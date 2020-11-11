Albemarle Corporation (ALB) Management presents at Baird 2020 Global Industrial Conference (Transcript)

Call Start: 8:30 January 1, 0000 8:58 AM ET

Hey, good morning, everyone. I think we're live here. Very happy to have Albemarle here. We have Raphael Crawford, who's the President of the Catalysts business and then Sharon McGee, who's the IR and also Business Development. I'm going to turn it over to the Albemarle team for some opening comments, and then we'll jump in with some Q&A. And Thanks all for joining us today.

Raphael Crawford

Okay, thanks for joining. My name is Raphael Crawford. I'm the leader of the Albemarle Catalysts business. It's an honor and a privilege to be here today to present to you. I'm not going to go through our forward looking statements. Slide enough, Sharon, if you want to take us through that. But for reference that's here. So let me kick off with the Albemarle businesses. So hopefully today, I can take you through an overview of the Albemarle businesses. We have three businesses within our portfolio, what our strategy is, and then a little deeper dive on the catalysts business, which is the business that I lead. Happy when we get to the end to answer questions as it relates to catalysts. Sharon McGee, who some of you may know also is on the phone on video. She can help me if we get into questions beyond catalysts, but hopefully we can answer whatever questions you have during the session and beyond.

Albemarle has a long history. Albemarle is a company that has an over 100 year history all the way back to the Albemarle Paper Company then to FM to what we have today. And it's a portfolio that's evolved over time. Today, we have three businesses, we have a lithium business. And we'll get to a little bit on the priorities around lithium, catalysts business, which is what I run, which is a mixture of refining catalysts and polyolefin catalysts and a bromine business. Combined in 2019, these businesses ended with $3.2 billion in sales, roughly a $1 billion and EBITDA, all our strong cash flow generators for the company.

Next slide, please. So let me give you overview of our strategy at a high level. The important piece to recognize is that all three pieces of the portfolio are all critical to the delivery on the strategy. The first prong of the strategy is our growth strategy. This is around investment to grow our number one leading position in lithium; the lithium business has the strongest resource position and is deploying capital to have best-in-class conversion capability as well. So we're in a leading position, we want to grow that position in alignment with the major trends supporting electrification of vehicles, grid storage, and beyond.

That's the core growth platform for the business. In order to do that prong number two is the maximization of our cash flow as it comes from the bromine and catalysts businesses. These are both strong businesses. They're growing businesses. And they have -- they kick off high free cash flow, and we tend to invest in those businesses on hybrid term projects to make sure that they continue to deliver strong growing cash flow in the future. The third prong on our strategy is about the portfolio. So certainly on a continual basis as a leadership team, and with our board, we're looking at what are the options for the portfolio, what fits what would be a good addition, it's all part of the strategic process we go through as a company and we've made moves in the past with the sale of the Chemetall, surface treatment business we're currently in process on divesting the PCS in the FCS business.

All of that is part of our continual review of what is a strategic fit. What could be something that we bring into the company to bolster our strengths. And lastly, we're certainly investing. So we are investing in principally in the growth of our lithium business, but we're doing that in a disciplined way. So we have a disciplined process to look at our investments to maximize on the cash flow from those investments. And through all that, we do want to reiterate that we do, we are committed to maintaining investment grade, and we do continue to support our dividend. We are a member of the dividend aristocrats and we intend to continue to support the dividend going forward.

So let me give you the snapshot of the catalysts business and what that is. So the catalysts business is a just to be clear, what you're going to see -- what you see in the trailing 12 month financials is the whole business, including PCS, the comments I'm going to make are largely around the refining catalysts business, which is after we make our divestiture of PCS, that'll be the business that remains within our portfolio. The refining catalysts business is about high performance technologies for refiners, such that they can make clean fuels and maximize on the yields of the products that they want to make given market conditions and emerging trends. It's a strong cash flow generator for the business. It's well known and it looks to be like fully transparent the 2020 is a challenging year for refiners, and hence catalysts producers.

That being said, it's still a free cash flow positive EBITDA positive business, so it was very resilient. Even when you're in an acute situation caused by a pandemic, it's still able to generate strong free cash flow. We do that through the technology we have, the relationships we have in the way that we work with our customers to maximize the value of their outputs from the refineries.

Let me talk a little bit about where catalysts are used in the production of fuels. From a refinery --

Benjamin Kallo

Sorry, Raphael. Maybe Sharon, if you can click on display settings. I think that you can change it to make it full screen on the presentation there. Yes, there we go. Sorry about that, guys.

Raphael Crawford

Thanks, Ben. So let's see if we step back, worldwide there are 600 FCC units and 3,000 hydroprocessing units. FCC units are used within a refinery to determine the final products like so they're there to decide whether you're going to make heavies, lights, gasoline, diesel, it's sort of the -- it's the dial that one can use within a refinery to determine that products slate. Hydroprocessing units are used in a refinery to either clean up intermediate stream, so something heading to another part of a refinery or to clean up a final product like gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel before it leaves the refinery and heads to the merchant market.

Albemarle is present in two thirds of the refineries worldwide. We have a leading position in FCC. We have a leading position in hydroprocessing. We work through around the world with refiners to enable them to achieve their profitability goals through the use of these technologies.

So stepping back a little bit and the key trends that impact our business. Starting on the left, the trend -- the forward looking trends on EVs is really what drives our growth outlook for the future. So the 2020 has been a challenge with COVID. So there's been -- there was a dip earlier in the year but if you look at monthly EV sales September was 90%, higher year-over-year, which is a dramatic jump, and certainly leading into the next two years as being growth years for EV sales. Auto production is also starting to recover. And it looks like it'll rebound in 2021.

In bromine, bromine molecules used in a wide array of applications. The largest application is flame retardants, but also in construction applications for polyurethane foam insulation, for oil drilling and making tires. It's very much tied to GDP and consumer confidence, all of what you're seeing a rebound the bromine business, given its diversity of its businesses and locations has been very resilient through the pandemic, and will look to strengthen going forward.

On the catalysts business, catalysts business is very sensitive to a few factors. And it's a question that we often get. And I'd want to address that with you. Because I think it's relevant, there are a few things that play into what the success of the catalysts business but fundamentally, it's about the margins generated by the refining industry that is tied to a few metrics. One of them would be utilization. So utilization of refineries is somewhere in the mid 70s right now and likes to be in the above the mid 80s for sort of optimal profitability 80s and 90s. So it's a challenging time for refiners. That is affected by how much capacity there is -- there's some new capacity coming online, as well as consumption with miles driven being impacted from stay at home orders that's had a negative impact on refining utilization.

Oil prices also play into this, but mostly when it relates to integrated refiners that meaning who has enough upstream and downstream components during periods of low oil prices, it puts profitability constraints on integrated refiners, which leads them to want to defer capital, which can also impact catalysts producers. That being said, the trends underlying the catalysts industry are still favorable, it may take a little bit of time to recover from a low point that's pandemic induced. But if you think about overall trends globally, on growing middle class in Southeast Asia, greater chemicals output from refineries, the need for clean fuels is increasing, not decreasing. All of that plays into a growing demand for catalysts over time, even if you're going to see a bump that's related to the pandemic.

So the catalysts strategy is really built around strengthening the business to sort of expand its potential beyond dependency on our traditional markets in our catalysts. This is our catalysts strategy for Albemarle. And I'll tell you that if I step back, this strategy is exactly the same as what we presented back when we did our industry Investor Day, I can't remember was that November, December last year, but we just did one. And if you look at this, it's the same. And we've really thought long and hard about this in the context of like, what did the pandemic mean to us? And does that mean, we should change our strategy, and if nothing else, I think we have to just accelerate our strategy. It's not about like the strategy being needing to have wholesale change, but the things that we need to do have to go faster.

So in our business, the key strengths of our business are about value creation for refiners, and some of the strengths we have in our partnerships, as well as chemical to output from refineries. That is much more important today than I would say it was even a year ago, as the world looks at perhaps a the next couple years is being a more challenging environment for refiners, we need to differentiate ourselves even further on technology, that is maybe counter to the trend on transportation fuels. So meaning, Max-Olefins is about making more chemicals from a refinery versus fuel.

So the market for chemicals is still increasing, and the demand for plastics will still continue to increase, even if you see bumps in the futures market. Second leg of our strategies of our presence in growth markets. So the growth markets being Southeast Asia, Middle East, our presence there has become even more important, a lot of the accelerating shifts towards electric vehicles, which again is positive overall for Albemarle. But that shift towards electric vehicles that shift towards a higher fuel efficiency. A lot of that is happening in western economies, and East of Suez is where all the growth is occurring in terms of new refineries and new capacity. So being present there, we have a direct selling channel, which is unique amongst our competitors, where we have our own people in country around the world, we don't use third parties and agents, that is a model that will benefit us as we grow in emerging geographies.

And then lastly, it's about talent on our overall operating performance to maintain our margin profile. Let me just dig a little bit deeper, just briefly on crude to chemicals. Again, it's a question that we receive often is like, what does that mean? Where's that headed? Crude to chemicals is really a term used for maximum chemicals output from a refinery. Today, somewhere between let's say 10% to 20% of a traditional refinery is chemicals. The future that the industry is looking at for particularly for new build outs is something that's 40% to 60% chemicals output. The reason is it's or as we reach peak transportation fuel demand. It's an alternate use for refined products for crude oil that has more value going forward as much more margin in the chemicals output than there is in the fuel output. And going for that's a more sustainable approach. We have the FCC like technologies that will fit into that portfolio. It's not done alone. So we work with partners on developing the advanced technologies to like further improve our output but we certainly have the platform to enable us to participate in that market going forward.

Also, the reach of our business benefits us as that trend to crude to chemicals manifests, a lot of that trend is happening as I said, East of Suez. It's in Middle East, Southeast Asia; we have tremendous reach into those areas. We have local sales offices in Vietnam, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia, where they're present on the ground with our own people closest to the customer that enables us to participate in the growth as it comes.

Let me touch quickly on sustainability of our catalysts business; sustainability is extremely important platform for Albemarle as a whole, it's fundamental to the products we produce, as well as to the way we operate. So when we look at our business model, what the Albemarle catalysts business is able to do is to make clean fuels, and to maximize the yield of oil. So it's to be able to get more out of a natural resource to less waste, and reduce sulfur, reduce contaminants from our fuel for a cleaner environment. We're very community engaged. The Albemarle Foundation is something that's been with Albemarle for a long time, supports our communities. I'm in Houston, here in Houston, we do a lot with the communities in Houston around our sites, a lot of engagement, and it's something of pride with our employees, over 90% of our employees in the Houston area, contribute personally to the Foundation and or donate time to the Foundation to make it successful.

On the top left, safety is always important. We have a tremendous safety record within catalysts over a year without any lost time incidents in the catalysts business. We strive for an inclusive diverse of workforce, we've just hired an IND VP for the company, the first time that we've had that role within Albemarle, and we feel really encouraged by the direction that we're going in for talent, and an inclusive, diverse and equitable workforce.

And lastly, on resource management, I do want to highlight that in Amsterdam, which is one of our large sites, we have a plan for dramatic greenhouse gas reduction, it's in alignment with the trends within Europe, something that we think is a model for how we can do things across our business.

So with that, let me just wrap it up with reiterating we have leading positions in catalysts, bromine and lithium, the catalysts business has great long-term prospects in terms of our ability to grow. Coming out of the COVID crisis, we certainly have the right technology, the right people, and the right operations to be successful in the future. And we think that we're working on things that don't just generate value for our company, but also are contributing to a more sustainable world. And all of these businesses that we have are strong cash flow, strong operating cash flow generators to be clear. We certainly have a capital plan that enables us to continue to grow in lithium, and we support that with a strong balance sheet and cash generation.

So, Ben thanks for having me on this call.

Benjamin Kallo

Thank you very much. And thanks for the catalysts details there. If it's okay to jump in a little bit on lithium. I think that's always top of mind. Could you talk just maybe about the current supply demand state? And what you guys are seeing in pricing? I know that you had a strategy to have one longer term contracts. And so is that still the same strategy? And where are we with those contracts?

Raphael Crawford

Yes, thanks, Ben. So that is the strategy. It's been our strategy on lithium for probably wants to say like four or five years, we've been working on long term contracts as a point of creating stability. The long-term contracts give us creates stability for us, for our customers, and also give us confidence in the investments that we make in expanded conversion capacity. We're in the midst of contract negotiations right now. They're sort of like an annual cycle to that to some extent, but most of the contracts are about three years in length. But the contract negotiations happen. Now roughly 90% of our lithium business is under long-term contracts and 10% goes off of the spot.

Now, I'm talking about the battery grade, sort of like the big volume business that we have, which is tied to the growth trends that we see. So we certainly feel like the long term strategy approach is the right approach. It's not without some challenges when prices are decreasing or increasing. It's sort of -- it's part of a conversation with customers as to how do you want to adjust those contracts so that everybody is treated fairly and in partnering during good times and bad times, but overall, net positive for the company,

Benjamin Kallo

I guess in your business of catalysts, it's a pretty rational group of players there versus lithium. And could you contrast your strategy to not expand as much as you can on lithium right now. You have some of the best resources out there, if you guys would say, and so why not expand more rapidly and grow share at this time.

Raphael Crawford

Within the lithium business or the --

Benjamin Kallo

Yes, within lithium.

Raphael Crawford

Well, I think that like we're trying -- we're taking a measured approach. I mean, when we look at our capacity, we certainly have enough resource capacity within lithium to support a future growth. So between Kemerton, in the Salar, smaller asset in the United States, and then what we could be doing with Wodgina and we have the resource capacity, I think we're being mindful of our cash spent relative to the growth. So it's a tight rope, you can be expanding faster. But you leave yourself out there more with a higher rate of spend, relative to your cash generation. I think we're looking at the happy balance of there might be times that we get tighter than what we would otherwise be. But generally speaking, we feel like we've got the right balance between cash generation in growth and I think we're remindful of that.

Benjamin Kallo

And I guess, overall on the EV side, where do you see the incremental demand coming from? I know that China was really kind of the driver for EVs for a long time. But could you talk about what you're seeing in China and elsewhere across the world?

Raphael Crawford

I think the most recent view that we have on EVs is really around expansion in Europe. So I think like the fastest growth that we're seeing is in Europe, China seems to have taken a dip. If I get this wrong, Sharon correct me, the China took a dip in 2020. It's sort of -- it's I think it's yet to be we're watching closely in China to see like, where do the incentives go? And how does that recover? So certainly, we think that this is a European push. It might be the US is like not last but sort of like a little bit further back than Europe on that piece. But it'll be interesting, Ben, as we sort of see how it unfolds with a new administration in the United States, like how does that play out with infrastructure for EVs? And does that help with adoption? A lot of what goes on with EVs, at least to date has been regulatory driven. So anybody who's driven a Tesla knows that like a Tesla is an amazing ride, right? That's an amazing ride. So there's so much performance factor to having an EV, the Tesla or the new Porsche that I see driving around this at least one of them here in Houston that I see driving on the streets near my kid's school.

So that I think like that drives it. But really, regulation is the biggest single driver that in the world and where you're going to see the most of that is in Europe, and it's probably going to come a little bit later in the United States. But overall, we think that 2021 will be a good year and 2022 will be a great year.

Benjamin Kallo

Good. And just go back to supply demand and pricing. Could you talk a little bit about that to the extent you can, where you see prices on both carbonate and hydroxide? I guess the question is, are we bottoming out here or are we having an uptick? And how should we think about that heading into next year?

Raphael Crawford

Yes. Sharon, do you have any of the details on like where we are in the, in our like assessment of where the bottom is? Because I know that like, looking ahead, Ben, when we look at lithium pricing going into 2021. We should I think we sense that they're still -- they are like we may not be like at the bottom yet, but we're getting closer to it like so we're forecasting that will be slightly down in aggregate on battery grade in 2021. But just slightly, what's slightly means we're not quite sure yet. But we sort of like we feel some pressure on that, given what we're hearing from our customers, but certainly, I don't know like whether that's the bottom or not the bottom, but it's certainly pushing that boundary of marginal cash cost for producers. Sharon, what's your view?

Sharon McGee

Yes, sure. And that's really more on the carbonate side, if we look to 2021 we would see doing a flat overall aggregate for the lithium business flat to slightly down on EBITDA basis, that's kind of the current best view. And that is a flat to slightly down pricing, primarily driven by carbonate area. What we are seeing from pricing perspective, and when we look at third party data. We've seen some that have called it the bottom of what they think in China, some that are projecting that will continue to tick up and in some that say, well, there's maybe a little more room to go downward. So I think it's hard to call as Raphael mentioned, we certainly think, you're right, we're close. We're below the marginal cash cost right now with those converters in China. And so think whether it's now or whether it's by the end of 2021, certainly, overall should start to tick p again.

Benjamin Kallo

And I guess we have time for one more, since we have you, Raphael, and thank you very much. Grace, your biggest competitor received an offer yesterday to be taken out. I guess what kind of people out there? Or would you say they're interested in callus assets at this time? And then to your perspective, is there interest or is that even possible with antitrust? To the extent you can answer any of that. Thank you.

Raphael Crawford

Yes, sure, Ben. And like it was new news for me yesterday, too. So, the 40 North announcements on Grace. I think that there's - there are rooms for catalysts businesses in and they seem to be best with other catalysts businesses or other licensing businesses at a high level. So you when you think about how catalysts companies are, what makes them successful, what enables value creation for refiners, there's some connection between licensing and catalysts production, or complimentary catalysts products, that seems to be potentially the best fit for that kind of a deal. So for example, those who make the hardware, if they have a -- or those who design it, the hardware, if they have a catalysts that's fully functional with that or is complimentary, that creates additional value.

So it's sort of the synergy between licensing and catalysts. And I think there's some synergy between different types of catalysts within the same space. So if you're in one part of the refinery with hydroprocessing, but maybe you don't have FCC, or there's some like, I think there's something to be said for combining those together. I think you would have to be mindful of antitrust and any of these. But I think that there's certainly something out there to be found. Grace, look, Grace is a good catalysts company. They really are. They're a formidable competitor and a good company. So like no surprise, though, overall, that there's a premium on their business.

Benjamin Kallo

Got it. Thank you very much for that insight. And thank you, Sharon, as well. Hope you guys have a great rest of the day.

Raphael Crawford

Thanks, Ben. Happy to that.

