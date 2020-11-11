Elephant Dividends Portfolio Monthly Review: October 2020

The leaves are turning, markets are churning, the pandemic is raging, and the world is changing, but one thing that remains consistent in the chaos is a solid dividend growth investing strategy. While tackling the ultimate goal of financial independence may be daunting, just like eating an elephant, it can be accomplished one bite at a time. To that end, the Elephant Dividends portfolio debuted here on Seeking Alpha a few weeks ago. (See How To Eat An Elephant: Building A Dividend Growth Portfolio One Bite At A Time.)

This will be the first of a recurring series of monthly review articles chronicling my dividend growth investment strategy. I have drawn inspiration from many in the dividend investing community and look forward to exchanging ideas via the Seeking Alpha platform for many years to come.

The Month In Review

October has a reputation for being rather treacherous for equity traders. As a dividend growth investor, I was able to ride out the market gyrations in total peace, content that my investment plan was working as designed. After a relatively active September, which saw both Travelers (TRV) and General Dynamics (GD) added to the Elephant Dividends portfolio, things were pretty quiet in October. The transactions were routine trades executed to maintain the equal weight strategy I have been employing since this portfolio was first conceived almost three years ago.

Sales and Trims

I trimmed my position in Consolidated Edison (ED) by three shares when that position hit 1.15 units. This was a bit of an audible, as my investing strategy will typically allow a position to grow to 1.20 units before being trimmed.

ED: Three shares sold on 21 OCT 2020 @ $80.44 for a total of $241.32

Purchases

I added to three positions (Tyson (TSN), Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD), and Realty Income (O)) throughout the month of October in order to bring them back up to full (~1.00 unit) positions:

TSN: One share purchased on 05 OCT 2020 @ $59.28 for a total of $59.28

TSN: One share purchased on 21 OCT 2020 @ $59. Hi 39 for a total of $59.39

TD: One share purchased on 21 OCT 2020 @ $45.18 for a total of $45.18

O: Two shares purchased on 22 OCT 2020 @ $59.56 for a total of $119.12

The Elephant Dividends Portfolio Today

Image created by author.

Current holdings and relevant basic data are summarized in the table above. Position sizes are monitored relative to the average position size across the entire portfolio. By definition, a "unit" is equal to the total value of all holdings in the portfolio (ex-cash) divided by the number of holdings. The goal is for all positions to fall in a range of 0.8x to 1.2x the standard unit size at any given time. Presently, all positions are within acceptable limits except Enterprise Products (EPD), which has been intentionally left underweight because it currently accounts for just over 10% of the portfolio's PADI.

Image created by author.

The relative contribution of individual positions to the overall portfolio PADI is important because it speaks to the diversity (or lack thereof) of income streams generated by the portfolio holdings. Based on the principles laid out above, no single position should account for more than 10% of the portfolio PADI (and preferably no more than 5%). EPD is out of compliance with the hard-and-fast 10% rule, but only just so. AT&T (T) is within bounds by a slim margin. Realty Income (O) and TD are not concerning at this time, because as additional positions are added to the portfolio their PADI contributions should be diluted down to under the preferred 5% threshold. ConEd (ED), which previously exceeded the 5% threshold, was trimmed this month and now contributes 4.72% to the portfolio's PADI.

Image created by author.

The histogram below (inspired by Passive Income Pursuit) is another handy way of monitoring both the relative and cumulative contribution of each position to the Elephant Dividends portfolio's PADI. The bar chart portion of the chart is relatively self-explanatory, but I think the red line, which indicates the cumulative PADI, bears a closer look. For a portfolio with a well-diversified PADI, one would expect this line to 1.) have a relatively low Y-intercept, which indicates the relative PADI contribution of the largest income generator in the portfolio, and 2.) be straighter rather than more curved, which indicates portfolio positions make similar contributions to the portfolio's PADI. In a hypothetical scenario where all positions were weighted equally and had the same yield, the line would move from the lower-left to the upper-right in a perfectly straight line.

Image created by author.

Actual dividend income by month since portfolio inception is summarized in the chart below.

Image created by author.

In order to smooth out some of the "lumpiness" associated with which month within the quarter different companies choose to pay their dividends, a trailing three-month average dividend income is also calculated. By this measure, monthly income was up a very modest $0.54. Remember - elephants can only be eaten one bite at a time!

Image created by author.

To track longer-term progress, year-over-year monthly dividend income is monitored. Compared to October 2019, dividends received were up 15.5%.

Image created by author.

On a forward basis, the Elephant Dividends portfolio's PADI has decreased slightly from $909.18 to $907.25 since my last report a few weeks ago. This is driven primarily by the currency fluctuations that affect the USD value of dividends paid out by TD. The re-balancing trades described above also contributed to the slight decline to the tune of $0.70.

A simple sensitivity analysis shows projected PADI at various points in the future based on current PADI and varying dividend growth rates. A critical assumption here is that no dividends are re-invested and no new capital is added to the portfolio. Of course, neither of those assumptions is true for this portfolio, but it simplifies the math and gives a very conservative baseline for expected future income growth. The greyed cells indicate what I think are reasonable dividend growth expectations over time, which I have centered on 9%. The five-year average dividend growth rate for the holdings in this portfolio weighted by PADI contribution is 9.02% (calculations not shown).

Image created by author.

Finally, consistent with the principle that this portfolio should have sector representation equal to a weighted average of the Dividend Aristocrats (75%) and Dividend Achievers (25%), the following table and chart track the portfolio's progress toward that objective. For a more detailed discussion of why I have elected to follow this weighting system, please see the Elephant Dividends introductory article.

Image created by author with data downloaded from Simply Safe Dividends and the author's own calculations.

Image created by author with data downloaded from Simply Safe Dividends and the author's own calculations.

Closing Thoughts

As I close in on my intermediate goal of holding 30 full positions, I am finding that I have to be more patient to find stocks trading at reasonable valuations but that also are consistent with my sector allocation goals. A couple of the names that have my attention at the moment are Amgen (AMGN) and Duke (DUK). I have enjoyed reading about the dividend quality scoring systems devised by David Van Knapp, FerdiS, and Dividend Sleuth, and I'm hoping to develop my own version to share with the SA community in the months to come.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADM, APD, CAT, ED, EMN, EPD, GD, HD, ITW, JNJ, LMT, MDT, MSFT, O, PEP, PG, SJM, T, TD, TROW, TRV, TSN, UNP, UPS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: All opinions expressed are my own and should not be construed as trade recommendations. Caveat emptor.