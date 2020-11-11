Capstone Turbine Corporation (CPST) CEO Darren Jamison on Q2 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Capstone Turbine Corporation (CPST) Q2 2021 Earnings Conference Call November 10, 2020 4:45 PM ET

Colby Petersen - Corporate Counsel & Secretary

Darren Jamison - President & Chief Executive Officer

Eric Hencken - Chief Financial Officer & Chief Accounting Officer

Eric Stine - Craig-Hallum

Colin Rusch - Oppenheimer

Rob Brown - Lake Street Capital

Sameer Joshi - H.C. Wainwright

Shawn Severson - Water Tower Research

Colby Petersen

Thank you very much. Good afternoon and thank you for joining today's fiscal 2021 second quarter conference call. As a reminder the company issued preliminary second quarter result on October 2, 2020. On the On the call with me today is Darren Jamison, Capstone's President and Chief Executive Officer and Eric Hencken, Capstone's Chief Financial Officer.

Today, Capstone issued its earnings release for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 and filed its quarterly 10-Q report with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We will be referring to slides that can be found on our website under the investor relations section during the call today. I want to remind everyone that this conference call contains estimates and forward-looking statements representing the company's views as of today, November 10, 2020.

Capstone disclaims any obligations to update or revise these statements to reflect future events or circumstances. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are, in some cases, beyond our control. Please refer to the safe harbor provisions set forth on slide two and in Capstone's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

Please note that as Darren and Eric go through the discussion today, when they mention EBITDA, they are referring to adjusted EBITDA and the reconciliations in our presentations appendix.

I would now like to turn the call over to Darren Jamison, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Darren Jamison

Thank you, Colby. Good afternoon everyone. Thank you for joining us today for review of our second quarter fiscal 2021 results ending September 30th, 2020. Before getting into specific financial highlights, I'd like to review recent business highlights and provide an update on our adjusted EBITDA initiative. Let's go ahead and turn the presentation to Slide 4.

On Slide 4, we've outlined some of the key events from the last couple of months and I'm glad to say this is a very long list, which is significant improvement over the first quarter as we start to see our business rebound. I will not run through each item obviously. But I would like to draw your attention to a couple of the more critical events that demonstrate the inflection point that I believe we have reached as a company.

On August 24, we announced a significant progress on our Microturbine hydrogen testing, as fuel flexibility is a key part of our energy solutions backbone, and hydrogen is clearly emerging as a viable low carbon source of energy over the next couple of years. I'll be spending a little bit more time later in the presentation discussing our more specific hydrogen strategy.

On September 10, we secured a new five year long term FPP contract as part of our growing energy as a service business in the Asia Pacific region, which I believe indicates of that region is beginning to also recover and could return to a significant growth opportunity for the company.

I'd also say that the market in Europe rebounded nicely during the quarter, but we're actively monitoring the current situation with some countries shutting down for the month of November, as COVID-19 continues to create business challenges in various parts of the globe. However, the second quarter is most significant achievement was the Capstone posted positive cash from operations, as total cash on hand increased to $16.8 million in the second quarter from $16.2 million in the first quarter, which Eric will be covering in greater detail in the financial results section. However, just to put this accomplishment into some perspective, this is the first positive cash from operations quarter to 11 quarters, and we accomplish this at significantly lower COVID impacted revenue levels.

Lastly, the other critical milestone for the quarter technically came just after the quarter ended, we successfully upsize our original Goldman Sachs $30 million term note to $50 million and did so five months ahead of our stated goal of February 2021. We did this at a significantly reduced interest rate and for new 3-year term. Make no mistake this is a huge achievement as provides additional financial flexibility to aggressively pursue our energies and service strategy and to do so at a substantially lower cost of capital. Also, this gives our new direct sales team the balance sheet it needs to support direct sales efforts with larger fortune 1000 companies. Also, I believe that Goldman Sachs lending a total of $50 million to Capstone, with its history of losses in the middle of a global pandemic speaks volumes as to the future of Capstone, and its growing energy as a service business model.

One final comment on this, I believe that the upsize Goldman credit facility is not only significantly lower interest rate and new three year term, but the fact that the date we executed the note our market cap was less than the total loan amount.

Let's go on to Slide 5. Slide five highlights our adjusted EBITDA goal to the second quarter versus our year over year goal of $10 million EBITDA improvement despite the ongoing impacts of COVID-19 in our business. Today, we have posted an impressive $4.2 million improvement for the six months ended September 30, 2020, compared to the same period in 2019, excluding a non-cash provision for potential payout under the annual executive bonus program. The numbers really speak for themselves here. And at this point, we are tracking in the range we expected in order to achieve our $10 million adjusted EBITDA improvement goal year over year.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Eric Hencken to provide more specific details on our excellent second quarter financial results, Eric?

Eric Hencken

Thanks, Darren. I will now review in detail our financial highlights for the second quarter of fiscal 2021, which can be found on Slide 6 through 10. I want to begin by highlighting our total cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2020 were $16.8 million, an increase of $0.6 million compared to $16.2 million as of June 30, 2020, which was the result of strong working capital management despite a challenging COVID operating environment.

During the quarter, we generated $1.9 million positive cash from operating activities, representing a $3.7 million improvement quarter over quarter and an $8.2 million improvement year over year as the company benefited from its energy as a service or EAAS business model.

For Capstone EAAS consists of spare parts, factory protection, service contracts, rentals, distributor support subscription fee, and other service revenue. Cash flow improvement is a critical milestone and this quarter showed strong positive momentum. I want to stress that this was accomplished without any financing activities as the company generated positive cash from operations for the first time in 11 quarters. We accomplish this through a combination of tight cost controls, the growing success of our EAAS business and working capital management.

Specifically total inventory decreased by $3.7 million, or 19% to $15.5 million in the quarter compared to $19.2 million as of June 30, 2020. And if we refer to our 10-Q filed today, you will see we decrease inventory by 7.2 million, or 32% compared to $22.7 million as of March 31st 2020. This decrease supported improved liquidity and positive working capital during the second quarter. New gross product orders were $9.8 million in the second quarter, which compared to $5.5 million in the first quarter, representing a positive book to build ratio of 1.4 to 1 as the business continues to rebound from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As Erin mentioned, the company continued to execute against its $10 million fiscal year over year adjusted EBITDA improvement goal, posting a $4.2 million improvement for the six months ended September 30, 2020 compared to the six months ended September 30, 2019, excluding a non-cash provision for the executive bonus plans.

Total revenue for the quarter increased $0.7 million sequentially from $14.2 in the first quarter to $14.9 million in the second quarter, primarily due to improving product revenue, as the impact of COVID-19 continues to subside, but decreased $5.8 million compared to total revenue of $20.7 million in the year ago second quarter. The year over year decrease in revenue was primarily the result of lower product parts and accessories volume, as project schedules were adversely impacted by the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Gross margin as a percentage of revenue was 17% an increase of 2 percentage points compared to the prior year second quarter, despite a 28% drop in total revenues, primarily due to improving service margins and lower warranty expense. Gross Margin as a percentage of revenue decreased 7 percentage points compared to the first quarter due to revenue mix, as well as the decline in service margins impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Operating expenses in the second quarter were $5.5 million. On a sequential basis operating expenses increased $1.6 million from $3.9 million in the first quarter, which was primarily due to costs associated with our IndyCar racing sponsorship as well as an accrual for executive bonuses. The majority of the IndyCar racing sponsorship costs was recognized in the second quarter, as the season was condensed due to COVID-19. Operating expenses decreased $0.9 million compared to $6.4 million in the second quarter of last year, primarily due to lower costs from our COVID-19 business continuity plan. Net loss was $4.2 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2021, compared to a net loss of $4.4 million in the year ago quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA excluding executive bonus was negative $1.9 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to an adjusted EBITDA excluding executive bonus of negative $2.2 million for the year ago quarter.

Now, we'd like to talk in more detail about our energy as a service business. And we have a new slide I'd like to share with shareholders to help frame this critical part of our business.

Let's go ahead and focus on Slide 12 where we set out our historical energy of the service or EAAS revenue and gross margin, as well as pro forma through fiscal 2023. For the full year fiscal 2021, we assume Q2 fiscal 2021 year to date annualized numbers for both revenue and margin. Fiscal 2022 and 23 are also Q2 fiscal '21 year to date analyzed for revenue and margin. But we also assume that Capstone builds its current 8.6 megawatt rental fleet by approximately 2 megawatts per quarter until it reaches 21.1 megawatts as required under the new Goldman Sachs note [ph]. And we modeled an 85% rental utilization rate. Our model assumes that the average rental contract revenue per megawatt is $90,000 per quarter, and a 70% gross margin. This is not meant to be a forecast and there is no assumed growth in revenue or margin and spare parts FPP or DSS in this model for fiscal '22 or '23, when compared to year to date fiscal '21 only growth in rentals.

To try and illustrate the importance of our rental business and improve service margins compared to prior years. The one key thing to take away from this new EAAS slide is that there's a tremendous positive margin impact with each incremental dollar of EAAS revenue. Also, it's important to note that we assume in fiscal 23 our EAAS margins will be close to our current annual OpEx rates, which means our EAAS business could cover a significant portion of our OpEx or margin contribution from product sales would drop to the bottom line. Set another way we believe the continued growth and profitability of our energy as a service business would ensure our future viability, profitability, positive cash flows from operations.

I will now hand it back over to Darren to give additional color on our fiscal '21 goals and objectives, as well as our strategic initiatives in hydrogen. Darren?

Darren Jamison

Excellent. Thank you, Eric. Let's turn to Slide 14. Slide 14 highlights our 2021 objectives and those remain unchanged from what you saw on our last quarter and are centered our goal to see $10 million in year over year adjusted EBITDA improvements, excluding any executive bonus. The key components in achieving that goal include a 22% gross margin target, compared to 17% posted this quarter, driving 15% of revenue from our new direct sales channels. Reaching the 10 megawatts of rentals that Eric talked about which is currently at 8.6 megawatts, and improving our working capital to approach fix inventory returns compared to 3.3 in the second quarter.

Speaking of inventory, Kirk, Betty and his team have reduced it from $22.7 million to today's $15.5 million in just two short quarters, which is simply amazing. We expect that inventory turn should start to accelerate in the back half of this year as product shipments strengthen and start approaching historical pre COVID product shipment levels.

The key takeaway in all this as the second quarter results show we are on track to reach these key business goals and objectives despite the ongoing global pandemic. However, I do expect volatility and continued difficulties given the world economic uncertainty that the results this quarter show we are fighting through the challenges and we are on track to meet our stated goals and commitments to all Capstone stakeholders.

I would now like to turn our attention to our hydrogen business strategy starting on Slide 16. The starting point stems from the fact that hydrogen economy is real and gaining significant momentum. This means the Capstone as a clean energy company must have an answer and expand our fuel flexibility to include the zero carbon fuels of the future. Capstone has demonstrated they can run on 20% hydrogen mix, and recently announced a new research and development partnership with the US Department of Energy and Argonne National Laboratory. And our combined engineering teams are currently running a C-65 in the labs at 7% hydrogen, 30% natural gas plant. This is an extremely promising milestone toward our goal of reaching a fully 100% hydrogen fueled micro driven commercial product at a fraction of the cost of the current fuel cell products.

Our objective with our Technology Roadmap is to carefully manage our R&D spend, while staying in front of the technology curve and providing timely, cost effective solutions to our global customers. I'm proud to say that after years of development efforts, hydrogen is now officially part of our commercial product portfolio and we have shipped our first commercial product at a 20% hydrogen mix to our Australian distributor optimal.

Let's go ahead and move Slide 17. On Slide 17, I want to show the importance of green hydrogen with the energy industry. One of the key concepts behind this is the stranded electron from renewable energy assets. What this means is there's a large quantities of stranded renewable electricity that cannot be used at the conventional electrical grid, as we show in this diagram.

Using the surplus electricity for electrolysis, and thereby producing hydrogen is seen as a valuable solution functioning as energy storage and transport medium with the energy burden to create the hydrogen coming from renewable assets. Hence, the term green hydrogen. This renewable hydrogen is blended with natural gas or eventually could be used in its pure form as fuel for our Capstone CHP systems, thereby creating a very ultra low carbon energy source for global customers.

Slide 18 highlights some of the key topics around the Capstone product when operating on hydrogen. It is also important to note the Capstones products are typically located behind utility meter inside the fence at the host site. This means the Capstones is not necessarily held back waiting for the regional natural gas infrastructure to be upgraded to accept a natural gas hydrogen blend, but we could see significant growth from onsite distributed hydrogen generation at a more competitive price to correct fuel cell technology.

Slide 19 shows our recent patent towards 100% hydrogen fuel for micro turbines. As I mentioned earlier, Capstones now offers renewable power with the use of up to 20% hydrogen of our commercial micro turbine and we have successfully operated on a blend of natural gas and hydrogen using the current fuel system architecture. And we'll use this newly patented injector to increase our current blend up to 100% pure green hydrogen and a commercially released system.

On Slide 20, I wanted to share with you that this is not just a concept or an idea at this point, but rather we are moving ahead toward a commercial product launch using blended natural gas and hydrogen fuel.

In closing, I'd like to say I am proud of the entire Capstone team, and the fact that we are managing to successfully navigate through these key inflection points in our operations and strategic strategies despite less than optimal external business conditions. I'm excited to think of what we can do when we actually have significant tail winds around the globe and our customers regain stable economic footing.

Despite the micro challenges and macro challenges, I will reiterate that there are favorable trends focused on broader corporate and government initiatives, specifically around energy efficiency and global carbon reduction. The green global recovery is real in our view, and we sit right in the middle of it. I entered fiscal 2021 optimistic but cautious given the global pandemic but I have an ever growing confidence we will be successful navigating our way through this and achieve our short term business goals and long term profitability objectives.

Operator I would like to now open the call up from our analysts community.

Eric Stine

Eric Stine

Darren Jamison

Darren Jamison

Yes, definitely, we want to get to from 8.6 megawatts to 21 megawatts that is required under the agreement as quickly as possible. We've got about an 18 month period to achieve that, according to the terms of loan. We were at 8.6 before the pandemic hit. And obviously, we stumbled backwards a little bit with a couple of oil and gas customers, we're hopeful to get those units back on rent here shortly and then start building that up. As I said, in our prepared remarks, you want to be at 10 megawatts by the end of the fiscal year. But I think, Eric is modeling about 2 megawatts growth a quarter; I believe that's very doable. We've got about 62 megawatts of identified pipeline and active quotes out there. We've just gone through a rebranding strategy, we'll be updating our website, we've hired a couple rental sales people as well. So we're just really getting spun up from a very small rental fleet into a medium sized rental fleet, and it's probably still being kind.

Obviously, the rental market is a multibillion dollar market. So we've got a lot of room to expand. The importance is, as Eric said, in his marks the margins on this product is approaching 70%, the IRR is about 30%. So the more of these rentals, we can get out there it has a pretty profound impact on our profitability. And having the note from Goldman to give us that ability to build that rental fleet is really key to our success.

Eric Stine

Eric Stine

Darren Jamison

Darren Jamison

We sold our first C-65 on hydrogen; we've got multiple quotes out there. You know, at today's business levels, I don't know what you'd consider significant, but it could be 5% to 10% of our business in the next couple of years very easily, and maybe more of a growth faster. Our challenge is really demodulate our R&D spend, and product development efforts on how fast the market develops. There's no sense being early in hydrogen development and spending a lot of dollars to do that. But I don't want to be late either. So I think managing our R&D spend and product development efforts in a way to match the market developments and the opportunities really are key.

Eric Stine

Eric Stine

Darren Jamison

Darren Jamison

Eric Stine

Eric Stine

Colin Rusch

Colin Rusch

Darren Jamison

Darren Jamison

Great question. As I said in my prepared remarks, Kirk and his team have done a great job on reducing our incoming materials and improving our inventory turns with a target to get five or six turns by the end of the fiscal year. And I think we see product revenue growth in Q3 and Q4 based on Q2 bookings, that's something that we can think we can achieve. But definitely the leaner you run, the lower the water level, the rocks pop up in the river, we have seen some challenges over our suppliers and so we're actively working that. We're bringing on a couple new resources in the purchasing department that are a little more skilled, because we've got to get our suppliers to be doing more smaller more frequent shipments and be a little more nimble with us because we don't want to lose orders. But we don't want to increase our inventory levels.

And so it's definitely not the sexiest business in the world. But it's really impactful. Going from two inventory terms to six turns is $10 million of cash freed up on our balance sheet, you can see what cash from offices quarter was and what we've done for the first six months. So really important for us, and we were old fashioned, we think you take cash to the bank, not revenue. And so I think managing our supply chain and making a world class is really key for the next couple of years for us.

Colin Rusch

Colin Rusch

Darren Jamison

Darren Jamison

So I think our low point during the furloughs was about 109, or about 90 people or about 120 today. So I think we brought back about 30 of the 50 people, some number like that. But I think in general, I think we really had a good business continuity plan. We've had only two people get sick, and we've managed facility, basically the same kind of performance levels before COVID, after COVID and really done a good job. So I think that for us, going forward, it's going to be just a matter of building back and we've hired salespeople, we're having supply chain people. We'll continue to add people as the business grows back, but I think Q3, Q4, we expect higher revenues in Q1 and Q2. So that'll be positive, much more fun hiring folks. And it is for a lot of people.

Colin Rusch

Colin Rusch

Rob Brown

Rob Brown

Darren Jamison

Darren Jamison

Yes, that's a great question we've seen, we saw Europe kind of comeback first, I think from COVID. And then maybe Banco [ph] but right now but we saw really nice order flow in the quarter from Germany. We got nice order out of the UK, we saw orders from Slovenia, Poland, Romania, Italy, and so that was great. At the end of the quarter we started seeing Australia wake up, we started to seeing Mexico coming back online. The US is poised to have a very nice quarter this quarter. So I think the US will be the biggest portion of our bookings for this current quarter. You mentioned that 4 megawatt project we had in Las Vegas that is a resort development on the strip, that is our first major resort development in Las Vegas. So that's a nice marquee order for us that we'll be building from that's an annual report cover type of project with our HRM's and 4 megawatts CHP system. And so I think we're really excited about the opportunity to build on the momentum that we've already had going before COVID.

The direct sales force, we started in January, and unfortunately, they get their wings clipped pretty quickly. But they've got a lot of national account momentum going with folks that have one or two projects and have 100 different installations around the world. So we're really interested about and excited about expanding those relationships with the balance sheet that we have now to the refinance of Goldman, and the products running really well. We're getting the part issue that we have with the vendor behind us, at least in the field. And so we're excited about the back half of this year and then getting into the next fiscal year, hopefully post COVID.

Rob Brown

Rob Brown

Darren Jamison

Darren Jamison

Rob Brown

Rob Brown

Darren Jamison

Darren Jamison

Rob Brown

Rob Brown

Sameer Joshi

Sameer Joshi

Darren Jamison

Darren Jamison

Eric Hencken

Eric Hencken

I think we previously guided on the operating expenses, it was pre COVID to a range of $5.2 million to $5.7 million. And given all the actions we've taken as a result of the business continuity plan, a lot of those furloughs determinative turned into permanent reductions. We should be at the low end of that OpEx range and potentially being even lower than that. And then, if you look at the Slide in the deck on our goals, we're guiding towards that 22% margin goal. So I think that gets you to your $10 million improvement year over year.

Darren Jamison

Darren Jamison

You know, as margins strengthen and product revenue returns, we're going to see higher revenue rates and higher gross margins. And so I think if you think about Q1 and Q2 was more focused on Q1 was very big on cost reduction and OpEx and our business continuity plan. Q2 was a little bit more of a blend; Q3 should see higher revenue growth and better margins and Q4 should be continuation of that. Also if you look at the $10 million year over year improvement I think Q4 alone was about a $5 million negative EBITDA. So we've got a big opportunity to really get out of the park in Q4. If we could be close to even positive in Q4, we could pick up $5 million of year of year improvement one quarter.

Sameer Joshi

Sameer Joshi

Darren Jamison

Darren Jamison

We've already had conversations with Goldman about, if we outstripped the 21 megawatt fleet, things will continue to go well, we continue to upsize the line and hopefully continue to reduce that rate. And so I think, as we grow, and as we build this, I'm confident we'll hit our targets. And I think it'll be easier to get capital. Obviously, the more profitable we become and the more cash we generate, the cheaper the capital become, the easier will be to get.

Sameer Joshi

Sameer Joshi

Darren Jamison

Darren Jamison

Obviously, the pandemic impacted the ability to put this whole new sales organization together and they couldn't get on a plane. And so that's looking forward to that changing. But I think there's lots of opportunities and really, it's about timing of the product being in the right place, the market being in the right place, or balance sheet being in the right place, and then having our distribution channel be mature enough to where we can spend more of our focus on leveraging the single wins and turning into homeruns.

Sameer Joshi

Sameer Joshi

Shawn Severson

Shawn Severson

Darren Jamison

Darren Jamison

Yes, I think it's a combination of just the more we do with larger projects, we've got more reference sites. And so Mohawk Carpet was a great one, we've done some sites in Canada and Australia. So when you start pointing to 5, 6, 7, 8 megawatt sites that helps us get other big customers to make that decision. I think we're competitive up to roughly 10 megawatts, you start getting over 10 megawatts and we'll probably look at bringing in a different partner. And so we've got some conversations going in that area that where we would partner with another turbine supplier over 10 megawatts. And so I think there is opportunities for us to play in those spaces. And again, when we get some more national accounts, we may have to meet loads from 30 kilowatts, to 30 megawatts and have kind of one face to the customer to do that. And so that's, that's also part of our strategic plan.

But definitely, you're right; we are seeing more opportunities at bigger scale projects. And I'd say up to 10 megawatts, you know, we're fairly competitive, especially if there's any variability in the customers load, either thermally or electrically, or if they want to dispatch the units, bigger machines don't like to cycle on and off. And if we've got multiple units, we can quickly turn on and off to match load, time of day use demand, thermal demand, whatever it may be.

Shawn Severson

Shawn Severson

Darren Jamison

Darren Jamison

With that being said, again, I think we've got some strategic relationships; we can do above 10 megawatts. And obviously, you wouldn't have to do very many of those projects to move the needle for us on the revenue side. But I think for us, energy as a service is really our biggest focus, whether that's our FPP contracts, our new rental fleet, our distributor, subscription model, we want that reoccurring high margin revenue, and to make sure we can cover our OpEx every day. And so, I look at other people in our space, and they're sexier from a revenue standpoint, but they're OpEx is three or four times what ours is.

They've got huge cash burns, and I just don't know those models are sustainable, long term. And I think to build a business with a strong foundation that generates cash and grow it in a profitable responsible way seems like the best thing to do for shareholders.

Shawn Severson

Shawn Severson

Darren Jamison

Darren Jamison

Excellent. Well, thank you. I'll just say in closing, I'd like to remind investors that we have a very well defined business plan, with very clear goals and objectives that you can see in our presentation today. I believe that the unfortunate global pandemic has served the highlight the true value of our energies and service business model, as not many companies have reported the two strongest quarters in their history during the pandemic, which is something that we've done. And so I think it really highlights the value of that reoccurring high margin revenue business that we're building. Lastly, I can't wait to get on the other side of the pandemic [indiscernible] genuinely we believe that it's going to be a green economic recovery.

Obviously, the recent US election is going to lead to the US rejoining the Paris Climate accord and money being spent on green energy and green economic recovery. We think our new hydrogen blend product is going to better position us than we've ever been in the history to capitalize on kind of the changing energy landscape. As I said before, 30% of the global population today has grown up with climate change and so there's a reason why we're talking about hydrogen and green energy, and decarbonizing the oil patch and ESG. That's not an accident, it's not a marketing ploy, it's the fact that, 30% of the population has grown up with climate change and global warming and they want to see some different directions and different activities happens.

And so, as those folks that have grown up with climate change, become higher ranking in their companies, bigger consumers, more active voters, you're going to see more and more move in this direction. As I said before, we're starting to see customers, even though they're putting in natural gas fired CHP, they're asking us about our hydrogen future and how we're going to be able to change with the changing energy landscape. So very excited about where the product is, very excited about where the company is, very excited about where the energy market is going. Because I think as I said, we're well positioned to capitalize on this changing energy landscape. So look forward to seeing everybody in Q3 and hopefully talking about even better results in the upcoming quarter. Thank you.

Ladies and gentlemen, this does conclude today's teleconference. You may now disconnect your lines.