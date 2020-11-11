There's A Sea Change Happening In Markets: Greer

If investors are looking for performance, they should look at the sectors that have been beaten down all year.

The signals we are getting are being sent to us from the bond market; yields are breaking out and the treasury market is breaking down.

The rotation in the markets demonstrates their renewed focus on a post-pandemic world as the pattern from the last several months of trading is coming undone.

The tape is singing like Luciano Pavarotti right now, and that’s why it’s really exciting to be in markets today, Tony Greer, editor of the Morning Navigator, told Real Vision during the Daily Briefing.

Greer said we woke up Monday morning to markets clearly singing a different tune. After Biden won the election and Pfizer released its positive COVID vaccine news, the world went from dealing with the European lockdown rotation we were in last week to a post-COVID type of rotation, he said.

“The market is clearly with this vaccine, whether or not it is 100% effective in putting us back in motion economically,” Greer said. “This week, we see that lockdown rotation get turned on its head, we see a new inflationary hedge paradise start to show up in the markets in no uncertain terms, and that is the kind of markets we live for.”

With the S&P trying to break through that double top at 3550, Greer said he continues to be on the secular bullish side and expects that we will continue with this rally. However, we have to be careful because everything changed about the rally, he said.

According to Greer, the factors that have changed dramatically include: the Russell and micro-cap index exploding, which is a direct unwind of the lockdown rally we saw since March; value is outperforming growth; momentum stocks have been dropping sharply the last two days; FAANG has been unable to catch a bid as small-cap stocks explode; energy is picking up; solar stocks and alternative energy have started to fall back; and commodities are sending a message this week across the board.

All of this adds up to a major sea change in the market, Greer said. He’s still trying to decide whether it is going to be net bullish or net bearish, and said he feels like the best optics and the best scenario we’ve had for FAANG, big tech, and the NASDAQ all year are behind us.

Greer said he doesn’t think the unwinding from the last several months of trading will end very quickly because we spent so much time winding into the position. Given the political configuration that seems likely after the election, Greer believes the market is going to go back to trading on its own vices and we’ll land at the same place: the Fed will be inflating assets. His plan is to focus on which inflation trades are coming to life.

Positioning himself going forward, Greer put fossil fuels at the top of his priority list and said he thinks oil services have a better chance of putting up big numbers in the next four to six weeks than either Apple or Google do.

“If you’re looking for performance, look at the sectors that have been beaten down all year. They’re like a beach ball underwater,” he said.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is pretty obvious, but we should probably say it anyway so that there is absolutely no confusion... The material in REAL VISION GROUP video programs and publications (collectively referred to as "RV RELEASES") is provided for informational purposes only and is NOT investment advice. The information in RV RELEASES has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but Real Vision and its contributors, distributors and/or publishers, licensors, and their respective employees, contractors, agents, suppliers and vendors(collectively,"Affiliated Parties") make no representation or warranty as to the accuracy, timeliness or completeness of the content in RV RELEASES. Any data included in RV RELEASES are illustrative only and not for investment purposes. Any opinion or recommendation expressed in RV RELEASES is subject to change without notice. RV Releases do not recommend, explicitly nor implicitly, nor suggest or recommend any investment strategy. Real Vision Group and its Affiliated Parties disclaim all liability for any loss that may arise(whether direct, indirect, consequential, incidental, punitive or otherwise) from any use of the information in RV RELEASES. Real Vision Group and its Affiliated Parties do not have regard to any individual’s, group of individuals’ or entity’s specific investment objectives, financial situation or circumstances. RV Releases do not express any opinion on the future value of any security, currency or other investment instrument. You should seek expert financial and other advice regarding the appropriateness of the material discussed or recommended in RV RELEASES and should note that investment values may fall, you may receive back less than originally invested and past performance is not necessarily reflective of future performance. Well that was pretty intense! We hope you got all of that - now stop reading the small print and go and enjoy Real Vision.