Twilio Do?

Twilio provides a cloud-based Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS). Twilio’s platform is essentially a collection of software tools, accessible through APIs, that allows developers to add real-time communications (voice, text, video, email) to their own software. In short, Twilio is a bridge between the internet and telecommunications networks around the globe.

But why is Twilio necessary? Can’t developers accomplish this without Twilio?

Yes, they could. But Twilio’s platform saves the developer a significant amount of time. This means the developer can focus on the application they want to build, rather than deal with creating additional software that interfaces with a sufficient number of carrier networks to provide the required coverage. And that’s just the beginning of the headache. Developers who undertake this task themselves will also incur other costs, like provisioning specialized servers and employing personnel with the expertise needed to maintain those servers.

It’s much simpler and more cost-effective to outsource this job to Twilio. These cost advantages are further emphasized by Twilio’s pay-as-you-go model, which means clients don’t have to estimate usage beforehand.

Twilio’s platform can be broken into four layers, each building upon the last. This is shown in the graphic below:

Source: Twilio Signal Presentation (October 2020).

1. Solutions: Solutions are high-level APIs that allow developers to access purpose-built software solutions that address the most common use cases of Twilio’s platform. For example, many developers were using Twilio’s tools to build call centers. So Twilio packaged all of the necessary tools together to create a call center and branded the product as Twilio Flex.

2. Services: Service APIs are typically incorporated into larger products, adding security, intelligence, or orchestration across different types of communications. For example, Twilio Flex incorporates two products from the Services layer: Autopilot and TaskRouter.

3. Channel APIs: These are low-level APIs that allow developers to access Twilio’s software, to embed communications capabilities into their applications. Twilio’s software provides functionality in voice, messaging, video, and email communication. These APIs are not complete solutions. Instead, they are building blocks that allow developers to create solutions customized to their needs.

Channel APIs allow programmable access to the following Twilio software products:

Programmable Voice: Software that provides the ability to make and receive phone calls, while incorporating advanced functionality, such as conferencing and transcription. Use cases include contact centers, call tracking, and anonymized communications.

Software that provides the ability to make and receive phone calls, while incorporating advanced functionality, such as conferencing and transcription. Use cases include contact centers, call tracking, and anonymized communications. Programmable Messaging: Software that provides the ability to send and receive messages through various channels, including SMS, MMS, WhatsApp, Facebook (FB) Messenger. This software also incorporates advanced functionality, such as picture messaging and localized languages. Use cases include automated appointment reminders, delivery notifications, and order confirmations.

Software that provides the ability to send and receive messages through various channels, including SMS, MMS, WhatsApp, Facebook (FB) Messenger. This software also incorporates advanced functionality, such as picture messaging and localized languages. Use cases include automated appointment reminders, delivery notifications, and order confirmations. Programmable Video: Software that provides the ability to embed video within mobile and web applications. Use cases include collaboration and physician consultation.

Software that provides the ability to embed video within mobile and web applications. Use cases include collaboration and physician consultation. Email: Provides the ability to send automated email for both transactional and marketing purposes. Transactional use cases include shipping notifications and password resets. Marketing use cases include newsletters and advertisements.

4. The Super Network: This is the bottom-most layer of Twilio’s platform. It provides the foundation on which the Channel APIs, Services, and Solutions layers are built. The Super Network spans 25+ cloud data centers in 9 different geographies, interfacing intelligently with global communications networks. To accomplish this, Twilio has partnered with carriers all over the world, forming the Twilio Carrier Partner Network. This includes companies like AT&T (T), Verizon (VZ), Deutsche Telekom (OTCQX:DTEGY), Vodafone (VOD), and many others. Twilio’s Super Network has an average route depth of four providers, meaning on average there are four different networks through which Twilio could route any particular communication.

The Super Network incorporates artificial intelligence and machine learning, leveraging those tools to continuously improve performance. For example, the network measures voice quality and customer traffic, then automatically makes routing changes to circumvent network failures or limit voice latency.

Twilio Use Cases:

In this section, I will provide more detail on Twilio Flex and give specific examples on how Twilio's customers use the platform.

Solution: Twilio Flex

Twilio Flex is a programmable contact center. It enables agents to engage with customers in a variety of ways: voice, web chat, and SMS messaging. At the core of Twilio Flex is TaskRouter, which manages workflow by routing tasks to the appropriate agent’s queue. For example, when a customer contacts support (through voice, chat, or email) with a sales question, the task will be routed to a sales agent. If the customer has a complaint, the task will be routed to a support agent. If the problem is serious enough, the task can be escalated to a supervisor.

Flex also incorporates Autopilot, a conversational AI platform, which allows developers to deploy chatbots powered by artificial intelligence. Additionally, Flex Insights provides data regarding conversations between agents and customers, such as average wait time, handling time, and abandoned calls. These metrics help supervisors review employee performance.

Twilio Flex can be purchased in two different ways: (1) per user and (2) per hour. The first option allows Twilio’s customers to pay $150 per month per user, regardless of usage time. The second option allows Twilio’s customers to pay $1 per hour per user.

Other Use Cases:

Airbnb (AIRB) uses Twilio to automate communication between hosts and guests. When a potential guest submits a booking request, Airbnb uses Twilio’s programmable messaging software to send an automated text to the host. This provides the host with booking details, and allows them to accept or decline the request without needing to log into their Airbnb account.

Stripe, the payment processor, uses Twilio to secure merchant accounts. When a merchant signs up or logs into their account, Stripe uses the Twilio Verify API to enable two-factor authentication.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) uses Twilio’s Super Network as the foundation of its global phone network. As Twitter’s business expanded geographically, rather than manually create an internal phone network to connect its offices (which would have involved multiple carrier agreements and significant operational overhead), Twitter used Twilio’s Elastic SIP Trunking to build its internal phone network. If you’re unfamiliar with this term, SIP Trunking connects IP based communications infrastructure to the public switched telephone network (PSTN), essentially creating a virtual phone line that allows users to send voice through the internet.

If you’re still not convinced of Twilio’s value, here’s a link to 197 specific use cases from Twilio customers. This list includes companies like MercadoLibre (MELI), Shopify (SHOP), HubSpot (HUBS), Zendesk (ZEN), Lyft (LYFT), ServiceNow (NOW), and many others.

Market Opportunity

Twilio estimates its current total addressable market (TAM) at $62 billion, but sees this figure rising to $87 billion by 2023. This is shown in the graphic below:

Source: Twilio Signal Presentation (October 2020).

As indicated above, Twilio’s market opportunity is not only enormous, but it’s growing rapidly. Twilio’s TAM grew 38% between 2017 and 2020. But management sees this growth accelerating over the next three years, as it expects TAM to reach $87 billion (40% growth) by 2023.

As Twilio’s products evolve and new use cases emerge, I believe Twilio's addressable market will continue to expand.

Financial Update

Since 2016, Twilio has grown its customer base by 59% per year. This is shown in the graphic below.

Source: Created by the author using data from Twilio Investor Relations.

During this time, Twilio's dollar-based net expansion rate (DBNER) has been consistently above 120%. However, prior to 2020, Twilio excluded large active accounts from the calculation if the customer did not enter into a minimum 12-month contract. This means prior to 2020, DBNER was not indicative of trends throughout Twilio's entire customer base. However, Twilio changed the way this metric was calculated in Q1'20, so that it now includes all customers.

So far the numbers look good. Twilio has posted DBNER of 143% (Q1), 132% (Q2), and 137% (Q3). If this trend continues, revenue growth should begin to outpace customer growth.

Since 2016, Twilio has grown revenue at over 58% per year. And in 2018 and 2019, Twilio's revenue growth actually accelerated to 63% and 75%, respectively. However, the acceleration in 2019 was primarily due to the acquisition of SendGrid, which added an email API to Twilio's portfolio of products. Excluding SendGrid's contribution, Twilio's organic revenue grew 47% in 2019.

Twilio's revenue growth is shown in the chart below.

Source: Created by the author using data from Twilio Investor Relations.

So far in 2020, revenue growth has decelerated to 57% (Q1), 46% (Q2) and 52% (Q3). Again, this is because the SendGrid acquisition boosted revenue in 2019. Despite the deceleration, Twilio's revenue growth has still been impressive considering the pandemic has negatively impacted businesses across numerous industries.

Finally, Twilio's net income came in at -$117 million in Q3'20, as the company continued to spend heavily on research and development, and sales and marketing. Likewise, though Twilio generated $3.8 million in operating cash flow, capital expenditures caused TTM free cash flow to drop to -$47.1 million. In summary, while Twilio is growing its customer base and revenue rapidly, the company is not profitable, nor is it free cash flow positive.

Valuation and Risk

Twilio's platform benefits from two competitive advantages: high switching costs and network effects.

Twilio's high switching costs are derived from the fact that it is difficult to switch communications providers. Once a business has integrated Twilio's products into their workflow, starting over with a different provider would be costly in terms of time and money. Proof of this exists in Twilio's dollar-based net expansion rate, which has consistently been above 120% in recent years, indicating that existing customers are spending more each year.

Twilio's network effects are derived from the machine learning algorithms layered into Twilio's Super Network. As more customers use Twilio's platform, the Super Network becomes more proficient at routing communications. Twilio's management elaborated on this in the 2019 10K.

With every new message and call, our Super Network becomes more robust, intelligent and efficient, enabling us to provide better performance and deliverability for our customers. Our Super Network's sophistication becomes increasingly difficult for others to replicate over time as it is continually learning, improving and scaling.

Beyond this, Twilio was a first mover in the cloud-based communications platform market. This is often an advantage, as having a head start allows a business to build a customer base and develop products before competitors even enter the market. But that time has passed for Twilio.

Today, the communications platform market is highly competitive. Companies like Vonage (formerly Nexmo), MessageBird, and Bandwidth provide similar services at similar prices to Twilio. Despite this, Twilio has continued to grow rapidly. And I believe this is both a result of Twilio's aforementioned advantages, but also an indication of the enormous total addressable market.

More recently, however, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) announced its entrance into the communications platform space with Azure Communications Services. While I still believe Twilio will be a long-term winner, investors should pay attention to this new threat. Microsoft is a much larger company, with a significantly larger user base. If Twilio's growth stalls in the coming years, it may be a sell signal.

Regarding valuation, Twilio has a market cap of $43 billion, but is neither profitable nor free cash flow positive. In other words, Twilio trades at an extremely pricey valuation.

Not only that, but at nearly 27x sales, Twilio is trading at the high end of its historical PS ratio.

However, this is due to Twilio investing heavily in its business. In recent years, operating expenses (research & development, sales & marketing) have grown more quickly than revenue, as management has focused on expanding the customer base. While this has yielded valuation metrics that might make many investors cringe, I believe this is the right approach. As I've mentioned, Twilio's platform tends to be sticky: once a customer joins, they tend to spend more each year. So, as the marketplace becomes more competitive, it makes sense to push hard for growth first, then focus on profitability later. Twilio's gross margins have historically been above 50%, indicating the potential to be a highly profitable business. But before this can happen, Twilio must continue to scale. Then, once they have attained a sufficient portion of the market, they can reduce spend on operating expenses, allowing more revenue to hit the bottom line.

Conclusion

Twilio's cloud-based communications platform connects the internet to traditional telecom networks, allowing developers to embed communications like voice, text, video, and email into their software applications.

Twilio recently acquired Segment, a customer data platform. This will benefit Twilio's clients by enabling them to more effectively engage their customers through personalized communications. This acquisition is evidence that Twilio has big plans for the future. The company aims to be more than just a communications platform. In fact, Twilio elaborated on this idea in a recent press release.

Our vision is about more than communication: it's about end-to-end customer engagement, ultimately providing businesses with the holy grail – a single view of the customer journey.

In closing, I would like to note that Twilio's pricey valuation will almost certainly bring volatility. The share price could easily drop 20-30% from current levels. But the world is becoming more digital - software will continue to play an increasingly important role in our lives. And effective communication is an essential part of any business. As a result, Twilio's platform should only become more relevant over time. For these reasons, I rate Twilio a buy for long-term investors.

