Corning Incorporated (GLW) Management Presents at Baird 2020 Global Industrial Conference (Transcript)

Tony Tripeny - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Kevin Condon

All right. Good afternoon, everyone. Thanks for joining us for the Corning Incorporated Group presentation. I'm Kevin Condon with Baird Research. Corning develops and manufactures specialty glass, ceramics and fibers for the optical communications, consumer electronics, automotive and life sciences markets. We're pleased to have Corning CFO, Tony Tripeny, on the line with us. Tony, it's great to have you.

Tony Tripeny

Thanks, Kevin.

Kevin Condon

Before we jump into some Q&A, where I'll ask questions and invite the audience to submit questions to me via the chat feature, Tony has a presentation on Corning. Tony, the floor is yours.

Tony Tripeny

Thank you, Kevin. I appreciate the opportunity to speak here today, and appreciate everyone's participation in it. Before I get started, just to remind you, there are forward-looking statements and non-GAAP financials in this presentation.

I'd like to tell you a little bit about Corning. At our most basic level, we invent, make and sell. Now a few companies do that these days, but we've been successful for 169 years. We are one of the world's leading innovators in material science. We combine our unparalleled expertise in glass science, ceramic science, and optical physics with our proprietary manufacturing and engineering platforms to create revolutionary products for five major markets, Optical Communications, Mobile Consumer Electronics, Display, Automotive and Life Sciences.

In Optical Communications, we manufacture optical fiber, cables, hardware and conductivity solutions for the premise, data center and in-building networks. In Mobile Consumer Electronics, we enhance performance and deliver new features on Corning Gorilla Glass, a cover glass for smartphones, laptops, tablets, and wearables.

In addition, Corning Advanced Optics is a global leader in providing cutting-edge solutions, offering a diverse set of optical products from materials to full systems. In Display, Corning manufactures glass and glass substrates for LCD and OLED displays. We innovate to enable larger, higher resolution, thinner and flexible displays.

In Automotive, we have Environmental products and Auto Glass Solutions. In Environmental, we create ceramic substrates and particulate filters for vehicles, including light-duty passenger cars, heavy-duty trucks and construction equipment. In Auto Glass Solutions, we engineer in-vehicle displays distinguished by their durability, flexibility and touch sensitivity.

And finally, in Life Sciences, we have our traditional business serving customers with laboratory consumables and equipment for key cell culture and drug discovery and we have Corning Valor Glass. Valor Glass is a newly marketed pharmaceutical packaging product that enables the storage and delivery of injectable drugs. It will help enable faster filling line speeds and increase patient safety. Right now, we're expanding capacity in supplying glass files for vaccines as part of Operation Warp Speed.

Corning is the best in the world in three core technologies for manufacturing and engineering platforms and five market access platforms. Our probability of success increases as we apply more of our world-class capabilities and our cost of innovation declines as we reapply talent and repurpose our existing assets. Few competitors can match our expertise in any one of our core capabilities. When we combine them, we create breakthrough products with significant and sustainable competitive advantages.

We have unique capabilities and almost none of our manufacturing and testing equipment can be purchased off-the-shelf. We enhance these assets by attracting and developing top scientists and engineers and by continuously leveraging accumulated knowledge. Over many years, we have developed trust-based relationships by helping global customers with some of their toughest technology challenges. We benefit from these relationships by capturing new insights and by getting the first shot at opportunities to attack the next round of technology challenges.

I'll highlight a recent example. The new cover material for Apple's iPhone 12 is our nanocrystal ceramic – glass ceramic, which is a new to the world material we invented. It was developed and scaled in partnership with Apple for use on the new iPhone 12 lineup. Apple's contribution from its advanced manufacturing fund supported our efforts in state-of-the-art processes, equipment and materials integral to the manufacturing. Apple and Corning's rich history dates back more than a decade with the very first iPhone.

Although the overall smartphone market is expected to be down 12% this year, our sales are up 16% year-to-date demonstrating our ability to outperform our underlying market. This type of outperformance is not unique. From 2016 to 2019, we added a $0.5 billion in sales or 42% cumulatively, while smartphone sales were actually down and we are extending that growth streak this year.

In fact, this outperformance is coming as we capture more opportunities to add more Corning to existing products in network densification, smartphones, TVs, and cars. A big part of Corning's story over the next several years thus is a content story. This is especially powerful value creation lever in times of economic uncertainty because we aren't exclusively relying on people buying more stock. Rather, we are putting more Corning in the products that people are already buying and because we are capturing significant technology substitutions, we have revenue drivers beyond in-market growth. That makes our growth more reliable and allows us to outperform the industries we serve.

For instance, in our automotive market access platform, gasoline particulate filters and auto grade interior glass increase our opportunity per car is $70 up almost a factor of five versus 2017 and additional products will take that even higher. So we're not counting on more cars being sold, we are driving more Corning into each car.

Turning to Optical Communications. The area you see here requires less than 1,000 kilometers of fiber to support a 4G network. For the same area, a 5G network requires about a 100 times more fiber. And this pattern is repeated in hyperscale data centers. So we are not talking about more networks, we are talking about network densification, which creates glassification, which means more Corning. In sum, we create vibrant technology franchises to generate strong cash flow, outperform the competition and lead their industries for decades.

Now switching gears a bit to our near-term reality. Our financial performance has improved significantly since April and we expect a strong fourth quarter. Nevertheless, we remain vigilant and continue to adapt appropriately to multiple disruptive forces that are playing out in the world from the pandemic, the civil unrest, to recession and geopolitical struggles. We've been rising to the challenges since day one and our priorities remain clear.

First, we must make our values evident in our actions. Our commitment to health, safety, the wellbeing of our employees underlines every facet of our operations. We are dedicating resources and providing leadership to support our communities around the world, and when it comes to the global health fight, we are all in. We are mobilizing our capabilities to combat the virus.

We must also safeguard our financial health. Our third quarter results show that our decisive actions are providing clear benefits as we leverage cost savings and increase efficiencies across the company. Regardless of the depth or duration of global uncertainties, we’re doing everything in our power to keep the company strong, and it is working.

Now to ensure that we emerge even stronger, we’re continuing to invest to create additional revenue streams. We are inventing new to the world materials and manufacturing processes, and co-innovating new solutions in partnership with our customers. The relevance of our portfolio puts Corning at the heart of ongoing innovations with industry leaders and we continue to solve our customer's toughest technology problems.

So in summary, we are built to last. What we know at Corning is that our underlying growth drivers are intact and we are confident Corning is positioned to come back stronger than ever.

Kevin, I’d be happy to answer any questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Kevin Condon

All right. Thank you, Tony. So maybe if we can start with your largest segment, Optical Communications. And you had the slide in there about 100x the fiber being needed to transition to 5G. Can you talk a little bit more about potentially the duration or the timing of that impact and how that will affect the topline for your business?

Tony Tripeny

Sure. I think that the key thing to know about Optical Communications is that the underlying drivers in this business happen both in the carrier network, which is a lot driven by 5G, and then in the cloud computing network or hyperscale data centers. And in both those networks what's happened during the pandemic, is that a lot of the capacity that they build in advance knowing that the growth is eventually going to occur has already been consumed. I mean that is one of the clear things that occurred during the pandemic is how much of that consumption has happened. And so all of our customers are looking at their networks and saying, okay, we need to build out those networks. Now they have a variety of issues in the short-term that may make that difficult the ability to get labor inside data centers, the ability to get all the right permitting, being able to go outdoors.

I mean, all those things have definitely impacted our business in the short-term. But from a long-term standpoint, there's no question that this is going to drive growth over the next one to two to three years and then beyond there. And so what happens sometimes – these are big projects. And so what happens a lot is that picking the exact quarter, they're going to start is hard. But picking work directionally things are going to go. Isn't so difficult, and we feel confident and we feel like a lot of what we've learned over the last six months. We already believed this was going to happen. But we've learned in the last six months is it's more – even more likely to occur.

Kevin Condon

So then shifting to your Display Technology segment. You have these new Gen 10.5 glass plants that I think you've talked about before. Can you just frame up the impact that those are going to have in the opportunity for that segment? I think on your last earnings call, you mentioned the retail market for glass screen sizes being up year-to-date, but just in terms of the volume outlook and then maybe the pricing on glass as well and the impact that you expect from all that?

Tony Tripeny

Sure. The way we think about our display business, we love our display business. A very big segment. Our second largest in sales and by far and away, our largest in profitability and cash flow generation. But it is a business that's in a more mature phase, less growth than some of our other businesses. So the key here is to operate it in a way that the business we like to say, Wendell and I that, it ages gracefully that the business keeps at its current level of profitability or maybe down a little bit.

And the reason we're confident that it can do that is, is that the underlying growth in that business is the size of TVs. And for a number of years, TVs grow about an inch and a half a year. And that's what's happening this year too, TVs over 65 inches. There are up 40% on a year-over-year basis. And so if you get that kind of growth in TVs, you end up with a glass volume market growing in the mid-single digits. For a host of reasons we believe that pricing is going to be down in the mid single-digit. So along with cost reductions, you've got a business that’s essentially stable.

I think the interesting thing from our standpoint this year is the number of drivers of growth that are occurring, again, maybe a little different than we would have thought at the beginning of the pandemic. For sure TVs are being sold especially in the Western world as people are spending more time at home and from an in-home entertainment standpoint. Also PCs, notebook computers, monitors, tablets are all growing very rapidly this year because of the study and work from home.

So the underlying market is good. It adds to growth in our overall glass market. And the bigger the TV is the best way to manufacture those is on Gen 10.5 factories. There are four Gen 10.5 factories that are being built or have been built in China. Corning has three of those four, and we get a 100% share at those three. So that also bodes well for us.

Kevin Condon

All right. So you mentioned Valor Glass in your presentation, which has been chosen by Operation Warp Speed to play a role in the distribution, potentially the COVID-19 vaccine. Can you talk about or frame the opportunity that this would present? And then maybe just a little bit more broadly in your Life Science business, the impact of the pandemic. What impact has that had on demand for products like that?

Tony Tripeny

So from a Valor standpoint, I mean, we've invented a pharmaceutical packaging product, the first innovation in more than a 100 years that is much better from a safety standpoint, and it's also much better from a manufacturing standpoint. You can increase fill line speeds. And so you can get out more drugs and you can do it in a safer manner. And in particular, there's extreme packaging like very low temperatures that even increases the value proposition there. And what I think has happened from a pandemic standpoint is, is that it's accelerated the interests by pharmaceutical companies in this product. Very specific, we're very excited about the announcement as the whole world was yesterday. And we think this is all the right things to be focused on.

Purely from a business standpoint though, keep in mind that most people believe vaccines are going to be delivered 10 doses per vial. So it's not as big as opportunity as it might be if it was a single-use drug, but that doesn't matter because what really matters is that we get attack after the pandemic and then we play our part in that. So I would say we used to talk about when we’re at this conference last year. We would have said, think about this is the 2023, 2024 business. Clearly, it's being brought in with this, but it's not like it's going to be a big number in the first quarter.

In terms of our other Life Sciences business, it's been kind of a tale of two different scenarios. On the one hand to the degree that we have equipment that helps with diagnostics and testing of COVID, that business has been pretty strong. A lot of what we do though goes into research labs and in the first couple of months, and really, even up until today, research labs had been cut back. They went from being shut down. They're now open, but with social distancing and the like, they're not at full capacity.

So we've had a little bit of mixture of both. But as we enter the fourth quarter and as we think about on a going forward basis, most of the things that are holding it back are behind us and the things that are causing growth in front of us. So we do expect that business to grow in the fourth quarter.

Kevin Condon

So I mean, again, this came up in the presentation, but automotive seems like a big end market for several of your core competencies. And you framed a per car opportunity. But where does that opportunity come from exactly? I know you've got environmental filters as well as some display glass. But how should investors track your progress or how do they frame the growth there?

Tony Tripeny

Yes. So this is a great, great example of the more Corning at work. In 2016, 2017, our opportunity was about $15 per car. So if we were going to grow that business, the only way we're really going to grow is there had to be more cars produced. But what we've done is we've had a number of innovations that have really changed that. The first one is our gas particulate filters and these are products that are mandated in Europe and are being mandated in China, which help clean the air by taking particulate matter out of the air, filter it out of the air.

Particulate matter is particularly bad from a health standpoint, and I personally think around the world, over the next 20 years, these regulations will be in place everywhere. And we invented the technology to be able to do this. We've had a lead over our competition. So we've gained well more than 50% share of the business that’s been awarded there. And what that does is it takes our opportunity from $15 a car to $45 a car. And you've seen it as part of our growth last year, which was mostly in Europe, but even this year where the automotive market is clearly down, we're not down anywhere near as much. And the big difference is what's happening in gas particulate filters. In fact, we will add $75 million, $80 million of sales this year in the gas particulate business.

And then the next big opportunity is what happens in auto glass from an interior standpoint, and a lot of that's on the center stack display. And that's somewhere around another $25 or so. And this, if you think about how much interiors have changed inside cars over the last couple of years, I mean, we offer a real value proposition with our cold-forming technology and being able to bend glass, one piece of glass and make it much more aesthetic from a customer standpoint and do it at a lower cost. I mean, normally if you bend glass, you have to heat it up. But because we make such thin and durable glass, we're able to actually just bend it into that shape, which saves money in a number of areas. It's also increases from a safety standpoint because of the strength of the glass.

And then finally, there's a lot of other opportunities inside cars as you think about there being more displays there. And eventually, even outside with windshields that could get us up to a $100 a car. So we go from $15 to $100 over the next few years, but already at $45 in some markets today, and so that's why we expect over a reasonably short period of time to actually double sales in that business.

Kevin Condon

Great. So I believe that at your Investor Day last year, you shared some 2023 targets. It goes without saying that the world is very different a year ago. But how should investors think about some intermediate term targets or growth expectations? Just trying to wrap up some of the segment discussion we've had today. But what are the right expectations as we look out over the next couple of years?

Tony Tripeny

So the way we look at it here and I think the best way for investors to think about is the underlying items that were going to drive that growth. Whether it be what was going to happen in networks and optical communications and what was going to happen in GPF and auto glass and automotive or new innovations in Gorilla Glass, which clearly it happened with Ceramic Shields or at the end of that period of time, what was going to happen with Valor, I think all those things are actually still on track. What isn’t on track, of course, is what's happened in 2020 because of the pandemic.

So the way we look at it here internally is we actually feel very good about the growth prospects while we don't feel good about the things we can't control, what's going to happen in the economy and what's going to happen in the pandemic. So our focus here is to make sure the things we need to do when the growth occurs that we're ready for that, and we're doing the right development, the right manufacturing, the right engineering, and we're doing all those things. And then just have to overlay what you actually think is going to happen to the economy to get a better answer over the next 18 months.

Kevin Condon

So just staying on the pandemic for a second, you did take some actions to reduce costs, to what extent are those actions that you've taken this year sustainable or limit expense growth going forward? I mean, you've addressed your fixed cost base? Or a way to think about operating expense growth relative to your topline?

Tony Tripeny

Yes. I think there's a little bit of combination of both. I mean, clearly when we thought we’re going to be a smaller business, which we are into smaller business than what we thought at the beginning of the year. We did take some actions that are more permanent in basis, not on capacity because we knew the capacity would eventually needed – would be needed. But more on kind of some of the other cost, on other people cost and the like.

But at the same time, we realized that we needed to develop a system that helped us from a human capital management standpoint, so that we had people who were available as the pandemic ended remained as part of Corning. And so we took some shorter-term actions which helped us from a P&L and cash flow standpoint. But clearly, we'll come back out, as – will be added as we return to growth.

But overall, we have clear approach to how we deal with operating expenses, which is to grow those about at half a rate of what we're growing sales at, so that we're always getting operating leverage. And I think if you were to look at some of the historic ratios that we run our operating expenses at, thinking about them at those ratios is about the right way to think about them.

Kevin Condon

Great. So you touched on some outperformance of the smartphone market driven by material innovations. Really impressive over the last couple of year, is the ceramic glass product you have with Apple applicable to other smartphone manufacturers? Or is growth there going to come from Gorilla Glass, or just how should investors frame up growth in that segment from different innovations you bring in the market? I guess, asked another way, can you keep outperforming in that rate relative to you've been doing?

Tony Tripeny

Yes. We certainly think we can kind of keep outperforming at that rate because we have a lot of innovations that we're working on and working with customers. I mean, not just Apple that we've talked a lot about here, but other customers when Gorilla Glass Victus was introduced, Samsung was the first customer to use that. I think that the way we approach it is the same. What material we use, how we solve it maybe a little bit different, but it's all about deeply understanding what is valuable to our customers and helping them to solve those problems and doing it in a way they create value for them and also creates value for us.

And so if you think about what's happened over the last four or five years, I mean, I'll tell you, when Ann and I – Ann's in-charge of Investor Relations for us, when we first started to go on the road and talk about how Gorilla Glass was going to grow. I mean, I don't think there's a single investor who believed us, and I can understand why because the smartphone market clearly seemed to have matured. The smartphone market is still mature, but that doesn't mean that not every – is that every smartphone manufacturer still wants to have innovations for them to distinguish themselves and we can help them with those innovations. So as I said, we're up about 40% in the market. It's been down over the last four years and we do – we clearly do have the innovations and the pipeline to continue to be able to do that.

Kevin Condon

So as we think about the theme of more Corning on products, not necessarily more stuff, but more Corning on that stuff. As you look at your portfolio, are there adjacencies or opportunities to full time products or markets via M&A? Or, I guess, M&A in the context of your broader capital allocation strategy, where that ranks relative to reducing leverage or investing in CapEx or further investing in R&D?

Tony Tripeny

Yes. We definitely think there's opportunities at M&A. I mean, the way we tend to think about our capital allocation process is first of all, we generate a lot in operating cash flow by having strong businesses that are very profitable and generate a lot of cash flow. And our first priority is to grow – is to invest in growth and sustain leadership. The way we grow mostly is by internally by capital spending in RD&E. And so that's where we end up spending the most money, but we do spend on M&A when the opportunities are available, especially opportunities that are strategic and increase our businesses.

Historically, most of that's been in the Optical Communications business. And for pretty straightforward reasons, we already have a big presence there. If we can buy technology or products that we could sell to our existing customers, that's a big plus. If we can buy people that have customers and channels that we don't have and sell our existing projects, that's a big plus. And in the four years of our first capital allocation framework, we spent a couple of billion dollars and most of it was in Optical Communications.

And we did a transaction with 3M, now about 18 months ago, that's totally fully integrated and is really opened up a number of markets for us, and also brought a few products that were of great interest in technology to us. So opportunities like that are definitely on our list.

Kevin Condon

Great. Well, we are bumping up against the time for the session. Thank you so much, Tony, for joining us and thank you to everyone in the audience for joining us as well. Hope you have a great afternoon.

Tony Tripeny

Thanks, Kevin.