Morgan Stanley Buys Eaton Vance: EFF And Peers Could Be Activist Targets

In our Closed-end Fund Weekly Roundup to our members last week, we discussed Morgan Stanley's (MS) announcement of its acquisition of Eaton Vance (EV), a major player in the CEF space, which we also wanted to share with our readers. Just like what happened when Franklin Resources (BEN) acquired Legg Mason (LM), this acquisition may trigger activists to spring into action hoping to exploit the shareholder approval of management and/or sub-advisory contracts that must take place. Remember, if the shareholders do not approve the contract transfers, then the fund[s] would be forced to liquidate, causing an instant gain of NAV.

We've already seen activists such as Saba Capital Management negotiate tender offers from the Western Asset Global High Income Fund (EHI), the Western Asset High Income Fund II (HIX) and the Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (HIO), while Bulldog Investors secured a tender offer from the BrandywineGLOBAL - Global Income Opportunities Fund (BWG). However, Legg Mason did manage to get the majority of its contracts transferred, using, in one case (with the Western Asset Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund (WIA)), the crude but effective trick of repeatedly postponing the shareholder meeting until it was confident of securing enough votes.

When the news of Eaton Vance's acquisition was announced, several of its floating rate funds popped higher in price. These are:

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (EFF)

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (EFR)

Eaton Vance Floating Rate Income Trust (EFT)

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (EVF)

While EVF appears to be the only fund that has returned back to pre-announcement levels, I believe that is simply because it was the fund trading at the tightest discount to start with (and hence, doesn't make it necessarily the best buy at the moment). If we look at the discount charts, we see a convergence of discounts of the four funds to within around 1.5% of each other.

How likely is Eaton Vance to acquiesce to the demands of Saba and other activists? We haven't seen many Eaton Vance funds being targeted recently, except for Karpus Investment's involvement with the Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM) last year, which secured a series of tender offers totaling 20% of the outstanding share count of the fund. So, we don't have much of a history to go by.

Personally, the result is hard to predict, in my opinion. Eaton Vance has a pretty good reputation as a CEF fund manager, and its funds generally outperform or match its peer group, so it will be more difficult for the activists to make the case that the funds are underperforming and should be liquidated. Their discounts also aren't usually wide compared to other funds in the same category (and some even trade at premiums, like certain of their option income funds), so the activists can't really make the case that the funds have been suffering from years of chronic discounts either. On the other hand, Morgan Stanley the acquirer, also manages/managed a number of CEFs (mostly international equity CEFs) that have not put up much resistance against City of London Investment Group activism in the past (see I, II, III, IV, V, IV). So, Morgan Stanley might simply instead decide to "sacrifice" one or two funds instead of going through a protracted battle with an activist.

I've tabulated some ownership statistics (share count of largest activist owners) for the four Eaton Vance floaters alongside their AUM and current discount. EFF, the smallest fund with the largest percentage of activist ownership, could be the easiest target. If one wanted to play the activist game, then hopping onto EFF might be the play here to take advantage of a potential tender offer/liquidation that may arise.

EFF EFR EFT EVF AUM $121M $757M $552M $246M Saba 1,714,749 2,274,266 3,819,821 6,009,697 RiverNorth 1,199,580 2,306,984 Bulldog 347,455 Total activist 42.88% 6.17% 9.58% 21.96% Total institutional 59.02% 34.77% 45.55% 52.34% Discount -8.04% -9.28% -7.76% -8.00%

Interestingly, Saba appeared to increase their stake in only one of the funds, EFT, after the Morgan Stanley announcement. Could they be about to make a move on EFT as well? One might also decide to spread their bets among all four of these senior loan funds, for a more diversified play on the activist angle.

Summary

Morgan Stanley's purchase of Eaton Vance could trigger activists into action once again. Activists already own large stakes in the Eaton Vance floating-rate CEFs, and of these, EFF might be the easiest target to extract concessions from.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EIM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.