New flavor, new cooking instructions, and new guidance (something must have been terribly wrong with the previous flavor, cooking instructions, and guidance). The new guidance is.. no guidance on Q4 and the fiscal year. Beyond Meat’s (BYND) quarterly revenue was growing quickly off of a tiny base until the third quarter of 2019, but it has since flattened out. I recently discussed it, so want to update my thoughts.

The share price is down almost 25% since I started covering this stock, but its price remains disconnected from its value.

Their last quarter was not what sell-side analysts were expecting – they missed expectations on non-GAAP EPS, GAAP EPS, and revenue. They are losing money and are not growing, even in a pandemic when people are eating more at home. It is (still) priced like a growth stock but it doesn’t grow like one.

SPACs are having their busiest year in history and they are flooding the market with new public companies in sectors most exciting to excitable retail investors. That includes electric vehicles, rocket ships, online gaming and vegan food. None of these businesses have limited supply relative to market demand from customers. But there is a limited supply of investable stocks relative to market demand from day traders. What SPACs offer is route to efficiently create a nearly infinite supply of new public companies to satisfy whatever itch investors need scratched. You want electric vehicles? We got electric vehicles. You want vegan food? We got vegan food. This process will give investors chasing fads more choices and these choices will dilute their ardor for the incumbents.

My biggest and favorite investment among deSPACed equities is vegan food company Tattooed Chef (TTCF). They sell private label and branded food and recently launched an online store. Anyone who participated in their SPAC IPO got a unit for $10 with a share and a warrant. What did that get you so far? More than a double in a short period of time with limited risk. The unit was split into a share (TTCF) and warrant (TTCFW) currently worth a total of $23.80 with lots of remaining upside. What did the SPAC investors get? According to S&P Capital IQ and company filings, we got a growing company with decent margins:

But we weren’t paying too much, at least compared with other health and wellness food companies: And we got a company that is already at scale and, unlike a few competitors, already making money:

With strong prospects to build upon its demonstrable success:

So far, since its IPO, it is one of the top twenty performing deSPACed equities of all time.

Beyond Meat is definitely worth less. I far prefer Tattooed Chef, which you might consider as a substitute for Beyond Meat (a fake meat substitute?) or as a hedge against a Beyond Meat short. But to better understand SPAC opportunities, it is not just worth looking at Tattooed Chef’s 2-bagger performance but to also look down at what the SPAC IPO investors were risking. For a $10 unit, subscribers got a share that could be redeemed for $10.40 of cash in trust (literally no one took this option because everyone preferred the equity, but they all had the choice). And they got a warrant that the market values at $6.40. So even if someone doesn’t like anything I’ve written and doesn’t share my view that this is a great opportunity from here, they could have redeemed, taken no risk to original invested capital, have a net negative cost basis, and still have made a 68% return. Like the deal? 138% return. Hate it? 68% return.

The shares have been volatile since deSPACing but that presents another opportunity. You can write December 18, 2020 calls against long equity positions for huge premium. With a $2.00 bid and $2.25 ask, they last traded for $2.10, generating a generous yield if you roll over monthly at the money calls.

It is usually far better to look for misunderstood opportunities in the market’s ignored nooks and crannies or to delve into panics with a cool head. The approach to SPAC IPOs is different, almost opposite. With every $10 we invest in companies such as Tattooed Chef, we get a free $10 put and a free $11.50 call. Owning these options makes volatility our friend. Our original invested capital is completely protected. No need to look in any nooks or crannies for anything overlooked or bother with panics for anything tossed out. Forget the babies; forget the bathwater. Bring razzle and dazzle. This may be counterintuitive and it is repeatedly by inaccurately described by pundits as “risky”, but SPAC volatility makes our original investment capital safer. The dramatic duds can unambiguously fail. That’s where we use our $10 (and change) put protection. The dramatic winners such as Tattooed Chef can unambiguously thrive. There, our put protection is nearly worthless and universally discarded. But our calls roar. And one of the best ways to ensure that we’re on the track of a business that offers potential dynamic outcomes is to follow a company such as Beyond Meat. It has been a 5-bagger since its IPO and as its prospects recede, some of those investors might reallocate funds to Tattooed Chef. We’ve taken little risk and been well rewarded so far and the future could be just as bright.

Please contact me with any questions or interest in Sifting the World. It’s not given to human beings to have such talent that they can just know everything about everything all the time. But it is given to human beings who work hard at it – who look and sift the world for a mispriced bet – that they can occasionally find one. — Charlie Munger

Disclosure: I am/we are long TTCF, TTCFW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: First, if you’d like to put together a portfolio of these opportunities yourself, be careful: they have terrific risk/rewards, but you have to execute the strategy perfectly. One errant failure to keep track of a redemption deadline could easily wipe out the upside of the rest of a portfolio. Second, our firm manages a discretionary strategy focused on SPACs, and while we disclose positions that are discussed in this article, we may buy or sell positions at any time on behalf of our investors.